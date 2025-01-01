DocumentazioneSezioni
Right (Metodo Get)

Ottiene la coordinata X nell'angolo inferiore destro del controllo.

int  Right()

Valore di ritorno

Coordinata X nell'angolo in basso a destra.

Right (Metodo Set)

Imposta la coordinata Y dell'angolo inferiore destro del controllo.

void  Right(
   const int  x      // coordinate x
   )

Parametri

x

[in] Nuova coordinata X nell'angolo in basso a destra.

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.

