Resize

Define nova largura/altura do controle.

virtual bool  Resize(
   const int  w,     // width
   const int  h      // height
   )

Parâmetros

w

[in]  Nova largura.

h

[in]  Nova altura.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, caso contrário falso.