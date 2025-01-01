DokumentationKategorien
Resize

Ändert die Steuerelementgröße.

virtual bool  Resize(
   const int  w,     
   const int  h      
   )

Parameter

w

[in]  Die neue Breite.

h

[in]  Die neue Höhe.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.