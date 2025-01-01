DocumentationSections
Left (Get Method)

Gets the X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control.

int  Left()

Return Value

X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control.

Left (Set Method)

Sets the X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control.

void  Left(
   const int  x      // coordinate
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  New X coordinate of the upper-left corner.

Return Value

None.

