Bottom (Get Method)

Gets the Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control.

int  Bottom()

Return Value

Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control.

Bottom (Set Method)

Sets the Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control.

void  Bottom(
   const int  y      // y coordinate
   )

Parameters

y

[in]  New Y coordinate of the lower-right corner.

Return Value

None.