Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator

Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection.

This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps liquidity using a wick, and then decisively reverses. Wick Assassin highlights these moments automatically and presents them in a clean, distraction-free format.

Core Concept Behind Wick Assassin

Markets often pause at important price levels. When price revisits the same level, one side of the market usually attempts continuation. If that attempt fails and leaves behind a rejection wick, it often signals that stronger participants have stepped in.

Wick Assassin detects this exact scenario by analyzing:

• Body alignment between consecutive candles

• Failed continuation from the same price level

• Clear wick rejection in the opposite direction

• Immediate shift in control confirmed at candle close

When all conditions align, the indicator marks a precise buy or sell signal and plots a projected take-profit level based on a fixed risk-to-reward model.

No indicators. No lag. No repainting. Just pure execution logic.

Why This Works Exceptionally Well on Gold

Gold is one of the most liquidity-driven instruments in the market. It frequently produces aggressive wicks, stop-hunts, and false continuations before making its real move. These characteristics make gold an ideal instrument for Wick Assassin’s logic.

Gold traders often struggle with entries due to volatility and fake breakouts. Wick Assassin filters this noise by waiting for:

• Price to fail at the same level

• Liquidity to be absorbed via wicks

• Confirmation at candle close

This makes it especially effective on XAUUSD across lower and mid timeframes, where precision and timing matter most.

Equally Effective on Forex Pairs

While designed with gold in mind, Wick Assassin works seamlessly on major and minor forex pairs. Instruments like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and indices that exhibit clean intraday structure respond very well to this logic.

Because the indicator relies on price behavior rather than indicators or oscillators, it adapts naturally across different market conditions and volatility profiles.

Designed for Real Traders

Wick Assassin was built with execution in mind:

• Clear buy and sell arrows plotted directly on the signal candle

• Take-profit levels drawn cleanly and linked to each signal

• Adjustable risk-to-reward ratio

• Optimized to avoid chart lag and clutter

• No repainting — signals appear only after candle close

This makes it suitable for discretionary traders, scalpers, intraday traders, and even algorithmic traders looking to automate a proven price action model.

Who This Indicator Is For

Wick Assassin is ideal for traders who:

• Prefer clean charts

• Trade price action instead of indicators

• Focus on precision entries

• Trade gold or major forex pairs

• Want repeatable, rule-based setups

It is not designed for guessing tops and bottoms. It is designed to exploit failed continuations and liquidity traps — the same inefficiencies professional traders look for.