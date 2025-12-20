Wick Assassin Gold and Forex

Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator

Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection.

This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps liquidity using a wick, and then decisively reverses. Wick Assassin highlights these moments automatically and presents them in a clean, distraction-free format.

Core Concept Behind Wick Assassin

Markets often pause at important price levels. When price revisits the same level, one side of the market usually attempts continuation. If that attempt fails and leaves behind a rejection wick, it often signals that stronger participants have stepped in.

Wick Assassin detects this exact scenario by analyzing:

• Body alignment between consecutive candles
• Failed continuation from the same price level
• Clear wick rejection in the opposite direction
• Immediate shift in control confirmed at candle close

When all conditions align, the indicator marks a precise buy or sell signal and plots a projected take-profit level based on a fixed risk-to-reward model.

No indicators. No lag. No repainting. Just pure execution logic.

Why This Works Exceptionally Well on Gold

Gold is one of the most liquidity-driven instruments in the market. It frequently produces aggressive wicks, stop-hunts, and false continuations before making its real move. These characteristics make gold an ideal instrument for Wick Assassin’s logic.

Gold traders often struggle with entries due to volatility and fake breakouts. Wick Assassin filters this noise by waiting for:

• Price to fail at the same level
• Liquidity to be absorbed via wicks
• Confirmation at candle close

This makes it especially effective on XAUUSD across lower and mid timeframes, where precision and timing matter most.

Equally Effective on Forex Pairs

While designed with gold in mind, Wick Assassin works seamlessly on major and minor forex pairs. Instruments like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and indices that exhibit clean intraday structure respond very well to this logic.

Because the indicator relies on price behavior rather than indicators or oscillators, it adapts naturally across different market conditions and volatility profiles.

Designed for Real Traders

Wick Assassin was built with execution in mind:

• Clear buy and sell arrows plotted directly on the signal candle
• Take-profit levels drawn cleanly and linked to each signal
• Adjustable risk-to-reward ratio
• Optimized to avoid chart lag and clutter
• No repainting — signals appear only after candle close

This makes it suitable for discretionary traders, scalpers, intraday traders, and even algorithmic traders looking to automate a proven price action model.

Who This Indicator Is For

Wick Assassin is ideal for traders who:

• Prefer clean charts
• Trade price action instead of indicators
• Focus on precision entries
• Trade gold or major forex pairs
• Want repeatable, rule-based setups

It is not designed for guessing tops and bottoms. It is designed to exploit failed continuations and liquidity traps — the same inefficiencies professional traders look for.


Altri dall’autore
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots: Opening Range High & Low Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below) Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box) Session Timing Fully Customizable Color Customization for Every Level Why You’ll Love It: Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+) Fully style your chart to ma
High Timeframe Breakout Easy to Setup EA
Vishnu Bajpai
Utilità
Breakout EA — Simple, Powerful Breakout Trading Expert Advisor Breakout EA is a straightforward yet highly effective Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on strong market breakouts with minimal complexity. By placing stop orders precisely at the previous candle’s highs and lows, it harnesses natural price momentum for clean, rule-based trade entries. Key features include: Dynamic Risk Management:  Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilità
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
FREE
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
Quantum FVG Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Quantum FVG Trader Advanced multi-timeframe algorithm designed for Gold and other volatile instruments Quantum FVG Trader is a fully autonomous trading system built on a blend of institutional-grade price-action principles, statistical pattern recognition, and adaptive multi-timeframe filtering. The system leverages structured historical behaviour, AI-assisted signal weighting, and precision execution to identify high-quality opportunities during intraday liquidity rotations. Unlike traditional
FREE
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
Neural Algo Bot Indicator
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Neural Algo Bot — AI-Powered Market Entry & Exit System for Gold, NASDAQ & Forex Neural Algo Bot is a cutting-edge trading indicator powered by a proprietary Neural Opportunity Engine , designed to detect high-probability reversal points, momentum shifts, and liquidity-driven entries before the market reacts. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on static formulas, Neural Algo Bot uses adaptive neural logic , allowing it to learn market behaviour, filter noise, and highlight only the smartes
FREE
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione