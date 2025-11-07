AI Forex Robot MT5

4.44

AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker or Prop Trading Firms. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message and you will receive bonus access to the private group along with the manual and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom.

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now! 

The special offer $1299 is valid until 31 December. After that, it will increase by $200 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $5000.

The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

Features:

  • All updates for free
  • AI Weekly Reports
  • Popular XAUUSD pair
  • Economic News Filter
  • Guardian Capital Protection
  • Revolutionary and modern system
  • Robot works with any Broker and Prop Trading Firm
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy
  • Reduced risk during unstable market conditions
  • Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Full transparency and control over the system
  • All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters
  • AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter
The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning
Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.

Automatic TP/SL/TS Adjustment
The robot automatically adjusts Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels to match market volatility, all fully managed by Artificial intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Management
Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection
During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.

Market Regime Detection
AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.

Economic News Filter
The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.

AI Weekly Reports

The robot generates short performance reports, highlighting key statistics and insights. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to M5 timeframe chart on the XAUUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The AI Forex Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 500
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 6.1. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform. 

Price:
The robot costs $1299, and it can be used with any Forex Broker or Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AI Forex Robot - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is the difference between a regular Forex robot and AI Forex Robot?
    Regular robots follow fixed rules and don’t adapt to changing market conditions. AI Forex Robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze the market in real time, filter signals, adjust risk and make smarter trading decisions. This gives it a major advantage and makes it more flexible and efficient.

  2. Do I need to configure a lot of settings before using it?
    No. All settings are already preconfigured by default. You only need to change three simple parameters, and the AI will manage everything else automatically.

  3. Is AI Forex Robot suitable for beginners?
    Yes. The system was designed to be simple and user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with Forex robots, you can start using it right away. 

  4. On which assets can I use the robot?
    At the moment, the robot works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), as this is the pair it was fully optimized for. The AI logic is built around gold’s specific price behavior and volatility to ensure maximum performance. In the near future, additional currency pairs will be added, allowing users to expand their trading portfolio without changing the system.

  5. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot analyzes the market continuously and opens or blocks trades depending on conditions. You don’t need to be in front of the screen all the time.

  6. Are updates for AI Forex Robot free?
    Yes, all updates are completely free. You can download every new version directly through your MT4 or MT5 platform. Each update includes improvements, new features and optimizations so your robot is always running on the latest version.

  7. Does it trade during news events?
    The robot includes an economic news filter. It automatically blocks new trades before and after major events to avoid volatility spikes and slippage.

  8. Is there any support after the purchase?
    Yes. After buying the robot, you will get full support on private group, clear instructions, and access to updates so you can use the system easily and safely.

  9. Can I use my own risk settings?
    Yes. The default settings work for most users, but you can adjust risk levels if you want to use a more conservative or aggressive approach.

  10. Do you have a manual prepared for the AI Forex Robot?
    The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

  11. How does AI Forex Robot work and what type of Artificial Intelligence model does it use?
    AI Forex Robot is powered by a hybrid Artificial Intelligence model that combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) and Transformer Encoder Layers. This architecture is specifically designed to analyze time-series data of gold (XAUUSD) with exceptional accuracy and adaptability. The LSTM component captures long-term dependencies and recurring market patterns in gold price movements, while the Transformer layer with a self-attention mechanism identifies the most influential moments of volatility that drive future market direction. Model parameters were optimized using Bayesian Optimization, which ensures high stability, adaptability, and resistance to overfitting. The model was trained on more than 20 million historical XAUUSD data points through a three-stage learning process. 

  12. Will this robot work on my existing broker account?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot works with any broker and any account type, including ECN, Standard and Raw Spread accounts. It also works perfectly in Prop Trading Firms.

  13. What platforms does the robot support?
    The robot works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the two most popular trading platforms in the world. It can be used with your personal account or prop firm accounts without additional modifications.

  14. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
    The minimum recommended deposit is $500. This amount allows the robot to trade properly while maintaining good risk control. Since XAUUSD (Gold) requires a higher margin, we always recommend starting with a slightly larger deposit for better stability and flexibility in trade execution.

  15. Does AI Robot use Grid or Martingale?
    No, this robot opens only one position at a time, and each trade is protected by an adaptive Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop system that automatically adjusts to market conditions in real time and is fully managed by AI.

  16. Does AI Forex Robot work on 2-digit and 3-digit broker accounts?
    Yes, the robot works on both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers. All calculations for pips and points are converted internally, so no special settings are required.

  17. Does AI Forex Robot work with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes, AI Forex Robot is fully compatible with all Prop Trading Firms that allow the use of Robots. It operates under standard trading conditions, uses only one protected position at a time, and does not rely on Grid or Martingale strategies, making it compliant with prop firm rules such as maximum drawdown, daily limits, and consistency requirements. It can be used for both evaluation and funded phases.

  18. Why do you say this is a "revolution" on the Forex market?
    Because this is one of the first robot that truly combines AI decision-making, signal filtering, risk control and strategy adaptation into one system. It brings a level of intelligence and precision that standard robots simply cannot match.

  19. Is the sale of this robot unlimited?
    No. The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support. You’ll receive full assistance in a private group, and they will help you every step of the way. You’re welcome.

レビュー 64
Jalal Kmalaldeen
126
Jalal Kmalaldeen 2025.12.12 22:01 
 

An excellent robot; the support team is helpful and quick to respond to all questions. Trading performance has been excellent so far.

jamal961 raed
24
jamal961 raed 2025.12.06 16:19 
 

After a real test of the robot, I can honestly say I’m satisfied. At first, the results didn’t match what the team was posting, but later we found out that the issue was only with my settings. After fixing the setup and updating to the latest version, the robot started performing exactly as advertised. What I like the most is that the strategy is clear, the entries and exits are calculated, and the trades are clean with controlled risk. There is also a continuous support team available to help anyone facing issues, and they respond quickly and professionally. Overall, the robot delivers solid performance and works perfectly for prop firm challenges. Great experience — definitely recommended.

Mark Carmona
317
Mark Carmona 2025.12.03 18:50 
 

The EA does trade real time using AI, support is great, improving the product day by day. Looking forward to more updates!

Jalal Kmalaldeen
126
Jalal Kmalaldeen 2025.12.12 22:01 
 

An excellent robot; the support team is helpful and quick to respond to all questions. Trading performance has been excellent so far.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.12 22:45
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
chenjian295
28
chenjian295 2025.12.09 12:10 
 

This EA is the most disappointing product I have ever bought on MQL5. Since I started using it on November 18th, my live trading account has lost nearly 500 dollars. It is obviously an overfitted strategy that fails in real trading and will only continue to lose money. The author has never dared to publicly show live trading signals and only provided a useless setting guide when users suffered losses. Even if you follow the instructions exactly, losses are still inevitable. However, in the daily profit screenshots the author posted, they made profits every day, but users were losing money every day. This is a completely immature product and a well-planned marketing scam. I strongly advise other traders to stay away from it.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.09 13:04
Hi. Unfortunately this user is using incorrect settings, we already contacted him but he did not reply, instead he added a negative review and a comment defaming us and insulting us. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
⛔️Reported for defaming and insulting us.
jamal961 raed
24
jamal961 raed 2025.12.06 16:19 
 

After a real test of the robot, I can honestly say I’m satisfied. At first, the results didn’t match what the team was posting, but later we found out that the issue was only with my settings. After fixing the setup and updating to the latest version, the robot started performing exactly as advertised. What I like the most is that the strategy is clear, the entries and exits are calculated, and the trades are clean with controlled risk. There is also a continuous support team available to help anyone facing issues, and they respond quickly and professionally. Overall, the robot delivers solid performance and works perfectly for prop firm challenges. Great experience — definitely recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.12 22:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Mark Carmona
317
Mark Carmona 2025.12.03 18:50 
 

The EA does trade real time using AI, support is great, improving the product day by day. Looking forward to more updates!

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 18:52
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Mohammed Kareem Nejres Al-mamoori
151
Mohammed Kareem Nejres Al-mamoori 2025.12.03 18:03 
 

Very disappointing and misleading I bought this “AI Forex Robot” after being shown extremely impressive backtest results. Unfortunately, once I received the final product and used it in real trading, the performance was very poor and did not match the advertised backtests at all. This raised serious concerns for me about how those earlier backtests were presented. When I contacted the provider to ask about the gap between backtest and live performance, I didn’t receive a clear or consistent explanation—just a different excuse each time. I was also added to a Telegram customer group where many buyers reported the exact same issue: real trading results not matching the claimed backtests. What made this even more concerning is that the admin would delete complaint messages and remove anyone who questioned the robot, which prevented open discussion and transparency. To verify things myself, I ran my own backtest for the period after my purchase date to compare it with the robot’s actual performance. Surprisingly, my backtest results still didn’t match what I saw in real trading. I also have all the evidence and screenshots to support everything I’m saying. If anyone wants to verify my claims, feel free to message me and I will share the proof. Overall, this product did not deliver what was promised. I’m leaving this review to warn others to be extremely cautious and not rely on marketing/backtest screenshots when deciding to buy.

Guru
39
Guru 2025.12.03 13:21 
 

After testing this EA for about a week I am very satisfied with its performance. It works smoothly and the results are even better than I expected. What really stands out is how active and dedicated the developers are. In the past few days there were a couple of small issues, but they reacted immediately and fixed everything very quickly which shows a high level of professionalism and commitment. The support team is also excellent and always available in the group chat to answer questions and help whenever needed. I have seen some negative reviews but in my opinion they do not reflect the real potential of this EA. It is a new and innovative project built with artificial intelligence and like any advanced technology it needs a bit of time to grow. This is why the developers recommend testing it on a demo first which I fully agree with. Overall my experience has been very positive. The EA shows incredible potential, the results are promising and the team behind it is one of the most responsive I have seen. If you are considering buying it my advice is simple give it a chance and let it show what it can do.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 17:24
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Lorymia2131
87
Lorymia2131 2025.12.03 12:30 
 

AI Robot is a great tool that I use every day, I really like that it is being developed by adding new and excellent features, the results are very good.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Sipsm
392
Sipsm 2025.12.02 21:12 
 

Very good robot, first position closed with profits. The support has been prompt thus far in responding to queries

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
RimikTrading
53
RimikTrading 2025.12.02 02:47 
 

I purchased this bot and tested it on a real account but its performance does not come close to what is shown in the back testing or what the developer claims. Whenever I reached out for support, their team blamed everything except the bot itself — broker execution, spreads, VPS latency, liquidity, protection settings, risk modes, activation timing, and even user error, which they also repeat publicly in the review section as their default excuse. The user manual only requires adjusting three simple settings: Mini Score (70–75), Risk Level (Normal) and Lot Size, attaching the bot to a 5-minute chart. It’s hard to see how a user could make mistakes with such basic instructions. With such a high price tag and all the bold claims made by the developer, this AI-powered bot should be smart enough to handle common market factors and still perform reliably on a live account. And if as a user, I am paying such a premium for an “AI smart bot,” I expect it to overcome these challenges but in reality, it doesn’t. If you look closely, most of the 5-star reviews come from users who just bought the bot and never used the bot in live trading. Many were offered a free indicator or bot in exchange for posting a 5-star review within a day, which creates misleading and artificially inflated ratings. I was asked to do the same but I refused to do that and told Mr. Mark that I would prefer to wait and use the bot first for few weeks and would like to add an honest review. Users who genuinely tested the bot and shared negative results often had their messages deleted, their screenshots removed from the group chat, or were blocked from posting in the channel. My experience was the same — the bot performed poorly in real market conditions, trading sideways and repeatedly hitting stop loss. I do not recommend buying this bot. In live trading, it simply does not work as advertised and back testing. Don’t be misled by premium price, fake 5-star reviews collected in returns of free indicator or bots. Lastly, I would like to request that MQL5 not remove this review. The developer will likely report it and try to have it taken down, as they often do, but I am a genuine buyer who paid a high price for this misleading bot, and I have the right to share my honest experience. I’m more than willing to provide your team with all the screenshots of the bot’s real performance, along with my full chat history with their support team, if needed.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.02 16:25
Hi. Thank you for sharing your experience. Backtests and live trading can differ because every account operates with different broker execution, spreads, latency and liquidity conditions, which can significantly affect performance even when the settings are the same. Many users trade this EA successfully in live conditions, but results will always vary between accounts due to these external factors. When we ask clients about their setup, VPS, protections or broker conditions, it is not “blaming the user,” but simply the technical information required to understand why two accounts may produce different results. The manual is designed to be simple, but proper activation and stable market conditions are still essential for any algorithm. We do not offer or request positive reviews, and we do not remove criticism. Messages are moderated only when they contain personal attacks or disruptive behavior, not because someone reports negative performance. If your account experienced stop losses or inconsistent results, we would be happy to review your configuration and help you identify the cause. You have full access to the EA, updates and support, and we are always available for clients who wish to resolve technical issues. We appreciate your feedback and wish you the best in your trading. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Update: Reading this review it is clearly visible that this is not someone looking for help but something written intentionally to destroy this project. Why do I think so? Because this is not the first case where a user does this on purpose, most likely cooperating with another seller whose sales of their grid and martingale robot have dropped.
Kim Gyeongmin
191
Kim Gyeongmin 2025.12.02 00:11 
 

This is exactly the EA I've been looking for. It offers extensive customization just as I wanted. While the author provides recommended parameters, I experimented with my own strategy, and I have been successfully running this EA for over four weeks now. It is truly the best.👍👍👍👍👍👍

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
210
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto 2025.12.01 17:29 
 

The backtest does not reflect that daily trading. More stops into live account. Waste of mony in my opinion.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.01 19:31
Hi. Thank you for your feedback. Please note that backtests and live trading can differ depending on several factors, such as:
• broker execution and spreads
• VPS latency
• liquidity conditions
• enabled protection settings
• risk mode and activation timing
With the recommended configuration and full protection functions enabled, many users trade the EA daily with stable results. If your live account experienced more stop losses, it may be related to one of the factors above. You are welcome to contact our support for help with your setup and we can review your parameters to see what caused the difference between your backtest and live results. Wishing you all the best in your trading. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Zsolt Tamasi
201
Zsolt Tamasi 2025.12.01 17:08 
 

This is already the fourth EA robot I’ve purchased from MQLBLUE. All of them worked well, but this new AI Forex Robot takes things to another level by using artificial intelligence. It analyzes historical XAUUSD charts and makes buy/sell decisions with greater precision based on that data. The developers are genuinely dedicated. After purchasing, you can join the Telegram group and ask questions directly to the developer, who responds very quickly. The group is already quite large, and managing so many customers is a real challenge, but the support team handles it exceptionally well—you can really see how much effort they put in. The detailed user manual is available in 10 different languages and explains all EA parameters very clearly. The EA is continuously being improved. The buyers in the Telegram group are even asked which additional features they would like to see in future versions. Several new updates have already been released, each one making the robot better and more refined. With the default settings, the AI Forex Robot runs reliably and generates daily profits. It truly represents a new generation of EA robots.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
BlueSky-Design
148
BlueSky-Design 2025.12.01 15:44 
 

I’ve been using this AI trading robot for several weeks now, and I can genuinely say I’m impressed. The performance has been consistently strong day after day, and—more importantly—it stays stable even when gold makes its typical unnatural or extreme moves. The way the system reads the market is razor-sharp and far beyond what I expected. Also worth mentioning: the developer and support team respond immediately and actually solve things. That alone sets this project apart. For me, this is a also real game changer.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Patrick Pham
217
Patrick Pham 2025.12.01 12:19 
 

This EA very good, it works well

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Paul
26
Paul 2025.12.01 08:17 
 

I am very disappointed with the purchase of the AI Forex Robot. I expected that a product priced at $2,000 would be of high quality and genuinely support me in professional trading. Unfortunately, in my personal opinion, the AI Forex Robot is not worth this price. I believe that a fair price for this product would be around $100.

Additionally, the approach to customer service — which can also be seen in comments from other users — is very disappointing. I would like to emphasize that this is solely my personal opinion, and I do not intend to act against or harm the AI Forex Robot project or its creators. I am simply sharing my own experience as a customer.

For these reasons, I cannot recommend this product.

Dr.Law
40
Dr.Law 2025.11.28 14:37 
 

I am updating my original review to provide a comprehensive warning to all potential buyers. This is not just about a failing product; it is about a pattern of deceptive practices, censorship, and hostile behavior from the seller.

1. The Product: A Failure in a Live Environment

Let's be clear: the bot does not perform as advertised. I purchased this EA for $1999 based on promises of "AI" and "capital protection." In a live environment, using the provided .set files and following the manual, the bot produced a net loss. The advertised results are not achievable in real-world trading. The core algorithm is fundamentally flawed.

2. The Censorship: Banned for a Negative Review

The moment I posted my original negative review, I was immediately and permanently banned from the official Telegram group. There was no discussion, no request for logs, and no attempt to help. The seller's first and only action was to silence criticism. This is not the behavior of a confident developer; it is the act of someone hiding a failed product.

3. The Excuses: A Masterclass in Contradiction

In my private messages with the support team, they built a defense on a lie so blatant it's almost comical. They claimed I was "uncooperative" and "refused to provide settings." Yet, in the same breath, they admitted they never asked for settings because I "didn't enter a support conversation." This is a classic Catch-22, a fabricated excuse to justify their censorship.

4. The Threats: A Pattern of Coercion

My case is not isolated. I have evidence from other users, like Rodrigo, who were threatened by the seller ("Mark"). They were told to delete their negative reviews in exchange for support. This is not "setting boundaries"; this is extortion. The seller is actively trying to manipulate their rating by coercing dissatisfied customers into silence.

5. The Challenge: The Silence is Deafening

I publicly challenged the seller: if your product is so successful, ask your entire customer group to post their real, unfiltered results here. Not cherry-picked screenshots. Not backtests. Real account statements.

Their response? Silence. They know that if their customers posted the truth, the myth of this "successful AI" would collapse instantly.

Conclusion: Do Not Buy This Product

This is not just a bad EA. This is a seller who:

•Sells a failing product for an exorbitant price.

•Silences critics by banning them.

•Lies and contradicts themselves to cover their tracks.

•Threatens and extorts users to remove negative reviews.

Do not be their next victim. The risk is not just losing your money on the bot; it's losing your capital when it fails. Avoid at all costs.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.01 09:36
Your review contains several serious accusations, but it removes key context and does not reflect what actually happened. Below are the factual clarifications.
1. About the product performance
The EA is not “failing” nor “non-functional.”
Hundreds of users run it daily with full activation and correct settings. The results you experienced are directly connected to:
• one of your protection functions being turned OFF
• Guardian not activating due to broker feed interruptions
• the trades occurring during a documented global liquidity outage
These factors alone can cause results to differ between accounts. With proper activation, the EA performs exactly as shown in the daily sequences we shared.
2. You were not banned for writing a negative review
Many users have posted critical reviews and remain in the group.
You were removed because your first and only activity in the group was:
• posting a review
• immediately escalating into accusations
• refusing to engage in any technical discussion
• not sharing logs, settings, or questions
• using the group only to argue
Group access is a bonus, not a guaranteed service included in the purchase.
If a user enters only to confront rather than collaborate, the group is not the right place for them.
The EA, license, and updates remain fully available to you.
3. No contradiction and no fabricated “Catch-22”
You claim you were never asked for settings.
That is correct, because you never entered a support conversation.
Support cannot request data from someone who chooses confrontation instead of troubleshooting.
There is no contradiction here; only missing context in your interpretation.
4. No threats, no coercion, no extortion
Your claims rely on cropped screenshots without timestamps or full conversations.
Nobody has ever lost access to updates or their license because of a review.
Support is available to every respectful user regardless of rating and help is provided daily.
However, personal support is not delivered inside an argument.
That is a boundary, not a threat.
5. “Ask everyone to post results” is not meaningful
Every account is unique:
• different brokers
• different spreads
• different VPS latency
• different liquidity conditions
• different activation timing
• different risk modes
Comparing dozens of live accounts publicly as if they were identical is neither reliable nor useful.
This is why results are shared individually and why daily trading sequences are posted to show transparent EA behavior.
6. The global context matters
The trades you refer to happened during a significant market disruption: CME halted trading due to a data-center failure, causing price delays and feed interruptions across many brokers.
Such conditions affect every algorithm, not just this EA.
Ignoring this context leads to inaccurate conclusions.
Final Note
You still have full access to the EA, updates, and your license.
We are always available for technical assistance through our official support channels for users who want genuine help.
Your review contains accusations that remove essential context, but we wish you success in your future trading.AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Angelica90
19
Angelica90 2025.11.27 15:21 
 

I have been using this AI Robot for some weeks now and I am really falling in love with it. It is an amazing support to my Forex Trading business. The way the Bot tackles the market is completely unimaginable and precise. I am impressed by the way the support team and the developer listens to our issues and sorts them out pronto! This is a real game changer! - Charles

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
oymail
225
oymail 2025.11.27 14:38 
 

My experience with their EAs were good, all trades with profits. Now the profits already covered the purchase price. I can't wait to have more pairs into the EA. Their EAs build to make money and their support always AWESOME!

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Khamfeua SIRIVONGS
31
Khamfeua SIRIVONGS 2025.11.27 11:24 
 

Just bought the EA few days ago, it shows how excellent the AI works within the EA. The most important thing is that the EA opens a trade once it is feasible to get profit as well as the EA protects the profits. Great to invest for long term profit.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
jck
40
jck 2025.11.27 00:35 
 

Truly Impressive AI Forex Robot — Safe, Smart & Profitable This AI Forex robot exceeded my expectations in every area. The first thing I noticed was how simple and clean the setup process is. All parameters are easy to understand, and the default presets work extremely well. You don’t need to be an expert to get started — everything is straightforward and intuitive. Support from the developer is outstanding. Responses are fast, detailed, and genuinely helpful. They guide you not only on installation but also on smart risk allocation, safety settings, and broker conditions. This level of service gives real peace of mind. The EA’s trading logic is designed with risk first, profit second — which is exactly how professional automation should work. Features like max drawdown controls, equity protection, volatility filters, and smart recovery modes make it feel extremely safe. Performance-wise, the EA has been consistently profitable, not just during trending markets but also during consolidations. It aims for stable growth without taking reckless risks. For traders who want automation that protects capital while making steady returns, this EA is a great choice.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
開発者からの返信 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
1234
