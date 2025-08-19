HTTP ea
- エキスパート
- Yury Orlov
- バージョン: 1.4
- アップデート済み: 26 10月 2025
- アクティベーション: 12
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。
トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。
|資産
|任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル
|時間足
|M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定）
|原則
|動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業
|デポジット
|$100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+
|ブローカー
|任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
|テスト
|Strategy Tester: EURUSD, 01.01.2025 — 今日、every tick
|特徴
|SL/TP、トレーリング、保本、緊急モード、グラフィカルパネル。
How To Trade Pro EA は推測しません — 変化を追従し適応します。これは規律ある生きたアルゴリズムで、市場と共に変化し、他のものが壊れる場所で有効性を保ちます。Entry Points Proの作者による作成 — MQL5トップを3年間リードしたインジケーター。取引アドバイザーはペンディングオーダーでのみ動作 — 正確な実行を保証。一つの楽器につき一取引のみ。SLとTPは開設時に設定。すべてのポジションは毎日閉じられます。
重要！ アドバイザーのデモ版をテストする際は 01.01.2025からのEURUSDのみ を使用してください。
アドバイザーは各楽器に独自の設定があります — 購入後に受け取ります。
How To Trade Pro EA — 新世代の完全に自動化された取引アルゴリズムで、安定性、制御、明確な動作ロジックを重視するトレーダーのために作成されました。「魔法のインジケーター」、マーチンゲール、グリッドは使用しません。そのコアは市場インパルスの適応処理と厳格なアルゴリズム制御です。最大の安全性が優先 — ストップロスとテイクプロフィットは即座に設定され、取引開設時からリスクの完全透明性を確保します。
主な特徴 と利点
- 100% 自動動作 + グラフィカルパネル
- エリートリスク管理：SL/TP、トレーリング、保本、毎日クローズ
- 汎用性：金のみでなく取引 — トップ10アドバイザーの8つとは異なり
- 安全性：ペンディングオーダー、無マーチンゲール、緊急ストップ
- シンプルさ：最小設定、12回アクティベーション（PC/VPS/予備）
- 簡単スタート：デポジット $100 から、レバレッジ 1:25 から
- プロップファーム対応、任意ブローカー動作、全アップデート込み
価格設定ポリシー
10回の販売ごとに価格上昇 — サポートの品質と独占性を維持するため。これはマーケティングのトリックではありません — 必要性です。私はすべてのクライアントを大切にし、最良のサービスを提供します。
|販売
|価格、USD
|残り
|1-10
|99
|—
|...
|...
|...
|41-50
|299
|—
|51-60
|349
|1
|61-70
|399
|10
|71-80
|449
|10
あなたの経験やレベルに関わらず — How To Trade Pro EA はプロのエリートアーセナルで武装します。この機会を利用 — プロのように取引を開始 。
理想的な条件を待たないでください。それらは来ません。
I only ever sit down to write a review when an EA has officially paid for itself on a live account—and wow, HTTP didn’t waste any time making that happen! This bot is the strong, silent type. You won’t see charts cluttered with endless pending orders; HTTP just sits patiently like a seasoned sniper, waiting for the perfect moment. When it finally pulls the trigger? Bullseye—straight to profit, almost every time. I grabbed one of Yury’s setfiles more or less at random, slapped it on multiple pairs, and let it run on a $20,000 live account. Within the first 24 hours, the cost of the EA was fully covered. Four trades in total: three solid wins and one small loss, but the total profits made up for the EA. What more could you ask for? Yury is clearly committed—he keeps the setfiles fresh with regular updates and even throws in incentives to encourage the community to hunt for even better optimizations. Yes, I know some traders get nervous about “overfitting” when setfiles need periodic tweaks, but honestly? If thoughtful updates keep the edge sharp in changing markets, I’m all for it. Results don’t lie. Working with Yury himself is genuinely enjoyable—he’s kind, approachable, and has a great sense of humor that makes every interaction lighter. He’s also generous with real, actionable trading advice. (I couldn small note: I’ve since picked up his Entry Point Pro indicator too, if it’s another winner, then it's another clear proof that Yury really knows his craft.) Thank you, Yury, for building HTTP and for the ongoing care you put into it. This one’s a keeper—I’m excited to see where it goes from here! 🚀