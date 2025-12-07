Ultimate Pulse

***Launch price ends January 6th****

Overview

Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe.

How It Works

The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long lookback period. It opens the first trade with the trend and waits. If price dips, it adds another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even slightly, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and position sizes automatically adjust based on account balance. As the account grows, lot sizes grow proportionally. During drawdowns, they scale back.

Risk Modes (Lots per $1,000):

  • Micro: 0.01 lots
  • Conservative: 0.02 lots
  • Moderate: 0.03 lots
  • Standard: 0.05 lots
  • Aggressive: 0.10 lots
  • Ultimate: 0.20 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, profit targets scale with balance. This keeps risk/reward ratio consistent across all account sizes.

Built-In Filters

  • Spread Filter — Waits for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — Avoids runaway trends that could overextend positions
  • ATR Filter — Skips extreme volatility conditions
  • Loss Filter — Pauses trading after consecutive losses

These filters prioritize quality over quantity, waiting for optimal conditions rather than forcing trades.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors change based on EA state:

  • Purple = Active and trading
  • Default = Waiting for filters
  • Red = Disabled

Info Panel displays:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Base lot and TP target
  • Quick control buttons

Getting Started

  1. Attach to XAUUSD M30
  2. Select risk mode (Micro or Conservative recommended for live accounts)
  3. Keep default filter settings
  4. Allow time for grid trading to work

Most settings work optimally at their defaults.

Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.12.11 16:45 
 

Cody is an absolute gem After being in mql5 trenches for a year, blowing accounts and what not, I know a thing or two about bots. And as a dev, Cody is doing his bit by being honest, not doing random deposits, shady marketing or deleted signals. Bot works as advertised, Cody works as advertised, everything just works. Just buy it, put it on a 1k account, recoup your cost, rinse and repeat.

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
536
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2025.12.08 13:37 
 

Too early to give a full review of the EA in live trading, but the backtests look great and the first day went well. The developer is very open, friendly, and provides excellent support.

Check comment section for see my results.

