Autorithm AI

4.6

Autorithm AI

技術仕様 

AUTORITHMは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭

Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。

このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。


[guide line] 

レビュー 10
mattponce
21
mattponce 2025.12.06 07:20 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I’ve been using Autorithm AI for one week starting with a $500 on Vantage and Fusion Markets in actual live trading, and after moving it to a VPS, the results became even more stable and consistent. The EA performs best on the higher timeframe and follows the developer’s recommended setup perfectly. Fusion Markets provides more trade opportunities, and now I clearly understand why the author recommends specific brokers because execution quality genuinely affects results. I am running both the Alpha and Gamma strategies, and they are intelligently structured with controlled risk, smart entries, and well-managed martingale logic. The EA completely removes emotional trading and maintains solid, responsible risk management. Based on my own real trading results, the performance has been stable, consistent, and has given me greater confidence in my trading journey. What truly sets this EA apart is the developer, Zaha Feiz is extremely supportive, responsive, and genuinely invested in helping users become profitable. I am truly grateful for her guidance, her dedication, and especially her vision in creating a tool that empowers traders to grow confidently and responsibly. Very easy to install and truly beginner-friendly. Perfect for anyone starting their automated trading journey. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. #AutorithmAI #500to5000Challenge

printgold
114
printgold 2025.11.30 08:03 
 

Using personal API and a lot of models API is the best point. The author very kinds to advise, how to set up personal API and the cost of using models API. Also the author inform free API available. The strategy of this EA, layer aplha, layer betha and layer gamma are very good choice to fit user trading style. Thanks Author to create this EA. Five Star

Gomez1337
45
Gomez1337 2025.11.09 08:21 
 

Great Product with impressive performance Easy to install and configure Great support every time and really good product price

おすすめのプロダクト
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
インディケータ
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
エキスパート
XAU Gold Trend Expert
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
The BTC Winner MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
エキスパート
The BTC Winner MT5 EA, built on a very successful trading record, uses a breakthrough approach to profit, which is a very effective method, especially in dealing with high volatility trading products, I am sure it will make a lot of profit. The BTC Winner MT5 EA provides an MT5 version, which allows you to use high-precision real Tick data for various tests to find better personalized settings. I provide a group for questions, as well as personalized support at every step. If you have any quest
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
エキスパート
Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI RSI PRO — クラシックの進化。これはEA AI PROシリーズのものであり、コードが100%人工知能によって設計・記述され、24種類の機関投資家レベルのポジション管理機能を搭載していることを意味します。 AI RSI PRO — 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略の進化 これは、インテリジェントなプライスアクション（Price Action）フィルターによる追加のシグナル確認のおかげで、伝説的なインジケーターであるRSI（Relative Strength Index）を単純なオシレーターから高精度のスナイパーシステムに変えるプロフェッショナルな取引アルゴリズムです。AI RSI PROは、インジケーターの数学的精度と価格変動の現実との間の完璧なバランスを実現しています。 このロボットの豊富な機能には、スマートニュースフィルター、4つのSL（ストップロス）オプション、高度なHigh/Lowトレーリングを含む3つのトレーリングSLオプション、3つの異なるバリエーション（独自の「ボリューム乗数金額」に基づくバリエーションを含む）を持つ部分決済システム、そして資金
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
エキスパート
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN：トレンド転換型自動売買システム 一、DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLANとは？ DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN   は、市場のトレンドが転換する瞬間を自動で捉えて、 売買（エントリー＆決済）   を行う トレンド転換型自動売買システム です。 本システムは、 あらゆる取引商品 、 すべてのブローカー に対応しており、 FX（外国為替）   や   合成指数（Synthetic Index）   など幅広い市場で利用可能です。 二、主要な機能と特徴 市場のトレンド転換を自動で検出 し、最適なタイミングで売買を実行します。 どの取引商品、どのブローカー でもスムーズに稼働します。 分かりやすい 基本設定項目 ： テイクプロフィット（TP／利益確定） ストップロス（SL／損切り） グリッド間隔 目標利益 最低証拠金 取引開始後、リアルタイムで各商品の利益状況を表示 します。 各商品の 自動利益追跡機能 、および グローバル利益追跡機能 を搭載し、口座全体の利益状況も一目瞭然です。 三、AI搭載のマニュアル取引サポート DYJ WITHDR
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
エキスパート
Fibonacci MT5 は、フィボナッチレベルに基づく自動取引のエキスパートアドバイザーです。指定されたバー数で価格の最安値と最高値を判定し、フィボナッチレベルを描画し、現在価格が選択されたレベルに達すると取引を開始します。EA はトレンド方向、または逆張りで取引することが可能で、設定パラメータに従います。また、決済レベル、リスク管理、時間フィルターも設定できます。 特徴 ローカル極端の自動検出およびフィボナッチのレベルの構造。   フィボナッチレベルに基づいて取引を開始および終了するためのカスタマイズ可能な条件。  柔軟なリスク管理オプション：損失を停止し、利益を得る、注文の量と数を制限します。 一般設定 Lot Size：取引開始ロット数。 Max Open Buy Orders：最大買いポジション数。 Max Open Sell Orders：最大売りポジション数。 Magic Number：EA取引の一意の識別番号。 リスク管理 Use Stop Loss：ストップロス有効化。 Stop Loss (pips)：ストップロス幅（pips）。 Use Take Pro
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
エキスパート
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 複数の構成が可能な堅牢なロボット 以下のスクリーンショットの設定を使用して、10 分間の時間枠で BTC を使用します。 エキスパート ロボットを購入すると、ボットを継続的に改善するために変更を要求する権利があります。 主な特徴 移動平均クロスオーバー戦略: EA は 2 つの移動平均 (MA1 と MA2) を使用して取引シグナルを生成します。 より速い MA (MA1) がより遅い MA (MA2) より上または下にクロスオーバーすると、取引がトリガーされます。 マーチンゲール戦略: 取引で損失が発生した場合、次の取引のロット サイズは乗数 (martingaleMultiplier) によって増加されます。 マーチンゲール シーケンスは、トレードが成功した後、またはマーチンゲール ステップの最大数 (maxMartingale) に達したときにリセットされます。 リスク管理: ストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）のレベルは設定可能です。 利益を確定し
Aklamavo Pivot Points
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
FREE
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
ユーティリティ
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
エキスパート
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/90395 MT5バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/99545 積極的な取引戦略の典型である「No Marti No Party」Expert Advisor (EA) をご紹介します。 この EA は、大幅な利益または大幅な損失につながる可能性のあるハイリスク、ハイリターンの原則に基づいて動作するため、気弱な人向けではありません。 名前がすべてを物語っています。マーチンゲール戦略がこの EA の中核です。 損失を回復し、その過程で利益を上げることを目指して、負けた取引を積極的に倍増させるように設計されています。 ただし、このアプローチには鋼の神経と、潜在的なドローダウンに耐えるための多額の口座残高が必要です。 この EA の使用を検討する前に、資本要件が最小限の口座タイプである Cent 口座で広範囲にテストすることが重要です。 これにより、トレーダーはそのパフォーマンスを測定し、その激しい取引スタイルに対処できるかどう
Voyager Trend Detector EA
Hong Chian Jack Yu
エキスパート
Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks. A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits. Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2
HenGann
Ehsan Kariminasab
エキスパート
Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desir
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Range Breakout Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
エキスパート
Range Breakout Trader Pro: 複数注文と自動距離計算による革新的な取引戦略 概要 Range Breakout Trader Pro はMetaTrader 5用の現代的な取引戦略で、価格レンジのブレイクアウトを自動注文配置と管理を活用して専門的に扱います。この高度なエキスパートアドバイザーは、レンジブレイクアウト戦略を最大限の自動化で効果的に適用したいトレーダー向けに作成されています。このアドバイザーは様々な市場条件とリスク管理パラメーターを考慮して注文を出すため、主要な通貨ペア、金、原油、暗号通貨でのアクティブな取引に最適なツールとなっています。 主な機能と利点： 多層的な注文配置システム： アドバイザーは市場レンジに基づいて複数の注文を扱い、市場のボラティリティを最大限に活用することができます。 自動距離計算： 注文間の距離は現在の市場レンジに基づいて自動的に調整されるか、カスタムフィボナッチ公式に従って設定されます。 柔軟なポジションサイズ計算： トレーダーは固定ロット、残高からのパーセンテージ、または証拠金からのパーセンテージなど、注文サイズを計算する
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
ユーティリティ
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
エキスパート
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 導入費用は498ドル。1298ドルに達するまで毎月100ドルずつ増加します。 XAUUSD (GOLD) の自動取引ボット。 このボットを XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 チャートに接続し、実証済みの戦略で自動的に取引しましょう。シンプルでありながら効率的な自動化を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのボットは、低～中程度のスプレッドに最適化され、テクニカル指標と価格アクションの組み合わせに基づいて取引を実行します。 ボットはどのように機能しますか? 推奨される時間枠: 信号精度のバランスとノイズの低減を実現する H1 (1 時間)。 主要資産: XAUUSD (ゴールド)、明確なチャンスがある非常に変動の激しい市場。 エントリーとエグジット: ボットは価格パターン、主要レベル、モメンタム確認を分析して取引を開始/終了します。 組み込みのリスク管理: ポジション サイズを自動調整し、動的なストップロス保護を使用します。 簡単セットアップ – すぐに使用可能 推奨ロットサイズ
Aurifer Precision 100
Issam Kadhi
エキスパート
Aurifer Precision 100 – Expert Advisor for MT5 Unlock the power of gold trading with a finely-tuned algorithm built for consistency, not just spikes. Aurifer Precision 100 is crafted exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to aim for up to 100% annual return while keeping maximum drawdown around 10% . Key Features: Dedicated to gold: trading XAUUSD M15 only, benefiting from gold’s unique volatility and trend characteristics. Dynamic risk management: adap
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
エキスパート
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
You shall not pass MT5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.92 (75)
エキスパート
MT4バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871 HFT MT5チャレンジパフォーマンスモニター（ライブアカウント用ではありません）： ブローカー：Fusion Market ログイン：89600 パスワード：Greenman89$ サーバー：FusionMarkets-demo 以前にリリースされたMT4バージョンの700以上の本物の5つ星レビュー： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews 公共チャンネル： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea MT4バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871 主要機能 HFTチャレンジ専用に設計: Prop Firmsチャレンジを低ドローダウンで効率的にクリアするように調整されています。 サポート: setファイルの提供に加え、VPSの設定、MTの設定、EAのダウン
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
エキスパート
IKAN MFX 金融市場の変動の激しい世界では、最良の取引機会を見つけ、リスクを最小限に抑えることはすべての投資家にとって常に大きな課題です。そこで私たちは、先進的な自動取引システムであるIKAN（Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator）を開発しました。 IKANは単なるツールではなく、人工知能と長年の取引経験の完璧な組み合わせです。IKANは毎秒何百万ものデータポイントを分析し、市場のトレンドを特定し、価格の動きを予測し、正確な取引決定を行うことができます。 広大な金融の海を航行する船をイメージしてください。IKANは嵐の波を乗り越え、危険な暗礁を避け、目的地に安全に到達するのを助ける先進的なナビゲーションシステムです。 IKANを使えば、単なる取引ではなく、自信と安心感を持って取引ができます。IKANをあなたの金融市場攻略の旅の信頼できる仲間にしてください。 IKAN MFXは、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSD、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDNZD、EURGBP、EURCAD、GBPCADなどの人気通貨ペアで効
Phoenix Dual Engine
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
エキスパート
Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs. Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures. Core Strategy: The EA emp
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
エキスパート
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Fibonacci On Time
Matus German
インディケータ
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Inputs Levels  - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels Show time  - if true, time will be shown on levels Show date  - if true, date will be shown on levels Show fibonacci level  - if true, value of levels will be shown Fibonacci lines color  - color of levels Trend line color  - color of trend line which de
FREE
Supply and Demand Tracker MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
インディケータ
Automated Supply and Demand Tracker MT5. The following videos demonstrate how we use the system for trade setups and analysis.US PPI, Fed Interest Rates, and FOMC Trade Setup Time Lapse: U.S. dollar(DXY) and Australian dollar vs U.S. dollar(AUD/USD)  https://youtu.be/XVJqdEWfv6s  The EUR/USD Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23.  https://youtu.be/UDrBAbOqkMY . US 500 Cash Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23  https://youtu.be/jpQ6h9qjVcU .  https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/MnuStQGjMyg,&nbsp ;
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
エキスパート
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
エキスパート
AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAPは、市場状況を分析し、アルゴリズムロジックに基づいて取引を実行するために設計された自動エキスパートアドバイザーです。このシステムは、手動介入なしで価格動向、出来高、市場センチメントを評価するための多層分析フレームワークを活用しています。 ライブモニタリング（+ 3ヶ月）    || チャットグループ    システムアーキテクチャ EAは、市場のさまざまな側面を処理するための専門的な処理モジュールを組み込んでいます： リアルタイムの価格動向と出来高分析 ニュースセンチメントと経済カレンダーの統合 テクニカル指標の合成 リスク評価とボラティリティ予測 サポートとレジスタンスのマッピング トレーディング戦略 このシステムは、アカウントの資産と現在の市場状況に基づいて取引サイズを自動的に調整することでポジションを管理します。リスクパラメータを維持するために、動的なストップロスメカニズムと利益確定戦略を採用しています。複数の分析モジュールが市場の方向性について一致した場合にのみ取引が実行されます。 主な機
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーはXAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック KT Gold Nexus EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Nexus EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に採用している、現実的なトレーディング手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さや一時的な利益ではなく、長期にわたる安定性と一貫性を重視した設計となっています。 本EAは長期運用を前提として設計されています。その本来のポテンシャルを体感するためには、最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロのトレーディングと同様に、損失が発生する週や、場合によっては数か月間のドローダウン期間が生じることもありますが、これは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは、より長い期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッド型やマーチンゲール型システムは、初期段階では急速な利益を示しますが、最終的に口座破綻へと至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを回避し、安定的かつコントロールされた成長を目的として開発されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Nexus EAは、
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
エキスパート
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
作者のその他のプロダクト
GoldenHour
Zaha Feiz
3.65 (17)
エキスパート
GoldenHour Expert Advisor -------------------------------- 概要: XAUUSD（金）向けの高精度スキャルピングシステムで、高確率の単一ポジション取引に焦点を当てています。 EAは最適な市場条件の下で1日2〜3回の慎重に選ばれた取引を実行し、リスクの高い複数ポジションやマーチンゲール戦略を避けます。 *  バックテストでEAがうまく動作しない場合は、遠慮なくご連絡ください。正しく設定して最良の結果が得られるようにお手伝いします。 * 取引アプローチ: - 単一ポジション取引（複数ポジションなし） - 短期スキャルピングでリスクを制御 - 平均保有時間：15〜45分 - 月間40〜60回の取引 - グリッド、マーチンゲール、ヘッジ戦略を使用しない - 取引ごとに保守的なリスク管理 口座要件: - 最低残高：20米ドル - 推奨レバレッジ：1:500以上 - 口座タイプ：低スプレッドのECN/STP口座 - ヘッジ有効：はい - 取引商品：XAUUSD（金）5桁表示 取引モード: - アジアブレイクアウト：アジア流動性時間帯のモ
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
インディケータ
AtBot： どのように機能し、どのように使用するか ### どのように機能するか MT5プラットフォーム用の「AtBot」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析ツールの組み合わせを使用して売買シグナルを生成します。単純移動平均（SMA）、指数移動平均（EMA）、および平均真実範囲（ATR）インデックスを統合して取引機会を特定します。さらに、Heikin Ashiキャンドルを使用してシグナルの精度を向上させることもできます。 購入後にレビューを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトを受け取ります。 ### 主な機能： - 再描画なし： シグナルはプロット後に変更されません。 - 再描画なし： シグナルは一貫しており、変更されません。 - 遅延なし： 遅延なくタイムリーなシグナルを提供します。 - 多様な時間枠： あらゆる時間枠で使用可能で、取引戦略に合わせることができます。 ### 操作手順： #### 入力と設定： - firstkey (TrendValue)： トレンド検出の感度を調整します。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 売買シグナル生成の感度を定義します。 - ma
AT Ai Bot
Zaha Feiz
3.7 (23)
エキスパート
ATAI: AI駆動の金取引エキスパートアドバイザー 価格は10回の購入ごとに100ドル増加します。最終価格：1250ドル。 この声明は、このAIベースの取引システムのバックテスト結果が信頼できないことを説明しています。なぜなら、取引信号を受け取るためにはインターネット接続とAIサーバーとの通信が必要であり、これはバックテスト環境では不可能だからです。 説明 ------- 理論P、オプションD、食べる ATAIは、 金および金関連通貨ペアの取引のために設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。 市場データを分析し、取引信号を生成するために、特にGroq AIモデルを利用しています。 このEAは、伝統的なテクニカル分析と最先端のAI技術を組み合わせて、情報に基づいた取引判断を行います。 主な特徴 • Groq AIを使用したAI駆動の取引信号 • 金および金関連通貨ペアに対応 • ATRベースのトレーリングストップメカニズム • 動的ロットサイズとリスク管理 • 取引時間制限 • リアルタイム市場情報を提供するユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース 動作原理 1. 市場分析:
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
インディケータ
ATrend: その仕組みと使い方 仕組み MT5プラットフォーム向けの「ATREND」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析手法の組み合わせを利用して、トレーダーに堅牢な買いと売りのシグナルを提供するように設計されています。このインジケーターは主に、ボラティリティ測定のために平均真の範囲（ATR）を活用し、潜在的な市場動向を特定するためのトレンド検出アルゴリズムを併用しています。 購入後にメッセージを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトが贈呈されます。 主な特徴: - ダイナミックなトレンド検出: インジケーターは市場トレンドを評価し、シグナルを適宜調整することで、トレーダーが優位な市場環境に合わせて戦略を立てるのを支援します。     - ボラティリティ測定: ATRを使用することで、インジケーターは最適なストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルを決定するために不可欠な市場ボラティリティを測定します。 - シグナルの視覚化: インジケーターは、チャート上に買いと売りのシグナルを視覚的に表示することで、トレーダーの意思決定を強化します。 操作手順 入力とセッティング - TimeF
AT Break
Zaha Feiz
インディケータ
AT Break - Smart Breakout Points Indicator  General Description The AT Break indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed based on detecting breakouts of resistance and support levels. This indicator uses sophisticated algorithms to identify potential entry and exit points and displays them visually on the chart.  Main Settings Parameter Description Range/Options Default  Price Type Determines the price type used for calculations Close, Open, High, Lo
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
インディケータ
ATLogic ATLogicインジケーター：すべての取引ツールに対応した多機能ツール ATLogicは、すべての通貨ペア、インデックス、暗号通貨を含む幅広い金融商品向けに設計された包括的で使いやすいテクニカル分析ツールです。この多機能インジケーターは、さまざまな市場でトレーダーに強力な洞察を提供します。 購入後にメッセージを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトを受け取れます 「このインジケーターをより効果的に使用する方法を学ぶために、私のAIチューターとつながるにはメッセージを送ってください！」 主な特徴 - ユニバーサル互換性： ATLogicは、外国為替ペア、株式インデックス、暗号通貨を含むすべての取引ツールでシームレスに機能します。 - マルチタイムフレーム分析：このインジケーターは、短期スキャルピングから長期投資まで、さまざまな時間枠での分析をサポートします。 - 直感的なインターフェース：ユーザーフレンドリーなデザインにより、初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方が利用しやすくなっています。 - 高度なアラートシステム：カスタマイズ可能な通知は、デスクトップシステムとモバイルデ
フィルタ:
mattponce
21
mattponce 2025.12.06 07:20 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I’ve been using Autorithm AI for one week starting with a $500 on Vantage and Fusion Markets in actual live trading, and after moving it to a VPS, the results became even more stable and consistent. The EA performs best on the higher timeframe and follows the developer’s recommended setup perfectly. Fusion Markets provides more trade opportunities, and now I clearly understand why the author recommends specific brokers because execution quality genuinely affects results. I am running both the Alpha and Gamma strategies, and they are intelligently structured with controlled risk, smart entries, and well-managed martingale logic. The EA completely removes emotional trading and maintains solid, responsible risk management. Based on my own real trading results, the performance has been stable, consistent, and has given me greater confidence in my trading journey. What truly sets this EA apart is the developer, Zaha Feiz is extremely supportive, responsive, and genuinely invested in helping users become profitable. I am truly grateful for her guidance, her dedication, and especially her vision in creating a tool that empowers traders to grow confidently and responsibly. Very easy to install and truly beginner-friendly. Perfect for anyone starting their automated trading journey. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. #AutorithmAI #500to5000Challenge

SREE KUMAR
23
SREE KUMAR 2025.12.03 07:14 
 

I have been testing this Expert Advisor (EA) for one week across multiple environments, specifically using Vantage and Fusion Markets (Also tried Exness), and the initial results are promising. I’ve focused my testing primarily on the H1 timeframe, where the EA operates effectively (15M timeframe works as well, but generally H1 timeframe is recommneded). Performance and Strategy Analysis: The EA’s performance has been consistent on both brokers, although I noted a distinct increase in trade frequency when running it on Fusion Markets, which aligns well with the developer's recommendation for that broker. While I haven't yet deployed it on a VPS, given the stability and current results, I anticipate even better performance and reliability once hosted on a recommended server setup. I thoroughly tested both the Gamma and Alpha strategies (Didn't test Beta strategy though, but i assume it is also good): Gamma Strategy (Hedged Swing): This strategy is designed around placing two opposite limit/stop orders (Buy and Sell). If one side is triggered and closes in profit, the corresponding untriggered order is automatically closed. This provides a robust mechanism for capturing market swings and preventing prolonged exposure on the opposing side. It also uses the AI to determine the primary direction, placing a normal-sized order there, and a smaller martingaled order on the counter-side for hedging. Alpha Strategy (Retracement Grid): This strategy operates by placing multiple orders during a market retracement. Each successive order placed deeper into the retracement increases its lot size by a defined Martingale factor. While these orders do not utilize a conventional stop loss, the EA employs a dynamic risk management feature that automatically closes the entire sequence of trades if the total accumulated loss reaches a specific, defined pips target. The EA’s overall risk management feels sound, especially given the controlled nature of the martingale multiplier applied to the counter-trade. Seller Support and Recommendations A crucial factor in any MQL5 purchase is seller support, and in this regard, the developer has been excellent. They were kind enough to include a discounted promotion and a gift of their separate TradingView indicator, “ATbot.” The ATbot TradingView indicator is a great complementary tool, providing clear buy/sell signals. When these signals are used in conjunction with manual supply and demand analysis, they can yield highly favorable risk/reward (RR) ratios. However, as with any indicator, it is essential to use it as a complement to your own analysis rather than relying on it solely to filter out poor signals. Conclusion The EA is a powerful tool, particularly when following the developer's strict usage guide and leveraging the recommended Fusion Markets broker. My initial week of testing confirms its potential on the H1 timeframe. It's worth noting that the product is actively maintained and receives regular updates, each bringing significant improvements over the last version. This commitment to continuous development is excellent, though prospective buyers should be aware that the price tends to increase with each new feature release, reflecting the growing value of the product. The combination of well-defined strategies and responsible risk management makes this a strong candidate for automated trading. Highly Recommended for traders looking for an automated solution that provides multiple strategies and maintains responsible risk parameters.

printgold
114
printgold 2025.11.30 08:03 
 

Using personal API and a lot of models API is the best point. The author very kinds to advise, how to set up personal API and the cost of using models API. Also the author inform free API available. The strategy of this EA, layer aplha, layer betha and layer gamma are very good choice to fit user trading style. Thanks Author to create this EA. Five Star

Steffen Schmidt
872
Steffen Schmidt 2025.11.13 00:06 
 

$120 gone! Completely useless garbage I have the results prove me wrong I demand money lost, sorry not recommended.https://www.icloud.com/photos/#/icloudlinks/07e-ztDNYYGMtHbMnAs0K1jfw/ and https://www.icloud.com/photos/#/icloudlinks/0d8qSZN18Bn2KhfIu0E1atCrw/

Zaha Feiz
6250
開発者からの返信 Zaha Feiz 2025.11.13 05:08
Are you sure you read the description fully?
It’s obvious you didn’t check the article link!!
You’re not even aware that this EAhas three different strategies.
One of them can be the Martingale but only if you choose it!!
I hope that when you buy a product on this marketplace you’ll be more careful and take the time to read thoroughly.
Gomez1337
45
Gomez1337 2025.11.09 08:21 
 

Great Product with impressive performance Easy to install and configure Great support every time and really good product price

Gyx Cg
43
Gyx Cg 2025.11.08 05:48 
 

Started a 500$ account for the 500 to 5000 challenge. Bot doubled the account balance in 2 weeks with moderate risk settings. Lot size is automatically decided based on the risk settings. Martingale trades are placed intelligently at key levels instead of at fixed spacings to reduce the change of blowing the account. The bot also comes with 2 other non martingale strategies that can be used on smaller accounts. The developer is very responsive to support request in chat. And she will help to get the bot up and running properly. Overall the bot is well worth the price.

Sayed Mohamed Shehab
485
Sayed Mohamed Shehab 2025.11.05 16:57 
 

Yesterday was the first day i use this bot on my real account. results were amazing and I hope this stability will be continue.. the most thing i like is even if there is some losse .. you can cover it quickly a turn into profit .. till now 5 stars Thank Zaha for supporting and guidance

Lutz1307
117
Lutz1307 2025.11.01 11:44 
 

Hello Traders, this EA is working very successfully in the demo account and is delivering excellent results. Thank you very much for that. Kind regards, Lutz

orua Amabipi-kalio
170
orua Amabipi-kalio 2025.10.25 14:39 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Outstanding Performance and Reliability! Autorithm Bot has truly exceeded my expectations. The AI trading system is smart, efficient, and consistent in its performance. I’ve tested several bots in the past, but Autorithm stands out for its precision in entry and exit points, minimal drawdown, and adaptability to market changes. The user interface is clean and easy to navigate, making setup simple even for non-experts. I appreciate how the developers continue to optimize the algorithm and provide prompt support whenever needed. This bot doesn’t just trade—it learns and adjusts intelligently. It’s evident that a lot of thought and expertise went into its design. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a reliable and profitable AI trading solution.

MarFapump
69
MarFapump 2025.10.14 11:21 
 

Autorithm AI really impressed me from the start. The installation was super easy, and the setup guide made it simple to get the bot running smoothly on my VPS. I appreciate how clear the settings recommendations are — they make it beginner-friendly but still powerful enough for experienced traders. I’m currently using it on BTC and XAUUSD, and I really like how it adapts to different market conditions. The entries are smart, the risk control is solid, and it avoids emotional overtrading completely. I’ve tested several EAs, but this one feels more stable and consistent. Great work by the developer and very helpful support. Definitely worth it!

レビューに返信