MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectSetString 

SetString

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたグラフィックオブジェクトの string 型プロパティの値を変更するための API MQL5 の ObjectSetString() 関数への簡易化したアクセスを提供します。この関数の呼び出し方は 2 つあります。

修飾語なしでのプロパティ値の設定

bool  SetString(
  ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING   prop_id,    // string 型プロパティの識別子
  string                        value        // 値
  ）

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  グラフィックオブジェクトの string 型プロパティの識別子

value

[in]  string プロパティの新しい値

修飾子を使用してのプロパティ値の設定

bool  SetString(
  ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING   prop_id,      // string 型プロパティの識別子
  int                          modifier,    // 修飾子
  string                        value        // 値
  ）

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  グラフィックオブジェクトの string 型プロパティの識別子

modifier

[in]  string 型修飾子（インデックス）

value

[in]  string 型プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、string 型プロパティが変更出来なかった場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::SetString の例  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
 {  
  CChartObject object;  
  //--- チャートオブジェクトの新しい名称を設定する
  if(!object.SetString(OBJPROP_NAME,"MyObject"))  
    {  
    printf("Set string property error %d",GetLastError());  
    return;  
    }  
  for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)  
    {  
    //--- レベルの説明を設定する
    if(!object.SetString(OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,"Level_"+IntegerToString(i)))  
       {  
        printf("Set string property error %d",GetLastError());  
        return;  
       }  
    }  
 }  