- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
SetString
クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたグラフィックオブジェクトの string 型プロパティの値を変更するための API MQL5 の ObjectSetString() 関数への簡易化したアクセスを提供します。この関数の呼び出し方は 2 つあります。
修飾語なしでのプロパティ値の設定
|
bool SetString(
パラメータ
prop_id
[in] グラフィックオブジェクトの string 型プロパティの識別子
value
[in] string プロパティの新しい値
修飾子を使用してのプロパティ値の設定
|
bool SetString(
パラメータ
prop_id
[in] グラフィックオブジェクトの string 型プロパティの識別子
modifier
[in] string 型修飾子（インデックス）
value
[in] string 型プロパティの新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、string 型プロパティが変更出来なかった場合は false
例:
|
//--- CChartObject::SetString の例