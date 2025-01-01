ドキュメントセクション
Window

グラフィックオブジェクトが属するウィンドウのインデックスを取得します。

int  Window() const

戻り値

グラフィックオブジェクトが配置されているチャートウィンドウの番号（ 0 はメインウィンドウ）（オブジェクトが存在しない場合は -1 ）

例:

//--- CChartObject::Window の例
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CChartObject object;
  //--- チャートオブジェクトのウィンドウを取得する
  int window=object.Window();
 }