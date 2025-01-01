MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectShiftObject
- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
ShiftObject
グラフィックオブジェクトを移動します。
bool ShiftObject(
パラメータ
d_time
[in] 全てのアンカーポイントの時間座標の移動距離
d_price
[in] 全てのアンカーポイントの価格座標の移動距離
戻り値
成功の場合は true、オブジェクトがシフトできなかった場合は false
例:
//--- CChartObject::ShiftObject の例