ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectShiftObject 

ShiftObject

グラフィックオブジェクトを移動します。

bool  ShiftObject(
  datetime  d_time,      // 時間座標の移動距離
  double    d_price      // 価格座標の移動距
  ）

パラメータ

d_time

[in]  全てのアンカーポイントの時間座標の移動距離

d_price

[in]  全てのアンカーポイントの価格座標の移動距離

戻り値

成功の場合は true、オブジェクトがシフトできなかった場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::ShiftObject の例  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
 {  
  CChartObject object;  
  datetime     d_time;  
  double       d_price;  
  //--- チャートオブジェクトをシフトする
  object.ShiftObject(d_time,d_price);  
 }  