SetInteger

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetInteger() to change properties with integer values (with types bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color) bound to an instance of the class graphic.There are two versions of a function call:

修飾語なしでのプロパティ値の設定

bool SetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

long value

）

パラメータ

prop_id

[in] オブジェクトの整数型グラフィックプロパティの識別子

value

[in] 整数型プロパティの新しい値

修飾子を使用してのプロパティ値の設定

bool SetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int modifier,

long value

）

パラメータ

prop_id

[in] オブジェクトの整数型グラフィックプロパティの識別子

modifier

[in] 整数型修飾子（インデックス）

value

[in] プロパティの新しい整数値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、整数型プロパティが変更できなかった場合は false

例: