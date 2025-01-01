- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
LevelValue（Get メソッド）
グラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたレベルの値を取得します。
|
double LevelValue(
パラメータ
level
[in] レベル番号
戻り値
クラスインスタンスに結合されているグラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたレベルの値If there is no bound object or the object has no level specified, returns EMPTY_VALUE.
LevelValue（Set メソッド）
グラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたレベルの値を設定します。
|
bool LevelValue(
パラメータ
level
[in] レベル番号
new_value
[in] 指定されたレベルの新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、値が変更できなかった場合は false
例:
|
//--- CChartObject::LevelValue の例