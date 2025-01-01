ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectLevelValue 

LevelValue（Get メソッド）

グラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたレベルの値を取得します。

double  LevelValue(
  int  level      // レベル番号
  ) const

パラメータ

level

[in]  レベル番号

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに結合されているグラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたレベルの値If there is no bound object or the object has no level specified, returns EMPTY_VALUE.

LevelValue（Set メソッド）

グラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたレベルの値を設定します。

bool  LevelValue(
  int    level,        // レベル番号
  double  new_value      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

level

[in]  レベル番号

new_value

[in]  指定されたレベルの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、値が変更できなかった場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::LevelValue の例  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
 {  
  CChartObject object;  
  //---  
  for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)  
    {  
    //--- チャートオブジェクトのレベルの値を取得する
    double level_value=object.LevelValue(i);  
    if(level_value!=0.1*i)  
       {  
        //--- チャートオブジェクトのレベルの値を設定する
        object.LevelValue(i,0.1*i);  
       }  
    }  
 }  