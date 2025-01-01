- ChartId
Width（Get メソッド）
グラフィックオブジェクトの線の幅を取得します。
|
int Width() const
戻り値
クラスインスタンスに結合されたグラフィックオブジェクトの線の幅（結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は -1 ）
Width（Set メソッド）
グラフィックオブジェクトの線の幅を設定します。
|
bool Width(
パラメータ
new_width
[in] 線の幅の新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、幅が変更できなかった場合は false
例:
|
//--- CChartObject::Width の例