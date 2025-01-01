ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectWidth 

Width（Get メソッド）

グラフィックオブジェクトの線の幅を取得します。

int  Width() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに結合されたグラフィックオブジェクトの線の幅（結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は -1 ）

Width（Set メソッド）

グラフィックオブジェクトの線の幅を設定します。

bool  Width(
  int  new_width      // 幅
  ）

パラメータ

new_width

[in]  線の幅の新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、幅が変更できなかった場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::Width の例  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
 {  
  CChartObject object;  
  //--- チャートオブジェクトの幅を取得する
  int width=object.Width();  
  if(width!=1)  
    {  
    //--- チャートオブジェクトの幅を設定する 
     object.Width(1);  
    }  
 }  