GetInteger

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetInteger() for properties with integer values (of type bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color) bound to an instance of the class graphic. この関数の呼び出し方は 2 つあります。

正当性をチェックしないプロパティの値の取得

long GetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int modifier=-1

) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in] 整数型グラフィックプロパティの識別子

modifier=-1

[in] 整数型修飾子（インデックス）

戻り値

成功した場合は整数型のプロパティの値、失敗した場合は 0

正当性をチェックするプロパティの値の取得

bool GetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int modifier,

long& value

) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in] オブジェクトの整数型グラフィックプロパティの識別子

modifier

[in] 整数型修飾子（インデックス）

value

[out] 整数型プロパティの値を格納する変数への参照

戻り値

成功の場合は true、整数型プロパティが取得できなかった場合は false

例: