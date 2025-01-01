ドキュメントセクション
CreateTime

グラフィックオブジェクトの作成時刻を取得します。

datetime  CreateTime() const

戻り値

Creation time of the graphical object attached to the instance of the class. （結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は 0 ）

例:

//--- CChartObject::CreateTime の例  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
 {  
  CChartObject object;  
  //--- チャートオブジェクトの作成時刻を取得する
  datetime create_time=object.CreateTime();  
 }  