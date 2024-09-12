SegnaliSezioni
Iwan Susantiaji

GOLD Hunter77

Iwan Susantiaji
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
61 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 436%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
222
Profit Trade:
220 (99.09%)
Loss Trade:
2 (0.90%)
Best Trade:
100.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 406.54 USD (3 003 256 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24.67 USD (23 666 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
178 (3 018.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 018.44 USD (178)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.00
Attività di trading:
87.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.27%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
143.30
Long Trade:
218 (98.20%)
Short Trade:
4 (1.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
138.08
Profitto previsto:
15.23 USD
Profitto medio:
15.48 USD
Perdita media:
-12.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-23.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.60 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
10.83%
Previsione annuale:
131.43%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
23.60 USD (2.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.66% (23.60 USD)
Per equità:
38.67% (1 027.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 219
XTIUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
XTIUSD 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3M
XTIUSD 1.8K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +100.36 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 178
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 018.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 170
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 più
🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years

🎯 Signal Objective
This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:
➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.

⚙️ Trading Philosophy

  • 📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time

  • 🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth

  • ❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping

  • 📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)

  • ✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy

💼 Who is this signal for?

✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream
✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years
✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation

💶 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💰 Recommended starting capital: $2,000 minimum

  • ⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500

  • ✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

  • 🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution

  • 🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🔒 Risk Management & Safety

The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance

🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)

  • 📈 Starting capital: $2,000

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*

  • 🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months
    (*Past performance does not guarantee future results)


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GOLD Hunter77
30USD al mese
436%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
61
30%
222
99%
88%
138.08
15.23
USD
39%
1:500
Copia

