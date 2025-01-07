SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Turtle One
Dany Wardiyanto

Turtle One

Dany Wardiyanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
3 / 6K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 181%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
249
Profit Trade:
199 (79.91%)
Loss Trade:
50 (20.08%)
Best Trade:
19.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
485.45 USD (366 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-297.01 USD (240 216 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (53.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
53.49 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
18.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.90%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.42
Long Trade:
144 (57.83%)
Short Trade:
105 (42.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.63
Profitto previsto:
0.76 USD
Profitto medio:
2.44 USD
Perdita media:
-5.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-3.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.96 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
18.47%
Previsione annuale:
224.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.63 USD
Massimale:
42.61 USD (13.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.88% (42.61 USD)
Per equità:
10.40% (16.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 151
GBPUSD 95
GBPCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 120
GBPUSD 72
GBPCAD -3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 120K
GBPUSD 7.2K
GBPCAD -498
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.76 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +53.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real16" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real21
0.00 × 4
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.04 × 27
Axi-US06-Live
0.08 × 52
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.22 × 9
Exness-Real6
1.64 × 61
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 20
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
1.80 × 40
OctaFX-Real7
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.26 × 239
Exness-Real16
2.82 × 255
Ava-Real 6
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real
4.12 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
5.23 × 26
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
9.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
10.87 × 52
Exness-Real28
11.46 × 119
Exness-Real9
13.19 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live06
17.29 × 14
OctaFX-Real10
18.00 × 2
1 più
-Single Entry On Gold & GU
-SL each entry
-TP hidden

Note

[12 september 2025]
Exness brokers have archived transactions, which causes MQL5 to interpret them as deposits. This often results in large drawdowns. If this happens, I'll set up an new account non Exness broker [fpmarkets, pepperstone, etc.] that uses the Turtle One EA. Performance will be the same because i copy directly from account Exness. Dany



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.03.17 02:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 17:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.03 12:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.02 18:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.27 15:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.31 18:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.31 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.31 12:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.27 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.08 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.07 11:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.07 11:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.07 11:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Turtle One
30USD al mese
181%
3
6K
USD
230
USD
38
100%
249
79%
19%
1.63
0.76
USD
19%
1:500
Copia

