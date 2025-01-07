- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
249
Profit Trade:
199 (79.91%)
Loss Trade:
50 (20.08%)
Best Trade:
19.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
485.45 USD (366 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-297.01 USD (240 216 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (53.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
53.49 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
18.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.90%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.42
Long Trade:
144 (57.83%)
Short Trade:
105 (42.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.63
Profitto previsto:
0.76 USD
Profitto medio:
2.44 USD
Perdita media:
-5.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-3.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.96 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
18.47%
Previsione annuale:
224.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.63 USD
Massimale:
42.61 USD (13.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.88% (42.61 USD)
Per equità:
10.40% (16.30 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|151
|GBPUSD
|95
|GBPCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|120
|GBPUSD
|72
|GBPCAD
|-3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|120K
|GBPUSD
|7.2K
|GBPCAD
|-498
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.76 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +53.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.98 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real16" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real21
|0.00 × 4
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.04 × 27
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.08 × 52
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.22 × 9
|
Exness-Real6
|1.64 × 61
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 20
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|1.80 × 40
|
OctaFX-Real7
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.26 × 239
|
Exness-Real16
|2.82 × 255
|
Ava-Real 6
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|4.12 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|5.23 × 26
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|10.87 × 52
|
Exness-Real28
|11.46 × 119
|
Exness-Real9
|13.19 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|17.29 × 14
|
OctaFX-Real10
|18.00 × 2
-Single Entry On Gold & GU
-SL each entry
-TP hidden
Note
[12 september 2025]
-SL each entry
-TP hidden
Note
[12 september 2025]
Exness brokers have archived transactions, which causes MQL5 to interpret them as deposits. This often results in large drawdowns. If this happens, I'll set up an new account non Exness broker [fpmarkets, pepperstone, etc.] that uses the Turtle One EA. Performance will be the same because i copy directly from account Exness. Dany
