Night scalping on an ECN account. The most stable and effective trading pairs are used. It takes into account fundamental news (both economic and political) that can cause significant price movements. Trading is conducted without martingale. Each order has its own fixed stop loss (a virtual stop loss is applied at about rollover time due to greatly increased spreads) and take profit. For best results, we recommend copying only to ECN accounts of brokers with low spreads. You can see an alternative subscription option by following the link from my profile.