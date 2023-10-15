SegnaliSezioni
Roman Kartezhnikov

Scalp IC Markets ECN

Roman Kartezhnikov
19 recensioni
Affidabilità
319 settimane
1 / 126 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2019 5 688%
ICMarkets-Live18
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 934
Profit Trade:
1 406 (72.69%)
Loss Trade:
528 (27.30%)
Best Trade:
75.65 EUR
Worst Trade:
-83.91 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 691.67 EUR (80 438 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 425.82 EUR (37 851 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (135.54 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
135.54 EUR (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
3.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.25%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
18.70
Long Trade:
1 201 (62.10%)
Short Trade:
733 (37.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
1.17 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.34 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.59 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-40.44 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119.60 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.45%
Previsione annuale:
52.39%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
121.14 EUR (6.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.22% (34.74 EUR)
Per equità:
38.42% (622.79 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCAD 429
EURAUD 406
EURSGD 176
GBPUSD 137
CHFJPY 132
USDCAD 123
EURGBP 115
EURCAD 81
GBPAUD 79
EURUSD 66
EURCHF 63
XAUUSD 63
AUDCAD 30
USDCHF 18
CADCHF 15
AUDUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCAD 613
EURAUD 654
EURSGD 235
GBPUSD 320
CHFJPY 259
USDCAD 11
EURGBP 151
EURCAD 49
GBPAUD -42
EURUSD 106
EURCHF 7
XAUUSD 226
AUDCAD -9
USDCHF 16
CADCHF -15
AUDUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCAD 10K
EURAUD 12K
EURSGD 3.7K
GBPUSD 4K
CHFJPY 4.9K
USDCAD 693
EURGBP 1.3K
EURCAD 1.7K
GBPAUD -89
EURUSD 974
EURCHF 820
XAUUSD 2.1K
AUDCAD 129
USDCHF 634
CADCHF 37
AUDUSD 40
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.65 EUR
Worst Trade: -84 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +135.54 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.44 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live18" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.68 × 31
Tickmill-Live
0.69 × 49
MEXExchange-Demo
0.71 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.73 × 22
ICMarkets-Live23
1.00 × 22
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 126
TitanFX-03
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.04 × 27
RubixFX-Live
1.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.25 × 36
ICMarkets-Live15
1.26 × 285
ICMarkets-Live04
1.33 × 687
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.39 × 133
ICMarkets-Live17
1.48 × 4375
ICMarkets-Live20
1.50 × 288
ICMarkets-Live05
1.55 × 997
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.60 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 88
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.72 × 120
ICMarkets-Live02
1.73 × 837
Pepperstone-Edge05
1.73 × 45
ICMarkets-Live08
1.75 × 490
169 più
Night scalping on an ECN account. The most stable and effective trading pairs are used. It takes into account fundamental news (both economic and political) that can cause significant price movements. Trading is conducted without martingale. Each order has its own fixed stop loss (a virtual stop loss is applied at about rollover time due to greatly increased spreads) and take profit. For best results, we recommend copying only to ECN accounts of brokers with low spreads. You can see an alternative subscription option by following the link from my profile.
Valutazione media:
Gtr38fdkddor
29
Gtr38fdkddor 2023.10.15 21:05 
 

Хороший сигнал с длительной историей с низкими просадками и аккуратной торговлей. Автор предоставляет отличную поддержку.

Thomas Noonan
1872
Thomas Noonan 2023.09.12 21:01 
 

I experienced a loss on my account while the signal reported a gain.

Richonok
61
Richonok 2023.05.14 16:30 
 

A good signal with a low drawdown and without dangerous trading methods that eventually lead to the draining of the deposit. The author of the signal is constantly in touch and is ready to answer any questions and solve problems.

stas_
173
stas_ 2022.12.27 16:14 
 

Очень ужасно!!! Проскальзывание! Будете копировать только в минус!!!

visonwei
552
visonwei 2022.11.15 07:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

MARCO SCAZZ1
3033
MARCO SCAZZ1 2022.11.07 11:40 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Stepan Moiseev
3685
Stepan Moiseev 2022.10.07 00:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Pepe Morant
85
Pepe Morant 2022.07.06 15:26   

I am subscribed and have all settings OK in my MT4 but it does not copy any signals in my terminal...

wujizhidao
57
wujizhidao 2022.05.27 06:39 
 

Following the 9 orders of the 27th, you earned $75 while I lost $10。 Why is there so much difference between the income of my ICM account and that of the signal. How can the signal provider solve this problem?

Diego Andres Munar Baca
252
Diego Andres Munar Baca 2022.04.20 02:16   

Anyone could help me please ???..It seems the signal does not copy in my account.. please.

Matthias Goellner
270
Matthias Goellner 2021.12.13 21:29 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

beatwalter
1039
beatwalter 2021.10.08 11:54 
 

Working with the signal for several weeks, I can highly recommend it!

I needed however the support of Roman to connect the EA directly with my account to get rid of the slippage. Copying just to my IC Markets Raw (ECN) account was not profitable.

Otherwise, with this issue solved, the signal is great and can recommend it, as well as the outstanding support Roman gives to subscribers.

JM FO
744
JM FO 2021.09.05 15:36 
 

Good signal with a solid history. My account (Standard type) track record showed similar results in general to the signal's and I was satisfied but wanted to reduce the broker-induced deviation spreads.

I was advised that copying the signal would require a broker with low spreads and an ECN account, and I changed my account to a Raw type. Additionally, the author assisted me connecting his advisor to my account directly.

DuyHua
36
DuyHua 2021.08.22 07:14   

the signal on histories make you think it had stop loss.

not recommended

Armen Khachatryan
2195
Armen Khachatryan 2021.08.21 10:32 
 

An excellent strategy with hard stop loss and good signal history. Copying a signal requires a fast server, a broker with a low spread, and an ECN account.

The author promptly answers the questions that have arisen and proposed a solution to the copying problem by connecting an advisor to my accounts directly.

Good luck!

zhuleizorro
208
zhuleizorro 2021.08.18 20:37 
 

Not recommended. I also use the ICMarkets account and a good vps (delay 60ms), but the slippage is still too high. Unable to get profit. The signal is profitable but I am at a loss.

angleswing
145
angleswing 2021.08.18 09:08 
 

标的选择有问题，CHFJPY一单滑了240点(已经上了VPS，不是延迟造成的)，可能是流动性不足。

Uran Deliana
1054
Uran Deliana 2021.07.22 09:00  (modificato 2021.07.22 09:25) 
 

Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.

Ke Zhao Huang
428
Ke Zhao Huang 2021.07.02 03:55 
 

一单都没跟上，不知道为什么？

2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 01:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.24 04:19 2024.12.24 04:19:27  

Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, trading will be suspended until approximately January 6.

2024.11.11 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.26 01:25
No swaps are charged
2024.06.26 01:25
No swaps are charged
2024.06.26 00:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.25 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.20 01:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.12 00:37
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.08 23:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.08 22:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.21 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.15 22:54 2023.12.15 22:54:52  

Greetings to all! Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, characterized by an increased likelihood of inadequate price movements, reduced liquidity, increased spreads and slippages, trading will be suspended from December 18 and approximately until January 8.

2023.10.16 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.15 01:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.06 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.05 01:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
