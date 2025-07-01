- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
782
Profit Trade:
582 (74.42%)
Loss Trade:
200 (25.58%)
Best Trade:
48.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-32.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 240.04 USD (177 643 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 596.81 USD (90 444 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
37 (199.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
199.15 USD (37)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
45.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.67%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
11.46
Long Trade:
309 (39.51%)
Short Trade:
473 (60.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.03
Profitto previsto:
2.10 USD
Profitto medio:
5.57 USD
Perdita media:
-7.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-40.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-108.23 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
2.86%
Previsione annuale:
34.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
143.45 USD (8.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.42% (62.05 USD)
Per equità:
27.64% (1 450.03 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|209
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|134
|GBPUSD
|73
|EURCAD
|48
|EURUSD
|47
|GBPCAD
|39
|USDCAD
|29
|EURGBP
|18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|430
|AUDCAD
|549
|AUDNZD
|94
|GBPUSD
|168
|EURCAD
|66
|EURUSD
|152
|GBPCAD
|95
|USDCAD
|35
|EURGBP
|55
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|24K
|AUDNZD
|6.5K
|GBPUSD
|18K
|EURCAD
|-2.2K
|EURUSD
|8.5K
|GBPCAD
|12K
|USDCAD
|4.4K
|EURGBP
|3.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +48.41 USD
Worst Trade: -33 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 37
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +199.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.78 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
|0.10 × 10
ICTrading-Live29
|0.27 × 149
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.31 × 2729
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.32 × 107
Tickmill-Live04
|0.49 × 1073
Exness-Real17
|0.49 × 192
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.64 × 684
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.67 × 170
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.68 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.71 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.87 × 241
Tickmill-Live10
|0.87 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.89 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.08 × 91
Exness-Real3
|1.08 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.20 × 35
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.22 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.26 × 34
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.53 × 2511
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.59 × 6487
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.77 × 3119
This signal is powered by the MultiWay EA
ECN / Raw spread account is required for proper operation
Recommended leverage: 1:100 or more
Minimum recommended deposit: $3000 or more
Key Features of Signal:
Expected average annual return: around 70%–90%
Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 40%
While operating, the signal takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
Volatility conditions in global stock markets
Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
A grid system is used, but martingale is not.
By default, the signal employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.
Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD
If you’d like to subscribe to my signal, please make sure to carefully read this post first.
Stability is exactly what I’m looking for. I hope this signal keeps performing as steadily as it has over the past two years.