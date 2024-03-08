SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / R Factor Mean Reversal
Raphael Minato

R Factor Mean Reversal

Raphael Minato
19 recensioni
Affidabilità
295 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 1 188%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
27 807
Profit Trade:
18 678 (67.17%)
Loss Trade:
9 129 (32.83%)
Best Trade:
476.08 AUD
Worst Trade:
-279.03 AUD
Profitto lordo:
51 697.61 AUD (6 633 727 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-45 959.11 AUD (7 799 604 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (64.25 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
520.16 AUD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
50.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.33%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
138
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.93
Long Trade:
12 733 (45.79%)
Short Trade:
15 074 (54.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
0.21 AUD
Profitto medio:
2.77 AUD
Perdita media:
-5.03 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-114.47 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-428.83 AUD (17)
Crescita mensile:
10.40%
Previsione annuale:
125.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
27.61 AUD
Massimale:
2 977.43 AUD (40.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.66% (2 977.43 AUD)
Per equità:
12.57% (119.67 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2350
EURUSD 1864
EURGBP 1811
EURAUD 1648
GBPAUD 1628
USDJPY 1515
USDCHF 1470
EURCAD 1467
EURJPY 1415
AUDCAD 1351
GBPCAD 1316
USDCAD 1228
AUDUSD 896
GBPJPY 741
BTCUSD 658
EURSGD 634
EURCHF 606
AUDJPY 557
XAUUSD 520
NZDCHF 501
GBPCHF 484
AUDCHF 467
USDSGD 455
CADCHF 385
ETHUSD 296
AUDNZD 254
NZDUSD 204
NZDCAD 190
XAGUSD 182
EURNZD 170
XAUAUD 94
XAUJPY 89
XAUGBP 88
XAUCHF 81
XAUEUR 68
CADJPY 57
CHFJPY 31
GBPNZD 18
NZDJPY 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 301
EURGBP 352
EURAUD 184
GBPAUD 206
USDJPY 264
USDCHF 126
EURCAD 1.3K
EURJPY -113
AUDCAD -7
GBPCAD 115
USDCAD 59
AUDUSD 120
GBPJPY -224
BTCUSD -143
EURSGD -108
EURCHF 10
AUDJPY -217
XAUUSD 523
NZDCHF -24
GBPCHF 43
AUDCHF 15
USDSGD -22
CADCHF 51
ETHUSD -20
AUDNZD 8
NZDUSD -12
NZDCAD -7
XAGUSD -41
EURNZD 46
XAUAUD 56
XAUJPY 48
XAUGBP 22
XAUCHF -2
XAUEUR -53
CADJPY -3
CHFJPY -58
GBPNZD -18
NZDJPY -17
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 37K
EURUSD 5.6K
EURGBP 13K
EURAUD 23K
GBPAUD 28K
USDJPY 12K
USDCHF 11K
EURCAD 25K
EURJPY 6.6K
AUDCAD 16K
GBPCAD 16K
USDCAD 14K
AUDUSD 11K
GBPJPY -8.9K
BTCUSD -1.2M
EURSGD 2K
EURCHF 3.3K
AUDJPY -9K
XAUUSD 4.1K
NZDCHF 1.7K
GBPCHF 3.4K
AUDCHF 4.3K
USDSGD 3.8K
CADCHF 3.4K
ETHUSD -155K
AUDNZD 18
NZDUSD 408
NZDCAD 2K
XAGUSD -64
EURNZD 1.6K
XAUAUD 3.3K
XAUJPY 2.2K
XAUGBP 1.1K
XAUCHF 555
XAUEUR 642
CADJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY -6.1K
GBPNZD -1.6K
NZDJPY -1.4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +476.08 AUD
Worst Trade: -279 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 17
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +64.25 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -114.47 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Demo
0.00 × 1
Brickhill-Live
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 3
Trading.com-Real 17
0.05 × 76
JustForex-Live
0.22 × 449
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.31 × 13
Swissquote-Real1
0.40 × 10
JFD-Live
0.43 × 75
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live3
0.53 × 9311
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
0.55 × 40
YuloTrading-Live
0.60 × 5
UniverseWheel-Live
0.66 × 454
AxisCapital-Live
0.68 × 28
ICMarkets-Live01
0.73 × 54746
TitanFX-02
0.75 × 8
Armada-Live
0.76 × 4223
ICMarkets-Live23
0.79 × 622
ICMarkets-Live04
0.82 × 97582
ProCapitals-Live
0.85 × 120
ICMarkets-Live02
0.88 × 19320
SENSUS-Live
0.89 × 1504
Axiory-Live
0.89 × 1445
450 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor multiple setups for mean reversal, breakout and trend following. Tested on live account for more then 4 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.

For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


Valutazione media:
Jing Feng Shao
212
Jing Feng Shao 2024.03.08 03:37 
 

非常差 ，基本全部亏损的，但是信号源这边是盈利的，他就是专做拨头皮，根本不适合跟单的，大家别再白花钱了

Fernando Magalhaes Correa De Mello
192
Fernando Magalhaes Correa De Mello 2023.01.24 05:56  (modificato 2023.01.25 23:25)   

My account lost 5% yesterday !

Today mor 2% lost !

Some problems with this Wrok ?

WTF?

I blv that problem to show TP (negative, (with little margin Lost , negative margin) is due link delay) the same Transaction was showed with TP positive but the profit didnt occour to my platform! I´m following to understand!

Emad Soliman
197
Emad Soliman 2023.01.06 00:14  (modificato 2023.01.06 00:15)   

فاشل

اشارات تعتمد على جمع نقاط بسيطة من عدد صفقات كبير والعمل اوقات اغلاقات السوق وارتفاع الاسبريد

لا يصلح للنسخ

BMLABO_
141
BMLABO_ 2022.02.23 18:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2022.01.19 18:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

yeah013
150
yeah013 2022.01.15 09:36 
 

GOOD

Thanh Chung
467
Thanh Chung 2022.01.12 01:53 
 

I also used IC Market account to copy signal but slippage is huge, same trade same pair his signal get small profit while my account bears lost, maybe the EA is good. Overall, not recommend to subscribe signal

Yunfeng Zhang
237
Yunfeng Zhang 2021.12.23 08:24   

订阅了一周不开仓

PFOREX
1164
Seyedhooman Khatami 2021.12.03 17:05 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Samuel Kimball
80
Samuel Kimball 2021.11.01 18:59 
 

Another Waste!

Jian Zhang
283
Jian Zhang 2021.08.27 01:35 
 

订阅这个信号是最愚蠢的决定，你只能看着作者盈利，而自己的账户稳定亏损。虽然只观察了2天，但是我已经知道结果将会很糟糕

Subscribing to this signal is the stupidest decision. You can only watch the author make a profit and your account lose steadily. Although I only observed it for 2 days, I already know that the results will be very bad

BotLife
79
BotLife 2021.05.20 19:30 
 

I had it since April 12th, lost money in 45 trades, made peanuts in only 6, today is May 20th. Slippage is too big to handle, impossible to make money with this signal, even it shows amazing numbers on the signal page. Those numbers do not reflect in the real account. Kindly offer me to spend over 500 USD to buy the EA saying that will work then ... after all the losses, better sell it to somebody else. Waste of time and money, Sincerely, Ben

Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
2450
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi 2021.05.06 16:23 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Wibowo
122
Wibowo 2021.04.27 19:17 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Swing Trader
905
Swing Trader 2021.04.23 14:39  (modificato 2021.04.26 14:19) 
 

subscribed this signal April 23rd, up to now, no signals and trades.

think EA will only work in the night.

good support by signal provider with my questions.

this signal is for long-term investments. so you have to follow for several months as not every month, of course, will end in a profitable month.

so I will test it and report. depending on which broker you use, there will be dependency with slippage and execution time, thus influencing your trading results.

I trade with VantageFX, let´s see what happens.

wish you all good trades

Tran Hieu
123
Tran Hieu 2021.04.23 11:21  (modificato 2021.04.23 11:21) 
 

SCAM !!!

heeee
21
heeee 2021.04.07 05:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

lutian
590
lutian 2021.03.19 03:12 
 

有很大的问题，延迟还是怎么的，对网络有很大要求

dany761
2468
dany761 2020.09.18 10:36  (modificato 2020.09.30 17:25) 
 

09.30 - UPD - Good communications with signal provider, we solved the issue due to the slippage. 09.18 - The signal seems to be interesting... may be for the trader it's also profitable, but for a copier it's not! Why? First, slippage! I'va tried 2 different servers, on IcMarkets, but slippage is very consistent! The problem is also magnified by the trading style. A great number of trades, closed with very small gain (or loss) in pips... (for example, max gain in pips, 14, average 1,3!). In addition, most of the trades are opened from 11 pm (broker time) to midnight, just in time to pay swap and when the broker maximizes the spreads! Very very seldom you got operations with the same open/close prices. I think it's a signal not suitable to be copied. My opinion, of course...

2023.06.26 19:04
80% of growth achieved within 61 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 1240 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.06.26 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.06.06 01:46
80% of growth achieved within 60 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 1220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.06.06 00:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.05.17 23:34
80% of growth achieved within 60 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.16 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.05 01:17
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 1158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.04 23:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.04 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 1157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.03 23:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.03 13:37
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 1156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.03.28 22:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.03.28 08:02
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 1150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.25 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.12.22 15:04 2022.12.22 15:04:11  

Dear subscribers, it is time to pause our trading since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and it is better to wait for its regular conditions. We will get back on January 3rd and ready for 2023! I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.23 16:13 2021.12.23 16:13:38  

Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2021.12.23 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.13 01:55 2021.01.13 01:55:41  

Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
R Factor Mean Reversal
30USD al mese
1 188%
0
0
USD
6.2K
AUD
295
100%
27 807
67%
50%
1.12
0.21
AUD
41%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.