Alexander Kalinkin

NightVisionEA ICM

Alexander Kalinkin
15 recensioni
Affidabilità
297 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 354%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7 063
Profit Trade:
4 808 (68.07%)
Loss Trade:
2 255 (31.93%)
Best Trade:
92.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-141.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 924.79 USD (495 934 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 925.11 USD (376 054 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (80.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
326.94 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
34.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.12%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.24
Long Trade:
3 997 (56.59%)
Short Trade:
3 066 (43.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
0.42 USD
Profitto medio:
3.52 USD
Perdita media:
-6.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-110.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-239.30 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.84%
Previsione annuale:
22.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
46.45 USD
Massimale:
707.64 USD (13.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.37% (707.64 USD)
Per equità:
10.19% (235.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCHF 981
USDJPY 897
USDCHF 700
EURGBP 530
GBPUSD 526
EURCAD 491
AUDNZD 425
EURAUD 351
GBPAUD 328
GBPCAD 320
NZDUSD 301
GBPCHF 298
EURNZD 274
EURUSD 234
AUDJPY 198
AUDCAD 85
CHFJPY 68
USDCAD 32
AUDCHF 24
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCHF 226
USDJPY 903
USDCHF -4
EURGBP 505
GBPUSD 49
EURCAD 264
AUDNZD 153
EURAUD 94
GBPAUD 124
GBPCAD -234
NZDUSD 320
GBPCHF 288
EURNZD 352
EURUSD -268
AUDJPY 182
AUDCAD 37
CHFJPY 69
USDCAD -60
AUDCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCHF 10K
USDJPY 26K
USDCHF 3.6K
EURGBP 13K
GBPUSD 2.9K
EURCAD 15K
AUDNZD 5.9K
EURAUD 9.2K
GBPAUD 7.1K
GBPCAD -6.3K
NZDUSD 6.7K
GBPCHF 4.1K
EURNZD 15K
EURUSD -3.7K
AUDJPY 8.1K
AUDCAD 2.1K
CHFJPY 3.9K
USDCAD -416
AUDCHF 360
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +92.44 USD
Worst Trade: -141 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +80.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -110.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 12
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 27
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.13 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 21
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
Coinexx-Demo
0.19 × 75
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.45 × 157
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.58 × 1201
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.58 × 489
225 più
NightVision EA - expert advisor.

MT4 version is here.

Or MT5 version here

The risks on the signal are stated here (up to ~25% as per the historical backtests):




Valutazione media:
Yonatan Haim
369
Yonatan Haim 2024.07.27 21:10 
 

i love your signal, but before weekend it is beter not to put t.p

Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
2450
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi 2022.09.12 15:25 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

BMLABO_
141
BMLABO_ 2022.02.23 18:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Shi Dan Qiu
1300
Shi Dan Qiu 2021.10.24 10:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

wakase-T
281
wakase-T 2021.10.21 12:46  (modificato 2021.10.25 15:17) 
 

2021/10/25

The loss is large and the profit is small.

2021/10/21

Although the expected payoff is 1.81 USD, I think that the DD of 47 USD in one trade has a wrong idea about stop-loss.

I'm very sorry that I subscribed because I thought it was a signal with the concept of stop-loss insurance in the trade history.

visonsoft
57
visonsoft 2021.08.30 15:50 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

dany761
2468
dany761 2021.07.23 09:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

jitkasemp
1573
jitkasemp 2021.07.22 17:56 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

ALEX
2945
ALEX 2021.07.22 13:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Nan Zhang
1921
Nan Zhang 2021.01.06 09:01 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

juanan González
96
juanan González 2020.12.21 18:07 
 

no opera solo hace pequeñas operaciones con beneficio en 2 o 3 pips para parecer que la cuenta sige teniendo rentabilidad y no es cierto , mala señal

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.11.27 16:40 
 

Good signal and low DD.

kapa77
901
kapa77 2020.11.10 04:41 
 

Great signal.

Uran Deliana
1054
Uran Deliana 2020.10.30 14:44 
 

Good signal. Always SL and TP. Keep it up Alexander and don't change your strategy.

otuwe
31
otuwe 2020.10.02 17:14   

I made a mistake in subscribing, and quickly unsubscribed in less than 3 mins after clicking subscribe

2022.01.07 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.01.07 10:40 2022.01.07 10:40:35  

Hello! Trading has been resumed. Regards, Alex

2021.12.29 07:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 13:13 2021.12.23 13:13:20  

Dear all, Trading will be stopped today and will be resumed after the New Year (4-6 January 2022). All Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

2021.10.21 21:49
80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 639 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.10.18 06:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.07.19 13:08
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 545 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.07.16 18:38 2021.07.16 18:38:30  

Dear all, For your information: subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st 2021.

2021.07.01 22:56 2021.07.01 22:56:57  

Hello, The subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st.

2021.07.01 22:56 2021.07.01 22:56:21  

Добрый день, С 1 августа подписка будет увеличена до $35 в месяц.

2021.07.01 03:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.06.25 02:23
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 521 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.06.23 19:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.01.17 23:41
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 363 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.01.08 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 09:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.10.30 18:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2020.10.28 01:19
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2020.10.28 00:17
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2020.10.23 22:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
