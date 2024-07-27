- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
7 063
Profit Trade:
4 808 (68.07%)
Loss Trade:
2 255 (31.93%)
Best Trade:
92.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-141.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 924.79 USD (495 934 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 925.11 USD (376 054 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (80.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
326.94 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
34.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.12%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.24
Long Trade:
3 997 (56.59%)
Short Trade:
3 066 (43.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
0.42 USD
Profitto medio:
3.52 USD
Perdita media:
-6.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-110.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-239.30 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.84%
Previsione annuale:
22.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
46.45 USD
Massimale:
707.64 USD (13.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.37% (707.64 USD)
Per equità:
10.19% (235.28 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|981
|USDJPY
|897
|USDCHF
|700
|EURGBP
|530
|GBPUSD
|526
|EURCAD
|491
|AUDNZD
|425
|EURAUD
|351
|GBPAUD
|328
|GBPCAD
|320
|NZDUSD
|301
|GBPCHF
|298
|EURNZD
|274
|EURUSD
|234
|AUDJPY
|198
|AUDCAD
|85
|CHFJPY
|68
|USDCAD
|32
|AUDCHF
|24
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCHF
|226
|USDJPY
|903
|USDCHF
|-4
|EURGBP
|505
|GBPUSD
|49
|EURCAD
|264
|AUDNZD
|153
|EURAUD
|94
|GBPAUD
|124
|GBPCAD
|-234
|NZDUSD
|320
|GBPCHF
|288
|EURNZD
|352
|EURUSD
|-268
|AUDJPY
|182
|AUDCAD
|37
|CHFJPY
|69
|USDCAD
|-60
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCHF
|10K
|USDJPY
|26K
|USDCHF
|3.6K
|EURGBP
|13K
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|EURCAD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|5.9K
|EURAUD
|9.2K
|GBPAUD
|7.1K
|GBPCAD
|-6.3K
|NZDUSD
|6.7K
|GBPCHF
|4.1K
|EURNZD
|15K
|EURUSD
|-3.7K
|AUDJPY
|8.1K
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|-416
|AUDCHF
|360
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +92.44 USD
Worst Trade: -141 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +80.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -110.45 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 12
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 27
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.13 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 21
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.19 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.45 × 157
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.50 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.58 × 1201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.58 × 489
225 più
Hello! Trading has been resumed. Regards, Alex
Dear all, Trading will be stopped today and will be resumed after the New Year (4-6 January 2022). All Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Dear all, For your information: subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st 2021.
Hello, The subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st.
Добрый день, С 1 августа подписка будет увеличена до $35 в месяц.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
35USD al mese
354%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
297
100%
7 063
68%
35%
1.21
0.42
USD
USD
19%
1:500
i love your signal, but before weekend it is beter not to put t.p
2021/10/25
The loss is large and the profit is small.
2021/10/21
Although the expected payoff is 1.81 USD, I think that the DD of 47 USD in one trade has a wrong idea about stop-loss.
I'm very sorry that I subscribed because I thought it was a signal with the concept of stop-loss insurance in the trade history.
no opera solo hace pequeñas operaciones con beneficio en 2 o 3 pips para parecer que la cuenta sige teniendo rentabilidad y no es cierto , mala señal
Good signal and low DD.
Great signal.
Good signal. Always SL and TP. Keep it up Alexander and don't change your strategy.
I made a mistake in subscribing, and quickly unsubscribed in less than 3 mins after clicking subscribe