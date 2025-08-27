SegnaliSezioni
Wei Chen

AM strategy

Wei Chen
4 recensioni
Affidabilità
302 settimane
1 / 962 USD
Copia per 200 USD al mese
crescita dal 2019 856%
CPTMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13 355
Profit Trade:
6 268 (46.93%)
Loss Trade:
7 087 (53.07%)
Best Trade:
1 071.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-440.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
241 683.58 USD (1 509 126 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-171 923.79 USD (1 428 255 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
18.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.98%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
19.26
Long Trade:
6 624 (49.60%)
Short Trade:
6 731 (50.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
5.22 USD
Profitto medio:
38.56 USD
Perdita media:
-24.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
5.28%
Previsione annuale:
64.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 105.28 USD
Massimale:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
Per equità:
1.99% (807.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 4535
XAUUSD 3852
GBPUSD 1839
USDJPY 1082
AUDUSD 639
EURJPY 576
USDCHF 483
EURAUD 255
EURCAD 94
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 15K
XAUUSD 44K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDJPY 8.9K
AUDUSD -785
EURJPY 166
USDCHF -394
EURAUD -658
EURCAD -87
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -10K
XAUUSD 156K
GBPUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 23K
AUDUSD -64K
EURJPY 45K
USDCHF -23K
EURAUD -42K
EURCAD -6.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 071.36 USD
Worst Trade: -441 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 202.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -382.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CPTMarkets-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live08
1.46 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.89 × 38
ICTrading-Live29
2.25 × 4
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.35 × 23
Tickmill-Live09
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.74 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.75 × 4
xChief-Demo
3.28 × 47
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
3.33 × 30
DooPrime-Live 4
3.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
4.40 × 5
Exness-Real33
4.78 × 9
TitanFX-06
5.00 × 33
RoboForex-ProCent-6
5.25 × 4
Capital.com-Real
6.00 × 10
Axi-US888-Live
6.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
6.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
6.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
7.02 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.33 × 3
Exness-Real
7.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
7.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
8.39 × 123
11 più
If the single lot is large and slippage occurs, you need to choose a platform with a better trading environment. In terms of results, the feedback from different platforms is completely different. ENC account, good trading environment.
Valutazione media:
Saleh Alghanem
1364
Saleh Alghanem 2025.08.27 08:54  (modificato 2025.08.27 08:54) 
 

يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر

Robert Carmona
307
Robert Carmona 2025.08.19 12:12 
 

If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.

Ng Siu Kwai
690
Ng Siu Kwai 2025.07.17 03:34 
 

Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.

Sam Loc
123
Sam Loc 2025.06.26 04:28 
 

is 60% growth Too much woooww?

You would have grown by 5-15% at most.

We can work with you on small accounts.

2023.04.22 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 1220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AM strategy
200USD al mese
856%
1
962
USD
60K
USD
302
99%
13 355
46%
19%
1.40
5.22
USD
19%
1:500
