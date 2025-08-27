- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
13 355
Profit Trade:
6 268 (46.93%)
Loss Trade:
7 087 (53.07%)
Best Trade:
1 071.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-440.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
241 683.58 USD (1 509 126 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-171 923.79 USD (1 428 255 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
18.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.98%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
19.26
Long Trade:
6 624 (49.60%)
Short Trade:
6 731 (50.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
5.22 USD
Profitto medio:
38.56 USD
Perdita media:
-24.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
5.28%
Previsione annuale:
64.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 105.28 USD
Massimale:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
Per equità:
1.99% (807.84 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4535
|XAUUSD
|3852
|GBPUSD
|1839
|USDJPY
|1082
|AUDUSD
|639
|EURJPY
|576
|USDCHF
|483
|EURAUD
|255
|EURCAD
|94
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|44K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|8.9K
|AUDUSD
|-785
|EURJPY
|166
|USDCHF
|-394
|EURAUD
|-658
|EURCAD
|-87
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-10K
|XAUUSD
|156K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|23K
|AUDUSD
|-64K
|EURJPY
|45K
|USDCHF
|-23K
|EURAUD
|-42K
|EURCAD
|-6.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 071.36 USD
Worst Trade: -441 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 202.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -382.82 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CPTMarkets-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.46 × 39
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.89 × 38
|
ICTrading-Live29
|2.25 × 4
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|2.35 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live09
|2.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.74 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.75 × 4
|
xChief-Demo
|3.28 × 47
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|3.33 × 30
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|3.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|4.40 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|4.78 × 9
|
TitanFX-06
|5.00 × 33
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|5.25 × 4
|
Capital.com-Real
|6.00 × 10
|
Axi-US888-Live
|6.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|6.33 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|6.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live04
|7.02 × 56
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|7.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|7.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|8.39 × 123
11 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
If the single lot is large and slippage occurs, you need to choose a platform with a better trading environment. In terms of results, the feedback from different platforms is completely different. ENC account, good trading environment.
يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر
If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.
Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.
is 60% growth Too much woooww?
You would have grown by 5-15% at most.
We can work with you on small accounts.