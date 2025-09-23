1. Strategy Overview

Type of Strategy:

This is a breakout pending order strategy, meaning it places automatic pending orders at breakout points to capture significant market movements.

Structure Explanation:

The strategy consists of three independent breakout mechanisms. Therefore, at the same valid breakout level, there will be three sets of pending order programs operating simultaneously. This enhances both the efficiency and flexibility of capturing breakouts.

Trading Frequency:

The trading frequency is medium-low, as trades are executed only when clear breakout signals appear.

Objective:

The main objective of this strategy is to achieve stable profits while maintaining continuous risk management.

2. Suitability and Risk Recommendations

This strategy is well-suited for investors seeking steady returns, who prefer lower trading frequency, and have the patience to wait for clear signals.

By holding this strategy over the long term and following the recommended risk control measures, compound growth may be achieved over time.

3. Risk Control and Capital Recommendations

To minimize risk, it is recommended to use 0.01 lots for every $400 or equivalent currency. In this way, the maximum drawdown will stay around 9%, making it suitable for long-term investors focused on risk avoidance.

For investors seeking higher risk and higher returns, leverage can be increased to 0.01 lots for every $100. This will raise expected profits but also increase volatility and risk.

4. Strategy Goals and Philosophy

Main Objective:

This strategy is committed to achieving steady and predictable long-term capital growth, rather than pursuing short-term speculative profits.

Core Philosophy:

The strategy is based on patiently waiting for high-probability breakout points, implementing discipline and a long-term mindset throughout the trading process, focusing on the steady accumulation of capital, and reducing unnecessary trades and risk exposure.

Operational Spirit:

Emphasizes patience—patience, patience, patience—as the essential foundation for executing the strategy. Adherence to rational entry and exit, with a focus on improving the stability and controllability of trading.





Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber



⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.





DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.









