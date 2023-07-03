SegnaliSezioni
Michaela Kreindl

Night Club

Michaela Kreindl
17 recensioni
Affidabilità
299 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 410%
ICMarkets-Live20
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 722
Profit Trade:
2 682 (72.05%)
Loss Trade:
1 040 (27.94%)
Best Trade:
21.83 EUR
Worst Trade:
-20.02 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 764.65 EUR (225 857 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 355.51 EUR (146 051 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
47 (30.55 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
36.70 EUR (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
16.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.34%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.63
Long Trade:
1 996 (53.63%)
Short Trade:
1 726 (46.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
0.11 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.66 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.30 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-12.52 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-34.87 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
0.90%
Previsione annuale:
8.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.70 EUR
Massimale:
61.75 EUR (12.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.09% (61.75 EUR)
Per equità:
7.88% (38.96 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 482
EURCAD 418
EURNZD 383
AUDCAD 334
EURAUD 320
EURUSD 310
GBPAUD 276
USDJPY 210
USDCAD 204
GBPCAD 182
EURCHF 171
EURGBP 104
NZDCAD 77
CHFJPY 67
USDCHF 45
NZDUSD 37
GBPUSD 35
GBPCHF 34
AUDUSD 26
AUDCHF 4
AUDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 63
EURCAD 40
EURNZD 89
AUDCAD 54
EURAUD 60
EURUSD 29
GBPAUD 54
USDJPY -8
USDCAD 57
GBPCAD -8
EURCHF 37
EURGBP -8
NZDCAD 4
CHFJPY 14
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD -1
GBPUSD 9
GBPCHF -6
AUDUSD 1
AUDCHF -8
AUDJPY -8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 9.5K
EURCAD 9.5K
EURNZD 17K
AUDCAD 9.6K
EURAUD 7.9K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPAUD 9.3K
USDJPY 1.4K
USDCAD 4.9K
GBPCAD 627
EURCHF 4.2K
EURGBP -73
NZDCAD 1.1K
CHFJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 415
NZDUSD 10
GBPUSD 832
GBPCHF 186
AUDUSD 362
AUDCHF -587
AUDJPY -1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.83 EUR
Worst Trade: -20 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.55 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.52 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Classic1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.22 × 9
EagleInternational-Live
0.25 × 71
ICMarkets-Live14
0.30 × 67
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.38 × 310
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 36
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.51 × 347
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.57 × 348
XMTrading-Real 34
0.64 × 42
ICMarkets-Live20
0.67 × 1397
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.72 × 583
Tickmill-Live10
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.76 × 103
ICMarkets-Live05
0.78 × 334
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.78 × 1157
Tickmill-Live02
0.80 × 44
ICMarkets-Live06
0.81 × 16
ICMarkets-Live23
0.82 × 441
153 più
Mean Reversion Trading during the Asia session


Strategy

Trades will be opened in the late New York session or early Tokyo session and typically closed before the London session. In some cases the trades will be closed during the London session or in rare cases in the New York session.
Limit/market orders are used and trades are protected by stop loss (in some cases a hidden stop loss that is executed by the system). Orders have profit levels and time stops.
Averaging (grid), Martingale, hedging and pyramiding are not part of this strategy. Multiple trades of the same currency pair can be open at the same time but are part of different strategies or used to optimize initial entry. Several filters are used to avoid trading during news or unfavorable periods.


Methodology

Strategies will be evaluated on a regular basis and adjusted, temporary disabled or removed if necessary. Additional strategies can be added in the future. Each strategy was back-tested and passed a forward test on a live account. Strategies were tested with different lot sizes. To achieve a similar performance I recommend to use the same broker and account type. Network latency (ping) has a minor impact on the performance.

I trade the same strategy on my personal account with large lot size. To give you the best entries I use a small trading size for the signal. In that case the trades will be filled at a better price as we are trading during the lower liquidity session. However the performance decreases with larger account size.

It is worth mentioning that this strategy has worked even during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic without significant drawdown.


Recommendations

Enable "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and set "Deviation/Slippage" to 0.5 in the MetaTrader signal settings. If you have a broker with large spread during market open / rollover, disable "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels".

If you miss many trades or suffer negative slippage, make sure you are using an account with low spread e.g. IC Markets RAW account. In general accounts with commission are better for my strategy than commission-free accounts. If you still experience too much slippage after taking my recommendations into account, please write a message.

For traders with increased profit expectation or very small accounts, I recommend my signals 'Night Club Selection' and DEVGRU.

Avoid any strategy that is based on dangerous money management e.g. averaging (grid) or Martingale.


💥 SPECIAL DISCOUNT DEAL: Save 22% of the IC Markets commission! 💥

Immediate commission cost reduction for every trade opened.

Register: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=68394 and enter code 68394.
Existing customer: Simply ask IC Markets to link your accounts to referral id 68394.

Telegram channel: https://t.me/aifx_trading

    Valutazione media:
    Phuwasit Ngamtipakon
    573
    Phuwasit Ngamtipakon 2023.07.03 11:23 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

    visonwei
    552
    visonwei 2023.05.11 03:26 
     

    同样是IC，为什么你没有库存费？

    Fingerscrossed
    56
    Fingerscrossed 2023.04.25 13:13 
     

    I think the size of the drawdown we are in at the moment is expected but I believe the period of time we have been in drawdown may be excessive to some people. I'm starting to feel like this signal may have lost it's edge as they all will after a period of time. I know the provider has been working on new ideas to get out of this stagnation phase but for those counting on this signal to produce additional monthly income it's all a bit too late.

    Jin Feng Ji
    1347
    Jin Feng Ji 2023.04.25 05:39 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

    70389049
    9
    70389049 2023.03.21 08:11 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

    JUN LI
    786
    JUN LI 2023.03.11 02:49 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

    Daniel Rolf Derungs
    135
    Daniel Rolf Derungs 2023.03.09 13:50  (modificato 2023.03.09 13:51) 
     

    Ich habe am 1. März ein Abo gelöst. Leider ist bis heute nichts passiert.

    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
    2854
    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.02.02 09:33  (modificato 2023.03.17 08:24) 
     

    why you open many trades in the same pair ? and why u keep that long !!

    Egg123456
    222
    Egg123456 2022.12.02 01:28  (modificato 2022.12.05 01:16) 
     

    粉丝群群主前来支持，能稳定三年确实很有实力，加油!

    Daniele Faccia
    379
    Daniele Faccia 2022.11.25 10:58 
     

    Perfect communicatiom. i had to cancel because my broker huge spread

    qwe197068
    503
    qwe197068 2022.11.21 06:45   

    滑点

    hogaib6131
    14
    hogaib6131 2022.08.19 21:09   

    Do not start

    Tal Dahan
    1044
    Tal Dahan 2022.04.21 14:26 
     

    Very good and calm signle

    Very recomended

    Soda999
    71
    Soda999 2021.10.31 07:16 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

    ALEX
    2945
    ALEX 2021.07.22 13:11 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

    Uran Deliana
    1054
    Uran Deliana 2021.07.20 20:58  (modificato 2021.07.22 09:25) 
     

    Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.

    Gabriel Cristian
    110
    Gabriel Cristian 2021.07.01 10:08 
     

    Michaela, please let me know how to contact you for a question. I've subscribed to your service and would like to know what leverage you use. In order to fine-tune my account. Thanks in advance

    2025.01.07 23:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.30 06:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.03.01 01:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.02.29 03:02
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 20:59
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 07:38
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.13 00:56
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.10.01 23:40
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.07.29 00:01
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.01.22 23:52
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
    2023.01.09 20:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2022.12.28 08:15
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2022.01.06 23:10
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2021.12.30 01:19
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2021.05.31 21:11
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.05.21 00:14
    80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 502 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2021.04.20 22:26
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.04.12 02:12
    80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 463 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2021.04.06 22:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.03.23 02:26
    80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 443 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    Night Club
    30USD al mese
    410%
    0
    0
    USD
    504
    EUR
    299
    100%
    3 722
    72%
    16%
    1.30
    0.11
    EUR
    13%
    1:200
