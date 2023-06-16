SegnaliSezioni
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Niguru GBP

Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 recensione
Affidabilità
133 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 888 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 12 439%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 146
Profit Trade:
1 013 (88.39%)
Loss Trade:
133 (11.61%)
Best Trade:
115.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-93.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 614.60 USD (226 599 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 034.62 USD (96 443 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
53 (230.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
241.75 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
56.16%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.36%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.50
Long Trade:
707 (61.69%)
Short Trade:
439 (38.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.53
Profitto previsto:
1.38 USD
Profitto medio:
2.58 USD
Perdita media:
-7.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-84.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-185.83 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.15%
Previsione annuale:
13.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
185.83 USD (11.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.40% (33.99 USD)
Per equità:
39.36% (28.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1145
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 130K
XAUUSD 3
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +115.84 USD
Worst Trade: -93 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +230.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -84.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
324 più
CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 

Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.

If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.

Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.

Valutazione media:
Juergen Schnitzler
345
Juergen Schnitzler 2023.06.16 10:12 
 

This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.

Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.

BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.

These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.

So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!

2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 07:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.12 15:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 12:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 11:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 23:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 21:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.03 21:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 07:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.06 09:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 08:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 09:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.