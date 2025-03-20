- Crescita
- Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 830
Profit Trade:
1 306 (71.36%)
Loss Trade:
524 (28.63%)
Best Trade:
3 482.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-79.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 904.92 USD (548 727 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 164.40 USD (310 160 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (66.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 500.75 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
92.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.48%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
34.80
Long Trade:
991 (54.15%)
Short Trade:
839 (45.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.13
Profitto previsto:
3.68 USD
Profitto medio:
7.58 USD
Perdita media:
-6.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-191.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-191.85 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.50%
Previsione annuale:
33.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
193.70 USD (4.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.52% (193.70 USD)
Per equità:
27.33% (677.78 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|351
|AUDCAD
|305
|USDCAD
|292
|USDCHF
|284
|GBPUSD
|219
|AUDUSD
|133
|NZDUSD
|82
|EURCHF
|44
|EURNZD
|34
|GBPCHF
|21
|XAUUSD
|20
|EURGBP
|16
|AUDCHF
|10
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|profit
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|689
|AUDCAD
|448
|USDCAD
|369
|USDCHF
|235
|GBPUSD
|628
|AUDUSD
|254
|NZDUSD
|289
|EURCHF
|72
|EURNZD
|87
|GBPCHF
|23
|XAUUSD
|96
|EURGBP
|28
|AUDCHF
|18
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|profit
|3.5K
|XAGUSD
|7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|22K
|USDCAD
|27K
|USDCHF
|-174
|GBPUSD
|38K
|AUDUSD
|17K
|NZDUSD
|27K
|EURCHF
|3.6K
|EURNZD
|599
|GBPCHF
|289
|XAUUSD
|51K
|EURGBP
|2K
|AUDCHF
|675
|EURAUD
|582
|AUDJPY
|235
|NZDCHF
|211
|profit
|0
|XAGUSD
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 482.81 USD
Worst Trade: -79 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -191.85 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 3
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
MultiLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XM.COM-Real 13
|0.00 × 18
|
ECM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Demo-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 4
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 116
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
|0.00 × 8
|
Divisa-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
GoTLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
GMI-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
GrintaInvest-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 10
1041 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This signal uses EA South East. All about South East EA Click here
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
Thank you for subscribing to SEA signal, plz check my new signal GOLD HYPE MT5 XAU S2S4, it is a one shot EA with tight stoploss
USDCHF hit virtual stoploss, close all losses
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
80%
13
148K
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
183
99%
1 830
71%
92%
3.13
3.68
USD
USD
27%
1:100
No te pone ni SL ni TP eso lo primero que yo veo, luego si cierras operaciones porque están en positivo te vuelve abrir operaciones durante todo el día para que siempre tengas 27 operaciones abierta y sinceramente veo que abre por abrir sin tener en cuenta ningún análisis de mercado porque por ejemplo hay operaciones en "sell" con las mismas dividas con bastante negativo y sigue abriendo en sell.
Y otra cosa es que te abre 5 operaciones a la vez de las mismos pares de divisas y en el mismo sentido todas y al mismo precio de compra....lo siento pero yo no le veo mucho sentido estas señales
i'm wondering why are you opening sell and buy trades on the same pair? e.g. AUDUSD...just to know
Habe das Signal jetzt bereits zum dritten Mal auf abonniert. Es wurde auf zwei Konten bei unterschiedlichen Brokern immer zuverlässig ausgeführt. Es ist ein eher konservatives Signal mit relativ geringen Drawdowns.
接受不到信号
Another martingale strategy waiting to blow your account up. Stay away
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
[SEA South East EA] that I bought this signal 7 in June. Its tradings did not come to my account only few items. I want to know the reason, problems. Thanks.
I have a subscription since Jan 1st 2023 and I am happy about it. Made a good amount of money up to now, but be aware that it is using Martingale and Grids like many other strategies here. Drawdowns will happen and you have to keep calm.
good enough
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
#————————
2023.3.2
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
#_______
2023.3.3
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
He uses Grid + Martingale + no SL. That`s the best recipe to blow your account within a few days.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
So far so good . Subscribed 01/01/2023
Hello,
the description says "The EA is set to trade 1 fx pair at a time. but it is possible to open a second fx pair if the first fx pair is already trailing profit or the second fx pair touch pending orders at the same time as the first fx pair."
Right now there are 17 positions open, no one in profit area.
Please explain this
Thanks
Today, I'm seeing 20 running losses across 3 different instruments. Please follow your own rules and stop opening new positions when you have 10+ running losses. Thank you!
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
Signals is ok , most of them close in profit, put i have comments on total numbers of opened positions per month it’s very low and is this way maybe no cover cost for vps and signals subscription since this is policy of the signals provider, hope to start to increase the opend position to get some profit, thanks i will give 4 stars for signal quality only
Bought the EA
the signal doesnt close the trades on time and the lot sizees dont match