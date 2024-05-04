SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
Qi Kai Fan

BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
89 settimane
5 / 5.4K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 1 111%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
839
Profit Trade:
379 (45.17%)
Loss Trade:
460 (54.83%)
Best Trade:
56.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-48.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 235.88 USD (7 581 788 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 800.91 USD (5 807 241 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (106.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
119.86 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
2.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.08%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
57 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.76
Long Trade:
478 (56.97%)
Short Trade:
361 (43.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
5.90 USD
Perdita media:
-3.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-40.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-158.74 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
-13.67%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
84.27 USD
Massimale:
247.17 USD (32.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.29% (247.17 USD)
Per equità:
21.99% (20.40 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 767
XAUUSD 35
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
USDJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURSGD 4
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 340
XAUUSD 116
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD 6
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD -8
EURSGD -1
ETHUSD 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 1.8M
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -313
GBPCAD 339
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD -184
EURSGD -40
ETHUSD 3.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.30 USD
Worst Trade: -48 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +106.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.56 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 4
CMTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.44 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 5829
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.98 × 571
82 più
BTC breakout scalper system,  one order per time with SL, and no Martingle, no Grid. For long term compound interest. 


The account has been set relatively high risk, so it may experience a certain degree of drawdown, but hope for getting more return. 


This system in fact began from 2024-4-10 , before that I tested other systems in this account, so there were other pairs trading in history , now it is focus on BTC. The deposit was 46.66 USD for this system and at that time the BTC price was much lower, but I recorded it as 50 for simple. And after that there is no other Deposit or Withdrawal, but I may make withdrawal in future.


Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC,  if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend  trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better use same Broker,  IC sign up link : click me 


Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ My signal is set somewhat higher risk when full loss, but most of them are small SL, as there is a trailing SL function . if you can not accept such risk , you can adjust your own smaller risk . And you can check the history orders to make further decision . As this facor, the Reliability of the signal may become to be yellow (2 ~3 bars maybe ) when getting high profit ratio, but it is truely an one order per time system. 

3/ Need to be very patient , it trades less orders and most time is waiting .



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.09 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.10 14:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.25 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.24 20:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.21 16:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.10 05:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.07 00:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.03 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.02 05:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.24 01:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.23 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.11 14:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
30USD al mese
1 111%
5
5.4K
USD
396
USD
89
99%
839
45%
3%
1.24
0.52
USD
46%
1:500
Copia

