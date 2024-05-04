BTC breakout scalper system, one order per time with SL, and no Martingle, no Grid. For long term compound interest.





The account has been set relatively high risk, so it may experience a certain degree of drawdown, but hope for getting more return.





This system in fact began from 2024-4-10 , before that I tested other systems in this account, so there were other pairs trading in history , now it is focus on BTC. The deposit was 46.66 USD for this system and at that time the BTC price was much lower, but I recorded it as 50 for simple. And after that there is no other Deposit or Withdrawal, but I may make withdrawal in future.





Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC, if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better use same Broker, IC sign up link : click me





Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ My signal is set somewhat higher risk when full loss, but most of them are small SL, as there is a trailing SL function . if you can not accept such risk , you can adjust your own smaller risk . And you can check the history orders to make further decision . As this facor, the Reliability of the signal may become to be yellow (2 ~3 bars maybe ) when getting high profit ratio, but it is truely an one order per time system.

3/ Need to be very patient , it trades less orders and most time is waiting .







