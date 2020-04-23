Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXIII): Solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Cierre de posiciones según condiciones
Contenido
Continuamos trabajando con la funcionalidad de la biblioteca para implementar el comercio con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes. Ya hemos implementado el envío de solicitudes comerciales según condiciones para la apertura de posiciones y la colocación de órdenes pendientes. Ahora, vamos a complementar la funcionalidad con el cierre de posiciones según las condiciones establecidas. Crearemos tres tipos de cierre de posiciones: cierre completo, cierre parcial y cierre por opuesta.
Concepto
A medida que vayamos creando la funcionalidad completa de la biblioteca para el comercio con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes, iremos detectando los lugares de la funcionalidad ya preparada donde se encuentren situaciones erróneas y otras imprecisiones, para así introducir las correcciones pertinentes en los métodos erróneos o la lógica incompleta.
Así, por ejemplo, para determinar correctamente que una solicitud pendiente ya había cumplido su función y debía ser eliminada, antes nosostros comprobábamos el último evento comercial en la cuenta, y si los datos anotados en el objeto de solicitud pendiente y el último evento coincidían, considerábamos que la solicitud había funcionado, por lo que era eliminada. Pues resulta que esta lógica no siempre es correcta. Por ejemplo, en los cierres parciales de posiciones con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes, cuando solo queda cerrar la última parte de una posición abierta (el cierre anterior había sido a 0.01 lotes, y la parte restante también era igual a 0.01 lotes), el método para comprobar la actualidad de la solicitud comercial consideraba que esta solicitud ya ha cumplido su función, pues sus datos coincidían con el cierre anterior.
Tras meditar cómo controlar esta situación, llegamos a la conclusión de que resulta más sencillo no monitorear la hora de creación del evento, la hora de ejecución correspondiente a la solicitud comercial y otras comprobaciones de control, sino simplemente verificar el último evento comercial solo en el caso de que se registre que ha sucedido un evento comercial en la cuenta. Afortunadamente, esta funcionalidad ya la tenemos implementada hace tiempo y podemos usar el método de la clase de eventos que retorna la bandera de presencia de un nuevo evento en la cuenta. En esta situación, no deberemos confundir el evento pasado con el actual, la comprobación se realizará solo cuando se registre el nuevo evento (justo después del mismo).
Implementación
En el archivo PendRequest.mqh de la clase de solicitud pendiente abstracta, añadimos en su constructor la inicialización (reseteo de todos los campos) de la estructura de la solicitud comercial:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); this.CopyRequest(request); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10); this.m_follow=true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Si no se reseteaban todos los campos de la estructura, en algunos casos se creaba un tipo incorrecto de solicitud pendiente, debido a que, al crear un objeto de cierre de posición, si el campo position_by en la estructura de la solicitud comercial tiene un valor cero, se crea un objeto de solicitud pendiente de cierre de posición con otra opuesta. Sin el reseteo previo de los campos, a veces se creaba una solicitud de cierre de posición mediante otra opuesta, en lugar del cierre simple de posición. Y, a propósito, esto es correcto: nunca deberíamos esperar que la simple declaración de una variable sin su inicialización no vaya a provocar como consecuencia resultados imprevistos, como hemos podido observar aquí cuando hemos olvidado inicializar la estructura de la solicitud pendiente en el constructor de la clase.
En el archivo PendReqControl.mqh de la clase de control del comercio, en su sección pública, declaramos dos métodos:
el método de creación de una solicitud pendiente para el cierre completo y parcial de una posición y el método de cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:
public: //--- Return itself CTradingControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- Timer virtual void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor CTradingControl(); //--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order template<typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request (1) for full and partial position closure, (2) for closing a position by an opposite one int CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Set pending request activation criteria bool SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el método de comprobación de la actualidad de las solicitudes pendientes, mejoramos el bloque de procesamiento de los objetos de solicitudes pendientes al darse el cierre de posición parcial o mediante una posición opuesta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking the pending request relevance | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int index) { //--- If this is a position opening or placing a pending order if((req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()==0) || req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING) { //--- Get the pending request ID uchar id=this.GetPendReqID((uint)request.magic); //--- Get the list of orders/positions containing the order/position with the pending request ID CArrayObj *list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; //--- If the order/position is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop) if(list.Total()>0) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); return false; } } //--- Otherwise: full and partial position closure, removing an order, modifying order parameters and position stop orders else { CArrayObj *list=NULL; //--- if this is a position closure, including a closure by an opposite one if((req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()>0) || req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY) { //--- Get a position with the necessary ticket from the list of open positions list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; //--- If the market has no such position, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop) if(list.Total()==0) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); return false; } //--- Otherwise, if the position still exists, this is a partial closure else { //--- If there is an event if(this.m_events.IsEvent()) { //--- Get the list of all account trading events list=this.m_events.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list int events_total=list.Total(); for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--) { //--- get the next trading event CEvent *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- If this event is a partial closure or there was a partial closure when closing by an opposite one if(event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { //--- If a position ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request if(event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { //--- Get a position object from the list of market positions CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) break; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); if(order==NULL) break; //--- Set actual position data to the pending request object this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); //--- If (executed request volume + unexecuted request volume) is equal to the requested volume in a pending request - //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events if(req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); break; } } } } //--- If a handled pending request object was removed by the trading event list in the loop, move on to the next one (leave the method for the external loop) if(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; } } } //--- If this is a modification of position stop orders if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_SLTP) { //--- Get the list of all account trading events list=this.m_events.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list int events_total=list.Total(); for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--) { //--- get the next trading event CEvent *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a change of the position's stop orders if(event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { //--- If a position ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request if(event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { //--- Get a position object from the list of market positions CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) break; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); if(order==NULL) break; //--- Set actual position data to the pending request object this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); //--- If all modifications have worked out - //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events if(req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); break; } } } } //--- If a handled pending request object was removed by the trading event list in the loop, move on to the next one (leave the method for the external loop) if(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; } //--- If this is a pending order removal if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE) { //--- Get the list of removed pending orders from the historical list list=this.m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; //--- Leave a single order with the necessary ticket in the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); //--- If the order is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop) if(list.Total()>0) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); return false; } } //--- If this is a pending order modification if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY) { //--- Get the list of all account trading events list=this.m_events.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list int events_total=list.Total(); for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--) { //--- get the next trading event CEvent *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- If this event involves any change of modified pending order parameters if(event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { //--- If an order ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request if(event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { //--- Get an order object from the list CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) break; COrder *order=list_orders.At(0); if(order==NULL) break; //--- Set actual order data to the pending request object this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); //--- If all modifications have worked out - //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events if(req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); break; } } } } } } //--- Exit if the pending request object has been removed after checking its operation (leave the method for the external loop) return(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí hemos añadido la comprobación de que en este momento se encuentra establecida la bandera del evento sucedido en la cuenta, para tener siempre la posibilidad de procesar precisamente el último evento comercial y no tocar el anterior que se encuentra en la lista de eventos comerciales de la cuenta, y que puede ser exactamente igual que el actual. En ese caso, el objeto de solicitud pendiente nuevamente creado se eliminará de inmediato en calidad de activado, lo cual no nos conviene.
Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos de creación de solicitudes pendientes para el cierre completo y parcial de una posiciónç y para el cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTradingControl::CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return 'false' if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Update symbol quotes if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021); // No quotes to handle the request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); return false; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write a volume, deviation and a comment to the request structure this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.volume=(volume==WRONG_VALUE || volume>order.Volume() ? order.Volume() : symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(volume)); //--- Write a magic number, a symbol name, //--- a trading operation type, as well as order type and ticket to the request structure this.m_request.magic=order.Magic(); this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.position=ticket; this.m_request.position_by=0; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position by an opposite one| //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTradingControl::CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- trading object of a closed position CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if(trade_obj_pos==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } if(!this.m_account.IsHedge()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false; } //--- check the presence of an opposite position if(!this.CheckPositionAvailablity(ticket_by,DFUN)) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false; } //--- trading object of an opposite position CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos_by=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by,DFUN); if(trade_obj_pos_by==NULL) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- If a symbol of a closed position is not equal to an opposite position's one, inform of that and exit if(symbol_obj.Name()!=trade_obj_pos_by.GetSymbol()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)); return false; } //--- Update symbol quotes if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021); // No quotes to handle the request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); return false; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write the trading operation type, symbol, tickets of two positions, type and volume of a closed position to the request structure this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.position=ticket; this.m_request.position_by=ticket_by; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.volume=order.Volume(); //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Los métodos son idénticos a los métodos de creación de solicitudes pendientes para la apertura de posiciones y la colocación de órdenes pendientes que hemos visto anteriormente en otros artículos; además el código de los métodos se ha descrito con detalle, por lo que el lector podrá analizarlo por sí mismo.
En el archivo Trading.mqh de la clase del objeto comercial principal de la biblioteca, trasladamos los métodos de la sección privada de la clase a la protegida:
private: CArrayInt m_list_errors; // Error list bool m_is_trade_disable; // Flag disabling trading bool m_use_sound; // The flag of using sounds of the object trading events ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; // Behavior when handling error //--- Add the error code to the list bool AddErrorCodeToList(const int error_code); //--- Return the symbol object by (1) position, (2) order ticket CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); //--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket, (3) symbol name CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol(const string symbol,const string source_method); //--- Return an order object by ticket COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the number of (1) all positions, (2) buy, (3) sell positions int PositionsTotalAll(void) const; int PositionsTotalLong(void) const; int PositionsTotalShort(void) const; //--- Return the number of (1) all pending orders, (2) buy, (3) sell pending orders int OrdersTotalAll(void) const; int OrdersTotalLong(void) const; int OrdersTotalShort(void) const; //--- Return the total volume of (1) buy, (2) sell positions double PositionsTotalVolumeLong(void) const; double PositionsTotalVolumeShort(void) const; //--- Return the total volume of (1) buy, (2) sell orders double OrdersTotalVolumeLong(void) const; double OrdersTotalVolumeShort(void) const; //--- Return the order direction by an operation type ENUM_ORDER_TYPE DirectionByActionType(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action) const; //--- Check the presence of a (1) position, (2) order by ticket bool CheckPositionAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); //--- Set the desired sound for a trading object
Ahora, los métodos trasladados se encuentran en la sección protegida de la clase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected: CAccount *m_account; // Pointer to the current account object CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; // Pointer to the symbol collection list CMarketCollection *m_market; // Pointer to the list of the collection of market orders and positions CHistoryCollection *m_history; // Pointer to the list of the collection of historical orders and deals CEventsCollection *m_events; // Pointer to the event collection list CArrayObj m_list_request; // List of pending requests uchar m_total_try; // Number of trading attempts MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; // Flags of error source in a trading method //--- Add the error code to the list bool AddErrorCodeToList(const int error_code); //--- Look for the first free pending request ID int GetFreeID(void); //--- Return the flag of a market order/position with a pending request ID bool IsPresentOrderByID(const uchar id); //--- Return an order object by ticket COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the symbol object by (1) position, (2) order ticket CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); //--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket, (3) symbol name CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol(const string symbol,const string source_method); //--- Check the presence of a (1) position, (2) order by ticket bool CheckPositionAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); private:
Estos métodos son usados por la clase hija CTradingControl, y deberán encontrarse en la sección protegida.
En la sección pública de la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, añadimos el método que retorna la lista completa con todas las solicitudes pendientes:
//--- Return (1) the list of references to resources, (2) resource object index by its description CArrayObj *GetListResource(void) { return this.m_resource.GetList(); } int GetIndexResObjByDescription(const string file_name) { return this.m_resource.GetIndexResObjByDescription(file_name); } //--- Return the list of pending requests CArrayObj *GetListPendingRequests(void) { return this.m_trading.GetListRequests(); } //--- Set the following for the trading classes: //--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy, //--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type, //--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date, //--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level, (12) number of trading attempts
El método retorna la lista de solicitudes pendientes con la ayuda de la llamada del método de la clase comercial GetListRequests().
Ahora, con la ayuda de este método, podremos obtener en nuestros programas la lista completa de las solicitudes pendientes existentes, que se podrán clasificar. Asimismo, podremos realizar en ella una búsqueda según los métodos de búsqueda y clasificación que crearemos más abajo.
En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los tres métodos de creación de solicitudes pendientes:
para el cierre completo de una posición, para el cierre parcial de una posición y para el cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:
//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenBuyPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenSellPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request for closing a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one int ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order
Y los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position in full | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket,WRONG_VALUE,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position partially | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket,volume,comment,deviation); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position by an opposite one| //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqCloseBy(ticket,ticket_by); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Los métodos simplemente llaman a los métodos correspondientes de creación de solicitudes pendientes de la clase CTradingControl.
Para crear una solicitud pendiente para el cierre completo de una posición, transmitimos al método CreatePReqClose() de la clase de control del comercio WRONG_VALUE como valor del volumen cerrado , mientras que para el cierre parcial, transmitimos el valor del volumen cerrado transmitido al método como parámetro de entrada.
Ahora, vamos a crear los métodos para buscar y clasificar los objetos de solicitudes pendientes en la lista de solicitudes pendientes.
Añadimos al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Services\Select.mqh la clase del objeto de solicitud pendiente abstracta y declaramos los métodos para trabajar con solicitudes pendientes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select.mqh | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Archivos de inclusión | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Storage list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj ListStorage; // Storage object for storing sorted collection lists //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for sorting objects meeting the criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSelect { private: //--- Method for comparing two values template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of orders with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the order index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the order index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of events with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with accounts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of accounts with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of symbols with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the symbol index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the symbol index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with pending requests | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of pending requests with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the pending request index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the pending request index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos para realizar la clasificación y la búsqueda en la lista de solicitudes pendientes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with lists of pending trading requests | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of requests with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of requests with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of requests with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
El funcionamiento de estos métodos se ha analizado con detalle en el tercer artículo, al discutir la organización de la búsqueda en las colecciones de la biblioteca.
Aquí no hay ninguna diferencia en cuanto a la lógica de funcionamiento de estos métodos, salvo que estos métodos de búsqueda y clasificación trabajan con los objetos y los datos de las solicitudes pendientes de la clase CPendRequest.
Estos son todos los cambios de las clases de la biblioteca relacionados con la organización del cierre de posiciones según condiciones usando solicitudes comerciales pendientes.
Simulación
Para poner a prueba el cierre de posiciones, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part33\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart33.mq5.
En el bloque de variables globales del asesor, hemos cambiado las denominaciones de las variables que guardan las banderas con los estados de los botones de activación de los modos de comercio con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahora, estas variables tienen denominaciones más legibles:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Con la ayuda de Ctrl+H, se ha realizado por todo el texto la búsqueda de "pending_" y se ha reemplazado esta entrada por "pressed_pending_", para renombrar todas estas variables por todo el código del asesor donde han sido localizadas.
En la función PressButtonEvents(), existen para el procesamiento de la pulsación de los botones en el asesor bloques semejantes de código para establecer las condiciones de activación para los objetos de solicitudes comerciales pendientes nuevamente creados:
//--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")) { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")) { ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) {
Para reducir la cantidad de código escrito, debemos sacar todos estos bloques de código repetidos a una función aparte, que aplicará los parámetros necesarios para asignar a los objetos de solicitudes pendientes sus condiciones de activación.
Vamos a escribir esta función:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set pending request activation conditions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetPReqCriterion(const uchar id,const double price_activation,const ulong time_activation,ENUM_BUTTONS button,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comp_type,const double price_curr,const datetime time_curr) { double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(button)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_activation,comp_type,price_curr); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(button)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,time_activation,EQUAL_OR_MORE,time_curr); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS),", ID #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos a la función el identificador del nuevo objeto de solicitud pendiente, el precio y la hora de activación de la solicitud, la constante de denomiación del botón pulsado, el tipo de comparación y el precio y hora actuales.
A continuación, dependiendo de la denominación del botón pulsado, establecemos en el objeto de solicitud las condiciones de activación del mismo, y mostramos un mensaje en el diario referente a la adición de las condiciones de activación para la solicitud pendiente.
Ahora, sustituimos en la función PressButtonEvents() los bloques similares de código que hemos mencionado anteriormente por la llamada de la nueva función para el establecimiento de las condiciones de activación de las solicitudes pendientes, y al mismo tiempo, añadimos el procesamiento de la pulsación de los botones de cierre de posiciones:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { bool comp_magic=true; // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs string comment=""; double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15 group1=(uchar)Rand(); group2=(uchar)Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit if(!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop if(!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit if(!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending order BuyStopLimit")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell if(!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit if(!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop if(!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit if(!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position if(!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Buy position by an opposite Sell one //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position if(!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Sell position by an opposite Buy one //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed else { //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- Buying //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=true; } //--- Selling //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=true; } } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons else { //--- trailing button if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; } //--- Buying //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- Selling //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todos los bloques de código reemplazados, así como los nuevos añadidos, han sido descritos con bastante detalle, y seguro que están claros para el lector.
En cualquier caso, el lector podrá expresar cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.
Compilamos el asesor y ponemos a prueba el funcionamiento de las solicitudes pendientes en lo que respecta a los diferentes tipos de cierre de posiciones (parcial, total y por posición opuesta). Para ello, iniciamos el asesor en el simulador visual y realizamos las siguientes operaciones:
- abrimos una posición de venta y creamos una solicitud pendiente para el cierre de parte de esta posición según el valor del precio;
- después de cerrar parcialmente la posición corta, abrimos una posición de compra y creamos una solicitud pendiente para el cierre de esta posición con otra opuesta, cerrada a la mitad por la posición corta según el valor del precio;
- después de cerrar parte de la posición larga con una posición opuesta de venta, creamos una nueva solicitud pendiente para el cierre completo de la posición larga con la condición de activación de la solicitud según el tiempo.
Como podemos ver en el ejemplo, todas las solicitudes funcionan según las condiciones establecidas, y luego son eliminadas tras su activación.
¿Qué es lo próximo?
En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando el concepto de comercio con solicitudes pendientes. Asimismo, implementaremos la eliminación de órdenes pendientes y la modificación de órdenes y posiciones según una condición.
Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.
Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.
Artículos de esta serie:
Parte 1: Concepto y organización de datos
Parte 2: Colecciones de las órdenes y transacciones históricas
Parte 3: Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda
Parte 4: Eventos comerciales. Concepto
Parte 5: Clases y colección de eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa.
Parte 6. Eventos en la cuenta con compensación
Parte 7. Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para el registro de los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones
Parte 8. Eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones
Parte 9. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Preparando los datos
Parte 10. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de apertura de posición y activación de órdenes pendientes
Parte 11. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de cierre de posiciones
Parte 12. Implementando la clase de objeto "cuenta" y la colección de objetos de cuenta
Parte 13. Eventos del objeto "cuenta"
Parte 14. El objeto "Símbolo"
Parte 15. Colección de objetos de símbolo
Parte 16. Eventos de la colección de símbolos
Parte 17. Interactividad de los objetos de la biblioteca
Parte 18. Interactividad del objeto de cuenta y cualquier otro objeto de la biblioteca
Parte 19. Clase de mensajes de la biblioteca
Parte 20. Creación y guardado de los recursos del programa
Parte 21. Clases comerciales - El objeto comercial multiplataforma básico
Parte 22. Clases comerciales - Clase comercial principal, control de limitaciones
Parte 23. Clase comercial principal - Control de parámetros permitidos
Parte 24. Clase comercial principal - corrección automática de parámetros erróneos
Parte 25. Procesando los errores retornados por el servidor comercial
Parte 26. Trabajando con las solicitudes comerciales pendientes - primera implementación (apertura de posiciones)
Parte 27. Trabajando con las solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Colocación de órdenes pendientes
Parte 28. Trabajando con las solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Cierre, eliminación y modificación
Parte 29. Solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Clases de objetos de solicitudes
Parte 30. Solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Control de los objetos de solicitudes
Parte 31. Solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Apertura de posiciones según condiciones
Parte 32. Solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Colocación de órdenes según condiciones
