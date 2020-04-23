Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXIII): Solicitudes comerciales pendientes - Cierre de posiciones según condiciones

Contenido

Continuamos trabajando con la funcionalidad de la biblioteca para implementar el comercio con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes. Ya hemos implementado el envío de solicitudes comerciales según condiciones para la apertura de posiciones y la colocación de órdenes pendientes. Ahora, vamos a complementar la funcionalidad con el cierre de posiciones según las condiciones establecidas. Crearemos tres tipos de cierre de posiciones: cierre completo, cierre parcial y cierre por opuesta.

Concepto

A medida que vayamos creando la funcionalidad completa de la biblioteca para el comercio con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes, iremos detectando los lugares de la funcionalidad ya preparada donde se encuentren situaciones erróneas y otras imprecisiones, para así introducir las correcciones pertinentes en los métodos erróneos o la lógica incompleta.

Así, por ejemplo, para determinar correctamente que una solicitud pendiente ya había cumplido su función y debía ser eliminada, antes nosostros comprobábamos el último evento comercial en la cuenta, y si los datos anotados en el objeto de solicitud pendiente y el último evento coincidían, considerábamos que la solicitud había funcionado, por lo que era eliminada. Pues resulta que esta lógica no siempre es correcta. Por ejemplo, en los cierres parciales de posiciones con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes, cuando solo queda cerrar la última parte de una posición abierta (el cierre anterior había sido a 0.01 lotes, y la parte restante también era igual a 0.01 lotes), el método para comprobar la actualidad de la solicitud comercial consideraba que esta solicitud ya ha cumplido su función, pues sus datos coincidían con el cierre anterior.

Tras meditar cómo controlar esta situación, llegamos a la conclusión de que resulta más sencillo no monitorear la hora de creación del evento, la hora de ejecución correspondiente a la solicitud comercial y otras comprobaciones de control, sino simplemente verificar el último evento comercial solo en el caso de que se registre que ha sucedido un evento comercial en la cuenta. Afortunadamente, esta funcionalidad ya la tenemos implementada hace tiempo y podemos usar el método de la clase de eventos que retorna la bandera de presencia de un nuevo evento en la cuenta. En esta situación, no deberemos confundir el evento pasado con el actual, la comprobación se realizará solo cuando se registre el nuevo evento (justo después del mismo).



Implementación

Y dado que las solicitudes comerciales pendientes en el futuro podrían formar parte de la funcionalidad de la estrategia comercial, sería deseable tener acceso a todos los objetos de solicitudes pendientes creados que se encuentren a la espera de sus condiciones de activación. Para que resulte más encillo seleccionar y clasificar los objetos buscados, vamos a añadir la posibilidad de buscar y clasificar según sus propiedades los objetos de solicitudes pendientes que se encuentren en la lista de solicitudes. Como resultado, esto nos dará la posibilidad de seleccionar, representar y clasificar en el programa (como resultado final o con la ayuda de GUI) los objetos necesarios, así como controlar estos, ya sea cambiándolos, eliminándolos o modificándolos.

En el archivo PendRequest.mqh de la clase de solicitud pendiente abstracta, añadimos en su constructor la inicialización (reseteo de todos los campos) de la estructura de la solicitud comercial:

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); this .m_follow= true ; }

Si no se reseteaban todos los campos de la estructura, en algunos casos se creaba un tipo incorrecto de solicitud pendiente, debido a que, al crear un objeto de cierre de posición, si el campo position_by en la estructura de la solicitud comercial tiene un valor cero, se crea un objeto de solicitud pendiente de cierre de posición con otra opuesta. Sin el reseteo previo de los campos, a veces se creaba una solicitud de cierre de posición mediante otra opuesta, en lugar del cierre simple de posición. Y, a propósito, esto es correcto: nunca deberíamos esperar que la simple declaración de una variable sin su inicialización no vaya a provocar como consecuencia resultados imprevistos, como hemos podido observar aquí cuando hemos olvidado inicializar la estructura de la solicitud pendiente en el constructor de la clase.



En el archivo PendReqControl.mqh de la clase de control del comercio, en su sección pública, declaramos dos métodos:

el método de creación de una solicitud pendiente para el cierre completo y parcial de una posición y el método de cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:



public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreatePReqClose ( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

En el método de comprobación de la actualidad de las solicitudes pendientes, mejoramos el bloque de procesamiento de los objetos de solicitudes pendientes al darse el cierre de posición parcial o mediante una posición opuesta:

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

Aquí hemos añadido la comprobación de que en este momento se encuentra establecida la bandera del evento sucedido en la cuenta, para tener siempre la posibilidad de procesar precisamente el último evento comercial y no tocar el anterior que se encuentra en la lista de eventos comerciales de la cuenta, y que puede ser exactamente igual que el actual. En ese caso, el objeto de solicitud pendiente nuevamente creado se eliminará de inmediato en calidad de activado, lo cual no nos conviene.

Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos de creación de solicitudes pendientes para el cierre completo y parcial de una posiciónç y para el cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:



int CTradingControl::CreatePReqClose ( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.volume=(volume== WRONG_VALUE || volume>order.Volume() ? order.Volume() : symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(volume)); this .m_request.magic=order.Magic(); this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.position_by= 0 ; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } int CTradingControl::CreatePReqCloseBy ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (trade_obj_pos== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_account.IsHedge()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false ; } if (! this .CheckPositionAvailablity(ticket_by,DFUN)) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos_by= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by,DFUN); if (trade_obj_pos_by== NULL ) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.Name()!=trade_obj_pos_by.GetSymbol()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)); return false ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.position_by=ticket_by; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Los métodos son idénticos a los métodos de creación de solicitudes pendientes para la apertura de posiciones y la colocación de órdenes pendientes que hemos visto anteriormente en otros artículos; además el código de los métodos se ha descrito con detalle, por lo que el lector podrá analizarlo por sí mismo.

En el archivo Trading.mqh de la clase del objeto comercial principal de la biblioteca, trasladamos los métodos de la sección privada de la clase a la protegida:

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol( const string symbol, const string source_method); COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket); int PositionsTotalAll( void ) const ; int PositionsTotalLong( void ) const ; int PositionsTotalShort( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalAll( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalLong( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalShort( void ) const ; double PositionsTotalVolumeLong( void ) const ; double PositionsTotalVolumeShort( void ) const ; double OrdersTotalVolumeLong( void ) const ; double OrdersTotalVolumeShort( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE DirectionByActionType( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action) const ; bool CheckPositionAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method);

Ahora, los métodos trasladados se encuentran en la sección protegida de la clase:

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code); int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol( const string symbol, const string source_method); bool CheckPositionAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); private :

Estos métodos son usados por la clase hija CTradingControl, y deberán encontrarse en la sección protegida.

En la sección pública de la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, añadimos el método que retorna la lista completa con todas las solicitudes pendientes:

CArrayObj *GetListResource( void ) { return this .m_resource.GetList(); } int GetIndexResObjByDescription( const string file_name) { return this .m_resource.GetIndexResObjByDescription(file_name); } CArrayObj *GetListPendingRequests( void ) { return this .m_trading.GetListRequests(); }

El método retorna la lista de solicitudes pendientes con la ayuda de la llamada del método de la clase comercial GetListRequests().

Ahora, con la ayuda de este método, podremos obtener en nuestros programas la lista completa de las solicitudes pendientes existentes, que se podrán clasificar. Asimismo, podremos realizar en ella una búsqueda según los métodos de búsqueda y clasificación que crearemos más abajo.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los tres métodos de creación de solicitudes pendientes:

para el cierre completo de una posición, para el cierre parcial de una posición y para el cierre de una posición con otra opuesta:



template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); int ClosePositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending ( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by);

Y los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

int CEngine::ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket, WRONG_VALUE ,comment,deviation); } int CEngine::ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket, volume ,comment,deviation); } int CEngine::ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqCloseBy(ticket,ticket_by); }

Los métodos simplemente llaman a los métodos correspondientes de creación de solicitudes pendientes de la clase CTradingControl.

Para crear una solicitud pendiente para el cierre completo de una posición, transmitimos al método CreatePReqClose() de la clase de control del comercio WRONG_VALUE como valor del volumen cerrado , mientras que para el cierre parcial, transmitimos el valor del volumen cerrado transmitido al método como parámetro de entrada.

Ahora, vamos a crear los métodos para buscar y clasificar los objetos de solicitudes pendientes en la lista de solicitudes pendientes.

Añadimos al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Services\Select.mqh la clase del objeto de solicitud pendiente abstracta y declaramos los métodos para trabajar con solicitudes pendientes:



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); };

Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos para realizar la clasificación y la búsqueda en la lista de solicitudes pendientes:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

El funcionamiento de estos métodos se ha analizado con detalle en el tercer artículo, al discutir la organización de la búsqueda en las colecciones de la biblioteca.

Aquí no hay ninguna diferencia en cuanto a la lógica de funcionamiento de estos métodos, salvo que estos métodos de búsqueda y clasificación trabajan con los objetos y los datos de las solicitudes pendientes de la clase CPendRequest.



Estos son todos los cambios de las clases de la biblioteca relacionados con la organización del cierre de posiciones según condiciones usando solicitudes comerciales pendientes.



Simulación

Para poner a prueba el cierre de posiciones, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part33\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart33.mq5.

En el bloque de variables globales del asesor, hemos cambiado las denominaciones de las variables que guardan las banderas con los estados de los botones de activación de los modos de comercio con la ayuda de solicitudes pendientes:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

Ahora, estas variables tienen denominaciones más legibles:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

Con la ayuda de Ctrl+H, se ha realizado por todo el texto la búsqueda de "pending_" y se ha reemplazado esta entrada por "pressed_pending_", para renombrar todas estas variables por todo el código del asesor donde han sido localizadas.



En la función PressButtonEvents(), existen para el procesamiento de la pulsación de los botones en el asesor bloques semejantes de código para establecer las condiciones de activación para los objetos de solicitudes comerciales pendientes nuevamente creados:

if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) {

Para reducir la cantidad de código escrito, debemos sacar todos estos bloques de código repetidos a una función aparte, que aplicará los parámetros necesarios para asignar a los objetos de solicitudes pendientes sus condiciones de activación.

Vamos a escribir esta función:

void SetPReqCriterion( const uchar id, const double price_activation, const ulong time_activation,ENUM_BUTTONS button,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comp_type, const double price_curr, const datetime time_curr) { double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (button)+ "_PRICE" )) { engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_activation,comp_type,price_curr); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (button)+ "_TIME" )) { engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,time_activation,EQUAL_OR_MORE,time_curr); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), ", ID #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } }

Transmitimos a la función el identificador del nuevo objeto de solicitud pendiente, el precio y la hora de activación de la solicitud, la constante de denomiación del botón pulsado, el tipo de comparación y el precio y hora actuales.

A continuación, dependiendo de la denominación del botón pulsado, establecemos en el objeto de solicitud las condiciones de activación del mismo, y mostramos un mensaje en el diario referente a la adición de las condiciones de activación para la solicitud pendiente.

Ahora, sustituimos en la función PressButtonEvents() los bloques similares de código que hemos mencionado anteriormente por la llamada de la nueva función para el establecimiento de las condiciones de activación de las solicitudes pendientes, y al mismo tiempo, añadimos el procesamiento de la pulsación de los botones de cierre de posiciones:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Todos los bloques de código reemplazados, así como los nuevos añadidos, han sido descritos con bastante detalle, y seguro que están claros para el lector.

En cualquier caso, el lector podrá expresar cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.



Compilamos el asesor y ponemos a prueba el funcionamiento de las solicitudes pendientes en lo que respecta a los diferentes tipos de cierre de posiciones (parcial, total y por posición opuesta). Para ello, iniciamos el asesor en el simulador visual y realizamos las siguientes operaciones:



abrimos una posición de venta y creamos una solicitud pendiente para el cierre de parte de esta posición según el valor del precio;

después de cerrar parcialmente la posición corta, abrimos una posición de compra y creamos una solicitud pendiente para el cierre de esta posición con otra opuesta, cerrada a la mitad por la posición corta según el valor del precio;

después de cerrar parte de la posición larga con una posición opuesta de venta, creamos una nueva solicitud pendiente para el cierre completo de la posición larga con la condición de activación de la solicitud según el tiempo.



Como podemos ver en el ejemplo, todas las solicitudes funcionan según las condiciones establecidas, y luego son eliminadas tras su activación.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando el concepto de comercio con solicitudes pendientes. Asimismo, implementaremos la eliminación de órdenes pendientes y la modificación de órdenes y posiciones según una condición.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

