Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XVIII): Interactividad del objeto de cuenta con cualquier otro objeto de la biblioteca

Hemos creado un objeto básico a partir del cual heredaremos el resto de los objetos de la biblioteca que requieren una funcionalidad de eventos. Ahora, establecer los parámetros de los eventos monitoreados y obtener sus objetos es muy sencillo: todo se hace en la clase básica. Además, es necesario realizar para todos sus objetos herederos las mismas acciones en cuanto al establecimiento de las propiedades y valores monitoreados que queremos monitorear en las propiedades del objeto.

Hoy mejoraremos un poco el objeto básico e incluiremos el objeto de cuenta en el mismo. Asimismo, pondremos a prueba la posibilidad de establecer para el seguimiento las propiedades de diferentes objetos y sus valores, usando como ejemplo un asesor de prueba.

En el artículo anterior al crear los metodos del objeto básico CBaseObj y los métodos de su heredero - el objeto de símbolo -, creamos por pura distracción un conjunto de métodos para las dos clases, que práctiamente doblaban el uno al otro. Vamos a corregir este malentendido eliminando los métodos de establecimiento y obtención de las propiedades del objeto heredero CSymbol, y también ordenando los métodos del objeto básico CBaseObj.

Mejorando el objeto básico y el objeto de símbolo

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh e introducimos en el mismo algunas correcciones.

Trasladamos el método CheckEvents() de la clase CSymbol a la clase básica CBaseObj, dado que este método es totalmente idéntico para cualquier objeto heredero de la clase básica, y significa que su lugar está en la clase básica.

Añadimos su definición a la sección protegida de la clase CBaseObj:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); void CheckEvents( void ); long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar to_byte, long &long_value); protected : long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

Eliminamos de la sección pública los métodos que establecen los valores para las banderas de los eventos: los eventos tienen lugar independientemente de nuestros deseos, y las banderas se establecen sin que el usuario intervenga. Por eso, nos parece totalmente inútil guardar los métodos para establecer forzosamente las banderas de los eventos:

template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value);

Los métodos que retornan las magnitudes controlables de las propiedades de los objetos establecidas por el usuario, el valor actual de las propiedades de los objetos y las magnitudes de los cambios de las propiedades de los objetos tendrán ahora nombres más comprensibles y fáciles de leer:



long GetControlledLongValueINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledLongValueDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledLongValueLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetPropLongValue( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetPropDoubleValue( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetPropLongChangedValue( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetPropDoubleChangedValue( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; }

Al simular en profundidad la funcionalidad de los eventos del objeto CBaseObj, hemos detectado varios errores al definir los eventos. Resulta que en el método para rellenar las propiedades del objeto básico y buscar los eventos FillPropertySettings() incurrimos en una inexactitud: en cualquier caso, hemos registrado al final del método el estado actual en el pasado. Esto no nos permitía determinar la magnitud del cambio de las propiedades, dado que el valor de la propiedad nuevamente obtenido se registraba directamente en el pasado estado. Al darse valores pequeños del cambio controlado, este error no se manifestaba, dado que la propiedad tenía tiempo de cambiar de una sola vez en una magnitud superior a la establecida para la generación del evento.

Pero cuando era necesario monitorear el cambio en una magnitud bastante grande y que no tenía lugar en un solo tick, no se podía hacer esto.

Ahora que hemos introducido las correcciones, el estado actual se anota en el pasado solo al registrarse un evento:

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { event_id=index+(typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]<LONG_MAX) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } if (array[index][ 1 ]<LONG_MAX) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } if (array[index][ 2 ]<LONG_MAX) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } return true ; }

En el método de inicialización de las propiedades del objeto básico, las propiedades se inicializaban antes con los valores LONG_MAX,

ahora, inicializaremos los valores con un cero:

void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= 0 ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]= 0 ; }

Añadimos la implementación del método CheckEvents(), trasladado desde CSymbol:

void CBaseObj::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong( this .MSCfromTime( this .TickTime()), 0 ,lvalue); this .UshortToLong( event .Reason(), 1 ,lvalue); this .UshortToLong(( ushort ) this .m_type, 2 ,lvalue); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .m_name)) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Introducimos los cambios en la clase del objeto de símbolo CSymbol.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\ Symbol.mqh e introducimos los cambios.

Eliminamos dos métodos de la clase privada:

private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents ( void );

El método de inicialización de los datos controlables no es necesario, dado que todas las propiedades necesarias para el seguimiento, así como los parámetros para cualquier clase basada en el objeto básico se deben producir mediante una indicación explícita de los valores de los parámetros monitoreados: no se monitorea ningún cambio de propiedades de los objetos herederos. Ya hemos trasladado el método CheckEvents() desde aquí a la clase básica CBaseObj.

Eliminamos de la sección pública de la clase los métodos que doblaban en la práctica los métodos del objeto básico:

public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

Los métodos para obtener y establecer los parámetros de las propiedades monitoreadas del símbolo ahora usan directamente los métodos de la clase básica para retornar los valores. Vamos a mostrar simplemente la lista de métodos:



bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

Los métodos cuya implementación se ha realizado fuera del cuerpo de la clase también usan ahora directamente los métodos de la clase básica:

void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); }

Asimismo, hemos cometido un error lógico en el constructor de la clase: los datos del objeto básico no se rellenaban justo después de crear el objeto de símbolo, lo que provocaba que en el primer inicio no se monitorearan los eventos hasta que no sucediera algún evento de cambio de valor de la propiedad de un símbolo cuya magnitud de cambio entre dos ticks contiguos fuese significativa, después de lo cual se rellenaban los datos del objeto básico.

Vamos a corregir este error: añadimos justo después del rellenado de las propiedades del objeto de símbolo el rellenado de las propiedades de su objeto básico:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

En la clase de la colección de símbolos, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh de la sección pública de la clase, cambiamos el nombre del método de actualización de la colección y la búsqueda de eventos SymbolsEventsControl().

Hacemos el nombre del método más adecuado a su tarea: la actualización de datos y la búsqueda de eventos:

void RefreshAndEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true );

Estos son todos los cambios que teníamos que hacer en las clases del objeto básico, su heredero (el objeto de símbolo) y en la clase de la colección de símbolos.

Ahora, vamos a mejorar las clases del objeto de cuenta, de tal forma que sea el heredero del objeto básico CBaseObj y obtenga del mismo la funcionalidad de eventos para controlar fácilmente el seguimiento de los cambios de las propiedades del objeto de cuenta.

Colocando el objeto de cuenta sobre nuevos raíles

En el anterior artículo, recordamos que al usar el objeto básico como fuente de la generación de eventos, dejábamos de tener la necesidad de crear banderas de eventos, así como de crear los identificadores de eventos a partir de la combinación de estas banderas. Ahora, la funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico es más flexible. Y esto significa que podemos eliminar de la biblioteca las enumeraciones innecesarias del archivo Defines.mqh:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, };

Lo único que quedará de los datos de las enumeraciones es la macrosustitución que señala al código del próximo evento:

#define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE)

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh e introducimos en él los cambios necesarios.



Declaramos en la sección pública de la clase el método virtual Refresh():

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

Para actualizar los datos de la cuenta actual, usaremos el método Refresh(), exactamente de la misma forma que en la clase CSymbol, y en todas las clases posteriores basadas en el objeto básico CBaseObj). Antes, actualizábamos los datos de la cuenta actual desde la clase de la colección de cuentas. Pero, para que todas las clases tengan la misma estructura, haremos todo de la misma forma que en CSymbol, al igual que haremos en el resto de las clases futuras.

Para obtener y establecer los parámetros de las propiedades monitoreadas del símbolo, ya hemos creado los métodos en la clase CSymbol.

Vamos a crear los mismo métodos para la clase del objeto de cuenta:

void SetControlLeverageInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLeverageDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLeverageLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsIncreasedLeverage( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsDecreasedLeverage( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } void SetControlLimitOrdersInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLimitOrdersDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLimitOrdersLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedLimitOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedLimitOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } void SetControlTradeAllowedInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeAllowedDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeAllowedLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsIncreasedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsDecreasedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } void SetControlTradeExpertInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeExpertDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeExpertLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsIncreasedTradeExpert( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsDecreasedTradeExpert( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } void SetControlBalanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBalanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsIncreasedBalance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsDecreasedBalance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } void SetControlCreditInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlCreditDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlCreditLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsIncreasedCredit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsDecreasedCredit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } void SetControlProfitInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlProfitDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlProfitLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsIncreasedProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsDecreasedProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } void SetControlEquityInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlEquityDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlEquityLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsIncreasedEquity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsDecreasedEquity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } void SetControlMarginInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsIncreasedMargin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsDecreasedMargin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginFreeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginFree( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginFree( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevelLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } void SetControlMarginCallInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginCallDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginCallLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginCall( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginCall( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } void SetControlMarginStopOutInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginStopOutDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginStopOutLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsIncreasedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsDecreasedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginInitialLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginInitial( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginInitial( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } void SetControlAssetsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAssetsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsIncreasedAssets( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsDecreasedAssets( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLiabilitiesLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsIncreasedLiabilities( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsDecreasedLiabilities( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlComissionBlockedLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsIncreasedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsDecreasedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); }

En el constructor de la clase, primero indicamos el tamaño de las matrices de datos, y después inicializamos todos los datos controlables en el objeto básico CBaseObj. A continuación, tras rellenar todas las propiedades del objeto de cuenta, rellenamos también las propiedades en el objeto básico. Finalmente, actualizamos todos los datos de la cuenta en el objeto básico CBaseObj:



CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) ; this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams() ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); }

Vamos a implementar fuera del cuerpo de la clase un método virtual para actualizar los datos de la cuenta:

void CAccount::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] =:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)] =:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Aquí, en primer lugar, reseteamos la bandera de evento de la cuenta y ponemos a cero la suma hash (lo más probable es que también nos libremos de la suma hash, si resulta que esta no es necesaria para los otros objetos basados en CBaseObj).

A continuación, rellenamos todas las propiedadesdel objeto de cuenta, y después - como en el constructor de la clase - rellenamos los datos de la cuenta en el objeto básico; acto seguido, llamamos al método para actualizar el objeto básico en el que tiene lugar, aparte de la actualización de los datos actuales, la búsqueda del cambio de los valores de las propiedades del objeto, y si se supera la magnitud de cambio de los valores establecidos para buscar los eventos, se generan los eventos básicos del objeto.

Después, con la ayuda del método CheckEvents() de la clase padre, comprobamos la presencia de eventos básicos en la lista de eventos básicos del objeto CBaseObj; si los hay, el método creará la lista de eventos de su heredero, en este caso, la lista de eventos de cuenta.

Las mejoras de la clase CAccount han finalizado.

Ahora, vamos a introducir las correcciones en la clase de la colección de cuentas.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ AccountsCollection.mqh e introducimos en el mismo los cambios necesarios.



Eliminamos todo lo innecesario:



class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; string m_symbol; CListObj m_list_accounts; int m_index_current; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); virtual void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

Cambios los tipos de los métodos y añadimos las declaraciones de ciertas variables y métodos necesarios:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CListObj m_list_accounts; int m_index_current; int m_last_event; bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } int GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } virtual void Refresh( void ); void RefreshAndEventsControl( void ); CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); };

Eliminamos del constructor de la clase la llamada de los dos métodos ahora borrados, y el limpiado de la estructura eliminada:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Todas estas variables, estructuras y métodos han sido ahora sustituidos por la funcionalidad ya preparada del objeto básico, por lo que no tendremos que hacerlos de nuevo para las clases herederas. Al igual que en el método de actualización de los datos de la cuenta, debemos eliminar la funcionalidad de eventos:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Sustituimos todo lo eliminado por la llamada del método de actualización de la clase básica:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; account.Refresh(); }

Método para actualizar los datos del objeto y buscar los cambios de las propiedades para la generación de eventos:

void CAccountsCollection::RefreshAndEventsControl( void ) { ::ResetLastError(); if (!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account==NULL) return ; account.Refresh(); if (!account.IsEvent()) return ; CArrayObj *list=account.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=account.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; this .m_last_event= event .ID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()) ) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } }

Aquí: obtenemos el tick del símbolo actual, y en caso de error al obtenerlo, guardamos el código de error y salimos del método. Si la cuenta actual no ha sido localizada por algún motivo en la lista de colección de cuentas, y su índice es negativo, salimos del método.

Reseteamos la bandera de evento de la cuenta, limpiamos la lista de eventos de la misma y establecemos para ella la bandera de lista clasificada.

Obtenemos el objeto de la cuenta actual de la lista de colección de cuentas y actualizamos los datos de la cuenta.

Si en el momento actual no hay eventos de cuenta, no tendremos nada que hacer a continuación, por lo que salimos del método.

De lo contrario, obtenemos la lista de eventos básicos de la cuenta del objeto básico, colocamos la bandera de evento de la cuenta, obtenemos el código del último evento (elimnando probablemente a continuación estos "restos del pasado"), e iterando en el ciclo por la lista de eventos básicos, obtenemos el siguiente evento de la lista, guardamos el último evento de la cuenta, lo añadimos a la lista de eventos de la cuenta y enviamos el evento al gráfico del programa de control.





Eliminamos del listado de la clase la implementación de los métodos SetAccountsParams(), SetEventCode(), EventDescription(), InitChangesParams() y InitControlsParams().

El método que retorna un evento de cuenta según su número en la lista, antes retornaba el valor de la enumeración. Ahora, la enumeración ha sido eliminada, y el método retorna un valor int. Por consiguiente, si el evento no ha sido encontrado, retornamos -1:



int CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( int ) event .ID(); }

Estos son todos los cambios necesarios en la clase de colección de cuentas.

Solo queda introducir unos pequeños cambios en la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Engine.mqh e introducimos los cambios.

Antes, la variable que guardaba el último evento de la cuenta m_last_account_event y los métodos que la retornaban GetAccountEventByIndex() y LastAccountEvent(), tenían el tipo de enumeración ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT, del que nos hemos librado. Vamos a hacerlos con el tipo int:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; CArrayObj *GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListEvents(); } int GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index=- 1 ) { return this .m_accounts.GetEventID(index); } CAccount *GetAccountCurrent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } int LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; }

Inicializamos en la lista de inicialización del constructor de clase la variable m_last_account_event con un valor -1. Antes, la inicializábamos con la constante ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT de la enumeración eliminada ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT.



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Dado que hemos cambiado el nombre del método Refresh() de la clase de colección de símbolos por RefreshAndEventsControl(), y hemos creado un método exactamente igual en la clase de colección de cuentas,

sustituimos en los métodos de trabajo con los eventos de los símbolos y cuentas el nombre del método llamado:

void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } } void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEventID(); } }

Estos son todos los cambios en la clase CEngine.

Ahora tenemos la posibilidad de establecer de forma programática para cualquier clase basada en el objeto básico CBaseObj aquellas propiedades que queremos monitorear, así como las magnitudes de cambio de las propiedades cuya superación generará los eventos de los herederos de la clase básica.

Veamos cómo hacer todo esto.



Poniendo a prueba el establecimiento de los parámetros de seguimiento y obtención de los eventos de los objetos

Para la simulación, tomaremos el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos en una nueva carpeta con un nombre nuevo

\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part18\TestDoEasyPart18.mq5.



Bien, necesitamos poner a prueba el establecimiento de los parámetros que queremos monitorear, para ver si cambian. En las magnitudes que hemos indicado. En dos clases diferentes. Y ahora podemos hacerlo de la misma forma.

Vamos a monitorear para la clase CSymbol

El aumento del precio Bid de todos los símbolos utilizados en 10 puntos

La disminución del precio Bid de todos los símbolos utilizados en 10 puntos

El aumento del spread de todos los símbolos utilizados en 4 puntos

La disminución del spread de todos los símbolos utilizados en 4 puntos

Controlaremos el cruzamiento del valor de spread de todos los símbolos utilizados en el nivel en 15 puntos

Controlaremos el cruzamiento por parte del precio Bid del símbolo actual del valor 1.10300

El aumento del beneficio actual en 10 unidades de la divisa de la cuenta

El aumento de los fondos en 15 unidades de la divisa de la cuenta

Controlaremos el aumento del beneficio actual por encima de 20 unidades de la divisa del depósito



Si los fondos aumentan en más de 15 unidades, cerraremos la posición más rentable si la hay, y con la condición de que su beneficio sea superior a cero.

Para la simulación, estableceremos todos los valores necesarios en el manejador OnInit():

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); string ru1= "" ,ru2= "" ,ru3= "" ,en1= "" ,en2= "" ,en3= "" ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 *symbol. Point ()); ru1= "Контролируем увеличение цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Bid price increase control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 *symbol. Point ()); ru1= "Контролируем уменьшение цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Bid price decrease control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); ru1= "Контролируем увеличение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Spread value increase control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); ru1= "Контролируем уменьшение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Spread value decrease control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); ru1= "Контролируем значение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " в " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Control the spread value for the symbol " ; en2= " at " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); Print ( "------" ); if (symbol.Name()== Symbol ()) { symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.10300 ); ru1= "Контролируемый уровень цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " установлен в значение " ; en1= "Controlled level of Bid price for the symbol " ; en2= " is set to " ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); } } } Print ( "------" ); CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем увеличение прибыли аккаунта на " , "Controlling account profit increase by " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем увеличение средств аккаунта на " , "Controlling account equity increase by " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем уровень прибыли аккаунта в " , "Controlling the account profit level of " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En el listado se comenta todo, esperamos que todo resulte comprensible para el lector. Solo destacaremos que después de establecer el valor monitoreado para la propiedad, dicho valor establecido se imprimirá de inmediato en el diario de registro (como ejemplo de obtención de un valor monitoreado y establecido de la propiedad).



Eliminamos del manejador OnTick() la variable para guardar el último evento de la cuenta last_account_event, dicha variable era antes necesaria para determinar un nuevo evento.

Ahora, el manejador tiene el aspecto que sigue:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Ahora, todas las banderas sobre nuevos eventos se pueden obtener del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, y lo que es más importante, podemos obtener inclsuo dos eventos idénticos de diferentes símbolos (esto, en cuanto a la determinación de los eventos de los símbolos; la cuenta siempre es una, la actual). No obstante, al usar las variables, esto no era posible, dado que los eventos actual y pasado eran supuestamente iguales, por lo que no había evento. Y esto, obviamente, era incorrecto.



Así que hemos introducido mejoras en el manejador de eventos de la biblioteca para determinar los eventos de la cuenta y la reacción al aumento de los fondos en la magnitud establecida:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account== NULL ) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } }

Todas las acciones en cuanto a la determinación de los eventos han sido comentadas en el código, y esperamos que sean comprensibles. Asimismo, se han modificado algunos lugares de los bloques de procesamiento de eventos de diferentes clases (no es algo esencial, solo para poner algo de orden) y se han sepaparado las condiciones if - else, lo cual es importante porque tenemos varios tipos de evento: eventos de símbolo y cuenta que se procesan de la misma forma, según el identificador de las colecciones, y también tenemos los eventos comerciales y los eventos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", que se procesan según el valor de las enumeraciones de dichos eventos. Así que, para que no haya conflictos entre las diferentes metodologías de definición de eventos, hemos separado los bloques con operadores condicionales.

Podrá ver el listado completo del asesor en los archivos adjuntos más abajo.

Compilamos el asesor, establecemos en los ajustes del simulador valores cero para los parámetros StopLoss in points y TakeProfit in points, seleccionamos para el parámetro Mode of used symbols list el valor "Trabajar solo con el símbolo actual" e iniciamos la simulación visual del asesor M15 Last month:





Antes de iniciar la simulación, podemos ver que en el diario se han imprimido los valores establecidos para las propiedades monitoreadas del símbolo y la cuenta. Durante la simulación visual, en el diario se muestran mensajes sobre los eventos obtenidos de aquellas propiedades cuyos cambios de valor estamos monitoreando. Si los fondos aumentan por encima de la magnitud controlada, se cerrarán las posiciones rentables.

Bien, hemos creado un objeto básico para todos los objetos de la biblioteca, que ofrece a sus herederos la funcionalidad de eventos y métodos necesaria para establecer y obtener los parámetros de seguimiento para cualquier propiedad de cualquier objeto en cualquier momento.

En lo sucesivo, esto simplificará notablemente el desarrollo de las nuevas clases de los nuevos objetos.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, crearemos la clase de mensajes de la biblioteca: tanto internos (mensajes de los métodos de la biblioteca) como externos (mensajes sobre errores y otros mensajes del terminal).



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

