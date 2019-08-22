Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XI) Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de cierre de posición

Contenido

Eliminando lo sobrante

Al trabajar con la definición de eventos, encontramos que, para MQL5, en todos los lugares donde se debe realizar la selección por tiempo, lo hacemos usando la hora en milisegundos. En MQL4, las órdenes y posiciones no tienen tales propiedades, pero nada nos impide usar una hora en segundos expresada en milisegundos para MQL4. De esta forma, llegamos a la conclusión de que cualquier hora en segundos se ve expresada dos veces con la hora en milisegundos, que además no se utiliza en ninguna parte. Y, al obtener y representar la hora (cuando la necesitamos en segundos), su obtención en milisegundos es idéntica, con la excepción del "pico" de tres cifras que indican el número de milisegundos en el formato de hora mostrado.

Por eso, hemos decidido quitar de las propiedades de la orden todas las propiedades de la hora expresada en segundos, si la orden tiene la misma propiedad, pero expresada en milisegundos.

Y ya que hemos decidido quitar algo, deberíamos también añadir algo, por ello, vamos a añadir a cada orden la nueva propiedad "comentario de usuario". Será posible establecer esta para cualquier orden o posición, ya sea una orden abierta, o una orden cerrada/eliminada. En cualquier momento. ¿Para qué necesitamos esto? Pues aunque sea para las etiquetas de texto de las órdenes que cumplan con ciertas condiciones. Por ejemplo, resultará cómodo a la hora de implementar la representación visual (posteriormente, dispondrá de su propio envoltorio gráfico en la biblioteca) y representar las órdenes marcadas con etiquetas de texto con la ayuda de diversas construcciones gráficas.

Abrimos el archivo Defines.mqh. Usando Ctrl+F, encontramos todas las órdenes donde existe la hora expresada en segundos, y además existe existe exactamente la misma propiedad expresada en milisegundos, pero con la terminación "_MSC" (esta propiedad está expresada en milisegundos) y eliminamos las propiedades en milisegundos de la orden , dejando las propiedades en segundos, y cambiando el número de propiedades de tipo entero de 24 a 21:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Después de realizar los cambios, la lista de propiedades de tipo entero tendrá el aspecto que sigue:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Encontramos la enumeración con las posibles variantes de selección por hora y eliminamos las constantes de selección en milisegundos:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, };

Esta enumeración se compondrá solo de dos constantes:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, };

Ahora, al indicar la selección por hora, esta se realizará según la hora en milisegundos para MQL5 y en segundos para MQL4.

En las propiedades de tipo string de la orden, añadimos la propiedad "comentario de usuario" y aumentamos el número total de propiedades de tipo string a 4:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT , ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

En la enumeración de los posibles criterios de clasificación, eliminamos cualquier mención referente a los milisegundos, en nuestro caso, estos se usan ahora por defecto al realizar la clasificación por hora. A continuación, añadimos el criterio de clasificación según el comentario de usuario:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 3 };

Ya hemos realizado todos los cambios en Defines.mqh. Ahora, necesitamos quitar todos los enlaces a las propiedades eliminadas de la orden en los archivos de la biblioteca:

en todos los archivos de la biblioteca, todas las entradas de los modos de clasificación



SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC

y

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

los cambiamos por

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN

y

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE

En los archivos de las clases herederas de orden abstracta HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh y MarketPosition.mqh, tenemos que eliminar cualquier mención referente a las propiedades en milisegundos de las órdenes (ya que ahora son en milisengundos por defecto):

ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC

En el archivo Order.mqh de la clase de orden abstracta COrder, eliminamos de la sección privada los métodos que retornan la hora en segundos:

datetime OrderOpenTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderCloseTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ;

Eliminamos de la sección pública los métodos de acceso simplificado que retornan la hora en milisegundos, esta será devuelta por los métodos que retornan la hora en segundos:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

Asimismo, añadimos los métodos para retornar y establecer el comentario de usuario de la orden:

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }

En el constructor cerrado de la clase COrder, eliminamos el guardado de propiedades de la hora en segundos, y sustituimos las propiedades en milisegundos por las propiedades en segundos, donde guardaremos la hora en milisegundos. Añadimos el guardado del comentario de usuario en forma de línea vacía:



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ] = this . OrderOpenTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ] = this . OrderCloseTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ] = this . PositionTimeUpdateMSC() ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }

En el método que retorna el identificador de la posición para MQL4, hacemos los siguiente: si se trata de una posición de mercado, retornamos el ticket, de lo contrario, cero. Y es que el identificador de la posición en MQL5 es el ticket de la orden que abre la posición, y este no cambia durante toda la vida útil de la posición.

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? this .Ticket() : 0 ); #else long id= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : id=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : id=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : id=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : id=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : id= 0 ; break ; } return id; #endif }

En MQL4, solo el ticket de la posición puede servir de esa forma como identificador de la posición. Y las órdenes pendientes en MQL4 no tienen semejante identificador. Si la orden ha sido eliminada, esto significa que no se ha abierto posición alguna según esta orden, y si esta orden ha sido activada, esta orden en MQL4 no se encontrará en la historia de órdenes, si bien la posición recibe su ticket, por consiguiente, este ticket será también el identificador de la posición.

Vamos a completar el método que retorna el identificador de la posición opuesta para MQL4:

long COrder::OrderPositionByID( void ) const { long ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=::OrderComment(); if ( :: StringFind (order_comment, "close hedge by #" )> WRONG_VALUE ) ticket= :: StringToInteger (:: StringSubstr (order_comment, 16 ) ); #else switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : ticket=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; default : ticket= 0 ; break ; } #endif return ticket; }

Aquí: si se trata de MQL4 y si en el comentario de la orden existe el comentario "close hedge by #", calculamos en la línea del comentario el índice del inicio del número del ticket de la orden opuesta y lo asignamos al valor retornado por este método.

Eliminamos del listado de la clase la implementación de dos métodos que ya no necesitamos, puesto que hemos renunciado a obtener la hora en segundos:



datetime COrder::OrderOpenTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderOpenTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder::OrderCloseTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderCloseTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Para mostrar la descripción del estado de la orden en MQL4 de una forma más racional, vamos a añadir algunas correcciones al método que retorna la descripción del estado de la orden:

string COrder::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status= this .Status(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); return ( status==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? ( type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : TextByLanguage( "Ордер на " , "The order to " )+(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "покупку" , "buy" ) : TextByLanguage( "продажу" , "sell" )) ) : #else status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Исторический ордер" , "History order" ) : #endif status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка" , "Deal" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция" , "Active position" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" ) : EnumToString (status) ); }

Aquí, vamos a retornar para las órdenes pendientes eliminadas y las posiciones cerradas en MQL4 la descripción del estado como "Orden histórica".



En el método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad de tipo entero, realizamos correcciones en las líneas con la descripción de las propiedades ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE y ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, de forma que para estas propiedades se retornen las propiedades en milisegundos:



string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic number" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Date of expiration" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Opening time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Closing time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

y añadimos al método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad de tipo string el retorno de la descripción del comentario de usuario:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT ? TextByLanguage( "Комментарий" , "Comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский комментарий" , "Custom comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задан" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор на бирже" , "Exchange identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" )): "" ); }

Ya hemos realizado todos los cambios necesarios en la clase de orden abstracta Defines.mqh.

Vamos a introducir en el archivo de funciones de servicio DELib.mqh algunas mejoras en las funciones que retornan la denominación de una orden/posición según el tipo de orden:



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true ) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else ( as_order ? "Market order" : "Position" ) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); }

Aquí, hemos añadido la bandera que controla la muestra de las órdenes para MQL4, o bien como orden, o bien como posición. Por defecto, encontraremos la muestra para MQL4 "como orden". ¿Por qué se ha hecho esto? Por ejemplo, al mostrar en el diario un evento de apertura de posición, se mostrará entre corchetes la orden sobre cuya base se ha abierto la posición. De esta forma, no se muestra [Position Sell #123] para una posición Sell abierta por una orden de mercado (no una orden pendiente) con el ticket 123 en calidad de orden que ha provocado la apertura de la posición, sino que se escribe una entrada más comprensible [Market order Sell #123].



Introducimos la corrección en el método AddToListMarket() de la clase de colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado. En lugar de la hora de actualización de la posición en milisegundos ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ahora usamos la hora de actualización de la posición ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE (que se encuentra por defecto en milisegundos):



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty( ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE )+ this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true ; } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+= this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to the list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

En el método para crear las órdenes de control y añadir estas a la lista, sustituimos la hora en milisegundos por la hora de la orden (por el mismo motivo):



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTimePrev( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false ; } return true ; }

En el archivo HistoryCollection.mqh del método de selección de órdenes según la hora de la clase de colección de órdenes y transacciones históricas CHistoryCollection, introducimos la corrección en la selección de la propiedad comparada.

Dado que antes teníamos la selección de cuatro propiedades (hora de apertura en milisegundos, hora de cierre en milisegundos, hora de apertura en segundos y hora de cierre en segundos), y ahora hemos quitado dos propiedades, también la selección resulta más sencilla:



CArrayObj *CHistoryCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 , const ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME select_time_mode=SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property=(select_time_mode==SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE ? ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE : ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,end); int index_end= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_all_orders.At(i)); return list; }

Sustituimos en el archivo CEngine.mqh todas las entradas de la constante de hora en milisegundos SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC por la constante de hora SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN: ahora, de acuerdo con esta constante, se usa por defecto la hora en milisegundos.

Con esto, hemos finalizado la corrección de los archivos de la biblioteca en cuanto a la eliminación de la hora en segundos.



Implementando los eventos de cierre de posición para MQL4

Los distintos experimentos y simulaciones realizados durante la búsqueda de posibles opciones de identificación de la aparición de eventos de cierre de posiciones y eliminación de órdenes en MQL4 nos hacen llegar a conclusiones pocos prometedoras: a diferencia de MQL5, en MQL4 hay bastante menos información que se pueda usar para identificar un evento de forma unívoca.

Mientras que en MQL5 podemos operar fácilmente con la información sobre las órdenes pertenecientes a una posición concreta, y determinar un evento según las propiedades de esta, en MQL4 no disponemos de semejante opción, pues en él, tanto una posición como una orden pendiente se consideran una orden. Y si tenemos una orden pendiente colocada en MetaTrader 4, y la hemos eliminado, después de hacerlo, veremos que:

el número de órdenes históricas ha aumentado

el volumen total ha disminuido

el número de posiciones de mercado se ha quedado igual.



Para determinar que este evento pertenece a la eliminación de una orden pendiente (ya que una posición en MQL4 también es una orden), comprobamos el número de posiciones abiertas: si no ha cambiado, significará que la acción se ha realizado con una orden pendiente. Todo esto parece lógico y normal, hasta que cerramos parcialmente cualquiera de las posiciones (órdenes) abiertas en MetaTrader 4. ¿Qué sucede al darse un evento de cierre parcial de una posición? Pues lo mismo que al cerrar una orden pendiente:

el número de órdenes históricas ha aumentado (en la historia ha entrado una posición parcialmente cerrada: su orden),



el volumen en la cuenta ha disminuido, ya que hemos cerrado parcialmente la posición,



el número de posiciones abiertas no ha disminuido, ya que al cerrarse parcialmente una posición, el número de posiciones abiertas no cambia.



Y este estado es igual al de la eliminación de una orden pendiente. Podremos observar esta falta si iniciamos en el simulador de estrategias el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior, abrimos una posición, la cerramos parcialmente, colocamos una orden pendiente y luego la eliminamos. Al realizar la última acción, es decir, eliminar la orden pendiente, en el diario se mostrarán dos eventos de golpe: el cierre parcial de la posición y la eliminación de una orden pendiente. Ya hemos analizado más arriba la "igualdad" de los criterios de definición de estos dos eventos; el programa simplemente define dos eventos al mismo tiempo, y uno de ellos es incorrecto.

En este caso, nos servirá de ayuda comprobar si ha cambiado el número de órdenes pendientes: al determinar el cierre parcial de una posición, también comprobaremos si ha cambiado el número de órdenes de mercado pendientes. Si su número no ha cambiado, este evento supondrá el cierre parcial de una posición.

Todo parece lógico, pero este enfoque impone ciertas limitaciones a la secuencia permitida a la hora de realizar operaciones comericiales en MetaTrader 4. Es decir, en un mismo ciclo, no podemos eliminar una orden pendiente y cerrar parcialmente una posición, ya que esto perjudicará la lógica de definición de eventos anteriormente mencionada. En principio, existe una solución para evitar esta limitación, pero esto nos obligarán a modificar las clases de las colecciones histórica y de mercado de las órdenes y posiciones: para determinar un cambio en el entorno comercial, no deberemos controlar el número de cambios sucedidos, sino usar las listas temporales de órdenes y posiciones que se han manipulado en la cuenta. Además, deberemos procesar los eventos según lo datos de estas listas: entonces, cada tipo de evento tendrá su propia lista, y la creación de eventos para su posterior envío al programa se realizará según las listas de órdenes y posiciones modificadas.



Es posible que organicemos un tipo de búsqueda y procesamiento de eventos semejante al finalizar el presente ciclo de artículos. Por el momento, vamos a usar el control del número de órdenes de mercado pendientes. Mencionaremos esta limitación para MetaTrader 4 más adelante, creando posteriormente funciones para el cierre/eliminación de órdenes teniendo en cuenta esta limitación, todo a su debido tiempo. Por cierto: para el usuario final, esta limitación sigue quedando oculta, no deberá poder controlarla. En cualquier caso, ofreceremos funciones para trabajar con la biblioteca en las que se tendrá en cuenta esta limitación para MQL4.

Es posible que organicemos un tipo de búsqueda y procesamiento de eventos semejante al finalizar el presente ciclo de artículos. Por el momento, vamos a usar el control del número de órdenes de mercado pendientes. Mencionaremos esta limitación para MetaTrader 4 más adelante, creando posteriormente funciones para el cierre/eliminación de órdenes teniendo en cuenta esta limitación, todo a su debido tiempo. Por cierto: para el usuario final, esta limitación sigue quedando oculta, no deberá poder controlarla. En cualquier caso, ofreceremos funciones para trabajar con la biblioteca en las que se tendrá en cuenta esta limitación para MQL4.

Para determinar el cierre parcial, vamos a tener que controlar el volumen total en la cuenta, lo cual significa que necesitaremos transmitir la magnitud del cambio de la misma al método Refresh() de la clase CEventsCollection. Como siempre, todo comienza con el objeto básico de la biblioteca. Y esto significa que vamos a realizar las adiciones necesarias a la llamada del método de actualización de la clase de colección de eventos.



Introducimos el parámetro adicional transmisible al método Refresh de la clase CEventsCollection, en el método de la clase CEngine::TradeEventsControl():



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl ( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue() ); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Ahora, debemos modificar el propio método Refresh() de la clase CEventsCollection, introduciendo otro parámetro en los suyos: la magnitud del cambio de volumen.

En el archivo EventsCollection.mqh, añadimos el nuevo parámetro a la definición del método Refresh():

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Y en la implementación del método Refresh(), también será necesario realizar las adiciones pertinentes:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ) {

Ahora, debemos crear un manejador para los eventos de cierre y cierre parcial de posiciones, así como resolver el problema de la definición incorrecta del evento de eliminación de una orden pendiente al cerrar parcialemte una posición.



Modificamos en la sección privada de la clase el primer formulario de llamada del método de creación de un nuevo evento, añadiéndole la transmisión de la lista de órdenes de control al método: necesitaremos la lista para identificar las órdenes que han participado en el cierre de una posición con otra opuesta. Asimismo, añadimos el método que retorna la lista de posiciones históricas (cerradas) y el método que retorna el puntero a la orden de control según el ticket de la posición:



class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent (COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_control ); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrderControl* GetOrderControlByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

Vamos a implementar fuera del cuerpo de la clase el método que retorna la lista de posiciones abiertas.

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

No hay absolutamente nada nuevo para nosotros en el método: ya hemos analizado métodos idénticos en varias ocasiones en partes anteriores de la descripción de la biblioteca.



Vamos a implementar el método que retorna la orden de control según el ticket y a modificar el método que retorna el tipo de orden de control según el ticket:

COrderControl* CEventsCollection:: GetOrderControlByTicket (CArrayObj *list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ctrl; } return NULL ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection:: GetTypeFirst (CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list,ticket); if (ctrl== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); }

El método que retorna la orden de control según el ticket es sencillo, al igual que otros métodos idénticos que hemos analizado: transmitimos al método la lista de órdenes de control y el ticket de la posición cuya orden de control queremos obtener.

Tomamos una orden en el ciclo por el tamaño de la lista y la comparamos con la transmitida al método por el ticket. Si los tickets son iguales, retornamos el puntero a la orden de control, de lo contrario, retornamos NULL.

El método GetTypeFirst(), que retorna el tipo de la orden de control, antes se compoñía de un ciclo por la lista de órdenes de control, con búsqueda de la orden con un ticket igual al transmitido al método, y al encontrar esta orden, se retornaba su tipo.

Ahora, cuando tenemos el método que retorna la orden de control según el ticket de la posición, podemos eliminar del método GetTypeFirst() el ciclo de búsqueda. Eso precisamente hemos hecho: ahora, obtenemos en el método la orden de control según el ticket de la posición con la ayuda del método GetOrderControlByTicket(), y, en caso de obtenerla con éxito (no NULL), retornamos el tipo de la orden obtenida. De lo contrario, retornamos -1.



Ahora, podemos añadir al método de actualización de la colección de eventos el procesamiento del cierre de posiciones para MQL4:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } else if (new_market_positions< 0 || (new_market_positions== 0 && changed_volume< 0 && new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings> WRONG_VALUE )) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPositions(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,position.Ticket()); if (ctrl!= NULL ) { this .m_type_first=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #endif } }

El procesamiento del cierre de posiciones es totalmente comprensible y, puesto que hemos comentado su descripción en el listado, no vamos a perder tiempo analizando la lógica: los comentarios deberían aclarar cualquier duda.

Dado que ahora transmitimos una lista más al primer formulario de llamada del método de creación de un nuevo evento,

vamos a añadir la transmisión de la lista de las órdenes de control a la llamada del método para MQL5, en el método Refresh() de la clase de colección de eventos CEventsCollection:



#ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market, list_control ); } } } #endif

Ahora, vamos a añadir el código de creación del evento de cierre de posiciones al método de creación de eventos, en el primer formulario de su llamada:

CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,CArrayObj* list_control).



Puesto que el método es bastante voluminoso, vamos a analizar solo el código de creación del evento de cierre de posición para MQL4:

if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; if (order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; } if (order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; } if (order.TicketTo()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } COrder* order_close_by= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.Ticket()); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE close_by_type= this .m_type_first; double close_by_volume=order.Volume(); ulong close_by_ticket=order.Ticket(); long close_by_magic=order.Magic(); string close_by_symbol=order.Symbol(); if (order_close_by!=NULL) { close_by_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_close_by.TypeOrder(); close_by_ticket=order_close_by.Ticket(); close_by_magic=order_close_by.Magic(); close_by_symbol=order_close_by.Symbol(); close_by_volume=order_close_by.Volume(); reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; COrderControl* ctrl_closed= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,order.Ticket()); COrderControl* ctrl_close_by= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,close_by_ticket); double vol_closed= 0 ; double vol_close_by= 0 ; if (ctrl_closed!=NULL && ctrl_close_by!=NULL) { vol_closed=ctrl_closed.Volume()-order.Volume(); vol_close_by=vol_closed-close_by_volume; if (ctrl_closed.Volume()>order.Volume()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS; } } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL && order.PositionByID()== 0 ) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,close_by_magic); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,close_by_symbol); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } #endif

Dado que ya hemos analizado la lógica de creación de eventos en artículos anteriores, nos limitaremos a dar una breve descripción de la lógica: primero establecemos el código de evento como "cierre de posición" y el motivo del evento como "solicitud ejecutada por completo". A continuación, analizamos las diferentes propiedades de la orden cerrada, y, basándonos en estas propiedades, añadimos al código de evento las banderas necesarias y modificamos el motivo del evento, si así se requiere. Al determinar el cierre con una posición opuesta, usamos los datos de las órdenes de control sobre las posiciones cerradas: a partir de estos datos, podemos obtener toda la información sobre las órdenes opuestas antes de su cierre conjunto, lo que nos permitirá determinar los tipos de las órdenes y su volumen, así como saber cuál de ellas ha provocado el cierre por orden opuesta.

A continuación, todos los datos reunidos se anotan en las propiedades del evento y se crea un nuevo evento de cierre de posición.



Hay más. Hemos mejorado el método que retorna para MQL4 la lista de todas las órdenes de cierre de la posición:



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of history collection" )); return NULL ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID , 0 , NO_EQUAL ); #endif return list_orders; }

Aquí: mientras que para MQL5 seleccionamos de la lista de órdenes históricas solo las órdenes con el tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY, en MQL4, debido a su ausencia, seleccionamos de la lista solo aquellas órdenes en las que se ha rellenado la propiedad que guarda el identificador de la posición opuesta, en concreto, las órdenes en las que esta propiedad no es igual a cero.



De la misma forma, se ha mejorado el método que retorna para MQL4 la última orden de cierre de una posición:



COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ,position_id,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); #endif COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Mientras que en MQL5 podemos obtener en cualquier momento la última orden perteneciente a una posición, en MQL4 no disponemos de tal posibilidad. Por eso, hemos decidido retornar para MQL4 la orden de la posición opuesta (si existe), o bien NULL, si la posición no ha sido cerrada por una opuesta. De esta manera, podremos implementar parcialmente la obtención de la orden de cierre, si la posición ha sido cerrada por una opuesta.

Estos son todos los cambios y mejoras necesarios para determinar el cierre de posiciones para MQL4.

Él lector podrá familiarizarse con el listado completo de todas las clases en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo.



Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 de la carpeta \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10 y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11 con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart11.mq4.

Debido a que se han eliminado de la enumeración de posibles criterios de clasificación de las órdenes y transacciones ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE las constantes de la hora en milsegundos, vamos a necesitar corregir la clasificación por hora de colocación en el manejador de la pulsación del botón de eliminación de órdenes pendientes del asesor, en el lugar donde se encuentra la constante eliminada,

list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);

por la clasificación por hora:



else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN) ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #else PendingOrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #endif } } }

Compilamos el asesor, establecemos en el simulador los valores de los parámetros de entrada StopLoss in points y TakeProfit in points iguales a cero, para que las posiciones se abran sin órdenes stop. Iniciamos el asesor en el simulador, abrimos una posición y luego la cerramos parcialmente.

A continuación, colocamos y eliminamos una orden pendiente:





Ahora, los eventos de cierre parcial y de eliminación de una orden pendiente no se determinan como el mismo evento de cierre de posición, sino que se diferencian.

Iniciamos de nuevo y pulsamos los botones, prestando atención a la determinación de eventos:





Podemos ver que se determinan correctamente. El evento de cierre con posición opuesta se determina correctamente; asimismo, la modificación de los niveles stop de las posiciones y los precios de las órdenes pendientes funcionan y se monitorean de la forma habitual.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el presente artículo, hemos terminado la implememtación de la funcionalidad disponible para la biblioteca en cuanto a la compatibilidad con MQL4. En los próximos artículos, planeamos crear los nuevos objetos "cuenta" y "símbolo", las colecciones de estos objetos y sus eventos.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

