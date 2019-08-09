Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte X): Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de apertura de posición y activación de órdenes pendientes

Contenido

Asesor de prueba

En el artículo anterior, eliminamos en los archivos de la biblioteca los errores relacionados con las diferencias entre MQL4 y MQL5, y también creamos una colección de órdenes y posiciones históricas para MQL4. En este artículo, vamos a continuar desarrollando la unión en una sola biblioteca de MQL4 y MQL5, implementando, asimismo, la determinación de los eventos de apertura de posiciones y la activación de órdenes pendientes.

El orden de los pasos a la hora de completar la implementación será inverso. Anteriormente, siempre creábamos la funcionalidad, y después el asesor de prueba. Ahora, para comprender qué debemos completar, deberemos iniciar el asesor de prueba y mirar dónde funciona y dónde falla. Y arreglar posteriormente aquello en lo que falla.



Para trabajar, vamos a tomar el asesor de prueba TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 del octavo artículo de la descripción de la biblioteca, de la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 y guardarlo con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 en la carpeta MetaTrader 4 \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10.

Al intentar compilarlo, aparecen 34 errores de compilación. Prácticamente todos ellos están relacionados con la ausencia de clases comerciales en la biblioteca estándar para MQL4:





Ahora, pasamos al primer error, que nos indica que no hay archivo de inclusión





y corregimos. Vamos a incluir un archivo solo para MQL5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif

La nueva compilación finaliza con 33 errores. Pasamos de nuevo al primer error de todos, que nos indica el tipo ausente al declarar el objeto de clase comercial CTrade: no está en MQL4.

Hacemos exactamente lo mismo, usamos la directiva de compilación condicional:

CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

Compilamos. Ahora, MQL4 no puede reconocer el objeto trade de la clase CTrade. Arreglamos el problema de la misma forma:

#ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

A continuación, enmarcamos por todo el código del asesor todas las entradas de los objetos trade en la directiva de compilación condicional, pero usando la directiva #else, allí se ubicará el código para MQL4. Vamos a analizar el primer error con el tipo desconocido trade, después de introducir la anterior corrección y compilar:

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else #endif }

Después de enmarcar todas las entradas del objeto trade en la directiva de compilación condicional, topamos con otro error más, que nos indica que el compilador no puede determinar con exactitud qué llamada de la función sobrecargada utilizar, debido a la insuficiencia de parámetros:





Si miramos atentamente el código, comprenderemos el motivo de la confusión del compilador:

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ) - 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

En MQL5, esta función tiene solo una forma de llamada:

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

donde el primer parámetro es el identificador del gráfico (el actual, si es 0)



mientras que en MQL4, desde hace tiempo, la función tiene dos formas de llamada. La primera es igual que en MQL5:

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

y la segunda, anticuada, con solo un parámetro:



int ObjectsTotal ( int type=EMPTY );

En MQL5, la transmisión a una función de un 0 como identificador del gráfico (gráfico actual) no provoca ninguna duda ni contradicción, pero en MQL4, el compilador debe determinar qué tipo de llamada usar en función los parámetros transmitidos. Y aquí no puede determinar exactamente si le estamos transmitiendo el identificador del gráfico actual (0) y debe usar la primera forma de llamada (ya que los otros dos parámetros tienen valores por defecto, y por lo tanto pueden no ser transmitidos a la función), o si estamos transmitiendo el índice de la ventana (o el tipo de objeto) y debe usar la segunda forma de llamada.



La solución es simple: transmitimos como segundo parámetro el número de la subventana (0 = ventana principal del gráfico):

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

y

void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

Ahora, todo se compila sin errores. Antes de iniciar la simulación, tenemos que recordar que hemos excluido del código todas las funciones comerciales, "eliminándolas" con directivas de compilación condicional, por lo que en el asesor no hay funciones comerciales para MQL4. Esto significa que debemos añadirlas.

Recordemos que estamos escribiendo el código para el simulador, y por lo tanto, no vamos a realizar ninguna comprobación requerida a la hora de comerciar en una cuenta real/demo, vamos a limitarnos a las comprobaciones mínimas.

Puesto que en las funciones se transmiten los tickets de las órdenes y posiciones y los niveles de precio ya calculados, lo único que debemos hacer es seleccionar una orden/posición según el ticket y comprobar el tipo y la hora de cierre. Si el tipo no coincide con el tipo de la orden o posición, mostraremos un mensaje sobre ello y saldremos de la función con error. Si una orden ha sido eliminada o una posición ha sido cerrada, mostramos el mensaje correspondiente y salimos con error. A continuación, llamamos la función de apertura/cierre/modificación y retornamos el resultado de su ejecución.

Al final del listado en el archivo DELib.mqh, escribimos todas las funciones de prueba que necesitamos para MQL4:

#ifdef __MQL4__ bool Buy( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_ASK ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool Sell( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_BID ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Sell position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= 0 , const int deviation= 2 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } double price= 0 ; color clr= clrNONE ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_BID ); clr= clrBlue ; } else { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_ASK ); clr= clrRed ; } double vol=(volume== 0 || volume>OrderLots() ? OrderLots() : volume); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderClose(( int )ticket,vol,price,deviation,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket_by,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select the opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Встречная позиция уже закрыта" , "Opposite position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_by=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type_by> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: " , "Error. Opposite position is not a position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type_by), " #" ,ticket_by); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderCloseBy(( int )ticket,( int )ticket_by,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка " , "Could not close position by opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderDelete( const ulong ticket) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ордер уже удалён" , "Order already deleted" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderDelete(( int )ticket,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not delete order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionModify( const ulong ticket, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: " , "Error. Closed position selected for modification: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to order modify. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } #endif

Estas funciones serán temporales, pronto escribiremos las clases comerciales completas para MQL5 y MQL4, eliminando estas funciones posteriormente del listado.



Ahora, tenemos que completar la llamada de las funciones recién escritas en los lugares donde hemos dejado espacio para la llamada de funciones comerciales para MQL4, en el código del asesor. Pulsamos Ctrl+F e introducimos en el campo de búsqueda trade, de esta forma, encontraremos rápidamente los lugares en el código donde debemos establecer las llamadas de las funciones comerciales de MQL4.

Comenzando por la función para el procesamiento de la pulsación de botones PressButtonEvents() y hasta el final del listado, introducimos la llamada de las funciones comerciales de MQL4 en los lugares necesarios. Dado que hay mucho código, y la selección de la función necesaria es unívoca y no suscita dudas, no vamos el código a mostrar aquí, el lector podrá encontrarlo en los archivos adjuntos al artículo. Vamos a analizar solo el procesamiento de la pulsación de dos botones: el botón de apertura de una posición Buy y el botón de colocación de una orden pendiente BuyLimit:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else Buy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); #else BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif }

Al realizar simulaciones con el código de la biblioteca, hemos observado una peculiaridad extraña: los eventos que MQL4 ve sin mejorar el código no se han representado inmediatamente en el diario, sino pasado cierto tiempo. Hemos investigado los motivos, y llegado a la conclusión de que la causa reside en el contador del temporizador de la colección, que funciona en el temporizador de CEngine. Tenemos un retraso mínimo de 16 milisegundos para el contador del temporizador de la colección que creamos en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, al crear el objeto básico de la biblioteca. Sin embargo, como al usar el simulador no trabajamos con el temporizador y llamamos directamente desde OnTick() del asesor al manejador OnTimer() de la biblioteca y trabajamos con los ticks, el retraso de 16 se convierte en un retraso de 16 ticks. Para corregir esta desgradable peculiaridad, hemos tenido que mejorar un poco la clase CEngine, introduciendo en ella un método que retorna la bandera de trabajo en el simulador y el procesamiento del trabajo en el simulador en el manejador OnTimer(), que a su vez se llama desde OnTick() del asesor al trabajar en el simulador.

Para introducir los cambios, hemos creado una variable de miembro de clase privada y un método que retorna el valor de esta variable:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

El valor de esta variable de bandera de trabajo en el simulador se establece en el constructor de la clase:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #endif }

Comprobamos el funcionamiento en el simulador en el manejador OnTimer() de la clase CEngine, y dependiendo de si el funcionamiento tiene lugar en el simulador o no, trabajamos de la forma correspondiente según el contador del temporizador o según el ticket:



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if ( counter.IsTimeDone() ) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

Compilamos el asesor, lo iniciamos en el simulador y probamos los botones:





Los mensajes en el diario indican que nuestra biblioteca ve algunos eventos: la colocación de una orden pendiente y la modificación de los parámetros de las órdenes y posiciones. El resto de los eventos por ahora no los ve.

Así que vamos a tratar de corregir los errores.

Mejorando la biblioteca

seguimiento de los cambios en la colección de órdenes y transacciones históricas de MQL5

} if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } }

Lo primero que tenemos que comprobar es por qué la biblioteca no ve la eliminación de órdenes pendientes.Todos nuestros eventos son monitoreados en el método de la clase de colección de eventos. Nos interesan los eventos de la historia de la cuenta. Pasamos al método y miramos el código encargado del

Encontramos el lugar necesario y vemos que, para identificar con exactitud precisamente la eliminación de una orden pendiente (no la activación), en MQL5 hemos utilizado el hecho de que la propiedad de la orden que indica la ID de la posición no ha sido rellenada, es decir, tiene un valor cero (en MQL5, si la orden se activara y generara una transacción, y después una posición, el identificador de la posición tendría el valor del identificador de la posición abierta como resultado de la activación de la orden). En MQL4, este campo se rellena directamente con el ticket de dicha orden, lo cual es incorrecto.

Pasamos al constructor cerrado de la clase de orden abstracta y localizamos la línea con la entrada de la propiedad de la orden sobre el identificador de la posición:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderOpenTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderCloseTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

De ello se encarga el método OrderPositionID(). Pasamos al mismo y vemos que, para MQL4, se establece directamente el ticket en el identificador:

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTicket(); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Incialmente, ahí se debía indicar 0 (no hay posiciones abiertas al eliminar esta orden). Eso es lo que vamos a hacer:

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Compilamos el asesor, lo iniciamos en el simulador y luego colocamos y después eliminamos una orden pendiente:





Ahora, el evento de eliminación de una orden pendiente es monitoreado.

Sin embargo, si esperamos a que la orden pendiente se active, podremos ver de nuevo que este evento, al igual que la simple apertura de una posición, no es visble para la biblioteca. Buscamos la causa.



Como podemos recordar, todo comienza con el manejador OnTimer() de la clase CEngine:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

Por el código podemos ver que el control del evento se realiza en el método TradeEventsControl(). Pasamos al mismo y vemos que, al darse cualquier evento, llamamos el método de actualización de eventos de la clase de colección de eventos CEventsCollection::Refresh():

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Aquí enviamos al método las listas de la colección histórica y de mercado, las banderas de cambio en estas colecciones, el número de nuevas órdenes históricas y nuevas órdenes de mercado y posiciones activas, así como el número de nuevas transacciones. Sin embargo, si miramos atentamente, veremos que, en lugar del número de nuevas posiciones de mercado, al método se transmite un número de nuevas órdenes de mercado que nosotros no utilizamos en ninguna parte de la biblioteca. Se trata de un error del autor, pues todo se ha creado inicialmente para MQL5, mientras que el número de nuevas posiciones se debe enviar al método para MQL4; y es que en MQL5, determinamos las nuevas posiciones según el número de transacciones. Así, incurrimos en un error al rellenar "a ojo" los datos transmitidos al método para MQL4. Ahora se entiende por qué el método no ve las nuevas posiciones de mercado.

Vamos a corregirlo. Y, ya de paso, solucionaremos el problema siguiente:

En MQL4, por desgracia, no existe por defecto la posibilidad de conocer la orden que ha generado una posición, al contrario de MQL5, que permite hacerlo fácilmente. Sin embargo, ya tenemos preparada y lista para usar una lista con las órdenes de control para el seguimiento de los cambios de las propiedades de las órdenes y posiciones: sus modificaciones. Y todavía no hemos limpiado esta lista de datos innecesarios. Esta lista nos va a ayudar a monitorear la orden que sirve de base para abrir la posición, ayudando de paso a identificar el evento: o bien se trata de la apertura de una orden de mercado, o bien se trata de la activación de un orden pendiente.

Añadimos a la colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado (la clase CMarketCollection en el archivo MarketCollection.mqh)

el método público que retorna la lista de órdenes de control:

public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_control; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

Para usar los datos de esta lista, necesitamos transmitirla al méotod Refresh() de la clase CEventsCollection.

Por eso, vamos a escribir todos los cambios necesarios, descritos más arriba:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl() , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Aquí, en el método TradeEventsControl() de la clase CEngine, hemos añadido la transmisión de una lista más (la lista de órdenes de control) al método Refresh() de la clase CEventsCollection, y hemos corregido la transmisión errónea a este método del número de órdenes de mercado por la transmisión del número de posiciones nuevas.

Introducimos los cambios en la definición del método Refresh() en el cuerpo de la clase CEventsCollection:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

y en su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) {

En el método para actualizar la lista de eventos de la clase de colección de eventos todavía no hemos escrito el procesamiento de la apertura de posiciones para MQL4. Y vamos a necesitar varios métodos más para ella.

Para obtener la lista de posiciones abiertas nos falta el método para obtener la misma. Y tampoco tenemos el método para determinar según la lista de órdenes de control el tipo de orden cuya activación ha provocado la apertura de una posición.

Asimsimo, vamos a necesitar dos miembros privados de clase para guardar en la lista de órdenes de control el tipo encontrado de orden abierta y el identificador de la posición que serán definidos en el bloque de código para el procesamiento de eventos de apertura de posiciones de mercado para MQL4.

Los añadimos a la sección privada de la clase:

class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase el método de obtención de la lista de posiciones abiertas:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListPositions( CArrayObj *list ) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL ); return list_positions; }

Transmitimos al método la lista completa de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, después de lo cual, dicha lista se filtra según el estado "posición de mercado". Acto seguido, la lista obtenida como resultado del filtrado se retorna al programa que ha realizado llamada.

Vamos a escribir el método que retorna el tipo de la orden cuya activación da como resultado la apertura de una posición:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst( CArrayObj* list , const ulong ticket ) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Transmitimos al método la lista de órdenes de control y el ticket de la posición que acaba de abrirse. A continuación, en un ciclo desde el inicio de la lista (asumiendo que la orden pendiente haya sido colocada antes que otras posiciones abiertas, y su ticket llegue más rápido) obtenemos de la lista la orden de control y comparamos su ticket con el transmitido a la función. Si hemos encontrado el ticket, esta orden será la de apertura para la posición (cuyo ticket se ha transmitido al método), así que retornamos el tipo de esta orden. Si no hemos encontrado órdenes con ese ticket, ertornamos -1.

Ahora podemos mejorar el procesamiento de eventos con posiciones para MQL4.



Añadimos al método de actualización de la lista de eventos el procesamiento de la apertura de posición para MQL4:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market); } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

Todas las acciones para el procesamiento de una nueva posición o la activación de una orden pendiente para MQL4 se describen en los comentarios al código, y esperamos que no necesiten explicación alguna.

Ahora, vamos a pasar al método de creación de un nuevo evento CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent() y a encontrar el bloque de código encargado de crear el evento de apertura de posición para MQL4 (el comienzo de este bloque se describe en los comentarios al código). Asimismo, vamos a completar la definición del evento de apertura de posición y los motivos de la misma, además de añadir a los datos de la posición abierta los datos de la orden que la abre y el identificador de la posición:



if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason =EVENT_REASON_DONE; if ( this .m_type_first >ORDER_TYPE_SELL && this .m_type_first<ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE) { reason =EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, reason ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

Después de introducir todos los cambios, la biblioteca deberá ser capaz de "ver" la apertura de posiciones y la activación de órdenes pendientes en MQL4.





Simulación

Vamos a comprobar los cambios realizados. Compilamos el asesor TestDoEasyPart10.mq4, lo iniciamos en el simulador, abrimos y cerramos varias posiciones, colocamos varias órdenes pendientes y esperamos la activación de alguna de ellas, y también comprobamos la colocación de niveles stop y el funcionamiento del trailing (modificación de posiciones y órdenes pendientes). Todos los eventos que la biblioteca ya "ve" para MQL4, se representarán el diario del simulador:





Si observamos atentamente el diario del simulador, veremos que la biblioteca aún no ve el cierre de posiciones. Sin embargo, al activarse la orden pendiente BuyLimit #3, vemos en el diario una entrada que indica que se ha activado una orden pendiente [BuyLimit #3], generando la posición Buy #3: la biblioteca ahora ve la activación de órdenes pendientes, y además sabe de qué orden procede la posición. Asimismo, podemos ver una ligera omisión en la función de modificación: el color de la etiqueta de la orden pendiente modificada por trailing BuyStop #1 se vuelto roja. Pero la librería ve todos los eventos de modificación de las órdenes y posiciones.

Vamos a añadir las correcciones realizadas a las funciones comerciales de MQL4 para el simulador de estrategias en el archivo DELib.mqh. Solo vamos a crear una función más, que retornará el tipo de la posición Buy o Sell dependiendo del tipo de orden pendiente transmitida a ella, además de sustituir en las líneas de seleccióon de color las flechas para comprobar el tipo de orden sobre la comprobación del tipo de orden según la dirección:

bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=( TypeByPendingDirection(type) == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to order modify. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByPendingDirection ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, implementaremos el seguimiento del cierre de posiciones y corregiremos los errores que pueden surgir en la implementación actual del seguimiento de eventos para MQL4, ya que la colocación y eliminación de órdenes se monitorea con código para MQL5, y ahí existen ciertos matices que debemos tener en cuenta al trabajar con MQL4.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Parte 1: Concepto y organización de datos.

Parte 2: Colecciones de las órdenes y transacciones históricas.

Parte 3: Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda.

Parte 4: Eventos comerciales. Concepto.

Parte 5: Clases y colección de eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa.

Parte 6. Eventos en la cuenta con compensación.

Parte 7. Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para el registro de los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones.

Parte 8. Eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones.

Parte 9. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Preparando los datos.







