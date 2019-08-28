Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XII): Implementando la clase de objeto "cuenta" y la colección de objetos de cuenta

Contenido

Antes de comenzar a crear las clases comerciales de la biblioteca, vamos a preparar varias clases necesarias para el trading y relacionadas íntimamente con él, en concreto, necesitaremos los datos de la cuenta (cuenta comercial) y de los símbolos con los que comerciamos. En el presente artículo, vamos a ocuparnos del objeto de cuenta.

Dado que los datos de una cuenta pueden cambiar directamente mientras comerciamos, vamos a crear una clase de cuenta, y después, una colección de objetos de cuenta. A continuación, implementaremos el seguimiento de eventos en la cuenta. Esto nos permitirá monitorear a tiempo el cambio del apalancamiento crediticio preestablecido en la cuenta, monitorear los cambios en el saldo, el beneficio/pérdidas, la suma de los propios fondos y los datos referentes a las limitaciones de la cuenta comercial.





El objeto de cuenta

El objeto de cuenta (cuenta comercial) es idéntico a los objetos que hemos creado y descrito en anteriores artículos. La única diferencia de este objeto respecto a los anteriores, consiste en que no será un objeto abstracto con herederos que precisarán el estado de un objeto concreto. El objeto de cuenta será un objeto independiente, con todas las propiedades de la cuenta. A continuación, estos objetos se añadirán a la colección de objetos de cuenta, lo que permitirá comparar los datos de diferentes cuentas según diversos parámetros.

Comenzaremos como siempre, creando todas las enumeraciones necesarias de las propiedades del objeto de cuenta para trabajar con la clase.

Abrimos en la guía del editor las propiedades de la cuenta:

Para la función AccountInfoInteger() ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER Identificador Descripción Tipo de propiedad ACCOUNT_LOGIN Número de cuenta long ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE Tipo de cuenta comercial ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE Tamaño del apalancamiento proporcionado long ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS Número máximo permitido de órdenes pendientes activas int ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE Modo de definición del nivel mínimo permitido de fondos de margen ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED Permiso de comercio para la cuenta actual bool ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT Permiso de comercio para el experto bool ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE Modo de cálculo del margen ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS Número de dígitos decimales para la divisa de la cuenta, necesarios para representar con precisión los resultados comerciales int

Para la función AccountInfoDouble() ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE Identificador Descripción Tipo de propiedad ACCOUNT_BALANCE Saldo de la cuenta en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_CREDIT Suma del crédito ofrecido en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_PROFIT Suma del beneficio actual en la cuenta en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_EQUITY Valor de los fondos propios en la cuenta en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN Suma de los fondos de margen reservados en la cuenta en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE Suma de fondos libres en la cuenta en la divisa del depósito disponibles para la apertura de una posición double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL Nivel de fondos de margen en la cuenta, en tanto por ciento double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL Nivel de fondos de margen con el que se requerirá realizar un ingreso en la cuenta (Margin Call). Dependiendo del ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE esteblecido en tanto por ciento, o bien en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO Nivel de fondos de margen con el que sucederá el cierre forzoso de la posición menos rentable (Stop Out). Dependiendo del ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE esteblecido en tanto por ciento, o bien en la divisa del depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL Cantidad de los fondos reservados en la cuenta para proporcionar la suma de garantía de todas las órdenes pendientes double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE Cantidad de los fondos reservados en la cuenta para proporcionar la suma mínima de todas las posiciones abiertas double ACCOUNT_ASSETS Cantidad actual de activos en la cuenta double ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES Cantidad actual de obligaciones en la cuenta double ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED Suma actual de comisiones bloqueadas de la cuenta double

Para la función AccountInfoString() ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING Identificador Descripción Tipo de propiedad ACCOUNT_NAME Nombre del cliente string ACCOUNT_SERVER Nombre del servidor comercial string ACCOUNT_CURRENCY Divisa del depósito string ACCOUNT_COMPANY Nombre de la compañía que da servicio a la cuenta string

El objeto de cuenta se implementará con todas estas propiedades, y estas se establcerán en el constructor de la clase. Añadimos en el archivo Defines.mqh de la biblioteca las propiedades de tipo entero, de tipo real y de tipo string del objeto de cuenta, correspondientes a los recuadros de propiedades de la cuenta mostrados más arriba.

Dado que anteriormente hemos creado enumeraciones para trabajar con los eventos de la cuenta, lo lógico será ubicar los datos sobre las propiedades de la cuenta antes de los datos para trabajar con los eventos de la cuenta que ya hemos creado: enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 9 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 }; Aquí ya debería sonarnos todo de los artículos anteriores, por eso, no vamos a perder tiempo en analizar la organización de las enumeraciones, la definción de las propiedades del objeto no utilizadas y las macrosustituciones para indicar el número de propiedades omitidas para calcular la dirección exacta de la constante inicial de la enumeración del siguiente tipo de las propiedades de la orden: ya hemos estudiado todo esto en uno de los anteriores artículos, en concreto, en el sexto artículo de la descripción de la biblioteca, en el apartado " Implementando el procesamiento de eventos en una cuenta de compensación".

El único punto en el que vamos a detenernos es la propiedad "Modo de cálculo del margen":

Dado que la enumeración ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE no existe en MQL4, para realizar la compilación en MQL4 deberemos indicar esta enumeración. Para ello, la añadimos al final del archivo ToMQL4.mqh:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE { ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING };

Ahora que todos los datos están preparados, podemos crear el objeto de cuenta.

En la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, creamos la subcarpeta Accounts, y en esta nueva carpeta, creamos la nueva clase CAccount en el archivo Account.mqh.



En el archivo de la clase nuevamente creado, añadimos de inmediato las declaraciones de todos los métodos necesarios.

Para los objetos de la biblioteca, la mayoría de estos métodos ya son "estándar". Aquí, eso sí, existe un pequeño "pero": dado que esta clase no presupone la presencia de herederos, en ella no hay constructor protegido de clase que reciba y establezca el estado del objeto. Precisamente por eso, el objeto de cuenta no dispone de la propiedad "estado", y su constructor no acepta ningún argumento. Al mismo tiempo, vamos a dejar los métodos virtuales que retornan las banderas de soporte por parte del objeto de esta u otra propiedad, para los posibles herederos de la clase en el futuro:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CObject { private : long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : CAccount( void ); protected : public : void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } double Credit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } double Margin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } double MarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } double MarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } double MarginSOCall( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } double MarginSOSO( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double Assets( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } double Liabilities( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } double ComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME); } string Server( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY); } string Company( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void ); };

Implementamos el constructor de la clase fuera del cuerpo de la misma:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

Aquí todo está bastante claro: a cada propiedad del objeto se le asigna la propiedad correspondiente de la cuenta con la ayuda de las funciones AccountInfo.

Para las dos propiedades ausentes en MQL4, hemos implementado la selección con la ayuda de las directivas de la compilación condicional: obtenemos las propiedades correspondientes para las propiedades "modo de cálculo del margen" y "número de dígitos decimales para la divisa de la cuenta" para MQL5, mientras que para MQL4, simplemente retornamos para la primera propiedad ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING (cuenta de cobertura) de la enumeración ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE, y para el segundo, 2 dígitos decimales.

Implementamos el método para la búsqueda y la clasificación de los objetos de cuenta en su lista de colección.

El método es idéntico al que analizamos anteriormente con los mismos métodos en los objetos de la biblioteca, por eso, aquí solo vamos a ver su listado:

int CAccount::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CAccount *account_compared=node; if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Para comparar dos objetos de cuenta, necesitamos comparar sus propiedades inmutables, para determinar la pertenencia de estos objetos a diferentes cuentas. Para identificar con precisión la cuenta, disponemos de su número (login), el nombre del usuario y el nombre de la compañía. Precisamente estas propiedades de las cuentas comparadas serán las que comprobemos en los objetos de cuenta, en el método de comparación de los dos objetos de cuenta:

bool CAccount::IsEqual( CAccount *compared_account ) const { if ( this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME) ) return false ; return true ; }

Transmitimos al método el puntero al objeto comparado y comprobamos las tres propiedades de los objetos: el nombre de la compañía, el número de cuenta y el nombre del cliente. Si cualquiera de las propiedades de los objetos no coincide, significará que estos objetos pertenecen a cuentas diferentes, por lo que retornamos false. Después de superar las tres comparaciones, retornamos true, los objetos son iguales entre sí.



Los demás métodos de clase son "de servicio" y no requieren de análisis aparte, su lógica se comprende perfectamente a partir del listado; además, ya hemos estudiado métodos semejantes en más de una ocasión en anteriores partes de la descripción de la biblioteca:

void CAccount:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров аккаунта" , "Beginning of Account parameter list" ), " ==================" ); int beg= 0 , end=ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров аккаунта" , "End of Account parameter list" ), " ==================

" ); } void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values= DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ ")" ; :: Print (names,values); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит" , "Account credit" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль на счете" , "Current profit of an account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY ? TextByLanguage( "Собственные средства на счете" , "Account equity" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете" , "Account margin used in deposit currency" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции" , "Account free margin" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах" , "Account margin level in percentage" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 1 )+ "%" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call" , "Margin call level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out" , "Margin stop out level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам" , "Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders " )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям" , "Min equity reserved on account to cover min amount of all open positions" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер активов на счёте" , "Current account assets" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер обязательств на счёте" , "Current liabilities on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ? TextByLanguage( "Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту" , "Currently blocked commission amount on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME ? TextByLanguage( "Имя клиента" , "Client name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER ? TextByLanguage( "Имя торгового сервера" , "Trade server name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY ? TextByLanguage( "Валюта депозита" , "Account currency" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY ? TextByLanguage( "Имя компании, обслуживающей счет" , "Name of company that serves account" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); } string CAccount::TradeModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ? TextByLanguage( "Демонстрационный счёт" , "Demo account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST ? TextByLanguage( "Конкурсный счёт" , "Contest account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ? TextByLanguage( "Реальный счёт" , "Real account" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в процентах" , "Account stop out mode in percentage" ) : TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в деньгах" , "Account stop out mode in money" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"" , "Netting mode" ) : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"" , "Hedging mode" ) : TextByLanguage( "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange markets mode" ) ); }

Él lector podrá ver el listado completo de la clase de cuenta en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo. Vamos a poner a prueba el funcionamiento de la clase.



Poniendo a prueba el objeto de cuenta

Para comprobar el funcionamiento de la clase, es decir, para ver si la función de obtención de los datos de la cuenta opera como es debido, incluimos temporalmente el archivo de la clase en el objeto principal de la biblioteca, en la clase CEngine:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject {

Después de incluir el archivo en la clase del objeto de cuenta, nuestro programa verá este objeto, que es precisamente lo que necesitamos ahora.

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11\TestDoEasyPart11.mq5 y guardarlo con el nombre TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 en la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12.

Para conectar y poner a prueba el objeto de cuenta, vamos a añadir unas líneas al manejador OnInit() del asesor (lo comprobaremos durante la inicialización):

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CAccount* acc= new CAccount() ; if (acc!= NULL ) { acc.PrintShort() ; acc. Print () ; delete acc ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aquí: creamos el objeto de cuenta y, si lo hemos creado con éxito, mostramos primero en el diario una breve entrada sobre la cuenta, y a continuación, la lista completa de parámetros de la cuenta. Una vez finalizado el proceso, eliminamos el objeto de cuenta.

Iniciamos el asesor en el gráfico de cualquier instrumento y echamos un vistazo al diario "Expertos":





Todos los datos sobre la cuenta se muestran correctamente.



La colección de objetos de cuenta

Dado que, al cambiar de cuenta, todos los asesores se reinicializan, se llaman primero los destructores, y después los constructores de clases, y de esta forma, el asesor pierde al objeto de cuenta pasado, que existía antes de cambiar de cuenta. Y nosotros necesitamos para la colección de cuentas recordar los datos de las cuentas pasadas a las que se ha conectado el terminal. Para ello, guardaremos en un archivo en el destructor de clase, en la colección de cuentas, los datos del objeto de cuenta (cuenta) actual, mientras que cargaremos los datos de los archivos en el constructor de la clase. De esta forma, la colección se rellenará con los datos sobre todas las cuentas a las que se ha conectado el terminal durante el funcionamiento del programa, usando como base nuestra biblioteca. Y puesto que los archivos se guardarán en la carpeta común de todos los terminales de cliente, cada terminal iniciado - si en él funciona un programa basado en la biblioteca - verá todas las cuentas a las que se ha conectado el terminal en la computadora.

En la nueva clase de la colección de cuentas tendremos la posibilidad de comparar los datos de toda la información disponible sobre las cuentas según diversos parámetros de las mismas.

Para guardar el objeto de cuenta en un archivo, necesitaremos crear en la clase CAccount un método para guardar los datos en un archivo.

En nuestro caso, todos los objetos han sido heredados de CObject, el objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar. Y en esta clase ya se prevén los métodos virtuales de guardado y carga del objeto en un archivo:

class CObject { private : CObject *m_prev; CObject *m_next; public : CObject( void ): m_prev( NULL ),m_next( NULL ) { } ~CObject( void ) { } CObject *Prev( void ) const { return (m_prev); } void Prev(CObject *node) { m_prev=node; } CObject *Next( void ) const { return (m_next); } void Next(CObject *node) { m_next=node; } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return ( 0 ); } };

Los métodos no hacen nada, por lo que debemos redefinirlos en nuestras clases herederas, en los lugares en los que sean necesarios, más concretamente, en la clase CAccount.

Para guardar un objeto de cuenta y todas sus propiedades en un archivo, usaremos una sencilla estructura, que guardaremos en un archivo. Pero los campos del objeto contienen líneas, por lo que ya no se trata de una estructura POD. Esto significa que, al guardar las propiedades de tipo string del objeto en los campos de la estructura, deberemos convertirlas todas en matrices uchar con tamaño fijo, y entonces podremos guardar todos los datos sobre las propiedades del objeto de cuenta como una estructura con la función FileWriteArray().

Para definir el directorio de guardado de los archivos de la biblioteca y el tamaño fijo de las matrices uchar, vamos a crear una macrosustitución en el archivo Defines.mqh:

#define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

Puesto que la longitud de la línea de comentarios está limitada a 64 caracteres, vamos a establecer precisamente ese tamaño para las matrices. Hemos partido precisamente del tamaño de la línea de cometarios de la orden, ya que más tarde podría ocurrir que necesitáramos guardar los objetos de las órdenes en archivos, y una longitud inferior a 64 caracteres no nos convendría. Es totalmente posibe que las propiedades de tipo string dispongan de un tamaño superior para la línea. Si la simulación muestra que el tamaño es insuficiente para guardar los nombres de las compañías que dan servicio a la cuenta, siempre podremos aumentarlo.

Vamos a crear en la sección privada de la clase CAccount la estructura necesaria para guardar las propiedades del objeto de cuenta y las variables de miembro de clase para trabajar con archivos:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar server[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar currency[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar company[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : bool ObjectToStruct( void ); void StructToObject( void ); public :

uno para crear estructuras a partir de los campos de las propiedades de un objeto

para crear un objeto de cuenta a partir de una estructura

Gracias al listado, podemos ver que en la sección protegida de la clase CAccount se declaran de forma adicional dos métodos:, y otro para el método inverso,

El primer método se usará para registrar un objeto de cuenta en un archivo, y el segundo, para leerlo desde este.



Vamos a implementar estos métodos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Como podemos ver por el listado, todas las porpiedades de tipo entero y real se guardan en los campos de estructura homónimos. En cambio, para guardar las propiedades de tipo string, vamos a utilizar la conversión de líneas en matrices uchar, guardando estas en el campo correspondiente.

Una vez finalizado el guardado de las propiedades del objeto, la estructura al completo se guarda en una matriz uchar, que posteriormente guardaremos en un archivo.



void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

El método para convertir de forma inversa los campos de la estructura en propiedades del objeto de cuenta es prácticamente idéntico al primero, que hemos visto más arriba.

Aquí, obtenemos las propiedades de tipo string del objeto de cuenta convirtiendo en líneas las matrices uchar de la estructura.

Declaramos en la sección pública de la clase CAccount los métodos virtuales Save() y Load():

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle ); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) ;

Escribimos los métodos para guardar un objeto de cuenta en un archivo y cargarlo desde un archivo:

bool CAccount::Save( const int file_handle ) { if ( ! this .ObjectToStruct() ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта." , "Could not create object structure" )); return false ; } if ( :: FileWriteArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл." , "Could not write uchar array to file" )); return false ; } return true ; }

Aquí:

transmitimos al método el manejador del archivo ya abierto para el registro ,



, guardamos todos los campos del objeto en una estructura POD ,

, anotamos la estructura POD en el archivo cuyo manejador hemos obenido en el método



Método para cargar los datos del objeto desde un archivo:

bool CAccount::Load( const int file_handle ) { if ( :: FileReadArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла." , "Could not load uchar array from file" )); return false ; } if ( !:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива." , "Could not create object structure from uchar array" )); return false ; } this .StructToObject() ; return true ; } Aquí: transmitimos al método el manejador del archivo abierto anteriormente para la lectura

cargamos en la matriz uchar los datos del archivo

guardamos los datos de la matriz en una estructura POD

anotamos en los campos del objeto los datos de la estructura POD Las mejoras del objeto de cuenta para cargar/guardar los datos en un archivo han finalizado.

Bien, vamos a organizar el trabajo de la colección de cuentas de la forma siguiente: al iniciar el programa para su ejecución, comprobaremos la cuenta actual, crearemos un objeto de cuenta con los datos de la cuenta actual y lo ubicaremos en la lista de colección de cuentas. A continuación, analizaremos la carpeta con los archivos de las cuentas anteriormente guardadas, y si existen archivos en ella, los leeremos por turno, comprobaremos si coinciden con la cuenta actual y los ubicaremos en la lista de colección de cuentas. Después de que la lista haya sido creada, comprobaremos en el temporizador el estado de los datos de la cuenta actual, y si han cambiado, registraremos las modificaciones ocurridas.

Para algunos cambios, crearemos en consecuencia eventos que enviaremos al programa para controlar los cambios de los parámetros de la cuenta. Por ejemplo, el cambio repentino del apalancamiento ofrecido supone un cambio perceptible y muy desagradable, sobre el cual debemos notificar a su debido tiempo al usuario y su programa.

Dado que necesitaremos trabajar en el temporizador, así como una nueva lista de colección, vamos a crear para ellos una macrosustitución con los parámetros del temporizador y el identificador de la lista en el archivo Defines.mqh, cambiando de paso los nombres de las macrosistituciones anteriormente creadas para el temporizador de la colección de órdenes, transacciones y posiciones (añadimos a su denominación " ORD", para distinguir la pertenencia de las macrosustituciones al temporizador de esta u otra colección). Establecemos una pausa de un segundo para actualizar los datos de la cuenta, esto resultará suficiente para monitorear los cambios, además de no suponer una carga considerable para el sistema: #define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x7778 + 4 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 ) En el texto de la clase CEngine, sustituimos COLLECTION_PAUSE, COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP y COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID por las nuevas denominaciones de las macrosustituciones que les corresponden: COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE, COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP y COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID. Ya que estamos creando una colección de cuentas, esto presupone la posibilidad de comparar las propiedades de varios objetos de cuenta. Para ello, vamos a necesitar añadir los métodos de selección y filtrado a las colecciones de cuentas, en la clase para la selección de objetos que cumplan con el criterio, CSelect, descrita en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca. Abrimos el archivo Select.mqh, ubicado en la carpeta de clases de servicio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services, incluimos en el mismo el archivo con la clase de cuenta y añadimos los nuevos métodos para trabajar con los objetos de cuenta: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template < typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); }; Añadimos la implementación de los métodos declarados fuera del cuerpo de la clase: CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } El funcionamiento de los métodos se ha analizado en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, así que no vamos a perder el tiempo describiéndolos aquí. Si el lector lo desea, siempre puede refrescar la memoria con la información correspondiente.

Creamos una plantilla para la clase de colección de cuentas. En la carpeta de la biblioteca MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\, creamos el nuevo archivo de clase AccountsCollection.mqh, incluimos en el mismo los archivos de clase necesarios para su funcionamiento y lo rellenamos directamente con los métodos que ya suponen un estándar para esta biblioteca: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_accounts; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CAccountsCollection(); }; CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); } En esta composición mínima, preparamos en el constructor de la clase la lista en la que se guardarán los objetos de cuenta: limpiamos la lista ,

, establecemos la clasificación según el número de cuenta y



y asignamos a la lista el identificador de la lista de colección de cuentas .

El funcionamiento de la clase de colección de cuentas se organizará de la sigueinte forma: durante el funcionamiento del programa fijado al gráfico del símbolo, tendremos acceso a los datos actuales de solo una cuenta; podremos monitorear los cambios de sus propiedades y reaccionar a sus cambios. Las demás cuentas solo podremos "observarlas" en el programa: su último estado en el momento de conexión a una nueva cuenta. Por eso, en la lista de colección de cuentas se encontrarán los objetos de todas las cuentas a las que nos hemos conectado alguna vez, pero solo podremos monitorear los cambios en el estado para la cuenta actual. En este caso, además, tendremos la posibilidad de comparar todas las cuentas de las que disponemos según cualquiera de sus propiedades. Para monitorear los cambios de las propiedades significativas, usaremos el control de la suma hash: la comparación de la suma de todas las propiedades de la cuenta con la suma en la anterior comprobación. En cuanto la suma cambie, comprobaremos qué ha sido precisamente lo que ha cambiado y pondremos la bandera con el cambio ocurrido. Después, cuando monitoreemos los eventos de la cuenta (cambios significativos de las propiedades de la cuenta), esta bandera nos indicará que debemos comprobar todas las propiedades controlables y enviar al programa los eventos sobre las propiedades cambiadas. Vamos a añadir directamente todas las variables y métodos de clase necesarios, ya los analizaremos más tarde: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum ; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; CListObj m_list_accounts; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; } bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; En la sección privada de la clase, hemos creado la estructura MqlDataAccount, para guardar las propiedades significativas de la cuenta. En ella se registrarán todas las propiedades monitoreadas del objeto de cuenta. Tenemos dos variables con el tipo de esta estructura: una para guardar los datos actuales de la cuenta, y otra para guardar los datos pasados. La única propiedad que es insustituible en la estructura es el login, donde se guarda el número de la cuenta. Usaremos el valor de este campo para determinar el primer inicio: si en el campo login de la estructura hay un cero, esto significará que se trata del primer inicio, y será necesario guardar el estado actual de la cuenta como pasado, para compararlos posteriormente. En el campo de la suma hash de la estructura, registraremos la suma de los valores de todos los campos de la estructura, y compararemos este valor con el valor registrado en la estructura del "pasado" estado de la cuenta. Cuando detectemos una diferencia en los valores de estos campos en las dos estructuras, consideraremos que ha ocurrido un cambio en las propiedades del objeto de cuenta. Dado que en la lista de colección de cuentas se guardarán los datos tanto de cuentas diferentes (todas aquellas a las que nos hemos conectado) durante el funcionamiento del programa basado en la biblioteca, como de la cuenta actual, a la que estamos conectados en este momento, y que los datos de las cuentas guardados en la lista no se pueden monitorear con la lectura desde el archivo, vamos a necesitar conocer con exactitud el índice del objeto de cuenta en la lista que constituye el objeto de la cuenta actual, y que debemos monitorear. Según este índice, obtendremos el objeto de cuenta y comprobaremos el estado de sus propiedades en el temporizador. En ese mismo lugar, tenemos la variable de miembro de clase que será la bandera de cambio de las propiedades del objeto de cuenta, así como la variable en la que se registrará la dirección de la carpeta en el directorio de la biblioteca donde guardaremos los objetos de esta clase.

En esa misma sección privada, tendremos ubicados cuatro métodos. Vamos a ver su implementación.

Método para registrar los datos de la cuenta actual en las propiedades del objeto de cuenta: void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } Vamos a analizar un ejemplo de actualización del valor del apalancamiento ofrecido:

transmitimos al método el puntero al objeto de cuenta y registramos los datos de la cuenta actual en los campos del objeto de cuenta y los campo de la estructura con los datos del estado actual de la cuenta. A continuación, añadimos a la suma hash el valor de cada propiedad obtenida.

El método para el guardado de la estructura del estado actual de la cuenta en la estructura del estado anterior SavePrevValues() simplemente copia la estructura del estado actual en la estructura del estado pasado. Método de comprobación de la presencia del objeto de cuenta en la lista de colección: bool CAccountsCollection::IsPresent( CAccount *account ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* check= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (check== NULL ) continue ; if (check.IsEqual(account)) return true ; } return false ; } Transmitimos al método el puntero al objeto de cuenta cuyos datos debemos encontrar en la lista de colección. La búsqueda se realiza según los datos del número de cuenta, el nombre del cliente y la compañía, con la ayuda del método IsEqual(), que ya analizamos anteriormente aquí al crear la clase del objeto de cuenta.

Solo hay que obtener en el ciclo por la lista de objetos de cuenta un objeto de la lista y compararlo con los datos del objeto transmitido al método.

Si los datos coinciden, retornamos true.

De lo contrario, si al finalizar el ciclo no se han encontrado objetos iguales, retornamos false.

Método que retorna el índice del objeto de cuenta en la lista con los datos de la cuenta actual: int CAccountsCollection::Index( void ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; if (account.Login()==:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ) && account.Company()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ) && account.Name()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ) ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } Obtenemos en el ciclo por la lista de objetos de cuenta un objeto y comparamos sus datos de cuenta (login, nombre del cliente y la compañía) con los datos de la cuenta en la que está funcionando el programa. si coinciden, se retorna el índice del ciclo. Al finalizar el ciclo, si no se ha localizado el objeto con los datos de la cuenta actual, retornamos -1.

Hemos añadido en la sección pública de la clase los siguientes métodos: Un método que retorna el valor de la variable que guarda el índice del objeto de cuenta con los datos de la cuenta actual, y otro método que retorna la bandera de cambio ocurrido en las propiedades de la cuenta. Hemos añadido un destructor de clase (en él guardaremos en archivos todas las cuentas disponibles en la lista), un método que añade un objeto de cuenta a la lista de colección, varios métodos para el guardado y la carga de objetos en una archivo/desde un archivo y un método de actualización de los datos de la cuenta actual en el objeto de cuenta actual:

public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; Echamos un vistazo a estos métodos. Vamos a guardar los archivos de la biblioteca en el directorio del terminal Files\DoEasy\, y en él, nuestras carpetas para cada clase (si la clase necesita de guardado de archivos). Para establecer las denominaciones de la carpeta de los objetos de cuenta, hemos declarado la variable de miembro de clase m_folder_name. La inicializamos directamente en la lista de inicialización del constructor de la clase, y también la variable de bandera del cambio ocurrido en las propiedades de la cuenta: CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ) , m_is_account_event( false ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); } A continuación, reseteamos en el constructor de la clase la estructura con los datos anteriores de la cuenta actual, y luego creamos una carpeta para guardar los archivos de la clase, que para esta clase tendrá la ruta "Carpeta_general_de_datos"\Files\DoEasy\Accounts.

Después, creamos un objeto de cuenta con los datos actuales de la cuenta, y con la ayuda del método AddToList(), lo añadimos a la lista de colección de cuentas. Si no hemos logrado añadir el objeto a la lista, se mostrará el mensaje correspondiente en el diario, de lo contrario, en el diario se mostrará un mensaje con las propiedades abreviadas de la cuenta: login, nombre del cliente, nombre de la compañía, saldo de la cuenta, tamaño del apalancamiento ofrecido y tipo de cuenta (si no es de compensación).

El siguiente paso consiste en cargar en la lista de colección los objetos de cuenta cuyos archivos de guardado se encuentran en la carpeta de guardado de objetos de esta clase.

Como último paso, buscamos el índice del objeto con los datos de la cuenta actual y se lo asignamos a la variable m_index_current, cuyo valor es retornado por el método IndexCurrentAccount() para ser usado en los programas.

Llamamos en el destructor de la clase al método de guardado de todos los objetos de la lista de colección en los archivos que les corresponden: CAccountsCollection::~CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .SaveObjects(); } Método de adición de un objeto de cuenta a una lista de colección: bool CAccountsCollection::AddToList( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .IsPresent(account)) return this .m_list_accounts.Add(account); return false ; } Transmitimos al método el puntero al objeto de cuenta; a continuación, con la ayuda del método IsPresent(), comprobamos la presencia de este objeto en la lista de colección, y si tal objeto no existe, el objeto es añadido a la lista de colección, retornando el resultado de su adición.

Método para guardar los objetos de cuenta de la lista de colección en archivos: bool CAccountsCollection::SaveObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +account.Server()+ " " +( string )account.Login()+ ".bin" ; if (:: FileIsExist (file_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: FileDelete (file_name, FILE_COMMON ); :: ResetLastError (); int handle=:: FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " ),file_name,TextByLanguage( ". Ошибка " , ". Error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } res &=account.Save(handle); :: FileClose (handle); } return res; } Obtenemos en el ciclo por la lista de colección un objeto de cuenta de la lista, y luego creamos un nombre de archivo que conste de la ruta a la carpeta de los objetos de cuenta, el nombre del servidor y el login (número de cuenta) con la extensión ".bin". Si ese archivo ya existe en la carpeta de objetos de cuenta, el archivo será eliminado y se abrirá uno nuevo para el registro. Transmitimos el manejador del archivo abierto al método virtual Save() de la clase CAccount, que ya hemos analizado anteriormente, y añadimos el resultado del guardado del archivo a la variable res, que retorna desde el método el resultado del registro en el archivo de todo los objetos de cuenta de la lista de colección. Después de guardar el objeto, el archivo abierto para el registro será cerrado. Método de cargado de los objetos de cuenta desde los archivos a la lista de colección: bool CAccountsCollection::LoadObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; string name= "" ; long handle_search=:: FileFindFirst ( this .m_folder_name+ "\\*" ,name, FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_search!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { do { string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +name; :: ResetLastError (); int handle_file=:: FileOpen (m_folder_name+ "\\" +name, FILE_BIN | FILE_READ | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_file!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (!account.Load(handle_file)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if ( this .IsPresent(account)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .AddToList(account)) { delete account; res &= false ; } } } :: FileClose (handle_file); } while (:: FileFindNext (handle_search,name)); :: FileFindClose (handle_search); } return res; } Primero, encontramos el primer archivo en la carpeta de guardado de archivos de los objetos de cuenta de la biblioteca; a continuación, abrimos en el ciclo do-while el siguiente archivo encontrado para la lectura, creamos un nuevo objeto de cuenta, cargamos en este los datos del archivo con la ayuda del método virtual Load() de la clase CAccount y, si ese objeto (con los mismos datos de cuenta) no existe en la lista, añadimos el objeto a la lista. Al darse cualquier situación errónea, ya sea al cargar los datos en un objeto desde un archivo o al añadir un objeto a la lista, deberemos necesariamente eliminar este nuevo objeto (para evitar pérdidas de memoria) y cerrar el archivo abierto.

Al finalizar el funcionamiento del ciclo, se retorna el resultado de la carga de datos a los objetos de cuenta desde los archivos y la colocación de estos objetos en la lista de colección.

Método para actualizar los datos del objeto de cuenta actual: void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_is_account_event= false ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } } Aquí: lo primero que hacemos es comprobar si el índice del objeto de cuenta con los datos de la cuenta actual es correcto, y si por algún motivo no ha sido obtenido, salimos del método. A continuación, obtenemos de la lista el objeto de cuenta con los datos de la cuenta actual según su índice en la lista, reseteamos la estructura de datos de la cuenta actual, reseteamos la bandera de cambio de las propiedades del objeto de cuenta y llamamos al método de establecimiento de las propiedades del objeto de cuenta. Este mismo método copiará en la estructura de datos de la cuenta actual las últimas propiedades (recién calculadas), para compararlas posteriormente con el anterior estado de la cuenta y determinar sus cambios.

A continuación, echamos un vistazo a ver qué hay escrito en la estructura de datos del estado anterior de la cuenta, y si el campo del login es igual a cero, significará que la estructura no ha sido rellenada una sola vez. Por consiguiente, solo tenemos que rellenar la estructura que tiene los datos del estado anterior con los datos del estado actual.

Acto seguido, comprobamos los cambios en la suma hash, comparando la suma hash del estado actual con la suma hash del estado pasado. Si hay cambios, establecemos la bandera de evento ocurrido de cambio de las propiedades de la cuenta y guardamos el estado actual como pasado, para compararlos posteriormente.

Más tarde, implementaremos el seguimiento de cambios importantes en el estado de la cuenta y el envío de mensajes de evento sobre estos cambios importantes al programa.

Dado que todo el trabajo con esta clase se realizará, como siempre, desde el objeto básico de la biblioteca, la clase CEngine, vamos a pasar al archivo Engine.mqh y añadir la funcionalidad necesaria. En primer lugar, incluimos el archivo de la colección de cuentas: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" En la sección privada de la clase, creamos el objeto de colección de cuentas y añadimos el método para trabajar con la colección de cuentas:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : Creamos en el constructor de la clase un nuevo contador del temporizador para trabajar con la colección de cuentas:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #endif } Ya analizamos el funcionamiento de los temporizadores y sus contadores en la tercera parte de la descricpión de la biblioteca.

Añadimos al manejador OnTimer() de la clase el temporizador de la colección de cuentas:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } } El temporizador de la colección de cuentas funciona de forma idéntica al temporizador de la colección de órdenes, transacciones y posiciones, y ya lo analizamos en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, al hablar sobre la creación del objeto básico de la biblioteca, la clase CEngine. La única diferencia con respecto al temporizador de la colección de órdenes, transacciones y posiciones es la llamada de otro método de procesamiento de eventos de colección, la llamada del método AccountEventsControl().

Vamos a añadir el método de comprobación del cambio en las propiedades de la cuenta actual: void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); } Este método simplemente llama al método Refresh() de la clase CAccountsCollection. Vamos a escribir en la sección pública de la clase CEngine dos métodos que retornan al programa las listas de la colección de eventos y cuentas, lo que nos dará la posibilidad de recurrir a estas listas de colección desde nuestros programas:

public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Ya está todo listo para proceder a la simulación de la clase de colección de cuentas. Pero antes de ello, vamos a introducir alguna corrección en el funcionamiento del método CEventsCollection::Refresh de la clase de colección de eventos. Vamos a añadir a la línea 233 del listado una comprobación sin la cual, en ciertos casos, se han dado activaciones erróneas al determinar eventos, enviando a veces al programa un evento antiguo y olvidado junto con uno nuevo: if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings< 0 ) { Asimismo, hemos corregido errores "infantiles" cometidos al escribir las funciones comerciales para MQL4, para trabajar en el simulador de MetaTrader4 en el archivo DELib.mqh. De alguna forma, perdimos de vista que las funciones OrderSend() retornan a MQL4 el ticket de la orden, y no un valor boleano; por lo visto, resulta fácil olvidar MQL4 :) Como ejemplo:

La comprobación del resultado del funcionamiento de la función para MQL4 era así (para MQL5 es correcto): if ( ! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) Lo hemos corregido por las comprobaciones correctas para MQL4: if ( OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue ) == WRONG_VALUE ) En principio, esto no resultaba crítico para el simulador, pero si que era totalmente incorrecto.

Pronto dispondremos de clases comerciales completamente funcionales, y estas funciones serán eliminadas de la biblioteca.

Poniendo a prueba la colección de cuentas

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor de este artículo (creado anteriormente), TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5, y lo vamos a guardar con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5, en la misma carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy.



Introducimos en los parámetros de entrada del asesor una variable para alternar el tipo de información sobre las cuentas disponibles imprimida en el diario: o bien breve (false por defecto), o bien completa (true):

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

Y añadimos el código en el manejador OnInit():

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aquí: obtenemos la lista de colección de cuentas con la ayuda del método GetListAllAccounts() de la clase CEngine. Obtenemos de ella cada objeto sucesivo en el ciclo por la lista e imprimimos sus propiedades en el diario, dependiendo del valor de la variable de entrada: o bien una entrada breve, o bien la lista completa de propiedades del objeto de cuenta.

Iniciamos el asesor en el gráfico y miramos lo que nos muestra en el diario al seleccionar la entrada breve (en los ajustes Show full accounts properties = false):





Ahora, seleccionamos la muestra de las propiedades completas, pulsamos F7, y en la ventana de ajuste de los parámetros para Show full accounts properties, indicamos true:







Ahora, en el diario se mostrará la lista completa de propiedades de cada una de las cuentas disponibles.

Queremos destacar que, para conseguir que las cuentas sean registradas en un archivo, deberemos conectarnos a la primera cuenta, después volver a conectarnos a la segunda, y después a la siguiente, etc. Es decir, con cada conexión a una cuenta nueva, los datos de la cuenta anterior se registrarán en un archivo.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, implementaremos el seguimiento de algunos eventos importantes de cambio en las propiedades de la cuenta, y comenzaremos a trabajar con los objetos de símbolo y sus colecciones.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Parte 1. Concepto, organización de datos.

Parte 2. Colección de órdenes y transacciones históricas.

Parte 3. Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda.

Parte 4. Eventos comerciales. Concepto.

Parte 5. Clases y concepto de los eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa.

Parte 6. Eventos en las cuentas de compensación.

Parte 7. Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones.

Parte 8. Eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones.

Parte 9. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Preparando los datos.

Parte 10. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de apertura de posición y activación de órdenes pendientes.

Parte 11. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de cierre de posición.





