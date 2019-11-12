Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XVII): Interactividad de los objetos de la biblioteca.
Contenido
- Métodos de control de eventos del objeto básico de la biblioteca
- Colocando la clase de símbolo y la colección de símbolos en el nuevo camino
- Simulando la funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca
- ¿Qué es lo próximo?
En el artículo anterior creamos el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la
biblioteca, y ahora, cualquier objeto heredado del básico obtiene la funcionalidad de eventos: resulta muy sencillo monitorear los
eventos que suceden en las propiedades de la clase heredera del objeto básico.
Hoy vamos a dar un paso más, asiganando a este objeto la funcionalidad necesaria, lo que significará que podremos decidir qué propiedades principalmente se controlarán desde el exterior para su posible cambio, así como la magnitud del cambio controlado y la magnitud del nivel controlado del valor de la propiedad de objeto. De esta forma, a todos los objetos de la biblioteca se le añadirá una funcionalidad que permite al usuario interactuar de forma activa con los objetos de la biblioteca.
Por ejemplo, para abrir una posición, queremos tener en cuenta el spread y el nivel de precio. Podremos establecer fácilmente el tamaño controlable del spread y monitorear el cruzamiento de cualquier nivel por parte del precio, después de lo cual se abrirá una posición. Bastará con establecer de forma automática el spread por debajo del cual será posible comerciar, y un valor de nivel de precio cuyo cruzamiento conllevará el envío de un evento de objeto de símbolo al programa sobre el permiso de comercio según el spread y el cruzamiento del nivel controlado por parte del precio.
Y, lo que no es menos importante, nos libraremos de la necesidad de usar las banderas de evento (lo cual establece una limitación sobre el
número de posibles eventos para el seguimiento y obliga a guardar las listas de enumeración de todos los posibles tipos de evento para cada
objeto). Ahora, el número de posibles eventos se corresponderá con el número de propiedades del objeto: de tipo entero y de tipo real.
Aquellas propiedades que no tenemos que monitorear se inicializarán con el valor
LONG_MAX, y por consiguiente, no participarán en
la búsqueda de eventos de objeto.
Dado que los objetos de la biblioteca se guardan en sus colecciones, realizaremos la actualización de las propiedades de los objetos en la
colección en el temporizador de la biblioteca con la ayuda de los métodos Refresh() de las colecciones, donde, a su vez, se llaman los métodos
Refresh() de los objetos que se guardan en la lista de colección. Bien, si realizamos el seguimiento (en el método Refresh() del objeto
básico) del cambio de las propiedades del objeto heredero para ver si han cambiado en las magnitudes establecidas, lograremos crear un
sencillo modelo para cada uno de los objetos de la biblioteca. Y cada uno de los objetos enviará una lista con sus eventos al objeto principal
de la biblioteca
CEngine.
De esta forma, un programa construido usando como base la biblioteca, siempre conocerá todos los eventos sucedidos en cualquiera de los objetos de cualquier colección. Y nosotros siempre podremos establecer y modificar programáticamente para cada objeto de cualquier colección el tamaño de la magnitud controlable para cada propiedad.
Y todo ello con ayuda de la clase simple del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca.
Métodos de control de eventos del objeto básico de la biblioteca
El trabajo con los eventos de los objetos básicos de la biblioteca se organizará de la forma siguiente: antes, para determinar los eventos de
una clase concreta, hacíamos para ella nuestros propios métodos de control de eventos, creábamos banderas de los eventos y las
enumeraciones de los posibles eventos de los objetos. Ahora, cuando el control de los eventos de las clases herederas esté organizado en su
clase básica única, deberemos implementar el control universal de eventos, ya sean, por ejemplo, eventos de símbolo o eventos de cuenta, o
bien eventos de cualquier otra clase que se cree en el futuro. Por eso, aquí nos vendrá bien el control del cambio del estado de las propiedades
de tipo entero y real del objeto: su lista para cada clase heredera es única y representará
un identificador de evento. Asimismo, necesitaremos tener en cuenta la dirección del cambio de las propiedades (el aumento o
disminución del valor de la propiedad); lo denominaremos
motivo del evento y la magnitud en la que ha cambiado la propiedad del objeto. Registraremos el indicador del
evento, su motivo y la magnitud del cambio en la clase simple del evento básico del objeto; asimismo, guardaremos en la lista los eventos que
suceden simultáneamente.
Antes determinamos que, para enviar eventos al programa, íbamos a usar un evento con parámetros rigurosamente establecidos (el identificador del evento, el valor long, el valor double y el valor string del evento), y enviar en el parámetro long la hora del evento en milisegundos. Ahora, debido a que ha cambiado el concepto de determinación de eventos, vamos a necesitar definir con exactitud el evento de varios parámetros:
- Identificador de evento: propiedad del objeto que ha sido modificada. Cada objeto tiene sus propiedades únicas, y no hay necesidad de disponer de un programa que no sabe nada sobre el objeto en el que ha cambiado una propiedad y cuál de estas propiedades ha cambiado (de tipo entero o real), por eso, no existe la posibilidad de definirla según el identificador de evento.
- Motivo del evento: aumento o disminución del valor de la propiedad, o bien el cruzamiento del nivel controlado. Este valor tampoco nos da la
posibilidad de determinar un evento con exactitud. No obstante, según el identificador del evento y su motivo, podemos ya determinar
que cierta propiedad de cierto objeto o bien ha aumentado, o bien ha disminuido, o bien se ha cruzado la magnitud controlada
establecida. Por eso, para identificar un evento con precisión, necesitamos indicar el identificador de la clase en cuyo objeto ha
tenido lugar el evento.
A modo de semejante identificador servirá sin lugar a dudas el identificador de la lista de colección, ya que este indica con exactitud la pertenencia de un objeto a determinada clase: un símbolo, una cuenta, o cualquier otro creado en el futuro objeto de la colección. Por eso, será necesario enviar además al evento:
- El identificador de la colección: entonces, los tres identificadores enumerados permitirán determinar el evento de forma unívoca.
- La propiedad de línea del evento: denominación del objeto en el que ha sucedido el evento.
Bien, ya vemos que para determinar un evento, necesitamos obtener los tres parámetros de tipo entero, pero también obtener de alguna forma la
hora del evento que se transmite de la misma forma mediante un valor long. Y nosotros solo tenemos un valor long del evento. ¿Qué podemos
hacer? La salida es simple: transmitiremos en un mismo parámetro long las tres propiedades de tipo entero del evento, pero con el tipo
ushort. El tipo long tiene ocho bytes, y el tipo ushort, dos. Esto significa que en un contenedor long podemos guardar tres números ushort,
registrados en 0,1 bytes, 2,3 bytes, 4,5 bytes del número long, y aún nos quedarán dos bytes 6 y 7 para transmitir otro valor ushort si lo
necesitáramos posteriormente.
Para determinar la hora del evento en el que ha sucedido, tendremos suficiente con transmitir solo los milisegundos de la hora en los bytes 0 y 1 del parámetro long.
- La fecha y la hora del evento se podrán tomar de TimeCurrent()
al obtener el evento y añadir a esta hora el número de milisegundosa transmitidos en los bytes cero y uno del valor long del evento.
- El motivo del evento lo registraremos en los bytes dos y tres del parámetro long, mientras que
- el identificador de la clase lo transmitiremos en los bytes 4 y 5 del parámetro long del evento.
De esta forma, al obtener un evento, extraeremos del parámetro long los tres valores ushort, y según ellos, podremos establecer la hora del evento y obtener datos adicionales para identificar exactamente el evento según el identificador del evento transmitido como parámetro ushort custom_event_id en EventChartCustom() y componer a partir del indentificador del evento y los dos valores obtenidos de forma adicional de lparam el identificador exacto del evento sucedido.
Para determinar los eventos, en las propiedades del objeto heredero en el objeto padre (en el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca) comprobaremos en el temporizador el estado actual de cada una de las propiedades del objeto y lo compararemos con el estado pasado de esta propiedad. En primer lugar, comprobaremos si se ha establecido el valor cuya magnitud se debe comparar con la magnitud en la que ha cambiado el valor de la propiedad. Si el valor comprobado no ha sido establecido (se ha establecido para él LONG_MAX), esta propiedad será ignorada.
Debido a que vamos a comprobar listas de propiedades del objeto que tienen diferentes tipos: long y double, para guardar el estado pasado y el actual de las propiedades del objeto, hemos decidido que será más útil usar matrices bidimensionales, y no estructuras. En la primera dimensión de la matriz se guardarán los índices de la propiedades del objeto, y en la segunda, los valores de la propiedad cuyo índice se registra en la primera dimensión, la magnitud del cambio de la propiedad, los valores controlados y las banderas de los eventos de esta propiedad.
Vamos a aclarar por qué es más cómodo usar matrices, y no estructuras:
No podemos saber de antemano la propiedad de qué tipo vamos a comprobar, pero podemos comprobar su tipo a partir del índice la propiedad (las propiedades double del objeto siempre se ubican después de las propiedades long), esto significa que no tendremos que duplicar en la estructura los campos para los valores long y double del mismo valor comprobado de la propiedad del objeto. Simplemente registraremos en la matriz de tipo necesario (correspondiente al tipo de la propiedad determinado a partir del índice de la propiedad) todos los datos necesarios para controlar los estados de la propiedad del objeto con su tipo correcto, y no necesitaremos seleccionar en qué campo de la estructura registrar el valor transmitido, en long o en double.
En cuanto determinamos el cambio de cualquiera de las propiedades del objeto, lo añadimos a la lista de los eventos básicos del objeto(dado que la búsqueda se realiza en el objeto básico, el evento también será básico, y no deberemos confundirlo con el evento de la clase heredera, que en lo sucesivo se determinará según la lista de eventos básicos y se creará a partir de los eventos básicos cuyos punteros se guardan en esta lista).
En los métodos Refresh() de cada clase heredera se comprueban en el temporizador las listas de los cambios de las propiedades sucedidos (listas de eventos básicos), y si los objetos de estos eventos se encuentran en las listas, cada evento se transformará en un evento de la biblioteca y se enviará al programa de control.
Y para completar el cuadro, necesitaremos crear métodos que nos permitan establecer programáticamente las magnitudes controlables de los cambios para cualquier propiedad de cualquier objeto de la biblioteca creado sobre la base del objeto básico. De esta forma, podremos cambiar operativamente y en cualquier momento en el programa las condiciones necesarias de generación de eventos de los objetos necesarios.
El complejo de todas las actividades que hemos realizado para mejorar el objeto básico de la biblioteca nos permitirá no tener que pensar en crear un control de eventos para todos los objetos creados como consecuencia, bastará con usar la funcionalidad que hemos creado.
Bien, procedamos.
Dado que ahora vamos a trabajar con los eventos en el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, para identificar los eventos, debemos
crear una enumeración con los motivos del evento.
En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Defines.mqh, después de las variantes de selección por tiempo
añadimos la enumeración de los posibles motivos de los eventos del objeto básico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible options of selecting by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, // By open time (in milliseconds) SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, // By close time (in milliseconds) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible event reasons of the object library base object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, // Increase in the object property value BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, // Decrease in the object property value BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, // Object property value exceeds the control value BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, // Object property value is less than the control value BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS // Object property value is equal to the control value }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dado que ahora no vamos a necesitar las banderas de evento, en lugar de las listas con las banderas de evento del símbolo
añadimos la lista de posibles eventos de los símbolos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado":
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible symbol events in the Market Watch window | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, // Adding a symbol to the Market Watch window MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, // Removing a symbol from the Market Watch window MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, // Sorting symbols in the Market Watch window }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+1) // The code of the next event after the last symbol event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Mientras que la lista de posibles eventos del símbolo será simplemente eliminada por innecesaria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible symbol events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, // Adding a symbol to the Market Watch window SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, // Removing a symbol from the Market Watch window SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, // Sorting symbols in the Market Watch window SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, // Disable order execution SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, // Allow buy only SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, // Allow sell only SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, // Enable close only SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, // No trading limitations SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, // The increase in the number of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, // The decrease in the number of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, // The increase in the total number of buy orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, // The decrease in the total number of buy orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, // The increase in the total number of sell orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, // The decrease in the total number of sell orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, // Volume increase in the last deal exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, // Volume decrease in the last deal exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, // The increase in the maximum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, // The increase in the minimum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, // The increase in a spread exceeds the specified change SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, // The decrease in a spread exceeds the specified change SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, // The increase of a Stop order level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, // The decrease of a Stop order level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, // The increase in the freeze level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, // The decrease in the freeze level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, // The increase in the Bid or Last price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, // The decrease in the Bid or Last price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, // The increase in the maximum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, // The increase in the minimum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, // The increase in the Ask price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, // The decrease in the Ask price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, // The increase in the maximum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, // The increase in the minimum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, // The increase in the real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, // The increase in the maximum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, // The increase in the minimum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, // The increase in the strike price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, // The decrease in the strike price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, // The increase in the maximum available total position volume and pending orders in one direction SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum available total position volume and pending orders in one direction SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, // The increase in the swap long SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, // The decrease in the swap long SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, // The increase in the swap short SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, // The decrease in the swap short SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, // The increase in the total volume of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, // The increase in the total turnover in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, // The decrease in the total turnover in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, // The increase in the total volume of open positions in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of open positions in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, // The increase in the total volume of buy orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of buy orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, // The increase in the total volume of sell orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of sell orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, // The increase in the session open price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, // The decrease in the session open price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, // The increase in the session close price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, // The decrease in the session close price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, // The increase in the average weighted session price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, // The decrease in the average weighted session price exceeds the specified value }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+1) // The code of the next event after the last symbol event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
El código del próximo evento, naturalmente, ha sido modificado
en el valor que sigue al valor de la constante
MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT de la enumeración ENUM_MW_EVENT.
Ahora, vamos a analizar la implementación de la funcionalidad diseñada.
Añadimos al archivo del objeto básico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh la nueva clase del evento básico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library object's base event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private: ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public: ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return this.m_reason; } int ID(void) const { return this.m_event_id; } double Value(void) const { return this.m_value; } //--- Constructor CBaseEvent(const int event_id,const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason,const double value) : m_reason(reason), m_event_id(event_id), m_value(value){} //--- Comparison method to search for identical event objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this.Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this.Reason()<compared.Reason() ? -1 : this.ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared.ID() ? -1 : 0 ); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En la sección privada de la clase se ubican las variables para guardar los
motivos del evento, el identificador del evento
(coincide con el valor del índice de la propiedad del objeto modificada) y
la magnitud del cambio de la propiedad del evento.
En la sección pública de la clase se ubican los métodos para retornar las variables de miembro de clase enumeradas anteriormente.
En los parámetros formales del constructor de clase, se transmiten los valores de estas propiedades, y en la lista de inicialización se asignan de inmediato los valores transmitidos a las variables de miembro de clase correspondientes.
Asimismo, la clase tiene un método para comparar dos objetos de clase para buscar en la lista de punteros dinámicos a los objetos, que ya hemos analizado másde una vez.
Dado que vamos a guardar la lista de propiedades controlables de los objetos en matrices bidimensionales, vamos
a añadir una macrosustitución que indique el tamaño de la segunda dimensión de las matrices, y en la sección privada de la clase
declararemos dos variables en las que vamos a guardar
el número de propiedades de tipo entero y real
del objeto que se heredará de esta clase (dado que la clase básica no sabe nada sobre el número de propiedades que tienen sus
herederos, y este número se deberá indicar explícitamente). Y
declaramos el método para rellenar las matrices de propiedades y
la búsqueda de cambios en las propiedades de los objetos herederos.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base object class for all library objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define CONTROLS_TOTAL (10) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private: int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; //--- Fill in the object property array template<typename T> bool FillPropertySettings(const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],int &event_id); protected:
Declaramos en la sección protegida de la clase la lista para guardar
los punteros a los ejemplares de los eventos básicos del objeto, la
variable para guardar el identificador del evento, la bandera del
primer inicio y la variable para guardar el tipo del objeto heredero.
Asimismo, hemos añadido cuatro matrices bidimensionales para guardar las propiedades y el control de su cambio (las propiedades de tipo entero y real actuales y pasadas del objeto heredero) y el método que retorna solo los milisegundos guardados en la hora del evento (para MQL4, retornamos 0, y para MQL5, el resto de la división por 1000 del valor long de la hora).
Dado que la clase básica no sabe nada sobre el número de propiedades de los objetos herederos, y debemos establecer el tamaño de las clases herederas (donde sea conocido), declaramos los métodos para la instalación y la comprobación del tamaño de las matrices:
protected: CArrayObj m_list_events_base; // Object base event list CArrayObj m_list_events; // Object event list MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure for receiving quote data double m_hash_sum; // Object data hash sum double m_hash_sum_prev; // Object data hash sum during the previous check int m_digits_currency; // Number of decimal places in an account currency int m_global_error; // Global error code long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID bool m_is_event; // Object event flag int m_event_code; // Object event code int m_event_id; // Event ID (equal to the object property value) string m_name; // Object name string m_folder_name; // Name of the folder storing CBaseObj descendant objects bool m_first_start; // First launch flag int m_type; // Object type (corresponds to the collection IDs) //--- Data in the array cells //--- Data for storing, controlling and returning tracked properties: //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's integer properties values and controlled property change values double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's real properties values and controlled property change values long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's controlled integer properties values during the previous check double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's controlled real properties values during the previous check //--- Return (1) time in milliseconds, (2) milliseconds from the MqlTick time value long TickTime(void) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this.m_tick.time_msc #else this.m_tick.time*1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime(const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort(this.TickTime()%1000) #else 0 #endif ; } //--- return the flag of the event code presence in the event object bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int change_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } //--- Return the number of decimal places of the account currency int DigitsCurrency(void) const { return this.m_digits_currency; } //--- Returns the number of decimal places in the 'double' value int GetDigits(const double value) const; //--- Set the size of the array of controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong(const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(const int size); //--- Check the array size of object properties bool CheckControlDataArraySize(bool check_long=true); //--- Set the (1) controlled value and (2) object property change value template<typename T> void SetControlledValue(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the value of the pbject property controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease, (3) control level template<typename T> void SetControlledValueINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a property change exceeding the (1) increase and (2) decrease values template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a property change (1) exceeding, (2) being less than the control level, (3) being equal to the level template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL(const int property,const T value); //--- Return the set value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties increase long GetControlledValueLongINC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][0]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][0]; } //--- Return the set value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties decrease long GetControlledValueLongDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][1]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][1]; } //--- Return the control level of object's (1) integer and (2) real properties long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][2]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][2]; } //--- Return the value of the object (1) integer and (2) real property long GetControlledValueLong(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][3]; } double GetControlledValueDouble(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][3]; } //--- Return the change value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object property long GetControlledChangedValueLong(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][4]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][4]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value change exceeding the increase value long GetControlledFlagLongINC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][5]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][5]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value change exceeding the decrease value long GetControlledFlagLongDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][6]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][6]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value increase exceeding the control level long GetControlledFlagLongMORE(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][7]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][7]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value decrease being less than the control level long GetControlledFlagLongLESS(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][8]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][8]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property being equal to the control level long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][9]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][9]; } //--- (1) Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number //--- (2) convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte long UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar index,long &long_value); long UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar index) const; public:
En este mismo lugar, en la sección privada de la clase, se han
declarado los métodos para establecer y retornar las propiedades controlables y sus magnitudes, así como los
métodos para establecer los números ushort en los bytes indicados del contenedor long según el índice. (Índice 0 => bytes 0-1,
Índice 1 => bytes 2-3, Índice 2 => bytes 4-5)
Declaramos en la sección pública de la clase el reseteo de los
valores de las propiedades modificables y los valores de las
propiedades controlables del objeto, el método para añadir el evento
básico a la lista, el método para obtener el objeto básico de la lista
según el índice, así como el método que retorna el número de eventos
básicos en la lista, el método virtual que retorna el tipo de objeto
y el método que retorna la descripción de línea del evento básico:
public: //--- Reset the variables of (1) tracked and (2) controlled object data (can be reset in the descendants) void ResetChangesParams(void); virtual void ResetControlsParams(void); //--- Add the (1) object event and (2) the object event reason to the list bool EventAdd(const ushort event_id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd(const int event_id,const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason,const double value); //--- Return the occurred event flag to the object data bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_event; } //--- Return (1) the list of events, (2) the object event code and (3) the global error code CArrayObj *GetListEvents(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } int GetEventCode(void) const { return this.m_event_code; } int GetError(void) const { return this.m_global_error; } //--- Return (1) an event object and (2) a base event by its number in the list CEventBaseObj *GetEvent(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE,const bool check_out=true); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase(const int index); //--- Return the number of (1) object events int GetEventsTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_events.Total(); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the chart ID of the control program void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } //--- (1) Set the sub-folder name, (2) return the folder name for storing descendant object files void SetSubFolderName(const string name) { this.m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName(void) const { return this.m_folder_name; } //--- Return the object name string GetName(void) const { return this.m_name; } //--- Update the object data to search for changes (Calling from the descendants: CBaseObj::Refresh()) virtual void Refresh(void); //--- Return an object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Return an object event description string EventDescription(const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value, const string property_descr, const int digits); //--- Constructor CBaseObj(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahora, vamos a analizar brevemente todos los métodos declarados más arriba.
Constructor de la clase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS), m_hash_sum(0),m_hash_sum_prev(0), m_is_event(false),m_event_code(WRONG_VALUE), m_chart_id(::ChartID()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name(__FUNCTION__), m_long_prop_total(0), m_double_prop_total(0), m_first_start(true) { ::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,0,100); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick); this.m_digits_currency=(#ifdef __MQL5__ (int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif); this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí: dado que no tenemos los códigos de los eventos que hemos recopilado anteriormente a partir de las banderas, donde el valor cero indica la
ausencia de evento, vamos a necesitar sustituir en la lista de inicialización de la clase la iniciacialización del código de evento por una
distinta a cero (dado que cero indica el evento de la primera propiedad en la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto, y un número
superior a cero indica los siguientes eventos de la lista de propiedades del objeto; en la clase padre no sabemos cuántos son), así que
estableceremos para el código de evento el valor -1.
Vamos a inicializar el nombre del objeto con la denominación de la clase (el nombre se reasigna en las herederas); inicializamos el número de propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto heredero con valores cero y establecemos la bandera del primer inicio.
Establecemos en el cuerpo de la clase el tamaño de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real en la dimensión cero, limpiamos la lista de eventos básicos y establecemos para la misma la bandera de lista clasificada.
Antes, el método virtual Refresh() simplemente estaba declarado, y su implementación se delegaba en las clases herederas. Ahora, vamos a implementar este método para la clase del objeto básico; en dicho método podremos monitorear los cambios de las propiedades de los objetos herederos, así como crear (al determinar un evento) eventos básicos y añadirlos a la lista de eventos básicos para procesarlos posteriormente y crear los eventos de los objetos para enviarlos al programa:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the object data to search changes in them | //| Call from descendants: CBaseObj::Refresh() | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::Refresh(void) { //--- Check the size of the arrays, Exit if it is zero if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize() || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; //--- Reset the event flag and clear all lists this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); //--- Fill in the array of integer properties and control their changes for(int i=0;i<this.m_long_prop_total;i++) if(!this.FillPropertySettings(i,this.m_long_prop_event,this.m_long_prop_event_prev,this.m_event_id)) continue; //--- Fill in the array of real properties and control their changes for(int i=0;i<this.m_double_prop_total;i++) if(!this.FillPropertySettings(i,this.m_double_prop_event,this.m_double_prop_event_prev,this.m_event_id)) continue; //--- First launch if(this.m_first_start) { ::ArrayCopy(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,this.m_long_prop_event); ::ArrayCopy(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,this.m_double_prop_event); this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; this.m_first_start=false; this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hemos registrado en este mismo lugar todas las acciones en los comentarios al código, además de todo lo se hace en el método: se limpian
preliminarmente las listas de eventos y se llaman los métodos para rellenar las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto
heredero, con comprobación de sus cambios.
Si se trata del primer inicio, el estado actual de las matrices de las propiedades se copia en el estado pasado (para que no haya diferencia entre ellos, y por consiguiente, no se dé el registro de eventos), se resetea la bandera de primer inicio y se limpia la lista de eventos básicos, que posiblemente ya se había creado al llamar al método FillPropertySettings().
Implementación del método que rellena las matrices de las propiedades del objeto heredero y controla sus cambios:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill in the object property array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings(const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],int &event_id) { //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level //--- If controlled values are not set, exit with 'false' if(this.m_first_start) return false; //--- Set the shift of the 'double' property index and the event ID event_id=index+(typename(T)=="double" ? this.m_long_prop_total : 0); //--- Reset all event flags for(int j=5;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]=false; //--- Property change value T value=array[index][3]-array_prev[index][3]; array[index][4]=value; //--- If the controlled property increase value is set if(array[index][0]<LONG_MAX) { //--- If the property change value exceeds the controlled increase value - there is an event, //--- add the event to the list, set the flag and save the new property value size if(value>0 && value>array[index][0]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC,value)) { array[index][5]=true; array_prev[index][4]=value; } } } //--- If the controlled property decrease value is set if(array[index][1]<LONG_MAX) { //--- If the property change value exceeds the controlled decrease value - there is an event, //--- add the event to the list, set the flag and save the new property value size if(value<0 && fabs(value)>array[index][1]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC,value)) { array[index][6]=true; array_prev[index][4]=value; } } } //--- If the controlled level value is set if(array[index][2]<LONG_MAX) { value=array[index][3]-array[index][2]; //--- If a property value exceeds the control level, there is an event //--- add the event to the list and set the flag if(value>0 && array_prev[index][3]<=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][2])) array[index][7]=true; } //--- If a property value is less than the control level, there is an event, //--- add the event to the list and set the flag else if(value<0 && array_prev[index][3]>=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][2])) array[index][8]=true; } //--- If a property value is equal to the control level, there is an event, //--- add the event to the list and set the flag else if(value==0 && array_prev[index][3]!=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][2])) array[index][9]=true; } } //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí también hemos registrado todas las acciones en los comentarios al código. Lo único que queremos aclarar se relaciona con la selección del desplazamiento del índice de la propiedad double del objeto parta obtener el identificador del evento. Dado que, en nuestro caso, as propiedades de tipo real de todos los objetos se ubican después de las propiedades de tipo entero, el comienzo de la primera propiedad de tipo real es igual al número de propiedades de tipo entero (si el número de propiedades long es igual a tres, la primera propiedad de tipo real tendrá el índice 3 (0,1,2, 3)). En las matrices, el cálculo comienza, naturalmente, desde cero. Por eso, si trabajamos con propiedades double, deberemos añadir al índice de la matriz el número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto.
Métodos de establecimiento del tamaño de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real de los objetos herederos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the size of the arrays of the object integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong(const int size) { int x=(#ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this.m_long_prop_total=::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event,size,100)/x; return((::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,size,100)/x)==size && this.m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the size of the arrays of the object real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(const int size) { int x=(#ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this.m_double_prop_total=::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event,size,100)/x; return((::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,size,100)/x)==size && this.m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Los métodos retornan el resultado del cambio del tamaño de las matrices a la magnitud transmitida al método.
Conviene destacar una peculiaridad en el cambio de tamaño de las matrices multidimensionales de MQL4. La función ArrayResize() en MQL4 retorna el volumen total de todas las dimensiones de la matriz. En MQL5, el tamaño de la primera dimensión que cambia. Por ejemplo, si la segunda dimensión tiene un tamaño igual a 2, al modificar el tamaño de la primera dimensión de la matriz hasta 10, la función retornará 20, lo cual resulta ilógico (nosotros solo cambiamos el tamaño de la primera dimesión). En MQL5, entre tanto, la función retorna el valor correcto; para el ejemplo descrito más arriba, retornará 10, como era de esperar.
Por eso, hemos creado en los métodos un
divisor por el que debemos dividir en MQL4 el valor retornado por la función :
es decir, por
el valor de la segunda división.
Método de comprobación de la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero o real del objeto heredero:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the array size of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::CheckControlDataArraySize(bool check_long=true) { string txt1=""; string txt2=""; string txt3=""; string txt4=""; bool res=true; if(check_long) { if(this.m_long_prop_total==0) { txt1=TextByLanguage("Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер","Controlled integer properties data array has zero size"); txt2=TextByLanguage("Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта","You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties"); txt3=TextByLanguage("Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()","To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method"); txt4=TextByLanguage("со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"","with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter"); res=false; } } else { if(this.m_double_prop_total==0) { txt1=TextByLanguage("Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер","Controlled double properties data array has zero size"); txt2=TextByLanguage("Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта","You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties"); txt3=TextByLanguage("Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()","To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method"); txt4=TextByLanguage("со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"","with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter"); res=false; } } if(res) return true; #ifdef __MQL5__ ::Print(DFUN,"\n",txt1,"\n",txt2,"\n",txt3,"\n",txt4); #else ::Print(DFUN); ::Print(txt1); ::Print(txt2); ::Print(txt3); ::Print(txt4); #endif this.m_global_error=ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos al método la bandera que indica el tamaño de la
matriz comprobada.
Si tenemos true, se comprobará la matriz de las propiedades long, si tenemos false, la matriz de las propiedades double.
Si el tamaño de la matriz comprobada no ha sido establecido, se creará el texto del mensaje, el mensaje se mostrará en el diario y se retornará false. Si el tamaño de la matriz ya ha sido establecido, se retornará true.
Métodos de reseteo de los valores controlados y las magnitudes de los datos investigados de las propiedades del objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reset the variables of controlled object data values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams(void) { if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize(true) || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level for(int i=this.m_long_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=0; j<3; j++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][j]=LONG_MAX; for(int i=this.m_double_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=0; j<3; j++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(double)LONG_MAX; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reset the variables of tracked object data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams(void) { if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize(true) || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the controlled value for(int i=this.m_long_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=3; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j<5 ? LONG_MAX : 0); for(int i=this.m_double_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=3; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j<5 ? (double)LONG_MAX : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En los métodos de los dos ciclos por las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto heredero se establecen los valores
iniciadores en las celdas necesarias de la segunda dimensión de las matrices. Las celdas iniciadoras se han registrado en los comentarios
al código.
Método que añade un evento básico a la lista de eventos básicos del objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the object base event to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd(const int event_id,const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason,const double value) { CBaseEvent* event=new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason,value); if(event==NULL) return false; this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); if(this.m_list_events_base.Search(event)>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event; return false; } return this.m_list_events_base.Add(event); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos al método el identificador del evento, el
motivo del evento y la magnitud en la que se ha cambiado la propiedad del
objeto heredero.
A continuación, creamos un nuevo evento básico, y si
ya existe exactamente el mismo evento en la lista de eventos básicos, este evento será eliminado y se retornará
false , el evento no ha sido
añadido. De lo contario,
se retornará el resultado de la adición del nuevo evento a la lista de eventos
básicos del objeto.
Método que retorna un evento básico según su índice en la lista de eventos básicos del objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a base event by its index in the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase(const int index) { int total=this.m_list_events_base.Total(); if(total==0 || index<0 || index>total-1) return NULL; CBaseEvent *event=this.m_list_events_base.At(index); return(event!=NULL ? event : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos al método el índice del evento necesario, después, si la lista tiene un valor cero o el índice se sale de los límites de la lista de eventos básicos, retornaremos NULL, de lo contrario, obtendremos un evento de la lista según el índice y retornaremos el puntero al objeto obtenido.
Para la clase del objeto básico, será necesario crear métodos con cuya ayuda podamos establecer de forma operativa las magnitudes necesarias
del cambio de propiedades cuya superación conlleva la generación de un evento. Y también los métodos para establecer los valores para las
propiedades de los objetos herederos y retornar las banderas sobre los eventos de control de los objetos que se hayan sucedido. Dado que la
clase básica no sabe nada sobre las propiedades de sus herederos, deberemos crear métodos universales que permitan introducir cambios en
la propiedad necesaria del objeto heredero. Dado que podemos y vamos a indicar el número de propiedades de tipo entero y real para cada una de
las clases herederas, no resultará difícil determinar para qué propiedad establecemos el valor, solo tenemos que comprobar el índice de la
propiedad modificada. Si el índice es inferior al número de propiedades de tipo entero, los cambios se introducirán en la propiedad de tipo
entero del objeto, de lo contrario, en la de tipo real.
Implementación de los métodos de establecimiento de las propiedades controlables de los objetos herederos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of setting controlled parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Data for storing, controlling and returning tracked properties: //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled increase of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][0]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][0]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled decrease of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][1]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][1]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the control level of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][2]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][2]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the object property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][3]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][3]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the object property change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][4]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][4]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][5]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][5]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][6]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][6]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value increase | //| exceeding the control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][7]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][7]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value decrease | //| being less than the control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][8]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][8]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value being equal to the | //| control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][9]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][9]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos a analizar el último método: transmitimos al método la
propiedad en cuyo valor se debe añadir el valor de plantilla T
value. Si el índice de la propiedad es superior al número de propiedades
de tipo entero del objeto heredero, añadiremos el valor T en la celda necesaria de
la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero de la matriz, de lo contrario, calcularemos
el índice según el cual se guarda en la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero esta propiedad (el índice de la propiedad double siempre
es mayor que el índice de esta misma propiedad en la matriz en la magnitud del número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto), y
añadiremos el valor T a la celda necesaria de la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero del
objeto. Las celdas necesarias de la segunda dimensión de la matriz para cada uno de los métodos está enumeradas antes de la lista de
métodos.
Método que transforma un valor ushort en un valor long desplazado en el número necesario de bytes para su posterior empaquetado en un
contenedor long:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObj::UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar index) const { if(index>3) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3","Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3")); return 0; } return(long)value<<(16*index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Imaginamos un número long de ocho bytes, dividido en celdas de dos bytes (a cada una de estas celdas se le asigna su propio índice):
|Bytes 6-7 (índice 3)
|Bytes 4-5 (índice 2)
|Bytes 2-3 (índice 1)
|Bytes 0-1 (índice 0)
|ushort 4
|ushort 3
|ushort 2
|ushort 1
En él podemos ubicar cuatro números ushort. Deberemos desplazar cada número posterior a la izquierda 16 bits * índice (1 byte = 8 bit), y a
continuación añadir el valor obtenido al número long. De esta forma, obtendremos un contenedor long empaquetado de varios valores ushort.
Transmitimos al método el número ushort y el
índice según el cual debemos guardar el valor ushort en el contenedor long.
Asimismo, comprobamos el índice, y si es superior a 3, se mostrará un mensaje sobre el índice erróneo y se retornará 0.
Si el índice es correcto, el número ushort se desplazará a la izquierda 16 bits * índice (en un byte hay 8 bits, y debemos desplazar un número ushort de dos bytes),
retornando desde el método el resultado del desplazamiento.
Método que empaqueta un valor ushort desplazado en el número necesario de bytes en el contenedor long:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObj::UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar index,long &long_value) { if(index>3) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3","Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3")); return 0; } return(long_value |= UshortToByte(ushort_value,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos al método el número ushort que debemos
empaquetar
en el contenedor long transmitido al método a través del enlace
y el índice del byte en los que debemos ubicar el valor ushort en el contenedor long.
Al igual que sucede con el método descrito más arriba, se comprueba el índice, y después, si el índice se comprueba con éxito,
añadimos al número long el número ushort desplazado en el número necesario de bytes con el método UshortToByte() con la ayuda del "O" a nivel de bits,
y el resultado se retorna al programa que realiza la llamada.
Método que retorna la descripción de línea del evento del objeto heredero:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an object event description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBaseObj::EventDescription(const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value, const string property_descr, const int digits) { //--- Depending on the collection ID, create th object type description string type= ( this.Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage("символа: ","symbol property: ") : this.Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage("аккаунта: ","account property: ") : "" ); //--- Depending on the property type, create the property change value description string level= ( property<this.m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString(this.GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString(this.GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); //--- Depending on the event reason, create the event description text string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" увеличено на "," increased by ")+value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" уменьшено на "," decreased by ")+value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" стало больше "," became more than ")+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" стало меньше "," became less than ")+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" равно "," is equal to ")+level : TextByLanguage("Неизвестное событие ","Unknown ")+type ); //--- Return the object name+created event description text return this.m_name+": "+res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dado que la clase del objeto básico no sabe nada sobre sus herederos, para describir un evento en la clase heredera deberemos indicar al objeto
heredero en el que ha sucedido el evento.
Para ello, transmitimos al método
- la propiedad del objeto en el que se ha registrado el evento,
- el motivo del evento — el aumento/disminución del valor de
la propiedad en una magnitud establecida o el cruzamiento del nivel establecido por el valor de la propiedad,
- el origen del evento — el identificador de la colección en
cuyo objeto ha sucedido el evento,
- el valor en el que ha cambiado la propiedad del objeto,
- la descripción de texto de la propiedad del objeto heredero
(disponible en el heredero) y
- el número de decimales tras la coma en la representación digital de la propiedad modificada (también disponible en el heredero).
Todos los pasos de la creación de la descripción del objeto heredero han sido comentados en el código, y esperamos que sean comprensibles para el análisis independiente.
Con esto, podemos dar por finalizado los cambios de la clase del objeto básico (en el posterior desarrollo de la
biblioteca y la creación de nuevas colecciones, se añadirán al último método nuevos identificadores de colección para crear la
descripción del evento correcta).
Colocando la clase de símbolo y la colección de símbolos en el nuevo camino
Hoy vamos a vamos a transferir el funcionamiento de la clase de símbolo y la colección de símbolos desde el trabajo con los nuevos eventos del
objeto básico. Para ello, vamos a introducir algunos cambios en las clases de símbolo y de colección de símbolos.
Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh y comenzamos a introducir los cambios.
Dado que ahora todos los eventos de los objetos herederos del objeto básico se determinan en la clase padre, ya no es necesario controlar el
cambio de las propiedades del objeto en la clase heredera. Y esto significa que ahora no es necesaria una estructura de datos de las
propiedades del objeto analizadas.
Vamos a eliminar la estrutura y los dos objetos con el tipo de esta estructura de la clase del objeto de símbolo:
struct MqlDataSymbol
{
//--- Symbol integer properties
ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; // SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE Order filling modes
long session_deals; // SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS The number of deals in the current session
long session_buy_orders; // SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS The total number of current buy orders
long session_sell_orders; // SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS The total number of current sell orders
long volume; // SYMBOL_VOLUME Last deal volume
long volume_high_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH Maximum volume within a day
long volume_low_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW Minimum volume within a day
int spread; // SYMBOL_SPREAD Spread in points
int stops_level; // SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL Minimum distance in points from the current close price for setting Stop orders
int freeze_level; // SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)
//--- Symbol real properties
double bid_last; // SYMBOL_BID/SYMBOL_LAST Bid - the best sell offer/Last deal price
double bid_last_high; // SYMBOL_BIDHIGH/SYMBOL_LASTHIGH Maximum Bid within the day/Maximum Last per day
double bid_last_low; // SYMBOL_BIDLOW/SYMBOL_LASTLOW Minimum Bid within the day/Minimum Last per day
double ask; // SYMBOL_ASK Ask - nest buy offer
double ask_high; // SYMBOL_ASKHIGH Maximum Ask of the day
double ask_low; // SYMBOL_ASKLOW Minimum Ask of the day
double volume_real_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL Real Volume of the day
double volume_high_real_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL Maximum real Volume of the day
double volume_low_real_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL Minimum real Volume of the day
double option_strike; // SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE Strike price
double volume_limit; // SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT Maximum permissible total volume for a position and pending orders in one direction
double swap_long; // SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG Long swap value
double swap_short; // SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT Short swap value
double session_volume; // SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME The total volume of deals in the current session
double session_turnover; // SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER The total turnover in the current session
double session_interest; // SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST The total volume of open positions
double session_buy_ord_volume; // SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME The total volume of Buy orders at the moment
double session_sell_ord_volume; // SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME The total volume of Sell orders at the moment
double session_open; // SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN Session open price
double session_close; // SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE Session close price
double session_aw; // SYMBOL_SESSION_AW The average weighted price of the session
};
MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; // Current symbol data
MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol; // Previous symbol data
//---
Eliminamos todas las variables de miembro de la clase para guardar las propiedades controladas y cambiadas del objeto de símbolo; ahora, todos estos datos se guardan en las matrices de la clase del objeto básico:
//--- Current session deals
long m_control_session_deals_inc; // Controlled value of the growth of the number of deals
long m_control_session_deals_dec; // Controlled value of the decrease in the number of deals
long m_changed_session_deals_value; // Value of change in the number of deals
bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; // Flag of a change in the number of deals exceeding the growth value
bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; // Flag of a change in the number of deals exceeding the decrease value
//--- Buy orders of the current session
long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; // Controlled value of the increase of the number of Buy orders
long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; // Controlled value of the decrease in the number of Buy orders
long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; // Buy orders change value
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; // Flag of a change in the number of Buy orders exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; // Flag of a change in the number of Buy orders being less than the increase value
//--- Sell orders of the current session
long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; // Controlled value of the increase of the number of Sell orders
long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; // Controlled value of the decrease in the number of Sell orders
long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; // Sell orders change value
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; // Flag of a change in the number of Sell orders exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; // Flag of a change in the number of Sell orders exceeding the decrease value
//--- Volume of the last deal
long m_control_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the volume increase in the last deal
long m_control_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the volume decrease in the last deal
long m_changed_volume_value; // Value of the volume change in the last deal
bool m_is_change_volume_inc; // Flag of the volume change in the last deal exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_dec; // Flag of the volume change in the last deal being less than the increase value
//--- Maximum volume within a day
long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; // Controlled value of the maximum volume increase for a day
long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; // Controlled value of the maximum volume decrease for a day
long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; // Maximum volume change value within a day
bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; // Flag of the maximum day volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; // Flag of the maximum day volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum volume within a day
long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; // Controlled value of the minimum volume increase for a day
long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; // Controlled value of the minimum volume decrease for a day
long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; // Minimum volume change value within a day
bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; // Flag of the minimum day volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; // Flag of the minimum day volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- Spread
int m_control_spread_inc; // Controlled spread increase value in points
int m_control_spread_dec; // Controlled spread decrease value in points
int m_changed_spread_value; // Spread change value in points
bool m_is_change_spread_inc; // Flag of spread change in points exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_spread_dec; // Flag of spread change in points exceeding the decrease value
//--- StopLevel
int m_control_stops_level_inc; // Controlled StopLevel increase value in points
int m_control_stops_level_dec; // Controlled StopLevel decrease value in points
int m_changed_stops_level_value; // StopLevel change value in points
bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; // Flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; // Flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the decrease value
//--- Freeze distance
int m_control_freeze_level_inc; // Controlled FreezeLevel increase value in points
int m_control_freeze_level_dec; // Controlled FreezeLevel decrease value in points
int m_changed_freeze_level_value; // FreezeLevel change value in points
bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; // Flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; // Flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the decrease value
//--- Bid/Last
double m_control_bid_last_inc; // Controlled value of Bid or Last price increase
double m_control_bid_last_dec; // Controlled value of Bid or Last price decrease
double m_changed_bid_last_value; // Bid or Last price change value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; // Flag of Bid or Last price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; // Flag of Bid or Last price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Maximum Bid/Last of the day
double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; // Controlled increase value of the maximum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the maximum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; // Maximum Bid or Last change value for the day
bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; // Flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; // Flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum Bid/Last of the day
double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; // Controlled increase value of the minimum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the minimum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; // Minimum Bid or Last change value for the day
bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; // Flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; // Flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Ask
double m_control_ask_inc; // Controlled value of the Ask price increase
double m_control_ask_dec; // Controlled value of the Ask price decrease
double m_changed_ask_value; // Ask price change value
bool m_is_change_ask_inc; // Flag of the Ask price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_ask_dec; // Flag of the Ask price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Maximum Ask price for the day
double m_control_ask_high_inc; // Controlled increase value of the maximum Ask price of the day
double m_control_ask_high_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the maximum Ask price of the day
double m_changed_ask_high_value; // Maximum Ask price change value for the day
bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; // Flag of the maximum Ask price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; // Flag of the maximum Ask price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum Ask price for the day
double m_control_ask_low_inc; // Controlled increase value of the minimum Ask price of the day
double m_control_ask_low_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the minimum Ask price of the day
double m_changed_ask_low_value; // Minimum Ask price change value for the day
bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; // Flag of the minimum Ask price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; // Flag of the minimum Ask price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Real Volume for the day
double m_control_volume_real_inc; // Controlled value of the real volume increase of the day
double m_control_volume_real_dec; // Controlled value of the real volume decrease of the day
double m_changed_volume_real_value; // Real volume change value of the day
bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; // Flag of the real volume change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; // Flag of the real volume change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Maximum real volume for the day
double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; // Controlled value of the maximum real volume increase of the day
double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; // Controlled value of the maximum real volume decrease of the day
double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; // Maximum real volume change value of the day
bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; // Flag of the maximum real volume change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; // Flag of the maximum real volume change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum real volume for the day
double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; // Controlled value of the minimum real volume increase of the day
double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; // Controlled value of the minimum real volume decrease of the day
double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; // Minimum real volume change value of the day
bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; // Flag of the minimum real volume change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; // Flag of the minimum real volume change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Strike price
double m_control_option_strike_inc; // Controlled value of the strike price increase
double m_control_option_strike_dec; // Controlled value of the strike price decrease
double m_changed_option_strike_value; // Strike price change value
bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; // Flag of the strike price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; // Flag of the strike price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Total volume of positions and orders
double m_changed_volume_limit_value; // Minimum total volume change value
bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; // Flag of the minimum total volume increase
bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; // Flag of the minimum total volume decrease
//--- Swap long
double m_changed_swap_long_value; // Swap long change value
bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; // Flag of the swap long increase
bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; // Flag of the swap long decrease
//--- Swap short
double m_changed_swap_short_value; // Swap short change value
bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; // Flag of the swap short increase
bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; // Flag of the swap short decrease
//--- The total volume of deals in the current session
double m_control_session_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the total trade volume increase in the current session
double m_control_session_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the total trade volume decrease in the current session
double m_changed_session_volume_value; // The total deal volume change value in the current session
bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; // Flag of total trade volume change in the current session exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; // Flag of total trade volume change in the current session exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total turnover in the current session
double m_control_session_turnover_inc; // Controlled value of the total turnover increase in the current session
double m_control_session_turnover_dec; // Controlled value of the total turnover decrease in the current session
double m_changed_session_turnover_value; // Total turnover change value in the current session
bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; // Flag of total turnover change in the current session exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; // Flag of total turnover change in the current session exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total volume of open positions
double m_control_session_interest_inc; // Controlled value of the total open position volume increase in the current session
double m_control_session_interest_dec; // Controlled value of the total open position volume decrease in the current session
double m_changed_session_interest_value; // Change value of the open positions total volume in the current session
bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; // Flag of total open positions' volume change in the current session exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; // Flag of total open positions' volume change in the current session exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total volume of Buy orders at the moment
double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the current total buy order volume increase
double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the current total buy order volume decrease
double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; // Change value of the current total buy order volume
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; // Flag of changing the current total buy orders volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; // Flag of changing the current total buy orders volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total volume of Sell orders at the moment
double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the current total sell order volume increase
double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the current total sell order volume decrease
double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; // Change value of the current total sell order volume
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; // Flag of changing the current total sell orders volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; // Flag of changing the current total sell orders volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- Session open price
double m_control_session_open_inc; // Controlled value of the session open price increase
double m_control_session_open_dec; // Controlled value of the session open price decrease
double m_changed_session_open_value; // Session open price change value
bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; // Flag of the session open price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; // Flag of the session open price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Session close price
double m_control_session_close_inc; // Controlled value of the session close price increase
double m_control_session_close_dec; // Controlled value of the session close price decrease
double m_changed_session_close_value; // Session close price change value
bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; // Flag of the session close price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; // Flag of the session close price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- The average weighted session price
double m_control_session_aw_inc; // Controlled value of the average weighted session price increase
double m_control_session_aw_dec; // Controlled value of the average weighted session price decrease
double m_changed_session_aw_value; // The average weighted session price change value
bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; // Flag of the average weighted session price change value exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec; // Flag of the average weighted session price change value exceeding the decrease value
Eliminamos por innecesarios los metodos destacados:
//--- Initialize the variables of (1) tracked, (2) controlled symbol data virtual void InitChangesParams(void); virtual void InitControlsParams(void); //--- Check symbol changes, return a change code virtual int SetEventCode(void); //--- Set an event type and fill in the event list virtual void SetTypeEvent(void); //--- Return description of symbol events string EventDescription(const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event);
Y declaramos el método de comprobación del cambio de las propiedades del símbolo y la
creación de eventos en lugar del método virtual para establecer el codigo de cambio de la propiedad del símbolo:
//--- Initialize the variables of controlled symbol data virtual void InitControlsParams(void); //--- Check the list of symbol property changes and create an event void CheckEvents(void);
Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase la declaración de los métodos que establecen las magnitudes monitoreadas y retornan los valores de
control establecidos de las propiedades monitoreadas, las magnitudes de cambio de las propiedades y las banderas:
public: //--- Set the change value of the controlled symbol property template<typename T> void SetControlChangedValue(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the value of the controlled symbol property (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a symbol property change exceeding the (1) increase and (2) decrease values template<typename T> void SetControlFlagINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC(const int property,const T value); //--- Return the set value of the (1) integer and (2) real symbol property controlled increase long GetControlParameterINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } //--- Return the set value of the (1) integer and (2) real symbol property controlled decrease long GetControlParameterDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real symbol property value change exceeding the increase value long GetControlFlagINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real symbol property value change exceeding the decrease value bool GetControlFlagDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return (bool)this.GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return (bool)this.GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } //--- Return the change value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object property long GetControlChangedValue(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Cada método se ejecuta como dos métodos sobrecargados que llaman a los métodos del objeto básico, y que se corresponden con el tipo de la
propiedad establecida/ comprobada del objeto de símbolo.
Anteriormente, ya escribimos los métodos de acceso simplificado a ciertas propiedades del objeto de símbolo. Vamos a añadir a ese mismo lugar los métodos para establecer las magnitudes de los niveles de control de los valores de las propiedades y a declarar los métodos para establecer/obtener los datos para Bid/Last y los parámetros relacionados con ellos (antes, se seleccionaba de forma automática qué usar, Bid o Last, dependiendo de los precios según los cuales se construye el gráfico. Ahora, es necesario crear los métodos para trabajar con estos datos):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and set the parameters of tracked property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Execution //--- Flag of changing the trading mode for a symbol bool IsChangedTradeMode(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_mode; } //--- Current session deals //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the number of deals during the current session //--- getting (3) the number of deals change value during the current session, //--- getting the flag of the number of deals change during the current session exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlSessionDealsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } //--- Buy orders of the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current number of Buy orders //--- getting (4) the current number of Buy orders change value, //--- getting the flag of the current Buy orders' number change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } //--- Sell orders of the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current number of Sell orders //--- getting (4) the current number of Sell orders change value, //--- getting the flag of the current Sell orders' number change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } //--- Volume of the last deal //--- setting the last deal volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) volume change values in the last deal, //--- getting the flag of the volume change in the last deal exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } //--- Maximum volume within a day //--- setting the maximum day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the maximum volume change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the maximum day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeHighInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } //--- Minimum volume within a day //--- setting the minimum day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the minimum volume change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the minimum day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeLowInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } //--- Spread //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) spread change value in points, //--- getting the flag of the spread change in points exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSpreadInc(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSpreadDec(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSpreadLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedSpread(void) const { return (int)this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } //--- StopLevel //--- setting the controlled StopLevel (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) StopLevel change value in points, //--- getting the flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlStopLevelInc(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlStopLevelDec(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } //--- Freeze distance //--- setting the controlled FreezeLevel (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) FreezeLevel change value in points, //--- getting the flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlFreezeLevelInc(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } //--- Bid //--- setting the controlled Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBid(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } //--- The highest Bid price of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } //--- The lowest Bid price of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBidLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } //--- Last //--- setting the controlled Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLast(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } //--- The highest Last price of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } //--- The lowest Last price of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLastLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } //--- Bid/Last //--- setting the controlled Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLevel(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLast(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLast(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLast(void) const; //--- Maximum Bid/Last of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastHighInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastHighDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh(void) const; //--- Minimum Bid/Last of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastLowInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLowDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow(void) const; //--- Ask //--- setting the controlled Ask price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Ask price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Ask price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAsk(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } //--- Maximum Ask price for the day //--- setting the maximum day Ask controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the maximum Ask change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the maximum day Ask change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } //--- Minimum Ask price for the day //--- setting the minimum day Ask controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the minimum Ask change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the minimum day Ask change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAskLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } //--- Real Volume for the day //--- setting the real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the real day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } //--- Maximum real volume for the day //--- setting the maximum real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the maximum real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the maximum real day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } //--- Minimum real volume for the day //--- setting the minimum real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the minimum real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the minimum real day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } //--- Strike price //--- setting the controlled strike price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) the change value of the strike price, //--- getting the flag of the strike price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlOptionStrikeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } //--- Maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the change value of the maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } //--- Swap long //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the swap long change value, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the swap long void SetControlSwapLongLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } //--- Swap short //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the swap short change value, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the swap short void SetControlSwapShortLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } //--- The total volume of deals in the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total volume of deals during the current session //--- getting (4) the total deal volume change value in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the total deal volume change during the current session exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } //--- The total turnover in the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total turnover during the current session //--- getting (4) the total turnover change value in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the total turnover change during the current session exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } //--- The total volume of open positions //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total volume of open positions during the current session //--- getting (4) the change value of the open positions total volume in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the open positions total volume change during the current session exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionInterestInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } //--- The total volume of Buy orders at the moment //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current total buy order volume //--- getting (4) the change value of the current total buy order volume, //--- getting the flag of the current total buy orders' volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } //--- The total volume of Sell orders at the moment //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current total sell order volume //--- getting (4) the change value of the current total sell order volume, //--- getting the flag of the current total sell orders' volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } //--- Session open price //--- setting the controlled session open price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the session open price, //--- getting the flag of the session open price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } //--- Session close price //--- setting the controlled session close price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the session close price, //--- getting the flag of the session close price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } //--- The average weighted session price //--- setting the controlled session average weighted price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the average weighted session price, //--- getting the flag of the average weighted session price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } //---
Vamos a analizar la implementación de los metodos declarados y el cambio de los ya existentes.
Introducimos algunos pequeños cambios en el constructor de la clase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index) { this.m_name=name; this.m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if(!this.Exist()) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\"",": ",TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере","Error. No such symbol on the server")); this.m_global_error=ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL; } bool select=::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); ::ResetLastError(); if(!select) { if(!this.SetToMarketWatch()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: ","Failed to put in market watch. Error: "),this.m_global_error); } } ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_name,this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: ","Could not get current prices. Error: "),this.m_global_error); } //--- Initialize control data this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Initialize symbol data this.Reset(); this.InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: ","Failed to get margin rates. Error: "),this.m_global_error); return; } #endif //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = (long)this.m_tick.volume; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this.TickTime(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this.SymbolExists(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this.SymbolCustom(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this.SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this.SymbolExpirationMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this.SymbolOptionMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this.SymbolOptionRight(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this.SymbolChartMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this.SymbolCalcMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this.SymbolSwapMode(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this.m_tick.bid; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this.m_tick.ask; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this.m_tick.last; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this.SymbolBidHigh(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this.SymbolBidLow(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this.m_name; this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_PATH); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this.SymbolBasis(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this.SymbolBank(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this.SymbolISIN(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this.SymbolFormula(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this.SymbolPage(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this.SymbolDigitsLot(); //--- if(!select) this.RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Compare CSymbol objects by all possible properties (for sorting lists by a specified symbol object property)| //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para identificar con precisión los eventos de los objetos en la clase del objeto básico, asignamos al tipo del objeto de símbolo el indentificador de la colección de símbolos y establecemos el tamaño de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real de los datos para monitorear los eventos en las propiedades de los objetos de símbolo con el objeto padre básico. A continuación, inicializamos los parámetros modificables y de control en las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real.
Asimismo, hemos modificado el método Refresh() del objeto de símbolo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update all symbol data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::Refresh(void) { //--- Update quote data if(!this.RefreshRates()) return; #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } #endif //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Update integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); //--- Update real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); this.CheckEvents(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí: dado que nos hemos librado de la necesidad de crear estructuras para guardar el estado actual y pasado de las propiedades del símbolo, aquí
hemos eliminado el rellenado de la estructura de datos del estado actual del símbolo, y en lugar de ello, hemos organizado
el rellenado de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero
y
real en el objeto básico.
A continuación, cuando las matrices han sido rellenadas, necesitaremos llamar al método Refresh() del objeto básico CBaseObj, en el que se realiza la búsqueda de los cambios sucedidos y se crea la lista de eventos básicos del objeto heredero.
Después de que la lista de eventos básicos en la clase padre haya sido creada (si se dan los criterios de generación de eventos), comprobamos los eventos básicos con el método CheckEvents(), y si estos existen, creamos una lista con los eventos del símbolo.
Implementamos el método de comprobación de eventos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the list of symbol property changes and create an event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::CheckEvents(void) { int total=this.m_list_events_base.Total(); if(total==0) return; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent *event=this.GetEventBase(i); if(event==NULL) continue; long lvalue=0; this.UshortToLong(this.MSCfromTime(this.TickTime()),0,lvalue); this.UshortToLong(event.Reason(),1,lvalue); this.UshortToLong(COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID,2,lvalue); if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),lvalue,event.Value(),this.Name())) this.m_is_event=true; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui: Si la lista de eventos basicos está vacía, salimos.
Obtenemos en el ciclo por la lista de eventos básicos el siguiente evento, y si el evento ha sido obtenido, creamos el evento del símbolo:
- obtenemos solo los milisegundos de la hora actual en milisegundos y los añadimos a los primeros bytes del parámetro long del evento
- obtenemos el motivo del evento (aumento/disminución/mayor/menor al nivel) y lo añadimos a los segundos dos bytes del parámetro long del evento
- añadimos el identificador de la colección de símbolos a los terceros dos bytes del párametro long del evento
- añadimos el evento de símbolo a la lista de eventos de símbolo y establecemos la bandera de presencia de un evento en el símbolo
Método de inicialización de las variables de los datos controlables del símbolo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize the variables of controlled symbol data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::InitControlsParams(void) { this.ResetControlsParams(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Simplemente llama al método que resetea las variables de los valores controlables de los datos del objeto que ya hemos analizado anteriormente.
Métodos para establecer las magnitudes controlables y las banderas de los cambios sucedidos, así como los métodos de obtención del
tamaño del los cambios sucedidos y las banderas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled property increase | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledValueINC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledValueINC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled property decrease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledValueDEC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledValueDEC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled property level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the symbol property value change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledFlagINC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledFlagINC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the symbol property value change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledFlagDEC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledFlagDEC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the change value of the controlled symbol property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledChangedValue(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledChangedValue(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the Bid or Last price controlled increase | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the Bid or Last price controlled decrease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the Bid or Last price change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the Bid or Last price change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled increase value | //| of the maximum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled decrease value | //| of the maximum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the maximum Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the maximum Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the maximum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the maximum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled increase value | //| of the minimum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled decrease value | //| of the minimum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the minimum Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the minimum Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the minimum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the minimum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ya hemos analizado métodos semejantes al mejorar la clase del objeto básico: aquí se llaman precisamente estos métodos que hemos estudiado, dependiendo de la propiedad necesaria del objeto de símbolo.
Con esto, podemos considerar finalizada la clase del objeto básico.
Ahora solo queda mejorar un poco la clase de la colección de símbolos.
Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ SymbolsCollection.mqh e introducimos los cambios necesarios.
Dado que ya no es necesario crear para cada objeto nuestras propias enumeraciones con sus eventos,
establecemos para la variable "último evento del símbolo" y para el método GetLastEvent() los tipos int, en lugar del tipo ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT anterior:
int m_last_event; // The last event
int GetLastEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_event; }
Dado que ahora todos los eventos del símbolo (y de cualquier otro objeto heredero) se procesan en la clase del objeto básico,
renombramos el método EventDescription() como EventMWDescription(), y transmitimos al método la variable con el tipo de enumeración de eventos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado":
//--- Return the description of the (1) Market Watch window event, (2) mode of working with symbols string EventMWDescription(const ENUM_MW_EVENT event); string ModeSymbolsListDescription(void);
Debido a que han cambiado las denominaciones de las enumeraciones,
el método de trabajo con la ventana de "Observación de mercado" ha sufrido algunos cambios ( se han modificado las denominaciones de las enumeraciones y el tipo de la variable de evento):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with market watch window events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl(const bool send_events=true) { ::ResetLastError(); //--- If no current prices are received, exit if(!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(),this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } uchar array[]; int sum=0; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Calculate the hash sum of all visible symbols in the Market Watch window this.m_total_symbols=this.SymbolsTotalVisible(); //--- In the loop by all Market Watch window symbols int total_symbols=::SymbolsTotal(true); for(int i=0;i<total_symbols;i++) { //--- get a symbol name by index string name=::SymbolName(i,true); //--- skip if invisible if(!::SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE)) continue; //--- write symbol name (characters) codes to the uchar array ::StringToCharArray(name,array); //--- in a loop by the resulting array, sum up the values of all array cells creating the symbol code for(int j=::ArraySize(array)-1;j>WRONG_VALUE;j--) sum+=array[j]; //--- add the symbol code and the loop index specifying the symbol index in the market watch list to the hash sum m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } //--- If sending events is disabled, create the collection list and exit saving the current hash some as the previous one if(!send_events) { //--- Clear the list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- Clear the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- Clear the market watch window snapshot this.CopySymbolsNames(); //--- save the current hash some as the previous one this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; //--- save the current number of visible symbols as the previous one this.m_total_symbol_prev=this.m_total_symbols; return; } //--- If the hash sum of symbols in the Market Watch window has changed if(this.m_hash_sum!=this.m_hash_sum_prev) { //--- Define the Market Watch window event this.m_delta_symbol=this.m_total_symbols-this.m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id= (ushort( this.m_total_symbols>this.m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this.m_total_symbols<this.m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT) ); //--- Adding a symbol to the Market Watch window if(event_id==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD) { string name=""; //--- In the loop by all Market Watch window symbols int total=::SymbolsTotal(true), index=WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the symbol name and check its "visibility". Skip it if invisible name=::SymbolName(i,true); if(!::SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE)) continue; //--- If there is no symbol in the collection symbol list yet if(!this.IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { //--- clear the collection list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- recreate the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- create the symbol collection snapshot this.CopySymbolsNames(); //--- get a new symbol index in the Market Watch window index=this.GetSymbolIndexByName(name); //--- If the "Adding a new symbol" event is successfully added to the event list if(this.EventAdd(event_id,this.TickTime(),index,name)) { //--- send the event to the chart: //--- long value = event time in milliseconds, double value = symbol index, string value = added symbol name ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,this.TickTime(),index,name); } } } //--- Save the new number of visible symbols in the market watch window this.m_total_symbols=this.SymbolsTotalVisible(); } //--- Remove a symbol from the Market Watch window else if(event_id==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL) { //--- clear the collection list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- recreate the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- In a loop by the market watch window snapshot int total=this.m_list_names.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total;i++) { //--- get a symbol name string name=this.m_list_names.At(i); if(name==NULL) continue; //--- if no symbol with such a name exists in the collection symbol list if(!this.IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { //--- If the "Removing a symbol" event is successfully added to the event list if(this.EventAdd(event_id,this.TickTime(),WRONG_VALUE,name)) { //--- send the event to the chart: //--- long value = event tine in milliseconds, double value = -1 for an absent symbol, string value = a removed symbol name ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,this.TickTime(),WRONG_VALUE,name); } } } //--- Recreate the market watch snapshot this.CopySymbolsNames(); //--- Save the new number of visible symbols in the market watch window this.m_total_symbols=this.SymbolsTotalVisible(); } //--- Sorting symbols in the Market Watch window else if(event_id==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT) { //--- clear the collection list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- set sorting of the collection list as sorting by index this.m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); //--- recreate the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- get the current symbol index in the Market Watch window int index=this.GetSymbolIndexByName(Symbol()); //--- send the event to the chart: //--- long value = event time in milliseconds, double value = current symbol index, string value = current symbol name ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,this.TickTime(),index,::Symbol()); } //--- save the current number of visible symbols as the previous one this.m_total_symbol_prev=this.m_total_symbols; //--- save the current hash some as the previous one this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Exactamente de la misma forma se ha modificado el tipo de la
variable de evento en el método de trabajo con la lista de eventos de la colección de símbolos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with the events of the collection symbol list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl(void) { this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); //--- The full update of all collection symbols int total=this.m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol=this.m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; symbol.Refresh(); if(!symbol.IsEvent()) continue; this.m_is_event=true; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if(list==NULL) continue; this.m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for(int j=0; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this.m_last_event=event_id; if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),event.SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),event.SParam()); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el método que retorna la descripción de línea del evento de la ventana de observación de mercado también se
han modificado las denominaciones de las constantes de la enumeraciones con los eventos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Market Watch window event description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription(const ENUM_MW_EVENT event) { return ( event==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage("В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ","Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window") : event==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage("Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ","Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window") : event==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage("Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"","Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window") : EnumToString(event) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase CEngine. Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh e introducimos algunos cambios en el mismo:
La variable que guarda el último evento en las propiedades del símbolo y el método que retorna el valor de esta variable también tendrán el tipo int:
int m_last_symbol_event; // Last event in the symbol properties
int LastSymbolsEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_symbol_event; }
Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase la declaración del método que extrae el número ushort del contenedor long según el índice de guardado establecido en el parámetro long del número ushort:
//--- Извлекает нужное ushort-число из упакованного long-значения ushort LongToUshortFromByte(const long source_value,const uchar index) const;
Y en ese mismo sitio, escribimos tres métodos que retornan de inmediato los valores en milisegundos, el motivo y la fuente del evento del parámetro long del evento:
//--- Return event (1) milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from its 'long' value ushort EventMSC(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,0); } ushort EventReason(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,1); } ushort EventSource(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,2); }
Dado que el valor cero constituye la primera propiedad de tipo entero de caulquier objeto, cambiamos en la lista de inicialización del
constructor de la clase
el valor de inicialización para la variable que guarda el último evento del
símbolo, ahora, esta se inicializará con un valor negativo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) {
Implementación del método que extrae un número ushort de un contenedor long según el índice de los bytes de su ubicación en los componentes del contenedor long:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Retrieve a necessary 'ushort' number from the packed 'long' value| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte(const long source_value,const uchar index) const { if(index>3) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3","Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3")); return 0; } long res=source_value>>(16*index); return ushort(res &=0xFFFF); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos al método el valor long del cual debemos extraer el número
ushort y el índice de los bytes en los que se ubica el número
(ya hemos visto anteriormente el recuadro de ubicación de los número ushort en el contenedor long); a continuación,
comprobamos que el índice se haya indicado correctamente,
y mostramos un mensaje sobre el error si el índice es incorrecto,
retornando después 0.
Después, desplazamos los bits del número long 16 * index bits a la derecha, colocamos una máscara para "extinguir" los bits antiguos restantes y retornamos el número ushort extraído de esta forma.
Para trabajar en MQL4, necesitaremos indicar al compilador el error de tamaño cero de la matriz ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY,
que no conoce.
El error más adecuado para el tamaño cero de la matriz de los conocidos para el compilador MQL4 es el de "matriz incorrecta". Este vamos a indicar precisamente como alternativa al error de tamaño cero de la matriz.
Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh y añadimos el código del error desconocido para el compilador MQL4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ToMQL4.mqh | //| Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70 | //| https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Error codes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Estos son todos los cambios que teníamos que hacer para iniciar el funcionamiento de los símbolos con la nueva funcionalidad de eventos ofrecida por el objeto CBaseObj a todos sus herederos.
Simulando la funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca
Para simular la nueva funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart17.mq5 en la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part17.
Vamos a simular el cambio de spread del símbolo actual en 4 puntos (aumento y disminución), ademas de controlar el tamaño del spread en 15 puntos. Para el precio Bid, controlaremos el aumento/disminución de su valor en +/- 10 puntos, y también monitorearemos el cruzamiento del nivel 1.13700 por parte del precio.
Para establecer los valores controlables anteriormente mencionados, bastará en este ejemplo con escribir en el manejador OnInit() las siguientes líneas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nThe number of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximal number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Количество используемых символов: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Set controlled values for the current symbol CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if(symbol!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the current symbol price increase by 10 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(10*Point()); //--- Set control of the current symbol price decrease by 10 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(10*Point()); //--- Set control of the current symbol spread increase by 4 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(4); //--- Set control of the current symbol spread decrease by 4 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(4); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 15 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(15); //--- Set control of the price crossing the level of 1.13700 symbol.SetControlBidLevel(1.13700); } //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Set CTrade trading class parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Este ejemplo de establecimiento de los parámetros controlables del símbolo es de prueba, por eso, hemos indicado directamente los
valores de control en OnInit().
Sin embargo, nada nos impide cambiar los valores monitoreados del símbolo partiendo de ciertos criterios actuales durante el trabajo: todos los métodos existen en el objeto básico, y bastará con obtener acceso a cualquiera de los objetos heredados de CBaseObj para tener a nuestra disposición los métodos para establecer los parámtros controlables y los métodos para obtener los parámetros modificados, y a continuación cambiar los parámatros controlables según la lógica implementada en el programa, ya sea de forma programática o desde el envoltorio gráfico de la biblioteca que se también se creará como resultado.
Eliminamos del manejador OnTick() del asesor la variable que guarda
el último evento del símbolo; ahora, para monitorear los eventos de los símbolos tenemos otras herramientas, como la
comparación simple del estado actual y el anterior.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Initializing the last events static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event=WRONG_VALUE; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event=WRONG_VALUE; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event=WRONG_VALUE; //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) {
Modificamos el manejador de eventos de la biblioteca en la parte del manejador de eventos de la colección de símbolos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling DoEasy library events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDoEasyEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; string event="::"+string(idx); //--- Retrieve (1) event time milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from lparam, as well as (4) set the exact event time ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()*1000+msc; //--- Handling market watch window events if(idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name=""; //--- Market Watch window event string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": "+sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",descr,name); } //--- Handling symbol events if(source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if(symbol==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Check event reasons and display its description in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handling trading events if(idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event=EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)ushort(idx)); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(sparam,SYMBOL_DIGITS); } //--- Handling account events else if(idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",sparam,": ",engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); //--- if this is an equity increase if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { //--- Close a position with the highest profit exceeding zero when the equity exceeds the value, //--- specified in the CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams() method for //--- the m_control_equity_inc variable tracking the equity increase by 15 units (by default) //--- AccountCollection file, InitControlsParams() method, string 1199 //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select positions with the profit exceeding zero list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL,0,MORE); if(list_positions!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the position index with the highest profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todos los cambios han sido comentados en el código, y se reducen a la obtención de la descripción del evento del objeto de símbolo y su muestra en el diario, dependiendo del motivo del evento. En el manejador que no es de prueba, en lugar de mostrar el mensaje en el diario, debemos escribir el manejador normal del evento.
Vamos a compilar el asesor e iniciarlo en el simulador:
Como podemos ver, al aumentar o disminuir el tamaño del spread por encima de las magnitudes establecidas, en el diario se muestra una entrada sobre ello. Exactamente lo mismo sucede con los cambios del precio Bid: un aumento o una disminución de su valor en más de 10 puntos se muestra en el diario con la entrada correspondiente. Y, finalmente, cuando el precio Bid cruza el nivel de control establecido, también se mostrará una entrada sobre ello en el diario.
De esta manera, hemos creado un objeto básico que permite monitorear los eventos de cualquier objeto heredero propio y enviar estos eventos
al programa de control, donde se los puede monitorear y reaccionar a los mismos de acuerdo con la lógica implementada en el programa, así como
establecer nuevos valores y niveles a monitorear, lo que permite controlar de forma flexible la lógica de funcionamiento del programa.
¿Qué es lo próximo?
En el siguiente artículo, implementaremos el funcionamiento del objeto de cuenta y sus eventos usando como base la funcionalidad de la
clase del objeto básico CBaseObj.
Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo
y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.
Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.
