Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XVII): Interactividad de los objetos de la biblioteca.

Contenido





En el artículo anterior creamos el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, y ahora, cualquier objeto heredado del básico obtiene la funcionalidad de eventos: resulta muy sencillo monitorear los eventos que suceden en las propiedades de la clase heredera del objeto básico.

Hoy vamos a dar un paso más, asiganando a este objeto la funcionalidad necesaria, lo que significará que podremos decidir qué propiedades principalmente se controlarán desde el exterior para su posible cambio, así como la magnitud del cambio controlado y la magnitud del nivel controlado del valor de la propiedad de objeto. De esta forma, a todos los objetos de la biblioteca se le añadirá una funcionalidad que permite al usuario interactuar de forma activa con los objetos de la biblioteca.

Por ejemplo, para abrir una posición, queremos tener en cuenta el spread y el nivel de precio. Podremos establecer fácilmente el tamaño controlable del spread y monitorear el cruzamiento de cualquier nivel por parte del precio, después de lo cual se abrirá una posición. Bastará con establecer de forma automática el spread por debajo del cual será posible comerciar, y un valor de nivel de precio cuyo cruzamiento conllevará el envío de un evento de objeto de símbolo al programa sobre el permiso de comercio según el spread y el cruzamiento del nivel controlado por parte del precio.

Y, lo que no es menos importante, nos libraremos de la necesidad de usar las banderas de evento (lo cual establece una limitación sobre el número de posibles eventos para el seguimiento y obliga a guardar las listas de enumeración de todos los posibles tipos de evento para cada objeto). Ahora, el número de posibles eventos se corresponderá con el número de propiedades del objeto: de tipo entero y de tipo real. Aquellas propiedades que no tenemos que monitorear se inicializarán con el valor LONG_MAX, y por consiguiente, no participarán en la búsqueda de eventos de objeto.



Dado que los objetos de la biblioteca se guardan en sus colecciones, realizaremos la actualización de las propiedades de los objetos en la colección en el temporizador de la biblioteca con la ayuda de los métodos Refresh() de las colecciones, donde, a su vez, se llaman los métodos Refresh() de los objetos que se guardan en la lista de colección. Bien, si realizamos el seguimiento (en el método Refresh() del objeto básico) del cambio de las propiedades del objeto heredero para ver si han cambiado en las magnitudes establecidas, lograremos crear un sencillo modelo para cada uno de los objetos de la biblioteca. Y cada uno de los objetos enviará una lista con sus eventos al objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine.

De esta forma, un programa construido usando como base la biblioteca, siempre conocerá todos los eventos sucedidos en cualquiera de los objetos de cualquier colección. Y nosotros siempre podremos establecer y modificar programáticamente para cada objeto de cualquier colección el tamaño de la magnitud controlable para cada propiedad.

Y todo ello con ayuda de la clase simple del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca.



Métodos de control de eventos del objeto básico de la biblioteca

El trabajo con los eventos de los objetos básicos de la biblioteca se organizará de la forma siguiente: antes, para determinar los eventos de una clase concreta, hacíamos para ella nuestros propios métodos de control de eventos, creábamos banderas de los eventos y las enumeraciones de los posibles eventos de los objetos. Ahora, cuando el control de los eventos de las clases herederas esté organizado en su clase básica única, deberemos implementar el control universal de eventos, ya sean, por ejemplo, eventos de símbolo o eventos de cuenta, o bien eventos de cualquier otra clase que se cree en el futuro. Por eso, aquí nos vendrá bien el control del cambio del estado de las propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto: su lista para cada clase heredera es única y representará un identificador de evento. Asimismo, necesitaremos tener en cuenta la dirección del cambio de las propiedades (el aumento o disminución del valor de la propiedad); lo denominaremos motivo del evento y la magnitud en la que ha cambiado la propiedad del objeto. Registraremos el indicador del evento, su motivo y la magnitud del cambio en la clase simple del evento básico del objeto; asimismo, guardaremos en la lista los eventos que suceden simultáneamente.

Antes determinamos que, para enviar eventos al programa, íbamos a usar un evento con parámetros rigurosamente establecidos (el identificador del evento, el valor long, el valor double y el valor string del evento), y enviar en el parámetro long la hora del evento en milisegundos. Ahora, debido a que ha cambiado el concepto de determinación de eventos, vamos a necesitar definir con exactitud el evento de varios parámetros:

Identificador de evento: propiedad del objeto que ha sido modificada. Cada objeto tiene sus propiedades únicas, y no hay necesidad de disponer de un programa que no sabe nada sobre el objeto en el que ha cambiado una propiedad y cuál de estas propiedades ha cambiado (de tipo entero o real), por eso, no existe la posibilidad de definirla según el identificador de evento. Motivo del evento: aumento o disminución del valor de la propiedad, o bien el cruzamiento del nivel controlado. Este valor tampoco nos da la posibilidad de determinar un evento con exactitud. No obstante, según el identificador del evento y su motivo, podemos ya determinar que cierta propiedad de cierto objeto o bien ha aumentado, o bien ha disminuido, o bien se ha cruzado la magnitud controlada establecida. Por eso, para identificar un evento con precisión, necesitamos indicar el identificador de la clase en cuyo objeto ha tenido lugar el evento.

A modo de semejante identificador servirá sin lugar a dudas el identificador de la lista de colección, ya que este indica con exactitud la pertenencia de un objeto a determinada clase: un símbolo, una cuenta, o cualquier otro creado en el futuro objeto de la colección. Por eso, será necesario enviar además al evento:

El identificador de la colección: entonces, los tres identificadores enumerados permitirán determinar el evento de forma unívoca. La propiedad de línea del evento: denominación del objeto en el que ha sucedido el evento.

Bien, ya vemos que para determinar un evento, necesitamos obtener los tres parámetros de tipo entero, pero también obtener de alguna forma la hora del evento que se transmite de la misma forma mediante un valor long. Y nosotros solo tenemos un valor long del evento. ¿Qué podemos hacer? La salida es simple: transmitiremos en un mismo parámetro long las tres propiedades de tipo entero del evento, pero con el tipo ushort. El tipo long tiene ocho bytes, y el tipo ushort, dos. Esto significa que en un contenedor long podemos guardar tres números ushort, registrados en 0,1 bytes, 2,3 bytes, 4,5 bytes del número long, y aún nos quedarán dos bytes 6 y 7 para transmitir otro valor ushort si lo necesitáramos posteriormente.

Para determinar la hora del evento en el que ha sucedido, tendremos suficiente con transmitir solo los milisegundos de la hora en los bytes 0 y 1 del parámetro long.



La fecha y la hora del evento se podrán tomar de TimeCurrent() al obtener el evento y añadir a esta hora el número de milisegundosa transmitidos en los bytes cero y uno del valor long del evento.



El motivo del evento lo registraremos en los bytes dos y tres del parámetro long, mientras que



el identificador de la clase lo transmitiremos en los bytes 4 y 5 del parámetro long del evento.



De esta forma, al obtener un evento, extraeremos del parámetro long los tres valores ushort, y según ellos, podremos establecer la hora del evento y obtener datos adicionales para identificar exactamente el evento según el identificador del evento transmitido como parámetro ushort custom_event_id en EventChartCustom() y componer a partir del indentificador del evento y los dos valores obtenidos de forma adicional de lparam el identificador exacto del evento sucedido.

Para determinar los eventos, en las propiedades del objeto heredero en el objeto padre (en el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca) comprobaremos en el temporizador el estado actual de cada una de las propiedades del objeto y lo compararemos con el estado pasado de esta propiedad. En primer lugar, comprobaremos si se ha establecido el valor cuya magnitud se debe comparar con la magnitud en la que ha cambiado el valor de la propiedad. Si el valor comprobado no ha sido establecido (se ha establecido para él LONG_MAX), esta propiedad será ignorada.

Debido a que vamos a comprobar listas de propiedades del objeto que tienen diferentes tipos: long y double, para guardar el estado pasado y el actual de las propiedades del objeto, hemos decidido que será más útil usar matrices bidimensionales, y no estructuras. En la primera dimensión de la matriz se guardarán los índices de la propiedades del objeto, y en la segunda, los valores de la propiedad cuyo índice se registra en la primera dimensión, la magnitud del cambio de la propiedad, los valores controlados y las banderas de los eventos de esta propiedad.

Vamos a aclarar por qué es más cómodo usar matrices, y no estructuras:

No podemos saber de antemano la propiedad de qué tipo vamos a comprobar, pero podemos comprobar su tipo a partir del índice la propiedad (las propiedades double del objeto siempre se ubican después de las propiedades long), esto significa que no tendremos que duplicar en la estructura los campos para los valores long y double del mismo valor comprobado de la propiedad del objeto. Simplemente registraremos en la matriz de tipo necesario (correspondiente al tipo de la propiedad determinado a partir del índice de la propiedad) todos los datos necesarios para controlar los estados de la propiedad del objeto con su tipo correcto, y no necesitaremos seleccionar en qué campo de la estructura registrar el valor transmitido, en long o en double.

En cuanto determinamos el cambio de cualquiera de las propiedades del objeto, lo añadimos a la lista de los eventos básicos del objeto(dado que la búsqueda se realiza en el objeto básico, el evento también será básico, y no deberemos confundirlo con el evento de la clase heredera, que en lo sucesivo se determinará según la lista de eventos básicos y se creará a partir de los eventos básicos cuyos punteros se guardan en esta lista).



En los métodos Refresh() de cada clase heredera se comprueban en el temporizador las listas de los cambios de las propiedades sucedidos (listas de eventos básicos), y si los objetos de estos eventos se encuentran en las listas, cada evento se transformará en un evento de la biblioteca y se enviará al programa de control.

Y para completar el cuadro, necesitaremos crear métodos que nos permitan establecer programáticamente las magnitudes controlables de los cambios para cualquier propiedad de cualquier objeto de la biblioteca creado sobre la base del objeto básico. De esta forma, podremos cambiar operativamente y en cualquier momento en el programa las condiciones necesarias de generación de eventos de los objetos necesarios.

El complejo de todas las actividades que hemos realizado para mejorar el objeto básico de la biblioteca nos permitirá no tener que pensar en crear un control de eventos para todos los objetos creados como consecuencia, bastará con usar la funcionalidad que hemos creado.

Bien, procedamos.

Dado que ahora vamos a trabajar con los eventos en el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, para identificar los eventos, debemos crear una enumeración con los motivos del evento.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Defines.mqh, después de las variantes de selección por tiempo

añadimos la enumeración de los posibles motivos de los eventos del objeto básico:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, }; enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS };

Dado que ahora no vamos a necesitar las banderas de evento, en lugar de las listas con las banderas de evento del símbolo

añadimos la lista de posibles eventos de los símbolos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado":

enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+ 1 )

Mientras que la lista de posibles eventos del símbolo será simplemente eliminada por innecesaria:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

El código del próximo evento, naturalmente, ha sido modificado en el valor que sigue al valor de la constante MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT de la enumeración ENUM_MW_EVENT.



Ahora, vamos a analizar la implementación de la funcionalidad diseñada.



Añadimos al archivo del objeto básico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh la nueva clase del evento básico:

class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return this .m_reason; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } double Value( void ) const { return this .m_value; } CBaseEvent ( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) : m_reason(reason) , m_event_id(event_id) , m_value( value ) {} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this .Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason()<compared.Reason() ? - 1 : this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

En la sección privada de la clase se ubican las variables para guardar los motivos del evento, el identificador del evento (coincide con el valor del índice de la propiedad del objeto modificada) y la magnitud del cambio de la propiedad del evento.

En la sección pública de la clase se ubican los métodos para retornar las variables de miembro de clase enumeradas anteriormente.

En los parámetros formales del constructor de clase, se transmiten los valores de estas propiedades, y en la lista de inicialización se asignan de inmediato los valores transmitidos a las variables de miembro de clase correspondientes.

Asimismo, la clase tiene un método para comparar dos objetos de clase para buscar en la lista de punteros dinámicos a los objetos, que ya hemos analizado másde una vez.



Dado que vamos a guardar la lista de propiedades controlables de los objetos en matrices bidimensionales, vamos a añadir una macrosustitución que indique el tamaño de la segunda dimensión de las matrices, y en la sección privada de la clase declararemos dos variables en las que vamos a guardar el número de propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto que se heredará de esta clase (dado que la clase básica no sabe nada sobre el número de propiedades que tienen sus herederos, y este número se deberá indicar explícitamente). Y declaramos el método para rellenar las matrices de propiedades y la búsqueda de cambios en las propiedades de los objetos herederos.



#define CONTROLS_TOTAL ( 10 ) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; template < typename T> bool FillPropertySettings ( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id); protected :

Declaramos en la sección protegida de la clase la lista para guardar los punteros a los ejemplares de los eventos básicos del objeto, la variable para guardar el identificador del evento, la bandera del primer inicio y la variable para guardar el tipo del objeto heredero.

Asimismo, hemos añadido cuatro matrices bidimensionales para guardar las propiedades y el control de su cambio (las propiedades de tipo entero y real actuales y pasadas del objeto heredero) y el método que retorna solo los milisegundos guardados en la hora del evento (para MQL4, retornamos 0, y para MQL5, el resto de la división por 1000 del valor long de la hora).

Dado que la clase básica no sabe nada sobre el número de propiedades de los objetos herederos, y debemos establecer el tamaño de las clases herederas (donde sea conocido), declaramos los métodos para la instalación y la comprobación del tamaño de las matrices:



protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base ; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start ; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL] ; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); template < typename T> void SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value); long GetControlledValueLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetControlledValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetControlledValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetControlledChangedValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; } long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value); long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

En este mismo lugar, en la sección privada de la clase, se han declarado los métodos para establecer y retornar las propiedades controlables y sus magnitudes, así como los métodos para establecer los números ushort en los bytes indicados del contenedor long según el índice. (Índice 0 => bytes 0-1, Índice 1 => bytes 2-3, Índice 2 => bytes 4-5)



Declaramos en la sección pública de la clase el reseteo de los valores de las propiedades modificables y los valores de las propiedades controlables del objeto, el método para añadir el evento básico a la lista, el método para obtener el objeto básico de la lista según el índice, así como el método que retorna el número de eventos básicos en la lista, el método virtual que retorna el tipo de objeto y el método que retorna la descripción de línea del evento básico:



public : void ResetChangesParams( void ); virtual void ResetControlsParams( void ); bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd ( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase ( const int index); int GetEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } string EventDescription ( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits); CBaseObj(); };

Ahora, vamos a analizar brevemente todos los métodos declarados más arriba.

Constructor de la clase:

CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ), m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ) , m_long_prop_total( 0 ) , m_double_prop_total( 0 ) , m_first_start( true ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear() ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

Aquí: dado que no tenemos los códigos de los eventos que hemos recopilado anteriormente a partir de las banderas, donde el valor cero indica la ausencia de evento, vamos a necesitar sustituir en la lista de inicialización de la clase la iniciacialización del código de evento por una distinta a cero (dado que cero indica el evento de la primera propiedad en la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto, y un número superior a cero indica los siguientes eventos de la lista de propiedades del objeto; en la clase padre no sabemos cuántos son), así que estableceremos para el código de evento el valor -1.

Vamos a inicializar el nombre del objeto con la denominación de la clase (el nombre se reasigna en las herederas); inicializamos el número de propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto heredero con valores cero y establecemos la bandera del primer inicio.

Establecemos en el cuerpo de la clase el tamaño de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real en la dimensión cero, limpiamos la lista de eventos básicos y establecemos para la misma la bandera de lista clasificada.



Antes, el método virtual Refresh() simplemente estaba declarado, y su implementación se delegaba en las clases herederas. Ahora, vamos a implementar este método para la clase del objeto básico; en dicho método podremos monitorear los cambios de las propiedades de los objetos herederos, así como crear (al determinar un evento) eventos básicos y añadirlos a la lista de eventos básicos para procesarlos posteriormente y crear los eventos de los objetos para enviarlos al programa:

void CBaseObj::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize() || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_long_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_long_prop_event, this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_double_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_double_prop_event, this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; if ( this .m_first_start) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_long_prop_event); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_double_prop_event); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_first_start= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); return ; } }

Hemos registrado en este mismo lugar todas las acciones en los comentarios al código, además de todo lo se hace en el método: se limpian preliminarmente las listas de eventos y se llaman los métodos para rellenar las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto heredero, con comprobación de sus cambios.

Si se trata del primer inicio, el estado actual de las matrices de las propiedades se copia en el estado pasado (para que no haya diferencia entre ellos, y por consiguiente, no se dé el registro de eventos), se resetea la bandera de primer inicio y se limpia la lista de eventos básicos, que posiblemente ya se había creado al llamar al método FillPropertySettings().



Implementación del método que rellena las matrices de las propiedades del objeto heredero y controla sus cambios:

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index ,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { if ( this .m_first_start) return false ; event_id = index +( typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 1 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 2 ]< LONG_MAX ) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; } } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; return true ; }

Aquí también hemos registrado todas las acciones en los comentarios al código. Lo único que queremos aclarar se relaciona con la selección del desplazamiento del índice de la propiedad double del objeto parta obtener el identificador del evento. Dado que, en nuestro caso, as propiedades de tipo real de todos los objetos se ubican después de las propiedades de tipo entero, el comienzo de la primera propiedad de tipo real es igual al número de propiedades de tipo entero (si el número de propiedades long es igual a tres, la primera propiedad de tipo real tendrá el índice 3 (0,1,2, 3)). En las matrices, el cálculo comienza, naturalmente, desde cero. Por eso, si trabajamos con propiedades double, deberemos añadir al índice de la matriz el número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto.

Métodos de establecimiento del tamaño de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real de los objetos herederos:

bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_long_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false ); } bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_double_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false ); }

Los métodos retornan el resultado del cambio del tamaño de las matrices a la magnitud transmitida al método.

Conviene destacar una peculiaridad en el cambio de tamaño de las matrices multidimensionales de MQL4. La función ArrayResize() en MQL4 retorna el volumen total de todas las dimensiones de la matriz. En MQL5, el tamaño de la primera dimensión que cambia. Por ejemplo, si la segunda dimensión tiene un tamaño igual a 2, al modificar el tamaño de la primera dimensión de la matriz hasta 10, la función retornará 20, lo cual resulta ilógico (nosotros solo cambiamos el tamaño de la primera dimesión). En MQL5, entre tanto, la función retorna el valor correcto; para el ejemplo descrito más arriba, retornará 10, como era de esperar.

Por eso, hemos creado en los métodos un divisor por el que debemos dividir en MQL4 el valor retornado por la función : es decir, por el valor de la segunda división.



Método de comprobación de la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero o real del objeto heredero:

bool CBaseObj::CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ) { string txt1= "" ; string txt2= "" ; string txt3= "" ; string txt4= "" ; bool res= true ; if (check_long) { if ( this .m_long_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled integer properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } else { if ( this .m_double_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled double properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } if (res) return true ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (DFUN, "

" ,txt1, "

" ,txt2, "

" ,txt3, "

" ,txt4); #else :: Print (DFUN); :: Print (txt1); :: Print (txt2); :: Print (txt3); :: Print (txt4); #endif this .m_global_error= ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY ; return false ; }

Transmitimos al método la bandera que indica el tamaño de la matriz comprobada.

Si tenemos true, se comprobará la matriz de las propiedades long, si tenemos false, la matriz de las propiedades double.

Si el tamaño de la matriz comprobada no ha sido establecido, se creará el texto del mensaje, el mensaje se mostrará en el diario y se retornará false. Si el tamaño de la matriz ya ha sido establecido, se retornará true.

Métodos de reseteo de los valores controlados y las magnitudes de los datos investigados de las propiedades del objeto:

void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= LONG_MAX ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=( double ) LONG_MAX ; } void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? LONG_MAX : 0 ); for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? ( double ) LONG_MAX : 0 ); }

En los métodos de los dos ciclos por las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real del objeto heredero se establecen los valores iniciadores en las celdas necesarias de la segunda dimensión de las matrices. Las celdas iniciadoras se han registrado en los comentarios al código.



Método que añade un evento básico a la lista de eventos básicos del objeto:

bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ); }

Transmitimos al método el identificador del evento, el motivo del evento y la magnitud en la que se ha cambiado la propiedad del objeto heredero.



A continuación, creamos un nuevo evento básico, y si ya existe exactamente el mismo evento en la lista de eventos básicos, este evento será eliminado y se retornará false , el evento no ha sido añadido. De lo contario, se retornará el resultado de la adición del nuevo evento a la lista de eventos básicos del objeto.



Método que retorna un evento básico según su índice en la lista de eventos básicos del objeto:

CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase( const int index ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 || index< 0 || index>total- 1 ) return NULL; CBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events_base.At(index); return ( event !=NULL ? event : NULL); }

Transmitimos al método el índice del evento necesario, después, si la lista tiene un valor cero o el índice se sale de los límites de la lista de eventos básicos, retornaremos NULL, de lo contrario, obtendremos un evento de la lista según el índice y retornaremos el puntero al objeto obtenido.

Para la clase del objeto básico, será necesario crear métodos con cuya ayuda podamos establecer de forma operativa las magnitudes necesarias del cambio de propiedades cuya superación conlleva la generación de un evento. Y también los métodos para establecer los valores para las propiedades de los objetos herederos y retornar las banderas sobre los eventos de control de los objetos que se hayan sucedido. Dado que la clase básica no sabe nada sobre las propiedades de sus herederos, deberemos crear métodos universales que permitan introducir cambios en la propiedad necesaria del objeto heredero. Dado que podemos y vamos a indicar el número de propiedades de tipo entero y real para cada una de las clases herederas, no resultará difícil determinar para qué propiedad establecemos el valor, solo tenemos que comprobar el índice de la propiedad modificada. Si el índice es inferior al número de propiedades de tipo entero, los cambios se introducirán en la propiedad de tipo entero del objeto, de lo contrario, en la de tipo real.



Implementación de los métodos de establecimiento de las propiedades controlables de los objetos herederos:

template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property , const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[ property- this .m_long_prop_total ][ 9 ]=( double ) value ; }

Vamos a analizar el último método: transmitimos al método la propiedad en cuyo valor se debe añadir el valor de plantilla T value. Si el índice de la propiedad es superior al número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto heredero, añadiremos el valor T en la celda necesaria de la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero de la matriz, de lo contrario, calcularemos el índice según el cual se guarda en la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero esta propiedad (el índice de la propiedad double siempre es mayor que el índice de esta misma propiedad en la matriz en la magnitud del número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto), y añadiremos el valor T a la celda necesaria de la matriz de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto. Las celdas necesarias de la segunda dimensión de la matriz para cada uno de los métodos está enumeradas antes de la lista de métodos.



Método que transforma un valor ushort en un valor long desplazado en el número necesario de bytes para su posterior empaquetado en un contenedor long:



long CBaseObj::UshortToByte( const ushort value , const uchar index) const { if (index> 3 ) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long ) value << ( 16 *index ); }

Imaginamos un número long de ocho bytes, dividido en celdas de dos bytes (a cada una de estas celdas se le asigna su propio índice):

Bytes 6-7 (índice 3)

Bytes 4-5 (índice 2) Bytes 2-3 (índice 1)

Bytes 0-1 (índice 0)

ushort 4

ushort 3

ushort 2

ushort 1



En él podemos ubicar cuatro números ushort. Deberemos desplazar cada número posterior a la izquierda 16 bits * índice (1 byte = 8 bit), y a continuación añadir el valor obtenido al número long. De esta forma, obtendremos un contenedor long empaquetado de varios valores ushort.



Transmitimos al método el número ushort y el índice según el cual debemos guardar el valor ushort en el contenedor long.

Asimismo, comprobamos el índice, y si es superior a 3, se mostrará un mensaje sobre el índice erróneo y se retornará 0.

Si el índice es correcto, el número ushort se desplazará a la izquierda 16 bits * índice (en un byte hay 8 bits, y debemos desplazar un número ushort de dos bytes),

retornando desde el método el resultado del desplazamiento.



Método que empaqueta un valor ushort desplazado en el número necesario de bytes en el contenedor long:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value , const uchar index , long &long_value ) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long_value |= UshortToByte (ushort_value,index)); }

Transmitimos al método el número ushort que debemos empaquetar en el contenedor long transmitido al método a través del enlace y el índice del byte en los que debemos ubicar el valor ushort en el contenedor long.

Al igual que sucede con el método descrito más arriba, se comprueba el índice, y después, si el índice se comprueba con éxito,

añadimos al número long el número ushort desplazado en el número necesario de bytes con el método UshortToByte() con la ayuda del "O" a nivel de bits,

y el resultado se retorna al programa que realiza la llamada.



Método que retorna la descripción de línea del evento del objeto heredero:

string CBaseObj::EventDescription( const int property , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const int source , const string value , const string property_descr , const int digits ) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage( "символа: " , "symbol property: " ) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "аккаунта: " , "account property: " ) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " увеличено на " , " increased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало больше " , " became more than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало меньше " , " became less than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " равно " , " is equal to " )+level : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестное событие " , "Unknown " )+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

Dado que la clase del objeto básico no sabe nada sobre sus herederos, para describir un evento en la clase heredera deberemos indicar al objeto heredero en el que ha sucedido el evento.

Para ello, transmitimos al método

la propiedad del objeto en el que se ha registrado el evento,

en el que se ha registrado el evento, el motivo del evento — el aumento/disminución del valor de la propiedad en una magnitud establecida o el cruzamiento del nivel establecido por el valor de la propiedad,



— el aumento/disminución del valor de la propiedad en una magnitud establecida o el cruzamiento del nivel establecido por el valor de la propiedad, el origen del evento — el identificador de la colección en cuyo objeto ha sucedido el evento,



— el identificador de la colección en cuyo objeto ha sucedido el evento, el valor en el que ha cambiado la propiedad del objeto ,

, la descripción de texto de la propiedad del objeto heredero (disponible en el heredero) y



(disponible en el heredero) y el número de decimales tras la coma en la representación digital de la propiedad modificada (también disponible en el heredero).

Todos los pasos de la creación de la descripción del objeto heredero han sido comentados en el código, y esperamos que sean comprensibles para el análisis independiente.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizado los cambios de la clase del objeto básico (en el posterior desarrollo de la biblioteca y la creación de nuevas colecciones, se añadirán al último método nuevos identificadores de colección para crear la descripción del evento correcta).



Colocando la clase de símbolo y la colección de símbolos en el nuevo camino

Hoy vamos a vamos a transferir el funcionamiento de la clase de símbolo y la colección de símbolos desde el trabajo con los nuevos eventos del objeto básico. Para ello, vamos a introducir algunos cambios en las clases de símbolo y de colección de símbolos.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh y comenzamos a introducir los cambios.



Dado que ahora todos los eventos de los objetos herederos del objeto básico se determinan en la clase padre, ya no es necesario controlar el cambio de las propiedades del objeto en la clase heredera. Y esto significa que ahora no es necesaria una estructura de datos de las propiedades del objeto analizadas.

Vamos a eliminar la estrutura y los dos objetos con el tipo de esta estructura de la clase del objeto de símbolo:

struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

Eliminamos todas las variables de miembro de la clase para guardar las propiedades controladas y cambiadas del objeto de símbolo; ahora, todos estos datos se guardan en las matrices de la clase del objeto básico:

long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

Eliminamos por innecesarios los metodos destacados:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event );

Y declaramos el método de comprobación del cambio de las propiedades del símbolo y la creación de eventos en lugar del método virtual para establecer el codigo de cambio de la propiedad del símbolo:



virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents( void );

Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase la declaración de los métodos que establecen las magnitudes monitoreadas y retornan los valores de control establecidos de las propiedades monitoreadas, las magnitudes de cambio de las propiedades y las banderas:



public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

Cada método se ejecuta como dos métodos sobrecargados que llaman a los métodos del objeto básico, y que se corresponden con el tipo de la propiedad establecida/ comprobada del objeto de símbolo.



Anteriormente, ya escribimos los métodos de acceso simplificado a ciertas propiedades del objeto de símbolo. Vamos a añadir a ese mismo lugar los métodos para establecer las magnitudes de los niveles de control de los valores de las propiedades y a declarar los métodos para establecer/obtener los datos para Bid/Last y los parámetros relacionados con ellos (antes, se seleccionaba de forma automática qué usar, Bid o Last, dependiendo de los precios según los cuales se construye el gráfico. Ahora, es necesario crear los métodos para trabajar con estos datos):

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

Vamos a analizar la implementación de los metodos declarados y el cambio de los ya existentes.



Introducimos algunos pequeños cambios en el constructor de la clase:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

Para identificar con precisión los eventos de los objetos en la clase del objeto básico, asignamos al tipo del objeto de símbolo el indentificador de la colección de símbolos y establecemos el tamaño de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real de los datos para monitorear los eventos en las propiedades de los objetos de símbolo con el objeto padre básico. A continuación, inicializamos los parámetros modificables y de control en las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real.

Asimismo, hemos modificado el método Refresh() del objeto de símbolo:

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj:: Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Aquí: dado que nos hemos librado de la necesidad de crear estructuras para guardar el estado actual y pasado de las propiedades del símbolo, aquí hemos eliminado el rellenado de la estructura de datos del estado actual del símbolo, y en lugar de ello, hemos organizado el rellenado de las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero y real en el objeto básico.

A continuación, cuando las matrices han sido rellenadas, necesitaremos llamar al método Refresh() del objeto básico CBaseObj, en el que se realiza la búsqueda de los cambios sucedidos y se crea la lista de eventos básicos del objeto heredero.

Después de que la lista de eventos básicos en la clase padre haya sido creada (si se dan los criterios de generación de eventos), comprobamos los eventos básicos con el método CheckEvents(), y si estos existen, creamos una lista con los eventos del símbolo.

Implementamos el método de comprobación de eventos:

void CSymbol::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong ( this .MSCfromTime ( this .TickTime() ), 0 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( event .Reason() , 1 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID , 2 ,lvalue ); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .Name())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Aqui: Si la lista de eventos basicos está vacía, salimos.

Obtenemos en el ciclo por la lista de eventos básicos el siguiente evento, y si el evento ha sido obtenido, creamos el evento del símbolo:

obtenemos solo los milisegundos de la hora actual en milisegundos y los añadimos a los primeros bytes del parámetro long del evento

y obtenemos el motivo del evento (aumento/disminución/mayor/menor al nivel) y lo añadimos a los segundos dos bytes del parámetro long del evento

(aumento/disminución/mayor/menor al nivel) y añadimos el identificador de la colección de símbolos a los terceros dos bytes del párametro long del evento

añadimos el evento de símbolo a la lista de eventos de símbolo y establecemos la bandera de presencia de un evento en el símbolo

Método de inicialización de las variables de los datos controlables del símbolo:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .ResetControlsParams(); } Simplemente llama al método que resetea las variables de los valores controlables de los datos del objeto que ya hemos analizado anteriormente.

Métodos para establecer las magnitudes controlables y las banderas de los cambios sucedidos, así como los métodos de obtención del tamaño del los cambios sucedidos y las banderas:

template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( double )value); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } Ya hemos analizado métodos semejantes al mejorar la clase del objeto básico: aquí se llaman precisamente estos métodos que hemos estudiado, dependiendo de la propiedad necesaria del objeto de símbolo. Con esto, podemos considerar finalizada la clase del objeto básico. Ahora solo queda mejorar un poco la clase de la colección de símbolos.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ SymbolsCollection.mqh e introducimos los cambios necesarios.

Dado que ya no es necesario crear para cada objeto nuestras propias enumeraciones con sus eventos,

establecemos para la variable "último evento del símbolo" y para el método GetLastEvent() los tipos int, en lugar del tipo ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT anterior: int m_last_event; int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } Dado que ahora todos los eventos del símbolo (y de cualquier otro objeto heredero) se procesan en la clase del objeto básico,

renombramos el método EventDescription() como EventMWDescription(), y transmitimos al método la variable con el tipo de enumeración de eventos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado": string EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ); string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ); Debido a que han cambiado las denominaciones de las enumeraciones,

el método de trabajo con la ventana de "Observación de mercado" ha sufrido algunos cambios ( se han modificado las denominaciones de las enumeraciones y el tipo de la variable de evento): void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id = ( ushort ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) ); if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } } Exactamente de la misma forma se ha modificado el tipo de la variable de evento en el método de trabajo con la lista de eventos de la colección de símbolos:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id = event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } } } En el método que retorna la descripción de línea del evento de la ventana de observación de mercado también se han modificado las denominaciones de las constantes de la enumeraciones con los eventos:

string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ) { return ( event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); } Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase CEngine. Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh e introducimos algunos cambios en el mismo: La variable que guarda el último evento en las propiedades del símbolo y el método que retorna el valor de esta variable también tendrán el tipo int: int m_last_symbol_event ; int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase la declaración del método que extrae el número ushort del contenedor long según el índice de guardado establecido en el parámetro long del número ushort: ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; Y en ese mismo sitio, escribimos tres métodos que retornan de inmediato los valores en milisegundos, el motivo y la fuente del evento del parámetro long del evento: ushort EventMSC ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } Dado que el valor cero constituye la primera propiedad de tipo entero de caulquier objeto, cambiamos en la lista de inicialización del constructor de la clase el valor de inicialización para la variable que guarda el último evento del símbolo, ahora, esta se inicializará con un valor negativo:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { Implementación del método que extrae un número ushort de un contenedor long según el índice de los bytes de su ubicación en los componentes del contenedor long: ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value , const uchar index ) const { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } long res= source_value>> ( 16 *index); return ushort ( res &= 0xFFFF ); } Transmitimos al método el valor long del cual debemos extraer el número ushort y el índice de los bytes en los que se ubica el número (ya hemos visto anteriormente el recuadro de ubicación de los número ushort en el contenedor long); a continuación, comprobamos que el índice se haya indicado correctamente, y mostramos un mensaje sobre el error si el índice es incorrecto, retornando después 0.

Después, desplazamos los bits del número long 16 * index bits a la derecha, colocamos una máscara para "extinguir" los bits antiguos restantes y retornamos el número ushort extraído de esta forma. Para trabajar en MQL4, necesitaremos indicar al compilador el error de tamaño cero de la matriz ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY, que no conoce.

El error más adecuado para el tamaño cero de la matriz de los conocidos para el compilador MQL4 es el de "matriz incorrecta". Este vamos a indicar precisamente como alternativa al error de tamaño cero de la matriz.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh y añadimos el código del error desconocido para el compilador MQL4: #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) Estos son todos los cambios que teníamos que hacer para iniciar el funcionamiento de los símbolos con la nueva funcionalidad de eventos ofrecida por el objeto CBaseObj a todos sus herederos.



Simulando la funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca

Para simular la nueva funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart17.mq5 en la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part17.

Vamos a simular el cambio de spread del símbolo actual en 4 puntos (aumento y disminución), ademas de controlar el tamaño del spread en 15 puntos. Para el precio Bid, controlaremos el aumento/disminución de su valor en +/- 10 puntos, y también monitorearemos el cruzamiento del nivel 1.13700 por parte del precio.

Para establecer los valores controlables anteriormente mencionados, bastará en este ejemplo con escribir en el manejador OnInit() las siguientes líneas:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (symbol!= NULL ) { symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.13700 ); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Este ejemplo de establecimiento de los parámetros controlables del símbolo es de prueba, por eso, hemos indicado directamente los valores de control en OnInit().

Sin embargo, nada nos impide cambiar los valores monitoreados del símbolo partiendo de ciertos criterios actuales durante el trabajo: todos los métodos existen en el objeto básico, y bastará con obtener acceso a cualquiera de los objetos heredados de CBaseObj para tener a nuestra disposición los métodos para establecer los parámtros controlables y los métodos para obtener los parámetros modificados, y a continuación cambiar los parámatros controlables según la lógica implementada en el programa, ya sea de forma programática o desde el envoltorio gráfico de la biblioteca que se también se creará como resultado.

Eliminamos del manejador OnTick() del asesor la variable que guarda el último evento del símbolo; ahora, para monitorear los eventos de los símbolos tenemos otras herramientas, como la comparación simple del estado actual y el anterior.



void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) {

Modificamos el manejador de eventos de la biblioteca en la parte del manejador de eventos de la colección de símbolos:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } }

Todos los cambios han sido comentados en el código, y se reducen a la obtención de la descripción del evento del objeto de símbolo y su muestra en el diario, dependiendo del motivo del evento. En el manejador que no es de prueba, en lugar de mostrar el mensaje en el diario, debemos escribir el manejador normal del evento.

Vamos a compilar el asesor e iniciarlo en el simulador:

Como podemos ver, al aumentar o disminuir el tamaño del spread por encima de las magnitudes establecidas, en el diario se muestra una entrada sobre ello. Exactamente lo mismo sucede con los cambios del precio Bid: un aumento o una disminución de su valor en más de 10 puntos se muestra en el diario con la entrada correspondiente. Y, finalmente, cuando el precio Bid cruza el nivel de control establecido, también se mostrará una entrada sobre ello en el diario.

De esta manera, hemos creado un objeto básico que permite monitorear los eventos de cualquier objeto heredero propio y enviar estos eventos al programa de control, donde se los puede monitorear y reaccionar a los mismos de acuerdo con la lógica implementada en el programa, así como establecer nuevos valores y niveles a monitorear, lo que permite controlar de forma flexible la lógica de funcionamiento del programa.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, implementaremos el funcionamiento del objeto de cuenta y sus eventos usando como base la funcionalidad de la clase del objeto básico CBaseObj.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Parte 1: Concepto y organización de datos

Parte 2: Colecciones de las órdenes y transacciones históricas

Parte 3: Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda

Parte 4: Eventos comerciales. Concepto

Parte 5: Clases y colección de eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa.

Parte 6. Eventos en la cuenta con compensación

Parte 7. Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para el registro de los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones

Parte 8. Eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones

Parte 9. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Preparando los datos

Parte 10. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de apertura de posición y activación de órdenes pendientes

Parte 11. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de cierre de posiciones

Parte 12. Implementando la clase de objeto "cuenta" y la colección de objetos de cuenta

Parte 13. Eventos del objeto "cuenta"

Parte 14. El objeto "Símbolo"

Parte 15. Colección de objetos de símbolo

Parte 16. Eventos de la colección de símbolos



