MetaTrader 5 / Ejemplos
Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXV): Procesando los errores retornados por el servidor comercial

Artyom Trishkin
Contenido

Concepto

Bueno... Ya hemos implementado en nuestra clase comercial el control de parámetros permitidos del terminal, la cuenta y el símbolo, así como la corrección automática de los parámetros indicados de forma incorrecta para la orden comercial. Ahora, solo nos queda implementar el procesamiento de las respuestas del servidor a una orden comercial preparada y enviada.
Después de enviar una orden comercial al servidor, no deberíamos pensar que "ya está todo hecho", aún tenemos que comprobar qué respuesta hemos recibido a la solicitud comercial. El servidor nos devuelve los códigos de error, o bien la ausencia de los mismos. Estos códigos deberemos obtenerlos y procesarlos en caso de que el servidor retorne error.
Los procesaremos exactamente de la misma forma que hemos procesado los parámetros incorrectos de la orden comercial:

  • No hay error — la orden ha sido correctamente colocada en la cola de ejecución,
  • Prohibir el comercio al experto — por ejemplo, prohibición completa por parte del servidor sobre las operaciones comerciales,
  • Salir del método comercial — por ejemplo, si no hay ninguna posibilidad de lograr enviar con éxito una orden al servidor, o la posición ya ha sido cerrada o la orden pendiente ha sido eliminada,
  • Corregir los parámetros de la solicitud comercial y repetir — hay algunos valores erróneos en los parámetros de la orden comercial; seguramente, los datos han cambiado mientras se preparaba la solicitud al servidor, y ahora es necesario corregirlos,
  • Actualizar los datos y repetir — los datos en el servidor han cambiado, pero no es necesario corregir los valores de la solicitud comercial,
  • Esperar y repetir — debemos esperar un cierto tiempo, por ejemplo, si el precio se encuentra cerca de uno de los niveles stop de la posición, el parámetro FreezeLevel prohibirá la modificación, dado que la orden stop ya puede activarse. La espera permite aguardar ya sea la activación de la orden stop y la cancelación de la solicitud comercial, ya sea la salida por parte del precio de la zona de congelación y el envío exitoso de la orden al servidor,
  • Crear una solicitud pendiente — hablaremos de ello en el próximo artículo.

El asunto es que hay más códigos de retorno de los que hicimos anteriormente al corregir los posibles errores en la orden comercial, y no todos los códigos pueden ser corregidos para repetir la solicitud. No obstante, para evitar errores subsanables, vamos a intentar procesarlos y enviar de nuevo la orden comercial.

En los métodos de las solicitudes comerciales, después de la comprobación preliminar de las limitaciones y errores en la orden comercial, organizamos un ciclo para el envío repetido de una orden comercial al servidor. Es decir, si después de la primera solicitud al servidor hemos obtenido un error, enviaremos la orden comercial tantas veces como intentos comerciales se hayan establecido para la clase: o bien hasta que la orden sea enviada con éxito al servidor, o bien hasta que se agoten los intentos.
Tras agotar sin éxito todos los intentos de envío de la solicitud al servidor, retornamos false desde el método comercial, puediendo en este caso ver en el programa que ha realizado la llamada el código del último error retornado por el servidor comercial, para así tomar una decisión autónoma en cuanto al procesamiento de dicho error.

Vamos a dar la teoría por finalizada y pasar a la práctica.

Implementación

En la clase de cuenta CAccount, en el archivo Account.mqh, y dentro de este, en el apartado de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto de cuenta,
añadimos el método que retorna la bandera de trabajo en la cuenta con el tipo de cobertura:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the account object properties  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return the account's integer properties
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE    TradeMode(void)                        const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE);           }
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE  MarginSOMode(void)                     const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE);     }
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE   MarginMode(void)                       const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE);         }
   long              Login(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN);                                         }
   long              Leverage(void)                                  const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE);                                      }
   long              LimitOrders(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS);                                  }
   long              TradeAllowed(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED);                                 }
   long              TradeExpert(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT);                                  }
   long              CurrencyDigits(void)                            const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS);                               }
   long              ServerType(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE);                                   }
   long              FIFOClose(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE);                                    }
   bool              IsHedge(void)                                   const { return this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING;                        }
//--- Return the account's real properties

Añadimos al archivo Defines.mqh una macrosustitución para indicar el número de intentos comerciales por defecto para la clase comercial.
Dado que hoy vamos a preparar de forma adicional la base para crear solicitudes pendientes, y necesitaremos un temporizador para la clase comercial,
añadimos directamente los parámetros del temporizador de la clase comercial:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Macro substitutions                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Describe the function with the error line number
#define DFUN_ERR_LINE                  (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ")
#define DFUN                           (__FUNCTION__+": ")        // "Function description"
#define COUNTRY_LANG                   ("Russian")                // Country language
#define END_TIME                       (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59')   // End date for account history data requests
#define TIMER_FREQUENCY                (16)                       // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds
#define TOTAL_TRY                      (5)                        // Default number of trading attempts
//--- Standard sounds
#define SND_ALERT                      "alert.wav"
#define SND_ALERT2                     "alert2.wav"
#define SND_CONNECT                    "connect.wav"
#define SND_DISCONNECT                 "disconnect.wav"
#define SND_EMAIL                      "email.wav"
#define SND_EXPERT                     "expert.wav"
#define SND_NEWS                       "news.wav"
#define SND_OK                         "ok.wav"
#define SND_REQUEST                    "request.wav"
#define SND_STOPS                      "stops.wav"
#define SND_TICK                       "tick.wav"
#define SND_TIMEOUT                    "timeout.wav"
#define SND_WAIT                       "wait.wav"
//--- Parameters of the orders and deals collection timer
#define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE           (250)                      // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP    (16)                       // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter
#define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID      (1)                        // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID
//--- Parameters of the account collection timer
#define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE           (1000)                     // Account collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP    (16)                       // Account timer counter increment
#define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID      (2)                        // Account timer counter ID
//--- Symbol collection timer 1 parameters
#define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1          (100)                      // Pause of the symbol collection timer 1 in milliseconds (for scanning market watch symbols)
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1   (16)                       // Increment of the symbol timer 1 counter
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1     (3)                        // Symbol timer 1 counter ID
//--- Symbol collection timer 2 parameters
#define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2          (300)                      // Pause of the symbol collection timer 2 in milliseconds (for events of the market watch symbol list)
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2   (16)                       // Increment of the symbol timer 2 counter
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2     (4)                        // Symbol timer 2 counter ID
//--- Trading class timer parameters    
#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE           (300)                      // Trading class timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP    (16)                       // Trading class timer counter increment
#define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID      (5)                        // Trading class timer counter ID
//--- Collection list IDs
#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID          (0x7779)                   // Historical collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID           (0x777A)                   // Market collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID           (0x777B)                   // Event collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID          (0x777C)                   // Account collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID          (0x777D)                   // Symbol collection list ID
//--- Data parameters for file operations
#define DIRECTORY                      ("DoEasy\\")               // Library directory for storing object folders
#define RESOURCE_DIR                   ("DoEasy\\Resource\\")     // Library directory for storing resource folders
//--- Symbol parameters
#define CLR_DEFAULT                    (0xFF000000)               // Default color
#define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL           (1000)                     // Total number of working symbols
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Añadimos dos banderas a la lista con las banderas de los métodos de procesamiento de los errores del servidor comercial: la bandera de error en el precio de la orden pendiente y la bandera de error en el precio de la orden stop, mientras que añadimos a los métodos de procesamiento de los errores y códigos de retorno del servidor comercial el método para corregir los parámetros de la orden comercial:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Flags indicating the trading request error handling methods      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS
  {
   TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR                 =  0,    // No error
   TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR              =  1,    // Disable trading for an EA (critical error) - exit
   TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR             =  2,    // Library internal error - exit
   TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST            =  4,    // Error in the list - handle (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)
   TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR              =  8,    // Placement price error
   TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_LIMIT_ERROR              =  16,   // Limit order price error
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of handling errors and server return codes           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD
  {
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK,                         // No errors
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE,                    // Disable trading for the EA
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT,                       // Exit the trading method
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT,                    // Correct trading request parameters and repeat
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH,                    // Update data and repeat
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING,                    // Create a pending request
   ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT,                       // Wait and repeat
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Añadimos en el archivo Datas.mqh los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

//--- CTrading
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED,           // Trade operations are not allowed in the terminal (the AutoTrading button is disabled)
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED,                 // EA is not allowed to trade (F7 --> Common --> Allow Automated Trading)
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED,            // Trading is disabled for the current account
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED,         // Trading on the trading server side is disabled for EAs on the current account
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE,                 // Request was rejected before sending to the server due to:
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST,                      // Invalid request:
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR,                 // Insufficient funds for performing a trade
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED,            // Exceeded maximum allowed aggregate volume of orders and positions in one direction
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME,              // Request volume is less than the minimum acceptable one
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME,              // Request volume exceeds the maximum acceptable one
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED,             // Close by is disabled
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP,                  // Request volume is not a multiple of the minimum lot change step gradation
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL,             // Symbols of opposite positions are not equal
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL,                   // StopLoss violates requirements for symbol's StopLevel
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL,                   // TakeProfit violates requirements for symbol's StopLevel
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PRICE_LESS_STOP_LEVEL,                // Order distance in points is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_LIMIT_LESS_STOP_LEVEL,                // Limit order distance in points relative to a stop order is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL,                 // The distance from the price to StopLoss is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL,                 // The distance from the price to TakeProfit is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL,                 // The distance from the price to an order activation level is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE,                  // Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double')
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE,                  // Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double')
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE,                  // Unsupported price parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double')
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE,                  // Unsupported limit order price parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double')
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ,        // Unsupported price parameter type in a request
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE,                      // Trading disabled for the EA until the reason is eliminated
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED,            // Trading operation is interrupted
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST,              // Correcting trading request parameters
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST,               // Creating a pending request
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT,          // Unable to correct a lot
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ,           // Failed to create a pending request
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N,                                // Trading attempt #
   
  };

y los textos de estos mensajes:

   {"Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","The distance to place an order in points is less than the symbol allowed by the StopLevel parameter"},
   {"Дистанция установки лимит-ордера относительно стоп-ордера меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","The distance to place the limit order relative to the stop order is less than the symbol allowed by the StopLevel parameter"},
   {"Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","The distance from the price to StopLoss is less than the symbol allowed by the FreezeLevel parameter"},
   {"Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","The distance from the price to TakeProfit is less than the symbol allowed by the FreezeLevel parameter"},
   {"Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","The distance from the price to the order triggering price is less than the symbol allowed by the FreezeLevel parameter"},
   {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (int or double required)"},
   {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (int or double required)"},
   {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported price parameter type (int or double required)"},
   {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order (int or double required)"},
   {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе","Unsupported price parameter type in request"},
   {"Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета","Trading for the expert is disabled until this ban is eliminated"},
   {"Торговая операция прервана","Trading operation aborted"},
   {"Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ...","Correction of trade request parameters ..."},
   {"Создание отложенного запроса","Create a pending request"},
   {"Нет возможности скорректировать лот","There is no possibility to correct the lot"},
   {"Не удалось создать отложенный запрос","Failed to create pending request"},
   {"Торговая попытка #","Trading attempt #"},
   
  };

Asimismo, hemos introducido algunos cambios en el archivo del objeto básico TradeObj.mqh.
Hemos añadido al método de colocación de órdenes pendientes el parámetro del tipo de orden según su ejecución
(por algún motivo, olvidamos implementarlo en su momento, así que se usaba el método por defecto):

//--- Place an order
   bool                       SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,
                                       const double volume,
                                       const double price,
                                       const double sl=0,
                                       const double tp=0,
                                       const double price_stoplimit=0,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const datetime expiration=0,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

Ahora, si se ha transmitido un valor superior a -1, se usará el valor transmitido al método, de lo contrario, se utilizará el valor establecido por defecto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set an order                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,
                         const double volume,
                         const double price,
                         const double sl=0,
                         const double tp=0,
                         const double price_stoplimit=0,
                         const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                         const string comment=NULL,
                         const datetime expiration=0,
                         const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                         const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   //--- If an invalid order type has been passed, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY 
      #ifdef __MQL4__ || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif )
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   this.m_request.action      =  TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
   this.m_request.symbol      =  this.m_symbol;
   this.m_request.magic       =  (magic==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_magic : magic);
   this.m_request.volume      =  volume;
   this.m_request.type        =  type;
   this.m_request.stoplimit   =  price_stoplimit;
   this.m_request.price       =  price;
   this.m_request.sl          =  sl;
   this.m_request.tp          =  tp;
   this.m_request.expiration  =  expiration;
   this.m_request.type_time   =  (type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : this.m_type_time);
   this.m_request.type_filling=  (type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : this.m_type_filling);
   this.m_request.comment     =  (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment);
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
#ifdef __MQL5__
   return(!this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result));
#else 
   ::ResetLastError();
   int ticket=::OrderSend(m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,(int)m_request.magic,m_request.expiration,clrNONE);
   ::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_symbol,this.m_tick);
   if(ticket!=WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.ask=this.m_tick.ask;
      this.m_result.bid=this.m_tick.bid;
      this.m_result.order=ticket;
      this.m_result.price=(::OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this.m_request.price);
      this.m_result.volume=(::OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this.m_request.volume);
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      return true;
     }
   else
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.ask=this.m_tick.ask;
      this.m_result.bid=this.m_tick.bid;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      return false;
     }
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Asimismo, hemos corregido los precios en las órdenes comerciales: antes, si un gráfico se construía según los precios Last, el precio en la orden comercial también se establecía como Ask y Last. Ahora, siempre serán Ask y Bid, independientemente de los precios de construcción del gráfico.

Las demás correcciones se podrán ver en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo, ya que son poco significativas y no merece la pena dedicarles atención aparte.

En el archivo Trading.mqh de la clase comercial CTrading, añadimos a su sección privada la lista de solicitudes pendientes y la variable para guardar el número de intentos comerciales:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trading class                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTrading
  {
private:
   CAccount            *m_account;                       // Pointer to the current account object
   CSymbolsCollection  *m_symbols;                       // Pointer to the symbol collection list
   CMarketCollection   *m_market;                        // Pointer to the list of the collection of market orders and positions
   CHistoryCollection  *m_history;                       // Pointer to the list of the collection of historical orders and deals
   CArrayObj            m_list_request;                  // List of pending requests
   CArrayInt            m_list_errors;                   // Error list
   bool                 m_is_trade_disable;              // Flag disabling trading
   bool                 m_use_sound;                     // The flag of using sounds of the object trading events
   uchar                m_total_try;                     // Number of trading attempts
   ENUM_LOG_LEVEL       m_log_level;                     // Logging level
   MqlTradeRequest      m_request;                       // Trading request prices
   ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags;    // Flags of error source in a trading method
   ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; // Behavior when handling error

En la lista de solicitudes comerciales, guardaremos en lo sucesivo los objetos de la clase de la solicitud pendiente, mientras que a la variable m_total_try añadiremos el número de intentos comerciales establecido por defecto para la clase comercial en su constructor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTrading::CTrading()
  {
   this.m_list_errors.Clear();
   this.m_list_errors.Sort();
   this.m_list_request.Clear();
   this.m_list_request.Sort();
   this.m_total_try=TOTAL_TRY;
   this.m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG;
   this.m_is_trade_disable=false;
   this.m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT;
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aquí mismo, limpiamos la lista de solicitudes pendientes y le asignamos la bandera de lista clasificada.

Asimismo, añadimos a los parámetros del método de comprobación del precio respecto al nivel StopLevel el precio de colocación de órdenes límite con el tipo StopLimit:

bool CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj,const double limit=0);

Y añadimos la comprobación al propio método:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag checking the validity of the distance            |
//| from the price to the placement level by StopLevel               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj,const double limit=0)
  {
   double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj.Point();
   double pr=(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid());
   return
     (limit==0 ?
      //--- Order placement prices relative to the price
      (
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP         ||
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT   ||
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT         ?  price<(pr-lv)     :
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP          ||
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT    ||
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT        ?  price>(pr+lv)     :
       true
      ) : 
      //--- Limit order placement prices relative to the stop order price
      (
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT    ?  limit<(price-lv)  :  
       order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT   ?  limit>(price+lv)  :
      true
      )
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aquí: si el precio de la orden límite es igual a cero, comprobamos los precio de las órdenes stop y límite, de lo contrario, comprobamos los precios de las órdenes stoplimit (el precio de colocación de una orden límite respecto al precio de colocación de la orden stop conforme a la cual se activa la orden stoplimit).

Vamos a transmitir el código de error al método que retorna el método de procesamiento de errores; asimismo añadimos al método de corrección de errores un puntero adicional al objeto comercial: 

//--- Return the error handling method
   ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD   ResultProccessingMethod(const uint result_code);
//--- Correct errors
   ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD   RequestErrorsCorrecting(MqlTradeRequest &request,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj,CTradeObj *trade_obj);

Ya que disponemos de multitud de métodos de apertura de posiciones y colocación de órdenes, todos ellos han resultado prácticamente idénticos. La única diferencia reside en los tipos de las posiciones abiertas y las órdenes colocadas.
Para no escribir el mismo código para cada método,
vamos a declarar e implementar posteriormente dos métodos privados, uno para abrir posiciones y otro para colocar órdenes pendientes:

//--- (1) Open a position, (2) place a pending order
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   bool                 OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                    const double volume,
                                    const string symbol,
                                    const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                    const SL sl=0,
                                    const TP tp=0,
                                    const string comment=NULL,
                                    const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                    const double volume,
                                    const string symbol,
                                    const PS price_stop,
                                    const PL price_limit=0,
                                    const SL sl=0,
                                    const TP tp=0,
                                    const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                    const string comment=NULL,
                                    const datetime expiration=0,
                                    const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
public:
//--- Constructor

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el temporizador que necesitaremos para trabajar con la clase de solicitudes pendientes, el método que retorna la lista de solicitudes pendientes y el método que establece el número de intentos comerciales:

public:
//--- Constructor
                        CTrading();
//--- Timer
   void                 OnTimer(void);
//--- Get the pointers to the lists (make sure to call the method in program's OnInit() since the symbol collection list is created there)
   void                 OnInit(CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history)
                          {
                           this.m_account=account;
                           this.m_symbols=symbols;
                           this.m_market=market;
                           this.m_history=history;
                          }
//--- Return the list of (1) errors and (2) pending requests
   CArrayInt           *GetListErrors(void)                             { return &this.m_list_errors; }
   CArrayObj           *GetListRequests(void)                           { return &this.m_list_request;}
//--- Set the number of trading attempts
   void                 SetTotalTry(const uchar number)                 { this.m_total_try=number;    }
//--- Check limitations and errors

Completamos la especifición del método para cerrar las posiciones con un volumen cerrado, por defecto WRONG_VALUE, el cierre completo de la posición, de lo contrario, tendremos el cierre parcial con el volumen indicado:

bool ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);

En las especificaciones de los métodos para colocar órdenes pendientes, añadimos los tipos de ejecución de órdenes según el resto: antes, siempre se usaba el valor establecido por defecto para la clase. Ahora, se seleccionará el valor del tipo de ejeucución de orden a partir del valor transmitido al método: si tenemos WRONG_VALUE, se seleccionará el valor por defecto, de lo contrario, se seleccionará el valor transmitido al método:

//--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceBuyStop(const double volume,
                                           const string symbol,
                                           const PS price,
                                           const SL sl=0,
                                           const TP tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL,
                                           const datetime expiration=0,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume,
                                           const string symbol,
                                           const PS price,
                                           const SL sl=0,
                                           const TP tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL,
                                           const datetime expiration=0,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume,
                                           const string symbol,
                                           const PS price_stop,
                                           const PL price_limit,
                                           const SL sl=0,
                                           const TP tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL,
                                           const datetime expiration=0,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

//--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceSellStop(const double volume,
                                           const string symbol,
                                           const PS price,
                                           const SL sl=0,
                                           const TP tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL,
                                           const datetime expiration=0,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceSellLimit(const double volume,
                                           const string symbol,
                                           const PS price,
                                           const SL sl=0,
                                           const TP tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL,
                                           const datetime expiration=0,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume,
                                           const string symbol,
                                           const PS price_stop,
                                           const PL price_limit,
                                           const SL sl=0,
                                           const TP tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL,
                                           const datetime expiration=0,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Modify a pending order
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                                          const PS price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

Vamos a escribir la implementación del método. Por ahora, solo implementaremos el procesamiento de la lista de solicitudes pendientes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Temporizador                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTrading::OnTimer(void)
  {
   int total=this.m_list_request.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
     {
      
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Implementamos el método que retorna los métodos de procesamiento de los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the error handling method                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod(const uint result_code)
  {
   switch(result_code)
     {
   #ifdef __MQL4__
      //--- Malfunctional trade operation
      case 9   :
      //--- Account disabled
      case 64  :
      //--- Invalid account number
      case 65  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE;
      
      //--- No error but result is unknown
      case 1   :
      //--- General error
      case 2   :
      //--- Old client terminal version
      case 5   :
      //--- Not enough rights
      case 7   :
      //--- Market closed
      case 132 :
      //--- Trading disabled
      case 133 :
      //--- Order is locked and being processed
      case 139 :
      //--- Buy only
      case 140 :
      //--- The number of open and pending orders has reached the limit set by the broker
      case 148 :
      //--- Attempt to open an opposite order if hedging is disabled
      case 149 :
      //--- Attempt to close a position on a symbol contradicts the FIFO rule
      case 150 :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
      
      //--- Invalid trading request parameters
      case 3   :
      //--- Invalid price
      case 129 :
      //--- Invalid stop levels
      case 130 :
      //--- Invalid volume
      case 131 :
      //--- Not enough money to perform the operation
      case 134 :
      //--- Expirations are denied by broker
      case 147 :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT;
      
      //--- Trade server is busy
      case 4   :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- No connection to the trade server
      case 6   :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- Too frequent requests
      case 8   :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000;   // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- No price
      case 136 :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- Broker is busy
      case 137 :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- Too many requests
      case 141 :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000;   // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- Modification denied because the order is too close to market
      case 145 :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- Trade context is busy
      case 146 :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)1000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      
      //--- Trade timeout
      case 128 :
      //--- Price has changed
      case 135 :
      //--- New prices
      case 138 :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH;

   //--- MQL5
   #else 
      //--- Auto trading disabled by the server
      case 10026  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE;
      
      //--- Request canceled by a trader
      case 10007  :
      //--- Request expired
      case 10012  :
      //--- Trading disabled
      case 10017 :
      //--- Market closed
      case 10018  :
      //--- Order status changed
      case 10023  :
      //--- Request unchanged
      case 10025  :
      //--- Request blocked for handling
      case 10028  :
      //--- Transaction is allowed for live accounts only
      case 10032  :
      //--- The maximum number of pending orders is reached
      case 10033  :
      //--- Reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol
      case 10034  :
      //--- Invalid or prohibited order type
      case 10035  :
      //--- Position with the specified ID already closed
      case 10036  :
      //--- A close order is already present for a specified position
      case 10039  :
      //--- The maximum number of open positions is reached
      case 10040  :
      //--- Request to activate a pending order is rejected, the order is canceled
      case 10041  :
      //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only long positions are allowed" is set for the symbol
      case 10042  :
      //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only short positions are allowed" is set for the symbol
      case 10043  :
      //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only closing of existing positions is allowed" is set for the symbol
      case 10044  :
      //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only closing of existing positions by FIFO rule is allowed" is set for the symbol
      case 10045  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;

      //--- Requote
      case 10004  :
      //--- Request rejected
      case 10006  :
      //--- Prices changed
      case 10020  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH;

      //--- Invalid request
      case 10013  :
      //--- Invalid request volume
      case 10014  :
      //--- Invalid request price
      case 10015  :
      //--- Invalid request stop levels
      case 10016  :
      //--- Insufficient funds for request execution
      case 10019  :
      //--- Invalid order expiration in a request
      case 10022  :
      //--- The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported
      case 10030  :
      //--- Closed volume exceeds the current position volume
      case 10038  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT;

      //--- No quotes to process the request
      case 10021  :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000;    // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT;
      //--- Too frequent requests
      case 10024  :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000;   // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT
      //--- An order or a position is frozen
      case 10029  :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000;   // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT;

      //--- Request handling error
      case 10011  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING;
      //--- Auto trading disabled by the client terminal
      case 10027  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING;
      //--- No connection to the trade server
      case 10031  :  return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING;

      //--- Order placed
      case 10008  :
      //--- Request executed
      case 10009  :
      //--- Request executed partially
      case 10010  :
   #endif 
      //--- "OK"
      default:
        break;
     }
   return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aquí, todo es muy sencillo: transmitimos al método el código obtenido del servidor después de que la solicitud haya sido enviada a este. A continuación, los códigos cuya obtención da la posibilidad de corregir el error serán procesados con el método de corrección de errores; asimismo, los códigos que necesitan la actualización de datos y el envío repetido de solicitud serán procesados de la forma correspondiente, etcétera.
Dado que los servidores de MQL5 y MQL4 retornan códigos de error diferentes, en el método también se organiza la compilación condicional para MQL4 y MQL5.
Todos los códigos que requieren un procesamiento del mismo tipo han sido agrupados en el mismo case del operador switch, y retornan un método único para todos en cuanto al procesamiento del código de retorno del servidor comercial.

Implementación del código de procesamiento de errores del servidor comercial:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Correct errors                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting(MqlTradeRequest &request,
                                                                    const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                                                    const uint spread_multiplier,
                                                                    CSymbol *symbol_obj,
                                                                    CTradeObj *trade_obj)
  {
//--- The empty error list means no errors are detected, return success
   int total=this.m_list_errors.Total();
   if(total==0)
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK;

//--- Trading is disabled for the current account
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Trading on the trading server side is disabled for EAs on the current account
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Trading operations are disabled in the terminal
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Trading operations are disabled for the EA
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Disable trading on a symbol
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Close only
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Market orders are disabled
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Limit orders are disabled
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Stop orders are disabled
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- StopLimit orders are disabled
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Sell only
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Buy only
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- CloseBy orders are disabled
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Exceeded maximum allowed aggregate volume of orders and positions in one direction
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Close by is disabled
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Symbols of opposite positions are not equal
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Unsupported price parameter type in a request
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Trading disabled for the EA until the reason is eliminated
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- The maximum number of pending orders is reached
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10033))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10033);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }
//--- Reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol
//--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method"
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10034))
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10034);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;
     }

//--- Correcting trading request parameters
//--- Price, according to which stop orders are placed
   double price_set=(this.IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR) ? request.price : request.stoplimit);
//--- First, adjust stop orders relative to the order/position level
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL))
      request.sl=this.CorrectStopLoss(order_type,price_set,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier);
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL))
      request.tp=this.CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,price_set,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier);
//--- Pending orders price
   double shift=0;
   if(this.IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR))
     {
      price_set=request.price;
      request.price=this.CorrectPricePending(order_type,price_set,0,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier);   
      shift=request.price-price_set; 
      //--- If this is not a stop limit order, move stop orders by the calculated correcting order level shift
      if(request.stoplimit==0)
        {
         if(request.sl>0)
            request.sl=this.CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier);
         if(request.tp>0)
            request.tp=this.CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier);                                                               
        }
     }
//--- The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10030))
      request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling();
//--- Invalid order expiration in a request -
   if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10022))
     {
      //--- if the expiration type is not supported as set by the expiration date and the expiration data is defined, reset the expiration date
      if(!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration>0)
         request.expiration=0;
     }
//--- View the list of remaining errors and correct trading request parameters
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      int err=this.m_list_errors.At(i);
      if(err==NULL)
         continue;
      switch(err)
        {
         //--- Correct an invalid volume and disabling stop levels in a trading request
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME :
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME :
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP     :  request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume);                                              break;
         case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED            :  request.sl=0;                                                                                         break;
         case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED            :  request.tp=0;                                                                                         break;
         
         //--- If unable to select the position lot, return "abort trading attempt" since the funds are insufficient even for the minimum lot
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR    :  request.volume=this.CorrectVolume(request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN);
                                                      if(request.volume==0)
                                                        {
                                                         trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT);
                                                         trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
                                                         return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT;                                                                                      break;
                                                        }
         //--- No quotes to process the request
         case 10021                                :  trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
                                                      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
                                                      return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT - wait 5 seconds
         //--- No connection to the trade server
         case 10031                                :  trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10031);
                                                      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
                                                      return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT - wait 5 seconds
                                                      
         //--- Proximity to the order activation level is handled by five-second waiting - during this time, the price may go beyond the freeze level
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL    :
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL    :
         case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL    :  return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT - wait 5 seconds
         default:
           break;
        }
     }
//--- No errors - return ОК
   trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(0);
   trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
   return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En el listado del método, en los comentarios al código, se han descrito todas las acciones referentes al procesamiento de los errores retornados por el servidor comercial.

Implementación del método privado para la apertura de posiciones:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open a position                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
bool CTrading::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                            const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                            const SL sl=0,
                            const TP tp=0,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX)
  {
//--- Set the trading request result as 'true' and the error flag as "no errors"
   bool res=true;
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type;
//--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
//--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return 'false'
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
//--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return 'false'
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return 'false'
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return false;
     }

//--- Write the volume to the request structure
   this.m_request.volume=volume;
//--- Get the method of handling errors from the CheckErrors() method while checking for errors in the request parameters
   ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method=this.CheckErrors(this.m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN,0,this.m_request.sl,this.m_request.tp);
//--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency,
//--- if there are limitations by StopLevel or FreezeLevel ...
   if(method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK)
     {
      //--- If trading is completely disabled, set the error code to the return structure,
      //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit
      if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE)
        {
         trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE);
         trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type);
         return false;
        }
      //--- If the check result is "abort trading operation" - set the last error code to the return structure,
      //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit
      if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT)
        {
         int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1);
         if(code!=NULL)
           {
            trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code);
            trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
           }
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED));
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type);
         return false;
        }
      //--- If the check result is "waiting" - set the last error code to the return structure and display the message in the journal
      if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT)
        {
         int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1);
         if(code!=NULL)
           {
            trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code);
            trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
           }
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST));
         //--- Instead of creating a pending request, we temporarily wait the required time period (the CheckErrors() method result is returned)
         ::Sleep(method);
         //--- after waiting, update all data
         symbol_obj.Refresh();
        }
      //--- If the check result is "create a pending request", do nothing temporarily
      if(this.m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST)
        {
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST));
        }
     }
   
//--- In the loop by the number of attempts
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_total_try;i++)
     {                
      //--- Send the request
      res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type,this.m_request.volume,this.m_request.sl,this.m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation);
      //--- If the request is executed successfully or the asynchronous order sending mode is set, play the success sound
      //--- set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation and return 'true'
      if(res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode())
        {
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type);
         return true;
        }
      //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation
      else
        {
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N),string(i+1),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type);
         
         //--- Get the error handling method
         method=this.ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode());
         //--- If "Disable trading for the EA" is received as a result of sending a request, enable the disabling flag and end the attempt loop
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE)
           {
            this.SetTradingDisableFlag(true);
            break;
           }
         //--- If "Exit the trading method" is received as a result of sending a request, end the attempt loop
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT)
           {
            break;
           }
         //--- If "Correct the parameters and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- correct the parameters and start the next iteration
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT)
           {
            this.RequestErrorsCorrecting(this.m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj);
            continue;
           }
         //--- If "Update data and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- update data and start the next iteration
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH)
           {
            symbol_obj.Refresh();
            continue;
           }
         //--- If "Wait and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- in this implementation, we wait the number of milliseconds equal to the 'method' value and move on to the next iteration
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT)
           {
            ::Sleep(method);
            continue;
           }
         //--- If "Create a pending request" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- create a pending request with the trading request parameters and end the attempt loop
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING)
           {
            break;
           }
        }
     }
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Este método ha sido comentado con detalle directamente en el listado, y será utilizado para abrir las posiciones Buy y Sell: 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Buy position                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
bool CTrading::OpenBuy(const double volume,
                       const string symbol,
                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                       const SL sl=0,
                       const TP tp=0,
                       const string comment=NULL,
                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX)
  {
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request from the OpenPosition() method
   return this.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open a Sell position                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
bool CTrading::OpenSell(const double volume,
                        const string symbol,
                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                        const SL sl=0,
                        const TP tp=0,
                        const string comment=NULL,
                        const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX)
  {
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request from the OpenPosition() method
   return this.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En estos métodos, simplemente se llama el método privado general para la apertura de posiciones con indicación del tipo de posición abierta.

Implementación del método privado para colocar órdenes pendientes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place a pending order                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                          const double volume,
                          const string symbol,
                          const PS price_stop,
                          const PL price_limit=0,
                          const SL sl=0,
                          const TP tp=0,
                          const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                          const string comment=NULL,
                          const datetime expiration=0,
                          const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                          const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   bool res=true;
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type;
//--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return 'false'
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return false;
     }
     
//--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency,
//--- there are limitations on StopLevel - play the error sound and exit
   this.m_request.volume=volume;
   this.m_request.type_filling=type_filling;
   this.m_request.type_time=type_time;
   this.m_request.expiration=expiration;
   ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method=this.CheckErrors(this.m_request.volume,
                                                             this.m_request.price,
                                                             action,
                                                             order_type,
                                                             symbol_obj,
                                                             trade_obj,
                                                             DFUN,
                                                             this.m_request.stoplimit,
                                                             this.m_request.sl,
                                                             this.m_request.tp);
   if(method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK)
     {
      //--- If trading is completely disabled
      if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE)
        {
         trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE);
         trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type);
         return false;
        }
      //--- If the check result is "abort trading operation" - set the last error code to the return structure,
      //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit
      if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT)
        {
         int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1);
         if(code!=NULL)
           {
            trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code);
            trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
           }
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED));
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type);
         return false;
        }
      //--- If the check result is "waiting" - set the last error code to the return structure and display the message in the journal
      if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT)
        {
         int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1);
         if(code!=NULL)
           {
            trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code);
            trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
           }
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST));
         //--- Instead of creating a pending request, we temporarily wait the required time period (the CheckErrors() method result is returned)
         ::Sleep(method);           
         symbol_obj.Refresh();
        }
      //--- If the check result is "create a pending request", do nothing temporarily
      if(this.m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST)
        {
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST));
        }
     }

//--- In the loop by the number of attempts
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_total_try;i++)
     {                
      //--- Send the request
      res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type,
                             this.m_request.volume,
                             this.m_request.price,
                             this.m_request.sl,
                             this.m_request.tp,
                             this.m_request.stoplimit,
                             magic,
                             comment,
                             this.m_request.expiration,
                             this.m_request.type_time,
                             this.m_request.type_filling);
      //--- If the request is executed successfully or the asynchronous order sending mode is set, play the success sound
      //--- set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation and return 'true'
      if(res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode())
        {
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type);
         return true;
        }
      //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation
      else
        {
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N),string(i+1),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
         if(this.IsUseSounds())
            trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type);
         
         method=this.ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode());
         //--- If "Disable trading for the EA" is received as a result of sending a request, enable the disabling flag and end the attempt loop
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE)
           {
            this.SetTradingDisableFlag(true);
            break;
           }
         //--- If "Exit the trading method" is received as a result of sending a request, end the attempt loop
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT)
           {
            break;
           }
         //--- If "Correct the parameters and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- correct the parameters and start the next iteration
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT)
           {
            this.RequestErrorsCorrecting(this.m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj);
            continue;
           }
         //--- If "Update data and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- update data and start the next iteration
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH)
           {
            symbol_obj.Refresh();
            continue;
           }
         //--- If "Wait and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- in this implementation, we wait the number of milliseconds equal to the 'method' value and move on to the next iteration
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT)
           {
            Sleep(method);
            continue;
           }
         //--- If "Create a pending request" is received as a result of sending a request -
         //--- create a pending request with the trading request parameters and end the attempt loop
         if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING)
           {
            break;
           }
        }
     }
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Este método ha sido comentado con detalle directamente en el listado, y será utilizado para establecer distintos tipos de órdenes pendientes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place BuyStop pending order                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStop(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const PS price,
                            const SL sl=0,
                            const TP tp=0,
                            const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const datetime expiration=0,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method
   return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place BuyLimit pending order                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume,
                             const string symbol,
                             const PS price,
                             const SL sl=0,
                             const TP tp=0,
                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                             const string comment=NULL,
                             const datetime expiration=0,
                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method
   return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place BuyStopLimit pending order                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume,
                                 const string symbol,
                                 const PS price_stop,
                                 const PL price_limit,
                                 const SL sl=0,
                                 const TP tp=0,
                                 const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                 const string comment=NULL,
                                 const datetime expiration=0,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
#ifdef __MQL5__
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method
   return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
//--- MQL4
#else 
   return true;
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place SellStop pending order                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceSellStop(const double volume,
                             const string symbol,
                             const PS price,
                             const SL sl=0,
                             const TP tp=0,
                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                             const string comment=NULL,
                             const datetime expiration=0,
                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method
   return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place SellLimit pending order                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceSellLimit(const double volume,
                              const string symbol,
                              const PS price,
                              const SL sl=0,
                              const TP tp=0,
                              const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                              const string comment=NULL,
                              const datetime expiration=0,
                              const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                              const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method
   return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place SellStopLimit pending order                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
bool CTrading::PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume,
                                  const string symbol,
                                  const PS price_stop,
                                  const PL price_limit,
                                  const SL sl=0,
                                  const TP tp=0,
                                  const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                  const string comment=NULL,
                                  const datetime expiration=0,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
#ifdef __MQL5__
//--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method
   return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
   //--- MQL4
#else 
   return true;
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Los demás métodos para el cierre de posiciones y la eliminación de órdenes pendientes, así como los métodos de modificación de posiciones y órdenes han sido creados de forma análoga a los métodos privados para la apertura de posiciones/colocación de órdenes pendientes. Todos los códigos han sido comentados con detalle, por lo que el lector los podrá estudiar por sí mismo en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo.

Podemos dar por finalizado el trabajo con la clase comercial en esta etapa.

Ahora, debemos introducir unos pequeños cambios en la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine.

Si el nivel mínimo de colocación de órdenes stop y órdenes pendientes (StopLevel) tiene una magnitud flotante, deberemos indicar el multiplicador de spread, porque con frecuencia en semejantes situaciones se usa un spread multiplicado por cierta magnitud para indicar la distancia permitida en la colocación de stops. Partiendo de esto, necesitaremos un método que nos permita establecer un multiplicador de spread, para indicarlo en la clase comercial.
En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos este método:

//--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection
   void                 SetSpreadMultiplier(const uint value=1,const string symbol=NULL)  { this.m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier(value,symbol);   }

//--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position

El método simplemente llama al método homónimo de la clase comercial que hemos analizado en el artículo anterior, y permite establecer tanto un multiplicador común para todos los símbolos utilizados, como multiplicadores individuales para los símbolos indicados.

Dado que la clase comercial en breve usará un temporizador para trabajar con solicitudes pendientes,
vamos a crear en el constructor de la clase CEngine un nuevo contador del temporizador para la clase comercial:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine constructor                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),
                     m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),
                     m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE),
                     m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE),
                     m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS)
  {
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER);
   
   this.m_list_counters.Sort();
   this.m_list_counters.Clear();
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE);

   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE);
   
   ::ResetLastError();
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError());
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
        }
   //---__MQL4__
   #else 
      if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError());
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
        }
   #endif 
   //---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En el temporizador de la clase CEngine, añadimos el bloque de trabajo con el temporizador de la clase comercial: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine timer                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTimer(void)
  {
//--- Timer of the collections of historical orders and deals, as well as of market orders and positions
   int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
               this.TradeEventsControl();
           }
         //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick
         else
            this.TradeEventsControl();
        }
     }
//--- Account collection timer
   index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
               this.AccountEventsControl();
           }
         //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick
         else
            this.AccountEventsControl();
        }
     }
     
//--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection)
   index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
               this.m_symbols.RefreshRates();
           }
         //--- In case of a tester, update quote data of all collection symbols by tick
         else
            this.m_symbols.RefreshRates();
        }
     }
//--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window)
   index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If the pause is over
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
              {
               //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection
               this.SymbolEventsControl();
               //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events
               if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH)
                  this.MarketWatchEventsControl();
              }
           }
         //--- If this is a tester, work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick
         else
            this.SymbolEventsControl();
        }
     }
//--- Trading class timer
   index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
               this.m_trading.OnTimer();
           }
         //--- In case of the tester, work with the list of pending orders by tick
         else
            this.m_trading.OnTimer();
        }
     }   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Cambiamos ligeramente el método de cierre total de posiciones:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position in full                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX)
  {
   return this.m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket,WRONG_VALUE,comment,deviation);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Dado que el método de cierre de posiciones es ahora único para el cierre parcial y total, deberemos transmitir -1 como volumen para cerrar una posición por completo, lo cual hacemos aquí.

Aquí finalizan los cambios y mejoras en cuanto a la implementación del procesamiento de los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial.

Simulación

Para comprobar el procesamiento de los errores retornados por el servidor comercial, sería deseable establecer condiciones comerciales que den error, por ejemplo, el retraso de ejecución. Durante el tiempo de retraso, los precios cambian, lo que provocará el retorno del error "los precios han cambiado".

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar al asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part25\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart25.mq5.

En principio, debería bastar con iniciar de inmediato el asesor sin ningún cambio, todo debería funcionar. No obstante, vamos a introducir algún cambio.
En el bloque de parámetros de entrada del asesor, modificamos el deslizamiento por defecto, cambiándolo de cero a cinco puntos, y añadimos el multiplicador de spread:

//--- input variables
input    ulong             InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input    double            InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input    uint              InpStopLoss          =  50;   // StopLoss in points
input    uint              InpTakeProfit        =  50;   // TakeProfit in points
input    uint              InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpSlippage          =  5;    // Slippage in points
input    uint              InpSpreadMultiplier  =  1;    // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel
sinput   double            InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftX        =  40;   // Buttons X shift 
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 
input    uint              InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input    uint              InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input    uint              InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)
sinput   ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols   =  SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT;   // Mode of used symbols list
sinput   string            InpUsedSymbols       =  "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY";  // List of used symbols (comma - separator)
sinput   bool              InpUseSounds         =  true; // Use sounds

En la función de incialización de la biblioteca, establecemos el multiplicador de spread para todos los expertos comerciales de todos los símbolos utilizados, y comentamos el bloque que establece el control del aumento de los valores de los parámetros del símbolo, para evitar así su seguimiento y, por consiguiente, la presencia de entradas sobrantes en el diario del simulador: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing DoEasy library                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInitDoEasy()
  {
//--- Check if working with the full list is selected
   used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols;
   if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL)
     {
      int total=SymbolsTotal(false);
      string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов.";
      string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols.";
      string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!");
      string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\"";
      string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\"";
      string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en);
      int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2);
      int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags);
      switch(mb_res)
        {
         case IDNO : 
           used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; 
           break;
         default:
           break;
        }
     }
//--- Fill in the array of used symbols
   used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols;
   CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols);

//--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols);
//--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection
   Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Number of used symbols: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal());
   
//--- Create resource text files
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red);

//--- Pass all existing collections to the trading class
   engine.TradingOnInit();
//--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols
   engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false);
//--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols
   engine.SetSoundsStandart();
//--- Set the general flag of using sounds
   engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds);
//--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection
   engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier);
      
//--- Set controlled values for symbols
   //--- Get the list of all collection symbols
   CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
   if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0)
     {
      //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties
      //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" 
      //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program
      /*
      for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
        {
         CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points
         symbol.SetControlBidInc(100000*symbol.Point());
         //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points
         symbol.SetControlBidDec(100000*symbol.Point());
         //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points
         symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(400);
         //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points
         symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(400);
         //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points
         symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(400);
        }
      */
     }
//--- Set controlled values for the current account
   CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent();
   if(account!=NULL)
     {
      //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10
      account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0);
      //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15
      account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0);
      //--- Set profit control level to 20
      account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Establecemos en el simulador de estrategias un retraso de 4 segundos.
Para ello, seleccionamos en la lista desplegable "Retraso personalizado..."

... y en el campo de edición que aparecerá, introducimos 4000 milisegundos:


Ahora, en el simulador, las órdenes comerciales enviadas al servidor se retrasarán cuatro segundos.

Iniciamos el asesor en el modo visual e intentamos abrir varias posiciones, cerrándolas luego en el mercado rápido:

Como podemos ver aquí, no siempre se logra abrir una posición a la primera, ya que obtenemos recotización. El asesor realiza el número necesario de intentos comerciales, pero no más de cinco (establecido por defecto), y esto se ve por las entradas "Trading attempt", con el número de intento y la aclaración del error "Requote". El cerrar simultáneamente varias posiciones, también hemos obtenido recotizaciones, y la última posición, al finalizar los cinco intentos, se ha quedado sin cerrar. A continuación, hemos logrado cerrarla manualmente, pero tampoco a la primera. Eso sí, el asesor ha trabajado "honradamente" según el algoritmo implementado en la biblioteca, con el número establecido de intentos comerciales.

En las últimas versiones de MetaTrader 5, a partir del build 2201, en el simulador ha aparecido la posibilidad de establecer los parámetros del símbolo en el que se realiza la simulación. De esta forma, es posible establecer limitaciones para el comercio con el símbolo y simular el comportamiento de la biblioteca al detectar las limitaciones indicadas para el símbolo.

Para llamar a la ventana de ajustes del símbolo, debemos clicar sobre el botón que se encuentra a la derecha de la selección del marco temporal a simular:

Establecemos para el símbolo el permiso de comercio solo para posiciones largas, e indicamos una limitación del volumen para las posiciones simultáneamente abiertas y colocadas en una misma dirección igual a 0.5.

De esta forma, podremos comerciar solo con posiciones largas, y tener en el mercado un volumen conjunto máximo de posiciones y órdenes de compra no superior a 0.5 lotes. Es decir, si abrimos posiciones con un lote de 0.1, podremos abrir solo cinco posiciones, o colocar una orden pendiente de compra y abrir cuatro posiciones:


Aquí, para que el experimento resulte más puro, deberíamos desactivar el cierre automático de posiciones al superar el beneficio con la magnitud establecida en los ajustes. No obstante, así también se ve que no hemos podido abrir una posición corta al principio: hemos recibido la advertencia de que en el símbolo solo se permite la compra. A continuación, al intentar abrir un número de posiciones cuyo vulumen conjunto supere los 0.5 lotes, recibimos un mensaje indicando la imposibilidad de abrir una posición, dado que se superará el volumen conjunto máximo de posiciones y órdenes en una misma dirección.

Todo esto y mucho más está relacionado con los parámetros del símbolo. Es posible realizar las pruebas en el simulador de las versiones beta del terminal, a partir del build 2201.
Para obtener la última versión beta del terminal, solo hace falta conectarse al servidor MetaQuotes-Demo y elegir en el menú "Ayuda" el punto "Comprobar la última versión beta":


¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, implementaremos las solicitudes comerciales pendientes.

Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.
Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Parte 1. Concepto, organización de datos
sParte 2. Colección de órdenes y transacciones históricas
Parte 3. Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda
Parte 4. Eventos comerciales. Concepto
Parte 5. Clases y concepto de los eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa
Parte 6. Eventos en las cuentas de compensación
Parte 7. Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones
Parte 8. Eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones
Parte 9. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Preparando los datos
Parte 10. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de apertura de posición y activación de órdenes pendientes
Parte 11. Compatibilidad con MQL4 - Eventos de cierre de posición
Parte 12. Implementando la clase de objeto "cuenta" y la colección de objetos de cuenta
Parte 13. Eventos del objeto "cuenta"
Parte 14. El objeto "Símbolo"
Parte 15. Colección de objetos de símbolo
Parte 16. Eventos de la colección de símbolos
Parte 17. Interactividad de los objetos de la biblioteca
Parte 18. Interactividad del objeto de cuenta con cualquier otro objeto de la biblioteca
Parte 19. Clase de mensajes de la biblioteca
Parte 20. Creación y guardado de los recursos del programa
Parte 21. Clases comerciales - El objeto comercial multiplataforma básico
Parte 22. Clases comerciales - Clase comercial principal, control de limitaciones
Parte 23. Clases comerciales - Clase comercial principal, control de parámetros permitidos
Parte 24. Clases comerciales - Clase comercial principal, corrección automática de parámetros erróneos

Traducción del ruso hecha por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7365

Artyom Trishkin:

Sobre la información registrada en el valor Magic Number:

puedes utilizar un número mágico diferente para cada grupo para crear diferentes grupos. Por ejemplo, si el número mágico del asesor es 123, entonces el número mágico del primer grupo será 124, el número mágico del segundo grupo será 125, el número mágico del tercer grupo será 126, y así sucesivamente.
La biblioteca ofrece una forma diferente de crear diferentes grupos - el número de cada subgrupo se almacena directamente en el valor del Número Mágico. Entonces el número mágico del EA es también un identificador de grupo, pero se coloca en un grupo independiente llamado MagicID - el identificador del número mágico del EA. Y hay dos grupos más. Cada uno de ellos tiene 15 subgrupos. Y cada uno de los subgrupos puede tener su propio identificador.

Esto darámás flexibilidad a la hora de trabajar con grupos.

Por ejemplo: Queremos mover una rejilla de órdenes pendientes detrás del precio - añadirlas al grupo 1 en el subgrupo 1. El grupo 1 se mueve detrás del precio. El subgrupo 1 se mueve a lo largo de la MA. Ahora queremos mover algunas de esas órdenes que se mueven detrás del precio (grupo 1) por el SAR Parabólico. Les damos el subgrupo 2. Entonces el grupo 1 se mueve detrás del precio, pero el subgrupo 1 se mueve por MA, y el subgrupo 2 se mueve por SAR Parabólico.

Las órdenes se activan, convirtiéndose en posiciones - usted puede establecer sus propios grupos para la modificación de stoplosses, y sus propios subgrupos en este grupo para la modificación por diferentes valores. Los algoritmos de modificación se escriben en subgrupos.

En general - un vuelo de la fantasía. También puede utilizar un magik simple, pero usted tendrá que inventar la lógica de seguimiento de los diferentes grupos a ti mismo.

En cuanto a la segunda pregunta:

Hay una clase CSelect. Está disponible en el programa, y proporciona métodos de selección y búsqueda sobre los que estás escribiendo de todas las colecciones existentes: Account, Event, Order, Symbol.

Puede seleccionar los objetos de cada colección en una lista basada en todos los criterios. En la lista creada, puede volver a seleccionar refinando los criterios, puede encontrar los valores máximos y mínimos para el criterio de selección.

Sin embargo, más adelante habrá funciones personalizadas (mucho más adelante) para acceder rápida y cómodamente a todas las propiedades de todas las colecciones y buscar en ellas.

Pero por ahora - sólo a través de CSelect, y cuando lo necesite. La clase es estática, por lo que el acceso a sus métodos a través de ":::" Por ejemplo, CSelect::ByOrderProperty().

Sí, por cierto, hay un ejemplo de su uso en el programa justo en la prueba EA - por ejemplo, en sus funciones de arrastre:

Me di cuenta de CSelect, pero resulta que tengo que hacer una elección en cada lugar donde necesitamos valores agregados: digamos, tengo que calcular el beneficio total de una red de posiciones con el fin de trailing, esta es una función. Y en otra estoy, digamos, ajustando la toma total de una cuadrícula después de abrir, o cerrar una de las órdenes - y para eso necesito el beneficio total y el volumen agregado.

Y en otro lugar necesito tomar una decisión sobre si abrir una nueva cuadrícula o continuar con la actual - necesito saber cuántas órdenes ya he abierto en este grupo.

Todos estos valores se calculan con una pasada por la lista, que se puede seleccionar mediante una serie de CSelects. Pero como los necesito en diferentes lugares, tendría que iniciar una construcción agregada cada vez, recalcular al principio de un tick y luego utilizarlos en todas partes.

Pensé que sería bueno añadir una construcción de este tipo a la biblioteca, con la capacidad de asignarla por un conjunto de criterios de selección, como símbolo, magick (con grupos), tipo de orden.

Y que recoja estadísticas sencillas: número de órdenes, volumen total, beneficio total... una colección de órdenes, por cierto, puesto que ya la hemos seleccionado.

Si no, o crear una estructura auxiliar cada vez, o CSelects e iteración en cada sitio.

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 22 dic 2019 en 17:49
rigal:

Me las arreglé con CSelect, pero resulta que tengo que hacer una elección en cada lugar donde necesitamos valores agregados: digamos, necesito calcular el beneficio total de una cuadrícula de posiciones para arrastrarla, esa es una función. Y en otra, digamos, estoy ajustando la toma total de una rejilla después de abrir o cerrar una de las órdenes - y para eso necesito el beneficio total y el volumen agregado.

Y en otro lugar necesito tomar una decisión sobre si abrir una nueva parrilla o continuar con la actual: necesito saber cuántas órdenes tengo ya abiertas en este grupo.

Todos estos valores se calculan con una sola pasada por la lista, que se puede seleccionar mediante una serie de CSelects. Pero como se necesitan en diferentes lugares, tengo que iniciar una construcción de agregación cada vez, recalcularla al principio de un tick y luego utilizarla en todas partes.

Pensé que sería bueno añadir una construcción de este tipo a la biblioteca, con la posibilidad de asignarla por un conjunto de criterios de selección, por ejemplo, símbolo, magick (con grupos), tipo de orden.

Y dejar que recoja estadisticas simples: numero de ordenes, volumen total, beneficio total... una coleccion de ordenes, por cierto, ya que la hemos muestreado.

Por lo demás, o crear una estructura auxiliar cada vez, o CSelects e iteración en cada lugar.

¿Y propones hacer más pesados los cálculos en la propia librería? Ya hay muchas cosas que calcular ahí.

¿Por qué no hacer lo que propones directamente en el EA en vez de en la librería? No hay diferencia donde calcularlo todo. Pero alguien lo necesita (tú) y alguien no. ¿Y para qué necesita cálculos innecesarios?

Para no contar siempre lo mismo en diferentes funciones, debe crear listas globales en el Asesor Experto, donde puede poner la información que necesita en todas partes. Y en funciones separadas, y sólo cuando sea necesario, tomar estas listas públicas, y de ellos obtener los datos necesarios sólo dentro de la función, y devolverlos.
La librería proporciona un conjunto de datos, da la posibilidad de seleccionar estos datos en cualquier combinación, y da herramientas para resolver tareas que no son lo suficientemente rápidas de hacer desde cero.

Igor Ryabchikov
Igor Ryabchikov | 23 dic 2019 en 04:43
Artyom Trishkin:

¿Y sugieres que se ponderen los cálculos en la propia biblioteca? Ahí ya se cuenta mucho.

¿Por qué no hacer lo que sugieres directamente en el EA en lugar de en la biblioteca? No hay ninguna diferencia donde calcularlo todo. Pero alguien lo necesita (tú) y alguien no. ¿Y por qué necesita cálculos adicionales?

Para no contar siempre lo mismo en diferentes funciones, deberías crear listas globales en el Asesor Experto, donde puedas poner la información que necesitas en todas partes. Y en funciones separadas, y sólo cuando sea necesario, tomar estas listas públicas, y de ellos obtener los datos necesarios sólo dentro de la función, y devolverlos.
La biblioteca proporciona un conjunto de datos, proporciona la posibilidad de seleccionar estos datos en cualquier combinación, y da herramientas para resolver tareas que no son lo suficientemente rápidas para hacer desde cero.

Propongo que sea opcional.

Iniciar una "suscripción".

Pero si esta idea no os parece digna de consideración, desde luego escribiré yo mismo el wrapper.

Gracias de nuevo por lo que ya se ha hecho - y adelante por todo lo que todavía está en los planes (yo aquí y allá encuentro reservas sobre los planes para continuar el desarrollo de la biblioteca).

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 23 dic 2019 en 05:16
rigal:

Bueno, sugiero que se cuente opcionalmente.

Hacer una "suscripción".

Pero si usted no encuentra esta idea digna de consideración, sin duda voy a escribir la envoltura a mí mismo.

Gracias de nuevo por lo que ya está hecho - y adelante para cualquier otra cosa que esté en proyecto (he visto reservas aquí y allá sobre los planes para continuar desarrollando la biblioteca)

Habrá una funcionalidad similar en los planes. Y, sí, todavía hay mucho que planificar - menos de un tercio está hecho.
Igor Ryabchikov
Igor Ryabchikov | 24 dic 2019 en 07:19
Estoy observando de cerca :)
