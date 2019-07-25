Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte VII): Eventos de activación de órdenes StopLimit, preparación de la funcionalidad para los eventos de modificación de órdenes y posiciones

Contenido

Concepto

En las anteriores partes de la descripción de la biblioteca multiplataforma para MetaTrader 5 y MetaTrader 4, preparamos el instrumental necesario para crear funciones de caso de usuario que ofrezcan acceso rápido desde sus programas a cualquier dato de cualquier orden y posición en las cuentas de cobertura y compensación. Se trata de funciones para monitorear los eventos relacionados con las órdenes y posiciones: la colocación, eliminación y activación de órdenes pendientes, la apertura y cierre de posiciones.

Pero, por el momento, se ha quedado sin implementar la funcionalidad para monitorear la activación de las órdenes StopLimit colocadas y la modificación de órdenes y posiciones de mercado.



En este artículo, implementaremos el seguimiento del evento de activación de una orden StopLimit, cuyo resultado será la colocación de una orden Limit.

La biblioteca monitoreará estos eventos y enviará al programa los mensajes necesarios para su posterior uso en el mismo.



Implementación

Al simular los momentos de activación de las órdenes StopLimit colocadas, hemos notado que este evento no se representa de ninguna forma en la historia de la cuenta en el terminal, y no podremos simplemente recibirlo de la historia de la cuenta "as is". Por eso, deberemos monitorear el estado de las órdenes existentes hasta el momento en que cambie este estado (en nuestro caso, el cambio del tipo de orden colocada con el mismo ticket).



Vamos a enfocar el seguimiento de la activación de órdenes StopLimit desde un punto de vista práctico: aparte de crear una nueva funcionalidad, la haremos apropiada para el seguimiento de los demás eventos de cambio en las órdenes y posiciones existentes (cambio del precio de colocación de órdenes pendientes existentes, así como los niveles de StopLoss y TakeProfit de estos mismos niveles de la posición abierta).



La lógica de la funcionalidad a preparar será la siguiente:



Tenemos acceso a la lista completa de todas las órdenes y posiciones activas en la cuenta. De esta lista también podremos obtener el estado actual de cada una de las propiedades de estos objetos. Para monitorear los cambios de las propiedades controladas, necesitaremos tener una lista adicional, en la que se registrará el estado "pasado" de las propiedades del objeto, que inicialmente será igual al actual.

Al comparar las propiedades de los objetos de estas dos listas, en cuanto veamos una diferencia en cualquiera de las propiedades controladas, entenderemos que el cambio es un hecho, por lo que crearemos de inmediato un objeto modificado, en el que registraremos tanto la propiedad pasada como la nueva, es decir, la cambiada, colocando acto seguido este objeto en la nueva lista: "la lista de objetos modificados".

Esta nueva lista la procesaremos en lo sucesivo en la clase que monitorea los eventos en la cuenta.

Claro que podemos enviar el evento en cuanto observemos algún cambio en las propiedades del objeto, pero entonces podríamos encontrarnos con la situación en la que varios objetos han cambiado en un solo tick. Y si procesamos los cambios directamente, podremos procesar solo el cambio del último objeto del paquete. Esto no nos conviene en absoluto. Por ello, en esta etapa crearemos una lista con todos los objetos cambiados y comprobaremos el tamaño de esta lista en la clase de procesamiento de eventos. Y ya en ella, procesaremos en el ciclo cada objeto modificado de la lista de objetos cambiados. De esta forma, no omitiremos ni uno solo de los eventos de cambio de las propiedades de las órdenes y posiciones acontecidos al mismo tiempo en la cuenta.



En la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, al crear la colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, lo hiciemos considerando que para monitorear el estado actual de las órdenes y posiciones, necesitábamos actualizar la lista y guardar la suma hash actual y pasada, calculada como el ticket + la hora de cambio de la posición en milisegundos y el volumen. Pero, para monitorear el cambio en los estados de las propiedades de las órdenes y posiciones, estos datos para el cálculo de la suma hash no serán suficientes.

Para registrar el cambio de precio de la colocación de una orden, deberemos tener en cuenta este precio

Para registrar el cambio de precio del StopLoss y TakeProfit, deberemos tener en cuenta también estos precios.

Estos significa que vamos a añadir los tres precios a la suma hash, pero transformando cada uno en una cifra ulong de siete dígitos: solo tenemos que quitar la coma y aumentar en un solo orden la capacidad del número (para registrar las cotizaciones de seis dígitos). Por ejemplo, si el precio es igual a 1.12345, la cifra de la suma hash será 1123450.



Vamos a terminar con la teoría y proceder a la implementación.

Añadimos al archivo Defines.mqh las enumeraciones con las banderas de las posibles variantes de cambio de las propiedades de las órdenes y posiciones, así como las propias variantes que vamos a monitorear:



enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 }; enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Con respecto a las banderas de las posibles variantes de cambio de las propiedades de las órdenes y posiciones:

la bandera de cambio del tipo de orden se establecerá al activarse una orden StopLimit,



se establecerá al activarse una orden StopLimit, la bandera de cambio del precio se establecerá al modificarse el precio de colocación de una orden pendiente,



se establecerá al modificarse el precio de colocación de una orden pendiente, la bandera de cambio stoploss y takeprofit se entiende,



y se entiende, la bandera de orden sirve para identificar el cambio de propiedades de la orden (no de la posición)



Es posible que la bandera de orden requiera ciertas aclaraciones: el tipo de orden y el precio pueden cambiar de forma unívoca solo para las órdenes pendientes (el cambio de tipo de posición (reversión) en las cuentas de compensación no se considera, ya que implementamos su seguimiento en la sexta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca), mientras que los precios de StopLoss y TakeProfit se pueden modificar tanto para las órdenes como para las posiciones. Para ello precisamente necesitamos la bandera de orden, que nos permite definir con precisión un evento y enviar el tipo de evento a la clase de seguimiento de eventos. Aquí necesitamos la bandera de orden para identificar de forma unívoca los eventos y enviar el tipo de dichos eventos a la clase de seguimiento de eventos.



En la enumeración de las posibles variantes de modificación de las órdenes y posiciones se han reunido todas las variantes que vamos a monitorear en el futuro. Hoy vamos a implementar solo el seguimiento del evento de activación de una orden StopLimit (CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE).



Añadimos a la enumeración de la lista de posibles eventos comerciales en la cuenta ENUM_TRADE_EVENT los ocho nuevos eventos que se enviarán al programa al darse su identificación:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Y finalmente, añadimos a la lista de enumeraciones de los motivos de los eventos ENUM_EVENT_REASON una nueva constante que describe la activación de una orden StopLimit:

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

Ya hemos realizado todos los cambios en el archivo Defines.mqh.



Dado que antes acordamos que vamos a crear y guardar la lista de órdenes de control, en esta lista deberemos guardar los objetos con el conjunto mínimo suficiente de propiedades para determinar el momento de cambio de uno de los objetos de orden y posición de mercado.

Vamos a crear la clase objeto de control de la orden.

Creamos en la carpeta de la biblioteca Collections la nueva clase con el nombre de archivo OrderControl.mqh. Hacemos clase básica a la clase de la biblioteca estándar CObject e incluimos los archivos necesarios para el funcionamiento de la clase:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : public : COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; COrderControl::COrderControl() { } COrderControl::~COrderControl() { }

Declaramos directamente todas las variables y métodos necesarios en la sección privada de la clase:

private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void );

Todas las variables-miembro de clase tienen descripciones comprensibles. Vamos a realizar ciertas aclaraciones sobre la variable que guarda la estructura del tick: al activarse una orden StopLimit, necesitaremos registrar la hora de activación. Dado que necesitamos registrarla en milisegundos, y TimeCurrent() retorna la hora sin milisegundos, para obtener la hora en milisegundos del último tick en el que se ha activado la orden, usaremosla función estándar SymbolInfoTick(), que rellena la estructura del tick con datos entre los cuales figura la hora del tcik en milisegundos.

El código de cambio de la orden se compondrá de las banderas que describimos en la enumeración ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS, y dependerá de los cambios sucedidos en las propiedades de la orden. El método privado CalculateChangedType() se encargará de comprobar y crear el código de cambio de la orden. Lo veremos más abajo.



En la sección pública de la clase, ubicaremos los métodos de obtención y registro de los datos sobre el estado pasado y actual de las propiedades de la orden de control, el método que establece el tipo del cambio sucedido en las propiedades de la orden, el método que establece el nuevo estado de la orden modificada, el método que retorna el tipo del cambio sucedido y el método que comprueba el cambio en las propiedades de la orden, que además establece y retorna el tipo de cambio sucedido. Este método se llamará desde la clase de colección de las órdenes y posiciones de mercado, para determinar el hecho del cambio de las órdenes y posiciones activas.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl ( const ulong position_id , const ulong ticket , const long magic , const string symbol ) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE) , m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE) , m_position_id(position_id) , m_symbol(symbol) , m_ticket(ticket) , m_magic(magic) {;} };

Vamos a transmitir al constructor de la clase el identificador de la posición, el ticket, el número mágico y el símbolo de la orden/posición. Reseateamos en su lista de inicialización las banderas de cambio de la orden y el tipo de cambio sucedido; asimismo, registramos de inmediato los datos obtenidos en los parámetros transmitidos sobre la orden/posición en las variables-miembros de clase correspondientes.

Implementamos los métodos declarados fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método privado que calcula el tipo de cambio de los parámetros de la orden/posición:

void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); }

Este método registra en la varible-miembro de clase m_changed_type el tipo de cambio sucedido desde la enumeración ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE (que hemos declarado anteriormente), dependiendo de la presencia de banderas entre los componentes de la variable m_change_code.

Todas las acciones de comprobación de banderas están descritas en los comentarios a las líneas del listado del método, y deberían ser comprensibles.

Un método privado se encarga de la comprobación de la presencia de banderas en la variable m_change_code

bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }

La bandera comprobada se transmite al método. Luego se comprueba su presencia en m_change_code bit a bit con una operación Y, y se retorna el resultado booleano de la comparación (la operación bit a bit entre el valor del código y el valor de la bandera) con el valor de la bandera comprobada.



Método que establece el nuevo estado actual de las propiedades de la orden/posición:

void COrderControl::SetNewState( COrder* order ) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime ( this .m_tick.time_msc ); }

Transmitimos al método el puntero a la orden/posición en la que ha sucedido el cambio de una de sus propiedades.

Dado que después de determinar que se ha sucedido un cambio en una de las propiedades de la orden o posición, debemos comprobar este nuevo estado para comprobaciones posteriores, el método simplemente guarda en primer lugar su estado actual de la propiedad como el estado pasado, y después registra en su estado actual el valor de esta propiedad de la orden transmitida al método.

Al guardar la hora del evento sucedido, usamos la función estándar SymbolInfoTick() para obtener la hora del ticket en milisegundos.



Método principal llamado desde la clase CMarketCollection, y encargado de determinar los cambios sucedidos:

ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl( COrder *compared_order ) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); }

El método recibe el puntero a la orden/posición comprobada y se inicializa el código de cambio. Si se ha transmitido un objeto vacío de la orden comparada, o si su ticket no es igual al ticket de la orden de control actual, retornamos el código de ausencia de cambios.

A continuación, comprobamos si hay alguna falta de coincidencia en las propiedades monitoreadas de la orden de control y la comprobada, y si se detecta alguna, añadimos al código de cambio una bandera que describa dicho cambio.

Acto seguido, calculamos respecto al código de cambio completamente formado el tipo de cambio en el método CalculateChangedType() y lo retornamos al programa que ha realizado la llamada mediante el método GetChangeType().



Aquí tenemos el listado completo de la orden de control:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl( const ulong position_id, const ulong ticket, const long magic, const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); } void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime( this .m_tick.time_msc); }



Vamos a mejorar la clase de colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado CMarketCollection.

Necesitamos monitorear los cambios de las propiedades que hayan sucedido en las órdenes o posiciones activas. Dado que precisamente en esta clase obtenemos todas las órdenes y posiciones de mercado, lo lógico será comprobar su modificación en ella misma.

Vamos a incluir el archivo de clase de la orden de control. En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la lista para guardar las órdenes y posiciones de control y la lista para guardar las órdenes y posiciones modificadas, la variable-miembro de clase para guardar el tipo de cambio de la orden y la variable para guardar el coeficiente para el cálculo de la conversión del valor del precio al valor de la suma hash.

Y declaramos los métodos privados:

un método para convertir las propiedades de una orden en la cifra de la suma hash, un método que añade una orden o posición a la lista de órdenes pendientes y posiciones en la cuenta, un método que crea y añade una orden de control a la lista de órdenes de control, así como un método que crea y añade las órdenes cambiadas a la lista de órdenes modificadas, un método para eliminar de la lista de órdenes de control una orden según el ticket y el identificador de la posición, un método que retorna el índice de una orden de control en la lista de órdenes de control según el ticket y el identificador de la posición, y un manejador de eventos de cambio de una orden/posición existente.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos un método que retorna la lista creada de órdenes modificadas.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; int total_market; int total_pending; int total_positions; double total_volumes; }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; CListObj m_list_all_orders; CArrayObj m_list_control; CArrayObj m_list_changed; COrder m_order_instance; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; bool m_is_trade_event; bool m_is_change_volume; double m_change_volume_value; ulong m_k_pow; int m_new_market_orders; int m_new_positions; int m_new_pendings; void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_market= this .m_struct_curr_market; } ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const ; bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); bool DeleteOrderFromListControl( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); int IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order, const int index); public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

En el constructor de la clase, añadimos la limpieza y clasificación de dos listas: la lista de órdenes de control y la lista de órdenes modificadas, así como el cálculo del coeficiente para el cálculo de la suma hash:



CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this .m_list_control.Clear(); this .m_list_control.Sort(); this .m_list_changed.Clear(); this .m_list_changed.Sort(); this .m_k_pow=( ulong ) pow ( 10 , 6 ); }

Método para la conversión de las propiedades de una orden para el cálculo de la suma hash:

ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS( COrder *order ) const { if (order== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong price= ulong (order.PriceOpen() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong stop= ulong (order.StopLoss() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong take= ulong (order.TakeProfit() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket ; }

Transmitimos al método el puntero a la orden cuyos datos se debe transformar en una cifra. A conitnuación, las propiedades double de la orden se convierten en una cifra para la suma hash mediante una multiplicación simple por el coeficiente anteriormente calculado en el constructor de clase; todos los valores de las propiedades se suman y se retornan como una cifra ulong.



la clase se ha mejorado el método de actualización de los datos actuales del entorno de mercado. Lo hemos analizado en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca

Los cambios se relacionan con la adición de objetos a la lista de órdenes y posiciones: ahora estas líneas similares se ubican en un mismo método, AddToListMarket(). Después de añadir un objeto de orden a la lista de órdenes y posiciones, comprobamos la presencia de esta misma orden en la lista de órdenes de control, y si no se encuentra allí, se crea un objeto de orden de control y se añade a la lista de órdenes de control con la ayuda del método AddToListControl(). Si la comprobación de la presencia de una orden de control muestra que esta existe, se llama el método de comparación de las propiedades de la orden actual con las propiedades de OnChangeEvent() de control.

En el listado del método, en los comentarios a las líneas, se describen todas las acciones realizadas; estas también han sido resaltadas en el texto.



void CMarketCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_market); this .m_is_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_change_volume= false ; this .m_new_pendings= 0 ; this .m_new_positions= 0 ; this .m_change_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue ; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #else int total_positions=:: PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(position)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " ),position.TypeDescription(), " #" ,position.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } int total_orders=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=:: OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { CMarketOrder *order= new CMarketOrder(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif if ( this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!= this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this .m_new_market_orders= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this .m_new_pendings= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this .m_new_positions= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this .m_change_volume_value=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes, 4 ); this .m_is_change_volume=( this .m_change_volume_value!= 0 ? true : false ); this .m_is_trade_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } }

Método para añadir una orden o posición a la lista de órdenes y posiciones de mercado de la colección:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC) + this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++ ; return true ; } if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++ ; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

Transmitimos al método el puntero a la colección de órdenes añadida a la lista. Después de añadir una orden a la lista de colección, dependiendo del estado de la orden, modificamos los datos de la estructura que guarda el estado actual de las órdenes y posiciones de mercado para la posterior comprobación y determinación del cambio en el número de las órdenes y posiciones.

Si se trata de una posición , añadimos a la suma hash total la hora de cambio de la posición y el número calculado para la suma hash ; asimismo, aumentamos el valor del número total de posiciones .

, añadimos a la suma hash total y ; asimismo, . Si se trata de una orden pendiente , añadimos a la suma hash total el número calculado para la suma hash y aumentamos el valor del número total de órdenes pendientes .

Método que crea una orden de control y la añade a la lista de órdenes de control:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl (order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control ; return false ; } return true ; }

Transmitimos al método el puntero a una orden o posición de mercado. Si se ha tansmitido un objeto no válido, retornaremos false.

A continuación, creamos una nueva orden de control a cuyo constructor transmitimos de inmediato el identificador de la posición, el ticket, el número mágico y el símbolo del objeto de orden transmitido al método; después rellenamos todos los datos del mismo que necesitamos para identificar la modificación de la orden o posición.

Si no hemos logrado añadir la orden de control a la lista de órdenes de control, la orden será eliminada y se retornará false.

Dado que añadimos constantemente a la lista de órdenes y posiciones de control las órdenes y posiciones que van apareciendo, esta lista podría aumenta significativamente tras un largo trabajo. Y es que las órdenes y posiciones no viven eternamente, y sus copias de control no deben guardarse constantemente en la lista: las órdenes y posiciones ya no se encuentran en el mercado, y la orden de control continúa existiendo en la lista y ocupando memoria. Así que, para eliminar las órdenes de control innecesarias de la lista, vamos a usar un método que elimina órdenes de control de la lista de órdenes de control según el ticket y el identificador de la posición DeleteOrderFromListControl().



Deebmos notar que el método ha sido declarado, pero implementado. Lo implementaremos después de que esté totalmente lista la funcionalidad completa para el seguimiento de la modificación de órdenes y posiciones.

Método que retorna el índice de una orden de control en la lista de órdenes de control según su ticket y tipo:

int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id ) { int total= this .m_list_control.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order= this .m_list_control.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket ) return i ; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Transmitimos al método el ticket de la orden/posición y el identificador de la posición. Buscamos en el ciclo por todas las órdenes de control de la lista la orden de control con el mismo ticket e identificador y retornamos su índice en la lista de órdenes de control. Si la orden no ha sido encontrada, se retornará -1.



Método-manejador del evento de cambio de una orden/posición existente:

void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent( COrder* order , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_control= this .m_list_control. At(index) ; if (order_control!= NULL ) { this .m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl( order ); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()== ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); if ( this .m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if (! this .AddToListChanges(order_control) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" )); } } } }

El método recibe el puntero a la orden comprobada y el índice de la orden de control que le corresponde en la lista de órdenes de control.

Obtenemos la orden de control de la lista según su índice y comprobamos la presencia de cambios en las propiedades de la orden de control que se correspondan con las propiedades de la orden de control comprobada con la ayuda del método ChangeControl(). Transmitimos al método el puntero a la orden de control, y si existen diferencias, el método retornará el tipo de cambio, que se registrará en la variable-miembro de clase m_change_type.

A continuación, revisamos el estado de la orden comprobada y establecemos un valor superado el cual se considerará que ha sucedido un cambio. Para una posición, este valor deberá ser superior al valor de la constante CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT de la enumeración ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE, dado que todos los valores que son iguales o menores al valor de esta constante pertenecen solo a las órdenes pendientes. Para una orden pendiente, el valor deberá ser superior al valor de la constante CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE.

Si el valor de la constante m_change_type obtenido es superior al establecido, significará que existe una modificación, y será necesario primero guardar el estado actual de la orden de control para la posterior comprobación, y ubicar una copia de la orden de control en la lista de órdenes cambiadas para el posterior procesamiento de esta lista en la clase CEventsCollection.



Método que crea una orden de control modificada y la añade a la lista de órdenes modificadas:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges( COrderControl* order_control ) { if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_changed= new COrderControl (order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control. Symbol ()); if (order_changed== NULL ) return false ; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if (! this . m_list_changed. Add(order_changed) ) { delete order_changed; return false ; } return true ; }

El método recibe el puntero a la orden que ha sido modificada, y cuya copia se debe ubicar en la lista de órdenes y posiciones de control modificadas.

A continuación, se crea una nueva orden de control. Al crear la misma, se le asignan de inmediato el mismo identificador de posición, ticket, número mágico y símbolo de la orden de control modificada.

Acto seguido, las propiedades de la orden de control modificada simplemente se copian en las propiedades de la nuevamente creada copiando elemento por elemento..

Y, finalmente, colocamos la copia nuevamente creada de la orden de control modificada en la lista de órdenes modificadas.

Si no hemos logrado colocar la orden nuevamente creada en la lista, el objeto de orden nuevamente creado será eliminado y se retornará false.



Con esto, ya hemos finalizado los cambios necesarios de la clase CMarketCollection, ahora ha llegado el turno de la clase CEventsCollection.

En la clase de colección de eventos CEventsCollection, debemos añadir el procesamiento de la situación en la que una lista de órdenes modificadas creada en la clase de colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado no se encuentra vacía, lo que indica que en ella existen órdenes y posiciones modificadas que deben ser procesadas, es decir, tenemos que crear un nuevo evento y enviar un mensaje sobre ello al programa que ha realizado la llamada.



Añadimos al método ya existente en la sección privada de la clase la definición de dos métodos: un nuevo método sobrecargado para la creación de un nuevo evento y un método-manejador del evento de cambio de una orden/posición existente; asimismo, añadimos al método Refresh() en sus parámetros la transmisión de la lista de órdenes cambiadas al método:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, const int index); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Vamos a implementar los nuevos métodos fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método sobrecargado de creación del evento de modificación de una orden o posición:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent( COrderControl* order ) { CEvent* event =NULL; if ( order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

Ya analizamos el método de creación de un nuevo evento en la quinta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, al crear la colección de eventos.

Este método se ha construido de forma prácticamente idéntica. La única diferencia reside en el tipo de orden cuyo puntero se transmite al método.

Al inicio del método, se comprueba el tipo de cambio que ha sucedido a la orden y, de acuerdo con el tipo de cambio, se establece el código de cambio en la variable-miembro de clase m_trade_event_code.

A continuación, se crea el evento correspondiente al tipo de cambioy se rellenan sus propiedades de acuerdo con el tipo de cambio; después, el evento se ubica en la lista de eventos y se envía al programa de gestión.

Método mejorado de actualización de la lista de eventos:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

Este método también fue analizado en la quinta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, al crear la colección de eventos. La principal diferencia respecto al método analizado es la adición de un bloque de código para el procesamiento de eventos de modificación, en el caso de que el tamaño de la lista de órdenes modificadas sea distinto a cero: tomamos de la lista en el ciclo cada orden modificada y la procesamos en el Método-manejador del evento de modificación de una orden:

void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent( CArrayObj* list_changes , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach ( index ); if (order_changed!= NULL ) { if (order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .CreateNewEvent (order_changed); } delete order_changed; } }

Al procesar la lista de órdenes modificadas, no solo necesitamos obtener la orden modificada de la lista, sino también, al finalizar el procesamiento de la orden de turno, eliminar tanto el propio objeto de orden, como el puntero al mismo de la lista, para no procesar varias veces el mismo evento.

Por fortuna, ya se ha previsto tal posibilidad en la Biblioteca estándar, al trabajar con una matriz dinámica de punteros a los objetos CArrayObj: el método Detach(), que obtiene un elemento de la posición indicada, eliminándolo además de la matriz. Es decir, obtenemos el puntero a un objeto guardado en la matriz según un índice, y simultáneamente eliminamos este puntero de la matriz. Si el tipo de cambio es igual a CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE (cambio del tipo de orden— activación de una orden StopLimit pendiente y su transformación en una orden Limit), creamos un nuevo evento , la activación de una orden StopLimit. Cuando finaliza el procesamiento de un objeto según el puntero obtenido con la ayuda del método Detach(), solo tenemos (pues ya no lo necesitamos) que eliminar el propio puntero.



Con ello, ya hemos finalizado la mejora de la clase CEventsCollection.

Para que todos los cambios entren en vigor, será necesario obtener (en el método TradeEventsControl() de la clase CEngine del objeto principal de la biblioteca) la lista de órdenes modificadas de la clase de colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, luego registrar su tamaño y, al llamar el método de actualización de eventos Refresh() de la clase de colección de eventos, comprobar adicionalmente el tamaño de la lista de órdenes modificadas, y transmitir al método Refresh() de la colección de eventos la lista de órdenes modificadas para su procesamiento:

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total = 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), list_changes , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Dado que la activación de una orden StopLimit provoca la colocación de una orden Limit, vamos a "calificar" este evento como la colocación de una orden pendiente, mientras que el motivo será la activación de una orden StopLimit EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, cuya constante ya hemos establecido en el archivo Defines.mqh, en la enumeración ENUM_EVENT_REASON.

Para mostrar este evento en el diario y enviarlo al programa de gestión, vamos a mejorar la clase EventOrderPlased:

Solo tenemos que añadir el procesamiento del motivo del evento EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderFirstDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage( " Установлен " , " Placed " ); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; if ( this .Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeEvent())+ " -

" ; event=TextByLanguage( " Сработал " , " Triggered " ); type= ( OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits)+ " -->

" + vol+ " " +OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " на цену " , " on price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+ "(" +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ ") " +vol+ " " +type+sl+tp+magic; } :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

Aquí todo resulta muy fácil de entender, así que no vamos a detenernos en la explicación de acciones sencillas.



Con esto, hemos finalizado la mejora de la biblioteca para monitorear la activación de órdenes StopLimit.



Prueba

Para comprobar las mejoras realizadas, vamos a usar el asesor del artículo anterior. Solo tenemos que cambiar el nombre de TestDoEasyPart06.mq5 de la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 a TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 y guardarlo en la nueva subcarpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part07.

Lo compilamos, lo iniciamos en el simulador, colocamos una StopLimit y esperamos a que se active:





¿Qué es lo próximo?

No resulta complicado adivinar que la funcionalidad implementada en el presente artículo incluye la posibilidad de añadir rápidamente el seguimiento de otros eventos, como la modificación de las propiedades de las órdenes pendientes: su precio de colocación y los niveles de StopLoss y TakeProfit, así como la modificación de los niveles de StopLoss y TakeProfit de las posiciones. Precisamente de ello nos ocuparemos en el próximo artículo.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Parte 1. Concepto, organización de datos.

Parte 2. Colección de órdenes y transacciones históricas.

Parte 3. Colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, organización de la búsqueda.

Parte 4. Eventos comerciales. Concepto.

Parte 5. Clases y concepto de los eventos comerciales. Envío de eventos al programa.

Parte 6. Eventos en las cuentas de compensación.





