Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte VI): Eventos en la cuenta con compensación

Semejanzas y diferencias de los tipos de cuenta

Para implementar la monitorización de los eventos sucedidos en una cuenta de tipo compensación, debemos entender la diferencia entre las cuentas de cobertura y compensación.



Las diferencias se relacionan con la representaciónde las posiciones. En una cuenta de cobertura, podemos abrir el número que deseemos de posiciones de un mismo símbolo, mientras que en una cuenta de compensación, solo podremos abrir una. Las cuentas de cobertura permiten cerrar una posición con el volumen de otra que tenga dirección contraria: es el llamado cierre de posición por otra opuesta.

En este caso:

Si el volumen de la posición opuesta es inferior al volumen de la posición a cerrar, la posición opuesta se cerrará por completo, mientras que la posición a cerrar lo hará parcialmente,

si el volumen de la posición opuesta es superior al volumen de la posición a cerrar, la posición opuesta se cerrará parcialemente, mientras que la posición a cerrar lo hará por completo,

si el volumen de la posición opuesta y la posición a cerrar es igual, se cerrarán ambas posiciones;

Cada posición tiene su propio identificador de posición, que es igual al ticket de la orden abierta. Este identificador no cambia durante toda la existencia de la posición;

Cada posición tiene su propio ticket, que es igual al ticket de la orden cuya activación ha provocado la apertura de la posición;

si enviamos una solicitud de apertura de una nueva posición en la dirección de la posición actual, se abrirá una posición con un nuevo identificador y ticket.

En una cuenta de compensación, el trabajo con una posición en un símbolo no permite cerrar una posición con otra opuesta, pero, en una situación lejanamente parecida (al activarse una orden que tenga la dirección opuesta a la de la posición actual), esta posición puede ser parcialmente cerrada, o cerrada por completo, o cambiar su dirección:

Si el volumen de la orden opuesta activada es inferior al volumen de la posición actual, la posición se cerrará parcialmente,

si el volumen de la orden opuesta activada es igual al volumen de la posición actual, la posición se cerrará por completo,

Si el volumen de la orden opuesta activada es superior al volumen de la posición actual, la posición cambiará de dirección, es decir, se dará un viraje;

Cada posición tiene su propio identificador de posición, que es igual al ticket de la orden abierta. Este identificador no cambia durante toda la existencia de la posición;

Cada posición tiene su ticket, que es igual al ticket de la orden cuya activación ha provocado el viraje de posición; El ticket puede diferenciarse del identificador, y en cierta medida repite los tickets de multitud de posiciones en la cuenta de cobertura;

Si enviamos una solicitud de apertura de una nueva posición en la dirección de la posición actual, al volumen de esta se le añadirá el volumen de la orden activada, mientras que el ticket de la posición no cambiará.



Implementando el procesamiento de eventos en una cuenta de compensación

Para implementar la monitorización de los eventos sucedidos en una cuenta de tipo compensación, seguiremos el camino sencillo: dividiremos el procesamiento de los eventos que suceden con las posiciones según el tipo de cuenta. El código resultante será mayor, pero la lógica será más comprensible, gracias a la división de la funcionalidad. Más tarde, después de la depuración y la confirmación de la estabilidad del funcionamiento, optimizaremos el código y eliminaremos todo lo sobrante.

Al añadir una nueva constante a las enumeraciones de los tipos de evento, hemos notado que la clasificación no funciona bien en algunos casos. Al aclarar los motivos de ese comportamiento, se ha esclarecido que no solo tiene valor la correspondencia de las propiedades u órdenes con la clasificación de dicho tipo, sino también su ubicación en la enumeración, independientemente de que cada constante esté enumerada. Así, si para la búsqueda no se usa alguna propiedad, no basta con omitirla y asignar los números correctos a las constantes de enumeración de los métodos de búsqueda que se correspondan con las constantes de enumeración de los tipos de propiedades: también es importante colocar las propiedades u órdenes no utilizadas en la clasificación al final de la lista de este tipo de propiedades. Para calcular el número inicial de los siguientes tipos de propiedades, el número de propiedades no usadas dentro de la cantidad de propiedades de tipo anterior debe ser restado del índice de tipos de propiedad inicial.

Para comprobar que hemos creado correctamente las enumeraciones de los métodos de clasificación, se ha añadido una pequeña función al archivo de funciones de servicio DELib.mqh:

void EnumNumbersTest() { string enm= " ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE " ; string t= StringSubstr (enm, 5 , 5 )+ "BY" ; Print ( "Search of the values of the enumaration " ,enm, ":" ); ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE type= 0 ; while ( StringFind ( EnumToString (type),t)== 0 ) { Print (enm, "[" ,type, "]=" , EnumToString (type)); if (type> 500 ) break ; type++; } Print ( "

Number of members of the " ,enm, "=" ,type); }

Para comprobar los componentes de la enumeración de los tipos de clasificación, deberemos introdicirlo manualmente en dos líneas de la función (no hemos encontrado un método para hacer automática la indicación de una enumeración concreta en la línea ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE type=;).

Ahora, si en el manejador OnInit() del asesor de prueba llamamos esta función, se mostrarán en el diario de registro todas las denominaciones de las constantes de la enumeración establecida y sus índices correspondientes.

Precisamente al comprobar los componentes de las enumeraciones, detectamos que se habían creado de forma incorrecta. Para corregir este error, hemos tenido que mejorar un poco las enumeraciones en el archivo Defines.mqh.

Solo tenemos que indicar otro orden se secuencia de las constantes en las enumeraciones: ubicamos las propiedades no usadas en la clasificación al final de la lista de constantes de la enumeración de propiedades del objeto, y añadimos macrosustituciones para indicar el número de propiedades utilizadas para la búsqueda y clasificación. Usaremos estas macrosustituciones al calcular los índices iniciales de las propiedades en las enumeraciones de la clasificación, lo cual redundará en el cálculo de los índices correctos de las constantes iniciales en las enumeraciones.

Asimismo, añadiremos nuevos tipos de constantes para los eventos en las cuentas de compensación y constantes para guardar el número mágico y el símbolo de la posición opuesta para las cuentas de cobertura.



Y como complemento al tema acutal: con frecuencia, en nuestros programas debemos agrupar las órdenes y posiciones, y procesar simultáneamente el grupo de las órdenes y posiciones seleccionadas. La biblioteca permite ejecutar todo estos de forma muy sencilla: solo tenemos que añadir el identificador del grupo a la propiedad de orden abstracta. Y después de ello, podremos elegir en una misma lista cualquier orden y posición con el mismo identificador, y también trabajar con el grupo elegido.

Un identificador semejante ha sido añadido a la lista de propiedades de la orden, así como a la lista de clasificación de las órdenes.



Vamos a ver el listado completo de Defines.mqh modificado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 ) enum ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE { EQUAL, MORE, LESS, NO_EQUAL, EQUAL_OR_MORE, EQUAL_OR_LESS }; enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, }; enum ENUM_ORDER_STATUS { ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE, ORDER_STATUS_CREDIT, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL, ORDER_STATUS_UNKNOWN }; enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION , }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_SL, ORDER_PROP_TP, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, ORDER_PROP_SWAP, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 11 ) enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL- ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL- ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 }; enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 1024 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 2048 }; enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP }; enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, }; enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 4 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 10 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL- EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL- EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID };

Y ya que, como complemeto al tema del artículo, hemos añadido el identificador de un grupo de órdenes, también deberemos introducir ciertos cambios en el objeto de orden abstracto. Vamos a añadir un método que retorna el identificador del grupo asignado a una orden y el método que establece el valor del identificador del grupo:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double PriceStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID( long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); }

estableceremos como cero el valor de esta propiedad de la orden

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderOpenTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderCloseTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

Por defecto, se asignará cero al identificador del grupo. Para ello,en el constructor cerrado de la clase COrder:

Y no debemos olvidar introducir el retorno de la descripción del identificador de grupos en el método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad :

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Parent order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия" , "Time open" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия" , "Close time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Expiration date" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Open time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Close time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции" , "Position change time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Después de estos cambios, será posible establecer un identificador de grupo para cualquier orden o posición, agrupando con ello diferentes órdenes y posiciones en grupos determinados para trabajar solo con un grupo concreto. Por defecto, a todas las nuevas posiciones abiertas y nuevas órdenes colocadas se les asigna el grupo 0. Pero siempre podremos asignar otro grupo a cualquier orden o posición con la ayuda del método SetGroupID(número_del_grupo), y ver el grupo de cualquier orden con la ayuda del método GroupID().

Vamos a retomar la implementación del seguimiento de eventos en una cuenta de compensación.

Para dividir la funcionalidad según el tipo de cuenta, vamos a añadir a la sección privada de la clase de evento abstracto CEvent en el archivo Event.mqh la variable-miembro de clase:

protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; }

Vamos a añadir a la lista de métodos de acceso simplificado en la sección de la clase la delcaración de los métodos que retornan

(para las cuentas de cobertura) el número mágico de la posición opuesta y el símbolo de la posición opuesta,

(para registrar el viraje de posición en una cuenta de compensación) el tipo y el ticket de la orden de la posición anterior, el tipo y el ticket de la orden de la posición actual, el tipo y el ticket de la posición hasta su cambio de dirección, y el tipo y el ticket de la posición después de su cambio de dirección:



ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); }

Los métodos son sencillos: para las órdenes, se retorna directamente la propiedad del evento correspondiente; para las posiciones, se retorna el ticket de la orden que ha abierto o modificado la posición; para la denominación de los tipos, con la ayuda de la función PositionTypeByOrderType() (que ya hemos visto anteriormente), desde el archivo de funciones de servicio DELib.mqh se retorna el tipo de posición según el tipo de orden que la haya abierto.



Escribimos en el constructor de la clase el guardado de datos sobre el tipo de cuenta:

CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

En los métodos de descripción de las propiedades, añadimos la definición de los métodos que retornan la denominación de la orden que ha provocado la transacción del evento, de la primera orden (que ha abierto) de la posición, de la orden cuya activación ha provocado la apertura (compensación, cobertura) o el cambio (compensación) de la posición actual, la denominación del tipo de la posición actual, la del tipo de la orden cuya activación ha provocado la apertura de la posición anterior, y la denominación del tipo de la posición anterior:



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ;

Y su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

string CEvent::TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderEvent()); } string CEvent::TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent()); } string CEvent::TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } string CEvent::TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionPrevious()); }

Estos métodos son tan sencillos como los métodos que retornan los tipos de órdenes y posiciones. La única diferencia se encuentra en las funciones del archivo DELib.mqh, que retornan el tipos de las órdenes y posiciones mediante la descripción de sus tipos: PositionTypeDescription() y OrderTypeDescription().

Ahora, debemos introducir en el método ReasonDescription() un añadido para registrar y retornar las descripciones de las enumeraciones nuevamente añadidas sobre los motivos del evento para las cuentas de compensación:

string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to position by partially completed request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partially triggered pending order " ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partially completing request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on a triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on a partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); }

En la quinta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, ya analizamos un método para descodificar el código de un evento comercial, vamos a recordar su lógica:



Transmitimos al método el código de evento, y después se comprueban las banderas del código de evento. Si existe en el código la bandera comprobada, se establece el evento comercial correspondiente. Dado que puede haber varias banderas en el código, se comprueban todas las banderas posibles para este evento, y se determina el tipo de evento partiendo de sus combinaciones. A continuación, el tipo de evento se registra en la variable de clase correspondiente y se introduce en la propiedad del objeto de evento (EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT).

Ahora, simplemente necesitamos en el código del evento comercial añadir el segumiento de nuevas banderas que se correspondan con posibles eventos en la cuenta de compensación:

void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

Toda la lógica, representada en los comentarios, es sencilla y transparente. Por eso, no vamos a detenernos en el análisis de este método <if-else>



Bien, ya hemos terminado con los cambios en la clase de evento abstracto, vamos a mostrar su listado completo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); } int CEvent::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event's type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" ) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" ) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" ) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" ) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of the event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём ордера" , "Initial order volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Executed order volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Remaining order volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий объём позиции" , "Current position volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : TextByLanguage( "Символ встречной позиции" , "Symbol of opposite position" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ); } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный статус" , "Unknown status" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event= this .TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by a triggered pending order" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Position reversal by partial completion of market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by partially triggered pending order" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Added volume to position by partial completion of market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partially triggering a pending order" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderEvent()); } string CEvent::TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent()); } string CEvent::TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } string CEvent::TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionPrevious()); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to the position by partially completed request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by triggering pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by triggering pending order partially" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial completion of request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal when triggering pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); } void CEvent:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

Dado que el comercio en las cuentas de compensación y cobertura se diferencia solo al trabajar con posiciones, las clases herederas CEventPositionOpen y CEventPositionClose de la clase de evento abstracto CEvent necesitarán ciertos retoques de carácter cosmético: solo mejoraremos los métodos de muestra de mensajes sobre los eventos en el diario. Los métodos básicos de estas clases permanecerán sin cambios.

Abrimos el archivo EventPositionOpen.mqh y añadimos un método privado que crea y retorna una breve descripción del evento:

class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Vamos a realizar la implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

string CEventPositionOpen::EventsMessage( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string vol_ord=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string vol_pos=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит " , ", profit " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string text= "" ; if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT)<EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + this .TypePositionPreviousDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionPrevious()+ TextByLanguage( " изменен на " , " turned to " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); } else { if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT)!= this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID)) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Добавлено " , "Added " )+vol_ord+TextByLanguage( " к " , " to " )+ this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+magic ); } else { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Открыт " , "Open " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic ); } } return head+text; }

El método crea variantes de los mensajes dependiendo del estado del evento y la presencia de ciertas propiedades en el objeto de evento.

Si, por ejemplo, se ha establecido un StopLoss, al texto se le añadirá el encabezado "sl" y su precio; si no se ha establecido, en lugar de la entrada sobre el StopLoss, se introducirá una línea vacía. Eso mismo haremos con otras propiedades del evento. En los comentarios del listado del método se describen las condiciones en las que se crea este o aquel texto de evento, además, se muestran ejemplos del texto retornado por el método.



El texto creado en el método se muestra en el diario desde el método PrintShort(), que, a su vez llamaremos desde el método Refresh() en la clase de colección de eventos mediante la llamada del método virtual SendEvent() de la clase CEvent, redefinido aquí en a clase CEventPositionOpen.

Vamos a mostrar el listado completo de la clase CEventPositionOpen:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true ); } bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); } string CEventPositionOpen::EventsMessage( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string vol_ord=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string vol_pos=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит " , ", profit " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string text= "" ; if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT)<EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + this .TypePositionPreviousDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionPrevious()+ TextByLanguage( " изменен на " , " turned to " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); } else { if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT)!= this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID)) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Добавлено " , "Added " )+vol_ord+TextByLanguage( " к " , " to " )+ this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+magic ); } else { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Открыт " , "Open " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic ); } } return head+text; }

De manera análoga, cambiamos la clase CEventPositionClose:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceClose(), this . Symbol ()); } string CEventPositionClose::EventsMessage( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string vol_ord=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string vol_pos=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит " , ", profit " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string close=TextByLanguage( "Закрыт " , "Close " ); string in_pos= "" ; if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT)>TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { close=TextByLanguage( "Закрыт объём " , "Closed volume " )+vol_ord; in_pos=TextByLanguage( " в " , " in " ); } string opposite= ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? TextByLanguage( " встречным " , " by opposite " )+ this .SymbolCloseBy()+ " " + this .TypeOrderDealDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionByID()+( this .MagicCloseBy()> 0 ? "(" +( string ) this .MagicCloseBy()+ " ]" : "" ) : "" ); string text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " +close+in_pos+ this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ opposite+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); return head+text; }

Hemos cambiado todas las clases de objetos de evento de acuerdo con las nuevas tareas para trabajar con las cuentas de compensación.

Ahora, vamos a ver la clase de colección de eventos CEventCollection.

Anteriormente, en el método de creación de un nuevo evento CreateNewEvent(), que analizamosen la quinta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, teníamos una variable local para guardar el código del evento comercial.

Vamos a hacerla miembro privado de clase, eliminándola del método de creación de un nuevo evento y declarándola en la sección privada de la clase. Añadimos de inmediato las declaraciones de los métodos necesarios para crear un nuevo evento para las cuentas de cobertura y compensación, el método para retornar la lista con todas las transacciones InOut según el identificador de la posición y el método para obtener el objeto de una posición de mercado según su identificador.



class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventHedge (COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto (COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID (CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID (CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Reseteamos el código del evento comercial en el constructor de la clase, en su lista de inicialización:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

En una cuenta de compensación pueden suceder múltiples acciones comerciales. Puede tener una sola posición con un solo símbolo, y esta posición puede sufrir diferentes modificaciones, por ejemplo, que su volumen cambie al darse un cierre parcial, motivado por la activación de una orden opuesta con menor volumen, o que el volumen de la posición aumente al activarse órdenes en la misma dirección.



Pero los cambios más interesantes de la posición tienen lugar cuando se activan órdenes colocadas en dirección opuesta y con un volumen mayor al de la posición. En esta situación, a las posiciones se les asigna un nuevo ticket - correspondiente a la orden activada - y el tipo de la posición cambia al opuesto, es decir, sucede un viraje de posición. En este caso, además, el identificador de la posición permanece inalterado e igual al ticket de la primera orden, cuya activación provocó la aparición de la posición en la cuenta.



Para (1) mostrar correctamente las entradas en el diario sobre el viaraje de posición y (2) tener la posibilidad de obtener en nuestros programas los datos sobre el evento de viraje de posición (cómo era y cómo es ahora), debemos tener la posibilidad de monitorear todos los cambios de dirección en la posición acontecidos durante su tiempo de vida. Para ello, deberemos disponer de acceso a todas sus transacciones con la capacidad de cambiar la posición DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT de la enumeración ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY.

Y entonces, solo nos quedará colocar dichas transacciones en orden secuencial según su hora de aparición y tomar la transacción que necesitemos. En la propia transacción, se representarán todas las propiedades de las órdenes que han conducido a la transacción.

Por consiguiente, teniendo en nuestras manos la orden de una transacción, podemos obtener tanto el ticket de la posición cuya dirección ha cambiado, como el tipo de la orden cuya activación ha provocado el viraje de la posición, o los nuevos niveles de StopLoss y TakeProfit, etc. Todo lo que necesitaremos para conseguir estas posibilidades es crear una lista con todas las transacciones InOut de una posición según su identificador, lo cual resulta muy sencillo utilizando la biblioteca que hemos creado.

Vamos a analizar el método de obtención de la lista con todas las transacciones InOut de una posición según su identificador:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции " , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ,EQUAL); return list_deals; }

Comprobamos el tipo de lista transmitida al método, y si esta lista no es una lista de colección histórica de órdenes y transacciones, prevenimos sobre el error y retornamos NULL.

Querríamos notar que necesitamos hacer todas estas comprobaciones con las listas en las clases para controlar nuestros propios errores: dichas listas será eliminadas posteriormente, después de la depuración, para no sobrecargar los cálculos con comprobaciones innecesarias.

A continuación, obtenemos una lista que incluya solo las transacciones según el identificador de la posición (ya analizamos el método en el artículo anterior), filtramos la lista obtenida según el método de cambio de la posición InOut y retornamos la lista final.

Para obtener los datos sobre la posición abierta, o determinar la ausencia de esta, vamos a crear un método que obtenga el objeto de posición de mercado según su identificador:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetPositionByID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

El método es muy sencillo, como todos los métodos semejantes incluidos en la biblioteca. Comprobamos el tipo de lista transmitida, y si no se trata de la lista de colección de órdenes y posiciones de mercado, informamos del error y retornamos NULL.



A continuación usando la lista pasada al método, tomamos solo los objetos de las posiciones activas y filtramos según el identificador de la posición transmitido al método.

Si no hemos logrado obtener la lista, o la lista no tiene un solo objeto, retornamos NULL, es decir, la posición solicitada no existe.

Luego obtenemos de la lista el único objeto de posición de mercado (en el mercado solo puede haber una posición con el identificador establecido) y retornamos, o bien el propio objeto, o bien NULL si su obtención ha dado error.

Ya vimos el método de creación del nuevo objeto de evento CreateNewEvent() en el artículo anterior.

Aquí vamos a hablar solo de sus cambios.

Se ha eliminado del método la siguiente variable local



int trade_event_code

Ahora, esta es un miembro de la clase que ya creamos en la sección privada.

La lógica del método sigue siendo la misma, y solo al final se ha añadido la llamada de los métodos necesarios para el procesamiento de los tipos de cuenta con los que estamos trabajando: si la cuenta es de cobertura, se llamará el método de creación de un nuevo evento para la cuenta de cobertura, de lo contrario, se llamará el método de creación de un nuevo evento para la cuenta de compensación:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { this .m_trade_event_code =TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderRemoved( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { if ((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event = new CEventBalanceOperation( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else { if ( this .m_is_hedge) this .NewDealEventHedge(order,list_history,list_market); else this .NewDealEventNetto(order,list_history,list_market); } } }

Método para crear un nuevo evento para una cuenta de cobertura:

void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order_first= this .GetHistoryOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); if (order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if (order_first!=NULL) { if ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,(order_first.Volume()-order_first.VolumeCurrent())); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order_first.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); if (order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(deal.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_last.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order_last.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order_last.Volume()-order_last.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order_last.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_close= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,order_first.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); if (order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; Print(DFUN, "PositionByID=" ,order_close.PositionByID()); CArrayObj* list_close_by= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); COrder* order_close_by=list_close_by.At( 0 ); if (order_close_by==NULL) return ; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(deal.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); double volume_opp_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(volume_opp_current> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } else { if (volume_opp_current> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_close_by.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order_close_by.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl)); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,volume_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } }

El método es bastante grande, pero las acciones son similares y están descritas en los comentarios del listado del método. No creemos que el código del método suscite preguntas.

El método para crear un nuevo evento para una cuenta de compensación tiene una lógica prácticamente análoga:

void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventNetto(COrder *deal,CArrayObj *list_history,CArrayObj *list_market) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); CArrayObj* list_changes= this .GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); if (list_deals==NULL || list_changes==NULL) return ; list_deals.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); list_changes.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); if (!list_changes.InsertSort(list_deals.At( 0 ))) return ; CArrayObj* list_tmp= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_first_deal=list_tmp.At( 0 ); list_tmp=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_tmp,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET),EQUAL); COrder* order_last_deal=list_tmp.At(list_tmp.Total()- 1 ); if (order_first_deal==NULL || order_last_deal==NULL) return ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order_first_deal=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_first_deal.TypeOrder(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order_last_deal=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_last_deal.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_order_first_deal=order_first_deal.Ticket(); ulong ticket_order_last_deal=order_last_deal.Ticket(); COrder* position_current=list_changes.At(list_changes.Total()- 1 ); COrder* position_previous=(list_changes.Total()> 1 ? list_changes.At(list_changes.Total()- 2 ) : position_current); if (position_current==NULL || position_previous==NULL) return ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_position_current=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)position_current.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_position_current=position_current.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_position_previous=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)position_previous.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_position_previous=position_previous.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); double vol_order_done=order_last_deal.Volume()-order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent(); double vol_order_current=order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent(); if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int num_deals=list_deals.Total(); int reason=(num_deals> 1 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD : EVENT_REASON_DONE); if (num_deals> 1 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED; } if (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(num_deals> 1 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY); } if (order_last_deal.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_last_deal.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; if (num_deals> 1 ) { reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ); } else { reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE; int reason=EVENT_REASON_REVERSE; if (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last_deal.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_last_deal.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; if ( this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID())!=NULL) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last_deal.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last_deal.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_last_deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } }

Querríamos destacar sobre los métodos CreateNewEvent(), NewDealEventHedge() y NewDealEventNetto() que su lógica es idéntica, y sus acciones, también. Esto nos impulsa a pensar en su combinación. Pero, por el momento, lo hemos hecho como arriba (yendo de lo sencillo hacia lo complejo). Así que los códigos de las clases y sus métodos se optimizarán en los sucesivo, como ya hemos dicho al principio de este apartado del artículo.

Ya hemos finalizado los cambios de la clase de colección de eventos para trabajar en las cuentas de cobertura y compensación. Debido a lo voluminoso del código, deberá familiarizarse con el listado completo de la clase en los archivos de la biblioteca adjuntos al final del artículo.



Poniendo a prueba el funcionamiento en cuentas de cobertura y compensación

Para comprobar los cambios introducidos, vamos a crear un asesor de prueba basado en el asesor del artículo anterior.

Lo guardaremo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 con el nombre TestDoEasyPart06.mq5.

Eliminamos la línea que comprueba el tipo de cuenta en el manejador OnInit() del asesor:

int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; }

En su lugar, hemos añadido la llamada de la función que comprueba si es correcta la creación de las enumeraciones para la búsqueda y clasifición según las propiedades de los objetos:

int OnInit () {

Dado que en las cuentas de compensación, para cerrar una parte de la posición de un símbolo es necesario colocar en la dirección opuesta a la posición existente una orden con un volumen igual a la magnitud requerida para el cierre parcial, vamos a necesitar introducir ciertos cambios en la función de manejador de eventos para la pulsación del botón PressButtonEvents().

Para cerrar parcialmente una posición Buy:

else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell ( NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ) ); } } }

Comprobamos el tipo de cuenta, y si es de cobertura, cerramos parte de la posición,

de lo contrario (si es de compensación), enviamos una orden de apertura de una posicón Sell con un volumen igual a la mitad del volumen de la posición Buy actual.

Para cerrar parcialmente una posición Sell:

else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy ( NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ) ); } } }

Comprobamos el tipo de cuenta, y si es de cobertura, cerramos parte de la posición,

de lo contrario (si es de compensación), enviamos una orden de apertura de una posicón Buy con un volumen igual a la mitad del volumen de la posición Sell actual.

Estos son todos los cambios que debemos realizar para que el asesor funcione en una cuenta de compensación.

Aquí tenemos el listado completo del asesor de prueba:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 17 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Compilamos el asesor, lo iniciamos en una cuenta de cobertura y probamos a pulsar los botones:





Vemos que en el diario se muestran mensajes breves sobre los eventos sucedidos en la cuenta, mientras que en los comentarios al gráfico aparece la descripción del último evento surgido en la misma.

Ahora, pasamos a la cuenta de compensación e iniciamos la simulación:





Aquí, en cambio, se muestran las entradas sobre los eventos sucedidos en la posición que solo son posibles en una cuenta de compensación: no se abren nuevas posiciones, todo el trabajo se da en una sola. Sin embargo, los tickets que se le asignan son distintos, esto se puede ver después del viraje de posición de Sell #2 a Buy #3.







¿Qué es lo próximo?

A continuación, implementaremos el seguimiento de la activación de órdenes StopLimit y prepararemos la funcionalidad necesaria para monitorear la modificación de órdenes y posiciones.

Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

