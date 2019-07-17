Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XVI): Eventos de la colección de símbolos.

Contenido

Antes, al crear un objeto de cuenta y la colección de cuentas en la parte 12, y posteriormente para monitorear los eventos de la cuenta actual en la parte 13 de la descripción de la biblioteca, definimos un tipo de objetos nuevo para la biblioteca, que enviaba sus eventos al objeto básico Engine.



Los principios de seguimiento de los eventos de la cuenta se diferencian de los principios de seguimiento de los eventos comerciales que analizamos a partir del artículo 4: mientras que los eventos comerciales se determinan e introducen en la colección de eventos comerciales para obtener acceso completo a cualquiera de los eventos sucedidos anteriormente, los eventos de cuenta funcionan en tiempo real, "aquí y ahora", un evento se determina y se envía mediante EventChartCustom() al gráfico con el programa, además de enviarse al objeto básico de la biblioteca. A continuación, podemos obtener en nuestro programa desde el objeto básico de la biblioteca acceso a la lista de eventos sucedidos simultáneamente y procesar estos. Así se organizan los eventos del objeto de cuenta.

Y exactamente de la misma forma vamos a organizar el funcionamiento de los eventos en la colección de objetos de símbolo. La única diferencia reside en la calidad: nosotros monitoreamos los eventos de cuenta solo en la cuenta actual, a la que estamos conectados en este momento, mientras que los eventos de símbolo deberemos monitorearlos para cada una de las cuentas de la colección, no importa que solo haya un símbolo actual, dos, tres o todos los que haya en el servidor.

Y es aquí cunado comprendemos que prácticamente cada uno de los objetos contiene un cierto número de propiedades que se repiten de un objeto a otro. Y que registramos cada una de estas propiedades una y otra vez en cada nuevo objeto al desarrollarlo.

Esto nos empuja a tomar una decisión unívoca: crear un objeto básico a partir del cual se heredarán todos los objetos de la biblioteca. Ahora son heredados del objeto básico CObject de la biblioteca estándar. Vamos a crear otro objeto heredero de CObject y heredaremos ya de él todos los objetos de nuestra biblioteca. De esta forma, todas las propiedades comunes para cada objeto se podrán escribir una vez en el objeto básico, y todos los objetos herederos recibirán dichas propiedades.

Sin embargo, lo más interesante es que ahora se podrá crear un objeto de evento y registrarlo en el objeto básico, y todos nuestros objetos de la biblioteca dispondrán de la posibilidad de enviar sus eventos al programa. Eso es precisamente lo que necesitamos en el concepto de la biblioteca, que los objetos puedan anunciar al programa por sí mismos sobre su estado, mientras que la biblioteca o programa, basándose en los mensajes de los objetos, pueda procesar posteriormente estos mensajes, y, o bien tomar decisiones (programa), o bien realizar las acciones pertinentes en cuanto al procesamiento de los eventos de los objetos (biblioteca). Por consiguiente, esto aumentará la interactividad de la propia biblioteca, simplificando enormemente el desarrollo de programas para el susuario final, dado que todas las acciones de procesamiento de eventos de cualquier objeto serán asumidas por la biblioteca.

La estructura del objeto de evento de los objetos repetirá los datos necesarios para el envío con la función EventChartCustom(): el identificador del evento, el parámetro long, el parámetro double y el parámetro string del evento. De esta forma, se simplificará para nosotros el envío de eventos al programa, dado que al registrarse un evento del objeto, todos los datos que se deben enviar al programa sobre el evento sucedido se rellenan de inmediato en la clase del objeto en el que ha sucedido el evento, y solo tendremos que obtenerlo y reenviarlo al programa para su posterior procesamiento.



Vamos a terminar con la teoría y pasar al desarrollo propiamente dicho. En primer lugar, creamos el objeto de evento, después el objeto básico, y finalmente, implementamos el seguimiento de los eventos de la colección de símbolos y corregimos la clase de eventos de cuenta de acuerdo con el concepto creado. No vamos a modificar los eventos comerciales, ya que tienen otra estructura completamente distinta, y este concepto no casa con ella; además, los eventos comerciales tienen un aspecto finalizado, funcionan y envían sus resultados al programa.

Clase de objeto básico para todos los objetos de la biblioteca

Bien. Creamos en el directorio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ la nueva clase CBaseObj en el archivo BaseObj.mqh. El objeto básico de la clase debe ser el objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar CObject. La clase no será grande, por eso mostraremos su listado completo, analizándola después por miembros y métodos.

la clase de eventos de objeto

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CEventBaseObj : public CObject { private : long m_time; long m_chart_id; ushort m_event_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; } public : CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_event_id=event_id; this .m_lparam=lparam; this .m_dparam=dparam; this .m_sparam=sparam; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj *compared=node; return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()>compared.LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()<compared.LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()>compared.DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()<compared.DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()>compared.SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()<compared.SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); CBaseObj(); }; CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); } bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CEventBaseObj *event= new CEventBaseObj(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (event== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search(event)> WRONG_VALUE ) { delete event; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add(event); } CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); } int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Una pequeña observación: para no tener que crear un nuevo archivo para, vamos a escribir esta clase antes de la clase básica de los objetos en este mismo archivo:

Vamos a analizar la clase de los eventos del objeto básico.



En la clase de los eventos del objeto básico, en la sección privada, hemos declarado las variables de miembro de clase para guardar todas las propiedades del evento:

private : long m_time ; long m_chart_id ; ushort m_event_id ; long m_lparam ; double m_dparam ; string m_sparam ;

La hora del evento, el identificador del gráfico al que se envía el evento, el identificador del evento, el valor long, el valor double y el valor string del evento, que se transmitirán al gráfico al programa de control.

Transmitimos de inmediato al constructor de clase los valores para la mayoría de estas variables:

CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id , const long lparam , const double dparam , const string sparam ) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID () ) { this .m_event_id=event_id ; this .m_lparam=lparam ; this .m_dparam=dparam ; this .m_sparam=sparam ; }

donde se les asignan los valores transmitidos.

También en la lista de inicialización de la clase, se le asigna a la variable de identificador el valor de la ID del gráfico actual.

Método de comparación de dos clases de evento de objetos:

virtual int Compare( const CObject * node , const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj * compared=node ; return ( this .ID()> compared .ID() ? 1 : this .ID()< compared .ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()> compared .LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()< compared .LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()> compared .DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()< compared .DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()> compared .SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()< compared .SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

realiza una comparación elemento por elemento de todos los campos de las dos clases: la actual y la transmitida al método según el puntero. Si todos los campos son iguales entre sí, el método retornará 0, lo cual resulta imprescindible para realizar la búsqueda del mismo objeto exacto en la lista dinámica de punteros de la biblioteca estándar, ya que estos objetos se guardan en la lista CArrayObj, y para su método Search(), pensado para la búsqueda de objetos idénticos en la lista:

int CArrayObj:: Search ( const CObject *element) const { int pos; if (m_data_total== 0 || ! CheckPointer (element) || m_sort_mode==- 1 ) return (- 1 ); pos=QuickSearch(element); if (m_data[pos]. Compare (element,m_sort_mode) == 0 ) return (pos); return (- 1 ); }

es necesario que el objeto tenga el método virtual Compare(), que retorna 0 si conciden todas las propiedades de dos objetos)



En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los métodos para establecer y retornar todas las propiedades de un objeto:

public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; }

Aquí todo esta claro, así que no haremos mayores aclaraciones. Esta es la clase completa del evento de objeto.

Vamos a analizar la clase del objeto básico para todos los objetos de la biblioteca.

En la sección protegida de la clase, hemos declarado las variables de miembro de clase que ya conocemos de objetos anteriores:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name;

La lista de eventos de objeto m_list_events , en ella ubicaremos los objetos de clase de evento que ya hemos analizado. Ya que en un objeto se pueden dar varios eventos a la vez, vamos a necesitar determinarlos y colocarlos en esta lista. A continuación, podemos extraer del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine la lista con todos los eventos y procesar estos.

, en ella ubicaremos los objetos de clase de evento que ya hemos analizado. Ya que en un objeto se pueden dar varios eventos a la vez, vamos a necesitar determinarlos y colocarlos en esta lista. A continuación, podemos extraer del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine la lista con todos los eventos y procesar estos. La estructura de ticks m_tick sirve para obtener los precios y la hora de un evento.

sirve para obtener los precios y la hora de un evento. La suma hash m_hash_sum es necesaria para determinar los cambios sucedidos en las propiedades de un objeto.

El cambio en las propiedades del objeto se determina comparando la suma actual y la previa ( m_hash_sum_prev ).

es necesaria para determinar los cambios sucedidos en las propiedades de un objeto. El cambio en las propiedades del objeto se determina comparando la suma actual y la previa ( ). El número de dígitos tras la coma para la divisa de la cuenta m_digits_currency es imprescindible para mostrar correctamente la información sobre ciertos eventos relacionados con el cambio de las magnitudes monetarias.

es imprescindible para mostrar correctamente la información sobre ciertos eventos relacionados con el cambio de las magnitudes monetarias. Anotamos en el código de error global m_global_error el número del error obtenido al retornar erróneamente alguna de las funciones. Este código se transmite al programa que realiza la llamada para su posterior procesamiento.

el número del error obtenido al retornar erróneamente alguna de las funciones. Este código se transmite al programa que realiza la llamada para su posterior procesamiento. El identificador de tráfico del programa de control m_chart_id sirve para indicar a qué tráfico se refiere el evento sucedido en el objeto.

sirve para indicar a qué tráfico se refiere el evento sucedido en el objeto. La bandera de evento del objeto m_is_event es necesaria para indicar al programa que ha sucedido un evento en el objeto solicitado.



es necesaria para indicar al programa que ha sucedido un evento en el objeto solicitado. El código de evento del objeto m_event_code guarda las banderas de todos los eventos sucedidos simultáneamente. Podemos determinar la lista de eventos de objeto sucedidos de forma simultánea en función de la presencia de estas banderas.

guarda las banderas de todos los eventos sucedidos simultáneamente. Podemos determinar la lista de eventos de objeto sucedidos de forma simultánea en función de la presencia de estas banderas. La denominación del objeto m_name es necesaria para indicar al programa ciertas propiedades de texto del objeto del que se obtendrán los eventos. Por ejemplo, para la cuenta, se tratará del número de cuenta+el nombre del cliente+la denominación del servidor, y para el símbolo, la denominación del símbolo.

es necesaria para indicar al programa ciertas propiedades de texto del objeto del que se obtendrán los eventos. Por ejemplo, para la cuenta, se tratará del número de cuenta+el nombre del cliente+la denominación del servidor, y para el símbolo, la denominación del símbolo. El nombre de la carpeta para guardar los archivos de los objetos m_folder_name es necesario para almacenar el objeto en un archivo: aquí se guarda el nombre de la subcarpeta en el que se almacenan los archivos de los objetos de un mismo tipo.

El directorio básico para las subcarpetas es el directorio de ubicación de los archivos comunes de todos los terminales de cliente+el nombre de la carpeta de la biblioteca: "DoEasy\\". Ya analizamos el guardado de archivos al crear la colección de cuentas en la parte 12 de la descripción de la biblioteca.



Todas estas propiedades ya las creamos en los objetos de la biblioteca, además de analizarlas en diferentes partes de la descripción de la biblioteca que se corresponden con los objetos estudiados. Ahora, las hemos ubicado en una sola clase, en el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj, quitando al mismo tiempo de las clases de los objetos herederos la determinación de estos miembros de clase (para no tener que describir los cambios aquí, el lector podrá mirar los cambios en los archivos adjuntos).



Vamos a echar un vistazo a los métodos ubicados en la sección privada de la clase:

long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

El método TickTime() retorna la hora de un evento en milisegundos. Para MQL4, debido a la ausencia de milisegundos en la estructura, se retornará la hora en segundos * 1000

retorna la hora de un evento en milisegundos. Para MQL4, debido a la ausencia de milisegundos en la estructura, se retornará la hora en segundos * 1000 El método IsPresentEventFlag() retorna la existencia de código de un determinado evento en el valor de la variable m_event_code .

retorna la existencia de código de un determinado evento en el valor de la variable . El método DigitsCurrency() retorna el número de dígitos tras la coma en el valor de la divisa de la cuenta de la variable m_digits_currency .

retorna el número de dígitos tras la coma en el valor de la divisa de la cuenta de la variable . El método GetDigits() calcula y retorna el número de dígitos tras la coma en el valor double transmitido a él.

calcula y retorna el número de dígitos tras la coma en el valor double transmitido a él. El método virtual InitChangesParams() inicializa los parámetros de todas las propiedades del objeto cambiadas.

inicializa los parámetros de todas las propiedades del objeto cambiadas. El método virtual InitControlsParams() inicializa los parámetros de las propiedades del objeto monitoreadas.

inicializa los parámetros de las propiedades del objeto monitoreadas. El método virtual SetEventCode() comprueba el cambio de las propiedades del objeto y retorna el código de los cambios acaecidos.

comprueba el cambio de las propiedades del objeto y retorna el código de los cambios acaecidos. El método virtual SetTypeEvent() establece el tipo de evento sucedido usando como base el código del evento y ubica todos los eventos en la lista de eventos del objeto.

Ya hemos desarrollado todos estos métodos en los artículos anteriores, por lo que no vamos a volver a describirlos aquí. Solo diremos que ninguno de los métodos virtuales ejecuta nada aquí, por lo que será necesario implementarlos en las clases herederas del objeto básico.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los métodos:

public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void );

Asignamos los valores iniciales a las variables de miembro de clase en la lista de inicialización del constructor de clase:



CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); }

A continuación, se resetea la estructura del tick, se asigna el valor del número de dígitos tras la coma para la divisa de la cuenta, se limpia la lista de eventos y se establece la bandera de lista clasificada para la lista de eventos de objeto.



Método de adición de eventos a la lista:

bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam ) { CEventBaseObj * event = new CEventBaseObj( event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add( event ); }

Transmitimos al método el identificador del evento y los valores long, double y string de las porpiedades del evento. A continuación, creamos un nuevo evento con estos parámetros. Si en la lista existe exactamente el mismo evento, el objeto de evento se elimina y el método retorna false, de lo contrario, el método retorna el resultado de la adición del objeto de evento a la lista.

Método que retorna el objeto de evento según su índice en la lista:

CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); }

Ya hemos visto este método con anterioridad. Aquí solo se ha añadido la bandera de necesidad de comprobación y corrección del índice cuando su valor se sale de los límites de la lista. Por defecto, al método se le transmite el índice -1 y la comprobación de la salida del índice fuera de los límites de la lista. En este caso, el método retornará el último objeto de evento de la lista. Para obtener un objeto según su índice, debemos transmitir al método el índice requerido y la bandera de control de salida fuera de la lista = false. En este caso, se retornará el objeto (si el índice se encuentra dentro de la lista), o bien NULL, si el índice se encuentra fuera de la misma.

El método que retorna el número de dígitos tras la coma en un valor double, también lo hemos analizado anteriormente:

int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

El nuevo objeto básico está listo.

Ahora, solo necesitamos sustituir en cada uno de los objetos básicos de la biblioteca la clase básica CObject por CBaseObj. En nuestro caso, dichos objetos serán:

el objeto de clase CAccount:

class CAccount : public CBaseObj {

el objeto de clase CSymbol:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj {

También asignaremos a las clases de colección las propiedades generales de los objetos:

colección de eventos comerciales:

class CEventsCollection : public CBaseObj {

colección de cuentas:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj {

colección de símbolos:

class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj {

Ahora, todos los objetos creados sobre la base de CBaseObj tienen el mismo conjunto de propiedades, y al crear nuevos objetos, no será necesario escribir en cada objeto los datos referentes a las propiedades. Además, ahora será posible añadir las propiedades que queramos, resultando estas iguales para todos los objetos creados usando como base este objeto básico. Y lo que es más interesante: cada uno de estos objetos dispone ahora de una herramienta para trabajar con eventos. Y el evento de cada uno de los objetos tiene el mismo conjunto de parámetros que la función para el envío de eventos al gráfico del programa EventChartCustom(). De esta forma, hemos simplificado sustancialmente el posterior desarrollo de nuevos objetos y la mejora de los ya preparados.





Ahora, ya podemos comenzar a crear el evento de colección de símbolos.



Eventos de la colección de símbolos

Como siempre, comenzamos definiendo las constantes y enumeraciones. Abrimos el archivo Defines.mqh y le añadimos los datos necesarios para monitorear los eventos de símbolo.

Dado que para trabajar con los símbolos es necesario que estén presentes en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", y su número en ella es limitado,

añadimos a los parámetros de los símbolos una línea con una macrosustitución que indica el número máximo posible de símbolos que se encuentran simultáneamente en la ventana de "Observación de mercado":

#define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 )

Trasladamos del apartado de datos para el trabajo con los símbolos la enumeración de los modos de trabajo con los símbolos



enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

en el archivo Datas.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; string DataSymbolsFXMajors[]= {

El motivo de la existencia de esta solución es que estos datos son necesarios no solo para la biblioteca, sino también para los programas que funcionan usando como base la biblioteca. Y esta enumeración se relaciona con los datos generales del programa, más que con los de la biblioteca. Por ejemplo, deberemos usarlos junto con muchas otras enumeraciones como parámetros de entrada de los programas, y esto significa que también tendremos que traducirlo al lenguaje de comunicación necesario (organizaremos este proceso más tarde). Por eso, vamos a dejarlo en Datas.mqh.

En lugar de la enumeración trasladada desde Defines.mqh, añadimos una enumeración con la lista de las banderas de los eventos de símbolo y la enumeración con la lista de posibles eventos de símbolo:



enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAGS { SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS = 2 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = 4 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = 8 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME = 16 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY = 32 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY = 64 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD = 128 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL = 256 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL = 512 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST = 1024 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH = 2048 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW = 4096 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK = 8192 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH = 16384 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW = 32768 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY = 65536 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY = 131072 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY = 262144 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE = 524288 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT = 1048576 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG = 2097152 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT = 4194304 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME = 8388608 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER = 16777216 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST = 33554432 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME = 67108864 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME = 134217728 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN = 268435456 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE = 536870912 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW = 1073741824 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

Aquí todo sucede igual que en las enumeraciones de las banderas y los posibles eventos de la cuenta y los eventos comerciales. Ya hemos analizado las banderas de eventos y los identificadores de eventos en la cuarta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca.



Para clasificar los símbolos según su ubicación en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", vamos añadir otra propiedad de tipo de entero del símbolo:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW , SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 36 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Y dado que hemos añadido una nueva propiedad, deberemos aumentar el número total de propiedades de tipo entero a 36 , en lugar de las anteriores 35.

Finalmente, añadimos a la lista de posibles criterios de clasificación de los símbolos esta nueva propiedad:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH };

Ya hemos terminado con el archivo Defines.mqh.

Ahora debemos mejorar la clase del objeto de símbolo. Dado que vamos a monitorear ciertas propiedades del símbolo para ver si han cambiado, necesitaremos comparar el valor actual con el anterior, ya sea en magnitudes absolutas, ya sea comprobando si se ha superado un cierto valor umbral. Para ello, deberemos crear una estructura de propiedades del símbolo y comparar los campos de la estructura de los valores actuales con los campos de la estructura de los valores pasados. Ya discutimos la definición de los eventos de objeto al implementar el seguimiento de eventos de la cuenta. Aquí haremos lo mismo, salvo que ahora tendremos ya preparados en el objeto básico los métodos para guardar y enviar eventos al programa.

Incluimos en la clase CSymbol el archivo del objeto básico, creamos en la sección privada de la clase la estructura de las propiedades del símbolo investigadas y declaramos las dos variables de esta estructua para el guardado del estado actual y pasado de las propiedades del símbolo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

A continuación, declaramos las variables de miembro de clase para guardar las magnitudes controladas establecidas del cambio de las propiedades, las magnitudes del cambio sucedido y las banderas de presencia de los eventos investigados:



bool m_is_change_trade_mode; long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

Declaramos en la sección privada de la clase los métodos (ya declarados en la clase básica CBaseObj) de inicialización de las variables de las propiedades monitoreadas y controladas del símbolo, el método de comprobación del cambio de las propiedades que retorna el código del evento y el método que establece el tipo de evento según su código y que registra un evento en la lista de eventos:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ) ; virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

Los implementamos de inmediato fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método de inicialización de las propiedades investigadas de un símbolo:

void CSymbol::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= false ; this .m_changed_session_deals_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_spread_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_spread_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_spread_dec= false ; this .m_changed_stops_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_real_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_option_strike_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_long_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_short_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_interest_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_open_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_close_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_aw_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= false ; }

En el método, simplemente se asignan los valores iniciales a las variables de las propiedades investigadas del símbolo declaradas en la sección privada de la clase.

Método de inicialización de los valores controlados de las propiedades del símbolo:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_deals_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_spread_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_spread_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_bid_last_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_volume_real_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_real_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_option_strike_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_option_strike_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_session_interest_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_interest_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_open_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_open_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_dec= 0 ; }

En el método, simplemente se asignan los valores iniciales a las variables de las propiedades controladas del símbolo declaradas en la sección privada de la clase. Cuando las propiedades superan los valores inscritos en estas variables, se genera el evento de cuenta correspondiente. Para desactivar el control de una propiedad, deberemos asignar a su variable el valor DBL_MAX. Para monitorear el cambio de cualquier magnitud, debemos asignar 0 a la variable.



Método que comprueba el cambio sucedido en las propiedades del símbolo y luego retorna el código del cambio sucedido:

int CSymbol::SetEventCode( void ) { this .m_event_code=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode != this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode ) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW; return this .m_event_code; }

En primer lugar, se resetea el código de evento en el método, luego se comparan los valores de los parámetros del símbolo controlados en la estructura de datos actuales y la estructura de datos pasados. Si los datos no son iguales, añadimos al código de evento la bandera correspondiente.

Método que establece el tipo de evento y registra el evento sucedido en la lista de eventos:



void CSymbol::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE)) { event_id= ( this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY : SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL ); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .TradeMode(), this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS)) { this .m_changed_session_deals_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals; if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value> this .m_control_session_deals_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value<- this .m_control_session_deals_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume; if ( this .m_changed_volume_value> this .m_control_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_value<- this .m_control_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD)) { this .m_changed_spread_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread; if ( this .m_changed_spread_value> this .m_control_spread_inc) { this .m_is_change_spread_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } else if ( this .m_changed_spread_value<- this .m_control_spread_dec) { this .m_is_change_spread_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL)) { this .m_changed_stops_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level; if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value> this .m_control_stops_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value<- this .m_control_stops_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL)) { this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level; if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value> this .m_control_freeze_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value<- this .m_control_freeze_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value> this .m_control_bid_last_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value> this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value> this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK)) { this .m_changed_ask_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask; if ( this .m_changed_ask_value> this .m_control_ask_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_value<- this .m_control_ask_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_ask_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high; if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value> this .m_control_ask_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value<- this .m_control_ask_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW)) { this .m_changed_ask_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low; if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value> this .m_control_ask_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value<- this .m_control_ask_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_real_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value> this .m_control_volume_real_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value<- this .m_control_volume_real_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE)) { this .m_changed_option_strike_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike; if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value> this .m_control_option_strike_inc) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } else if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value<- this .m_control_option_strike_dec) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT)) { this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit; if ( this .m_changed_volume_limit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_limit_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG)) { this .m_changed_swap_long_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long; if ( this .m_changed_swap_long_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_long_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT)) { this .m_changed_swap_short_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short; if ( this .m_changed_swap_short_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_short_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value> this .m_control_session_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER)) { this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover; if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value> this .m_control_session_turnover_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value<- this .m_control_session_turnover_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST)) { this .m_changed_session_interest_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest; if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value> this .m_control_session_interest_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value<- this .m_control_session_interest_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN)) { this .m_changed_session_open_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open; if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value> this .m_control_session_open_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value<- this .m_control_session_open_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE)) { this .m_changed_session_close_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close; if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value> this .m_control_session_close_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value<- this .m_control_session_close_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW)) { this .m_changed_session_aw_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw; if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value> this .m_control_session_aw_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd (event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value<- this .m_control_session_aw_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } } }

El método es bastante voluminoso, pero solo debido a los bloques de comprobaciones idénticas del cambio en las propiedades del símbolo investigadas. Ya analizamos un método análogo en la parte 13, al monitorear los cambios de la cuenta. Aquí la lógica es similar, salvo que ahora toda nuestra funcionalidad de guardado de eventos se ubica en el objeto básico CBaseObj.

Vamos a usar como ejemplo el cambio del precio medio ponderado de la sesión.

Al inicio del método, reseteamos los valores de las propiedades investigadas con la ayuda del método InitChangesParams() y establecemos el estado del evento como "No hay eventos".



Con la ayuda del método IsPresentEventFlag() , también ubicado en el objeto básico, comprobamos la presencia de la bandera de cambio de valor SYMBOL_SESSION_AW del símbolo en el código del evento registrado en la varible m_event_code .

Si la bandera de cambio del valor comprobado existe en el código del evento,



, también ubicado en el objeto básico, comprobamos la presencia de la bandera de cambio de valor SYMBOL_SESSION_AW del símbolo en el código del evento registrado en la varible . Si la bandera de cambio del valor comprobado existe en el código del evento, calculamos la magnitud del cambio de esta propiedad y comprobamos si este valor ha superado el valor de control .



.

Si el valor calculado es superior al valor controlado ,



,



establecemos la bandera de evento de aumento del precio medio ponderado ,



,





registramos en el identificador de evento "Evento de aumento del precio medio ponderado" y



y





llamamos al método de adición de un evento a la lista EventAdd() de la clase básica CBaseObj .

Si hemos añadido con éxito el evento a la lista,



. Si hemos añadido con éxito el evento a la lista,





guardamos el valor actual de la propiedad como pasado, para su posterior comprobación .

el identificador del evento (event_id, rellenado al comprobar el evento)

la hora actual en milisegundos (método TickTime() de la clase básica CBaseObj) el valor calculado en el que ha cambiado la propiedad del símbolo (m_changed_session_aw_value) el nombre del objeto (en este caso, el nombre del símbolo)

En el constructor protegido de la clase, introducimos igualmente un pequeño cambio: para rellenar la nueva propiedad del objeto de símbolo "índice del símbolo en la ventana de Observación de mercado", deberemos transmitir este índice al escanear los símbolos en la observación de mercado. Transmitiremos el índice directamente al constructor de clase: protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ); Asimismo, añadimos en la sección protegida de la clase un método más, encargado de retornar el número de dígitos tras la coma según el método de cálculo de los swaps:

bool SymbolExists( const string name) const ; long SymbolExists( void ) const ; long SymbolCustom( void ) const ; long SymbolChartMode( void ) const ; long SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderFillingMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderMode( void ) const ; long SymbolExpirationMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderGTCMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionRight( void ) const ; long SymbolBackgroundColor( void ) const ; long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); Lo que ocurre es que los swaps se pueden calcular en dinero, puntos y tanto por ciento. Y para cada uno de estos tipos de cálculo de swap, resulta imprescindible retornar el valor correspondiente del número de dígitos tras la coma. Este método precisamente los retorna. Vamos a escribirlo fuera del cuerpo de la clase: int CSymbol::SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ) { return ( this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID ? this . Digits () : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT ? this .DigitsCurrency(): this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN ? 1 : 0 ); } Hacemos el método Refresh() virtual, dado que ha sido definido así en la clase básica de todos los objetos CBaseObj. Asimismo, cambiaremos el tipo de método de actualización de los datos de cotización RefreshRates() de void a bool, dado que ahora, al inicio del método Refresh() se llamará el método RefreshRates(), y si no hemos logrado obtener los datos en él, el método retornará false, por lo que también se realizará de inmediato la salida del método Refresh().

Además, añadimos la definición del método que retorna la descripción del evento de símbolo: virtual void Refresh( void ); bool RefreshRates( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); en la sección pública de la clase, en el apartado de los métodos de acceso simplificado, en los métodos que retornan las propiedades de tipo entero del símbolo,

añadimos el método de retorno del índice del símbolo en la venta de "Observación de mercado":

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } Y en los métodos que retornan las propiedades de tipo real

añadimos el método que retorna el precio Bid o Last, el método que retorna el precio Bid o Last máximo en el día y el método que retorna el precio Bid o Last mínimo en el día: double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; Los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase: double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } Aquí todo es sencillo: dependiendo de los precios sobre los que se construye el gráfico de precio, se retorna la propiedad correspondiente del símbolo, o bien con los precios Bid, o bien con los precios Last. También en la sección pública, escribimos los métodos para esteblecer las propiedades controladas y los métodos que retornan las magnitudes de cambio de las propiedades y las banderas de evento del símbolo: bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_deals_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return this .m_changed_spread_value; } bool IsIncreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_dec; } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_stops_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec; } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_freeze_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec; } void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; } void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; } void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_value; } bool IsIncreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_dec; } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec; } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec; } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_real_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_changed_option_strike_value; } bool IsIncreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc; } bool IsDecreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec; } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_limit_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_long_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_short_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec; } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_turnover_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_interest_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_open_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_close_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_aw_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec; } Aquí: para cada una de las propiedades controladas existen métodos para establecer la magnitud controlada del cambio de propiedad, superada la cual se formará un evento cuya bandera se puede obtener con la ayuda del método que retorna la bandera de evento, mientras que la magnitud del cambio se obtiene con la ayuda del método que retorna esta magnitud. Ya hemos analizado métodos similares al implementar el seguimiento de los eventos de cuenta en la parte 13 de la descripción de la biblioteca.

Hemos introducido algunos cambios en el constructor de clase:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name , const int index ) { this .m_name=name; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. There is no such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in the market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol); this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= WRONG_VALUE ; this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams() ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } Ahora, al constructor de clase se le transmite el índice del símbolo en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", se asigna el nombre del símbolo a la denominación del objeto, se resetea la estructura de los datos pasados del símbolo y se registra en el campo de la estructura de los datos pasados del símbolo trade_mode el valor WRONG_VALUE. Determinaremos el primer inicio en función de la presencia o ausencia de este valor en el campo de modo de comercio del símbolo; despues inicializaremos las variables de las propiedades modificadas y controladas del símbolo, y en la propiedad del símbolo "índice en la ventana de Observación de mercado", registraremos el índice transmitido al constructor.

Para registrar el evento de disminución del valor de una propiedad, realizaremos todas las comprobaciones exactamente de la misma forma, pero comprobando si el valor ha disminuido en más que la magnitud controlada.Enviamos al método de adición de un evento a la lista EventAdd() los siguientes datos:

Dado que tenemos la variable m_name en la clase básica CBaseObj, en la que registraremos la denomiación del objeto (en este caso, el nombre del símbolo), será necesario eliminar de la clase CSymbol la variable m_symbol_name, y cambiar todas sus entradas por m_name (en nuestro caso, la asignación del nombre del símbolo se ejecuta en el constructor de la clase).

Seleccionamos cualquiera de las entradas del texto " this.m_symbol_name" en el listado de la clase CSymbol y pulsamos la combinación de teclas Ctrl+H. Se abrirá la ventana de búsqueda y sustitución, en cuyo campo de valor buscado se encontrará ya la entrada introducida por nosotros en el texto. En el campo de edición, introducimos this.m_name y sustituimos en el listado todas las entradas encontradas this.m_symbol_name por this.m_name.

Asimismo, debemos eliminar el resto de variables de miembros de clase, que ahora se encuentran en el objeto básico CBaseObj. Su entrada en CSymbol provocará durante la compilación una advertencia sobre la duplicación de la variable. Por cierto, en los archivos adjuntos al artículo ya se han eliminado todas estas variables: podemos descargar los archivos y familiarizarnos con su contenido.



En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo entero, añadimos la descripción de la nueva propiedad del símbolo "índice en la ventana de Observación de mercado":

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? TextByLanguage( "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in the \"Market Watch window\"" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? TextByLanguage( "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? TextByLanguage( "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? TextByLanguage( "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? TextByLanguage( "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? TextByLanguage( "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? TextByLanguage( "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Время последней котировки" , "Time of the last quote" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( "(Ещё не было тиков)" , "(No ticks yet)" ) : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in the value of the lot" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? TextByLanguage( "Размер спреда в пунктах" , "Spread value in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? TextByLanguage( "Плавающий спред" , "Spread is floating" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? TextByLanguage( "Максимальное количество показываемых заявок в стакане" , "Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Способ вычисления стоимости контракта" , "Contract price calculation mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип исполнения ордеров" , "Order execution type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Дата начала торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade beginning" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Дата окончания торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade end" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Минимальный отступ от цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров" , "Minimal indention from close price to place Stop orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция заморозки торговых операций" , "Distance to freeze trade operations in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим заключения сделок" , "Deal execution mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Модель расчета свопа" , "Swap calculation model" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? TextByLanguage( "День недели для начисления тройного свопа" , "Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? TextByLanguage( "Расчет хеджированной маржи по наибольшей стороне" , "Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов истечения ордера" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешённых типов ордеров" , "Flags of allowed order types" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Срок действия StopLoss и TakeProfit ордеров" , "Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип опциона" , "Option type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? TextByLanguage( "Право опциона" , "Option right" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? TextByLanguage( "Цвет фона символа в Market Watch" , "Background color of symbol in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : "" ); }

Eliminamos del listado de implementación de los métodos de la clase CSymbol el segundo formulario del método Exist() y el método que retorna el número de dígitos tras la coma en el valor de la cifra:



bool CSymbol::Exist( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: SymbolName (i, false )==name) return true ; return false ; } int CSymbol::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Estos métodos sobran aquí. En esta clase no es necesario Exist() con el parámetro de entrada, por lo que ha sido trasladado al archivo de funciones de servicio DELib.mqh, donde debería estar, mientras que GetDigits() ahora se ubica en la clase básica CBaseObj.

El método Refresh() de la clase CSymbol se inicia en el temporizador y actualiza todos los datos del símbolo. En este mismo método realizaremos la búsqueda de los cambios en las propiedades del símbolo. Sin embargo, tenemos otro método más, RefreshRates(), que también se inicia desde el temporizador, pero con una alta frecuencia de actualización; en este método se actualizan solo los datos de cotización del símbolo. Si implementamos la búsqueda de los cambios en las propiedades de los símbolos en ambos métodos, esto provocará una ralentazación en los mensajes sobre los eventos.

La solución para esta situación podría ser la siguiente: el método RefreshRates() actualizará los datos de cotización y retornará la bandera sobre su correcta obtención. Este método se llamará de la misma forma que antes: desde su temporizador, pero también desde el método Refresh(), como complemento. De esta forma, se llamarán ambos métodos, como se hacía antes: cada uno en su propio temporizador, mientras que la búsqueda de cambios en las propiedades de los símbolos se dará solo en el método Refresh().

Vamos a introducir los cambios necesarios en los métodos RefreshRates() y Refresh():

bool CSymbol::RefreshRates( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( ! :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return false ; } this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); return true ; }

Aquí, primero obtenemos los datos de cotización del símbolo, y si no hemos logrado obtener los datos, registramos el código de error y salimos del método retornando false. Si hemos conseguido obtener los datos, rellenamos las propiedades necesarias del símbolo y retornamos true.



void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask = this .Ask(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high = this .AskHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low = this .AskLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .Bid() : this .Last()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidHigh() : this .LastHigh()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidLow() : this .LastLow()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume = this .Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals = this .SessionDeals(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders = this .SessionBuyOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders = this .SessionSellOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day = this .VolumeHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day = this .VolumeLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread = this .Spread(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level = this .TradeStopLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level = this .TradeFreezeLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit = this .VolumeLimit(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long = this .SwapLong(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short = this .SwapShort(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume = this .SessionVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover = this .SessionTurnover(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest = this .SessionInterest(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume = this .SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume = this .SessionSellOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open = this .SessionOpen(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close = this .SessionClose(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw = this .SessionAW(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day = this .VolumeReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day = this .VolumeHighReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day = this .VolumeLowReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike = this .OptionStrike(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode = this .TradeMode(); this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; if ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_struct_prev_symbol= this .m_struct_curr_symbol; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent( WRONG_VALUE , false ); if (event!= NULL ) { ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id!=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_is_event= true ; } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Aquí: en primer lugar, llamamos al método RefreshRates(), y si no hemos logrado obtener los datos de cotización, ya no tendrá sentido obtener el resto de datos, por lo que salimos del método.

A continuación, reseteamos la bandera de evento, la estructura del estado actual de las propiedades del símbolo y la suma hash actual. Después, rellenamos todas las propiedades del símbolo con los datos actuales y registramos estos datos en la estructura del estado actual de las propiedades del símbolo. Tras rellenar la estructura, calculamos la suma hash actual.

Si se trata del primer inicio (la propiedadad del símbolo SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE se ha establecido con el valor WRONG_VALUE), guardamos los valores de la estructura en la estructura del estado pasado , registramos la suma hash actual en la suma hash anterior y salimos del método.

Si no se trata del primer inicio, deberemos comprobar si el valor de la suma hash actual y la pasada son distintos.

Si la suma hash ha cambiado, significará que ha habido algún cambio en las propiedades del símbolo, así que llamamos al método de establecimiento del código de evento, al método de obtención de un evento del código de eventos y de registro de un evento en la lista de eventos sucedidos, obtenemos el último evento de los eventos recién añadidos de la lista, comprobamos el tipo de evento, y si no se trata de "No hay evento", activamos la bandera de evento. Finalmente, guardamos la suma hash actual como pasada para las comprobaciones posteriores.



Con esto, podemos considerar por finalizada la mejora de la clase CSymbol para la búsqueda de eventos y el trabajo con el nuevo objeto básico.

La clase de objeto de símbolo está preparada. Ahora, cada símbolo podrá monitorear sus eventos y ubicarlos en su propia lista de eventos. Nosotros usamos una colección de símbolos, y por consiguiente, debemos iterar en un ciclo por todos los símbolos de la colección y obetener de cada uno de ellos una lista con sus eventos. Y todos estos eventos deberemos ubicarlos en la lista de eventos de la colección (ahora la colección también tiene una lista así, dado que está ubicada en el objeto básico CBaseObj). Solo queda interrogar a la lista de eventos y determinar si ha sucedido un evento o varios de ellos al mismo tiempo para cada uno de los símbolos de la colección.



En nuestro caso, también es posible trabajar con la ventana de "Observación de mercado", para lo cual implementamos también el seguimiento de eventos tales como la adición de un símbolo a la observación de mercado, la eliminación de un símbolo de la observación de mercado y la clasificación de símbolos en la ventana de observación de mercado. Para ello, deberemos guardar una plantilla de la ventana de "Observación de mercado" y la suma hash de los símbolos ubicados en ella. Cuando cambie la suma hash, comprenderemos que ha sucedido un evento en la observación del mercado, y solo quedará determinar qué evento ha sucedido, usando para ello el método de comparación del estado actual en la ventana de Observación de mercado con su plantilla y enviando el evento identificado al programa de control. En nuestro caso, también es posible trabajar con la ventana de "Observación de mercado", para lo cual implementamos también el seguimiento de eventos tales como la adición de un símbolo a la observación de mercado, la eliminación de un símbolo de la observación de mercado y la clasificación de símbolos en la ventana de observación de mercado. Para ello, deberemos guardar una plantilla de la ventana de "Observación de mercado" y la suma hash de los símbolos ubicados en ella. Cuando cambie la suma hash, comprenderemos que ha sucedido un evento en la observación del mercado, y solo quedará determinar qué evento ha sucedido, usando para ello el método de comparación del estado actual en la ventana de Observación de mercado con su plantilla y enviando el evento identificado al programa de control.

Bien. Abrimos el archivo de clase de la colección de símbolos SymbolsCollection.mqh e introducimos los cambios necesarios:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFX.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMajor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMinor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXExotic.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXRub.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolMetall.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndex.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndicative.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCrypto.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommodity.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolExchange.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFutures.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCFD.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolStocks.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolBonds.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolOption.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCollateral.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCustom.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommon.mqh" class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list_all_symbols; CArrayString m_list_names; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE m_mode_list; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_event ; string m_array_symbols[] ; int m_delta_symbol; int m_total_symbols ; int m_total_symbol_prev ; bool IsPresentSymbolInList( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInMW ( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInControlList ( const string symbol_name); bool CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE TypeSymbolsList( const string &symbol_used_array[]); int SymbolsTotalVisible ( void ) const ; int SymbolIndexInMW ( const string name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS SymbolStatus( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCustomPredefined( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCalcMode( const string symbol_name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMajor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMinor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXExotic( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXRUB( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndicative( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedMetall( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCommodity( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndex( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCrypto( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedOption( const string name) const ; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_symbols; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CSymbol *GetSymbolByName( const string name); int GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name); int NewSymbols( void ) const { return this .m_delta_symbol; } ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE ModeSymbolsList( void ) const { return this .m_mode_list; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); } CSymbolsCollection(); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]); bool CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag) ; void CopySymbolsNames( void ) ; virtual void Refresh ( void ); void RefreshRates( void ); void SymbolsEventsControl( void ) ; void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) ; string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event) ; string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) ; };

Vamos a usar el archivo CArrayString, incluido desde la biblioteca estándar, para crear la plantilla de la ventana de "Observación de mercado". En esta lista, vamos a guardar una copia del conjunto de símbolos de la observación de mercado y comparar el estado actual de la lista de símbolos en la ventana con el estado actual de la lista de símbolos en la plantilla. Ante los otros cambios, reaccionaremos creando los eventos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado".

En la variable m_last_event, registraremos el último evento sucedido con cualquiera de los símbolos en la colección. De esta forma, en la variable se guardará el último evento sucedido en uno de los símbolos usados.

La matriz m_array_symbols transmite la matriz de símbolos utilizados en el programa desde el programa de control a la clase de colección de símbolos.

En las variables de miembro de clase m_total_symbols y m_total_symbols_prev, guardaremos el número actual y pasado de símbolos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado". La comparación de estas variables nos permitirá conocer los eventos de adición o eliminación de símbolos en la observación de mercado.



Los métodos privados de clase IsPresentSymbolInMW() y IsPresentSymbolInControlList() retornan las banderas de presencia de un símbolos según su nombre en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" y la lista de plantilla de la ventana de observación de mercado, respectivamente. Los métodos SymbolsTotalVisible() y SymbolIndexInMW(), a su vez, retornan el número de símbolos visibles en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" y el índice del símbolo en la lista de esta ventana, respectivamente.



En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos los métodos:

IsEvent() — retorna la bandera de presencia de cualquier evento en la colección de símbolos o en la ventana de "Observación de mercado",

GetLastEventsCode() — retorna el código del último evento en la colección de símbolos o en la ventana de "Observación de mercado",

GetLastEvent() — retorna el último evento en la colección de símbolos o en la ventana de "Observación de mercado",

GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() — retorna el número total de símbolos en la colección,

CreateSymbolsList() — crea la lista de colección al trabajar con la ventana de "Observación de mercado" o con la lista completa de símbolos en el servidor (no más de 1000),

CopySymbolsNames() — crea la plantilla de símbolos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado" a partir de la lista con todos los símbolos de la colección,

Refresh() — ahora el método se declara como virtual, dado que se declara virtual en la clase del objeto básico (y la colección de objetos ahora se crea usando como base la clase de objeto básico CBaseObj),

SymbolsEventsControl() — método de trabajo con la lista de colección de símbolos para determinar los eventos de colección de símbolos,

MarketWatchEventsControl() — método de trabajo con la ventana de "Observación de mercado" para determinar los eventos en la ventana de observación de mercado,

EventDescription() — retorna la descripción de un evento de la colección de símbolos,

ModeSymbolsListDescription() — retorna la descripción del modo de trabajo con los símbolos.

Vamos a echar un vistazo a la implementación de los métodos.

Inicializamos en la lista de inicialización del constructor de clase las variables para trabajar con la ventana de "Observación de mercado", y también sustituimos en el cuerpo de la clase la clasificación de la lista de símbolos de la colección con clasificación según el nombre por la clasificación según el índice en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", además de limpiar la lista de la plantilla de la ventana de observación de mercado.



CSymbolsCollection::CSymbolsCollection( void ) : m_total_symbol_prev( 0 ) , m_delta_symbol( 0 ), m_mode_list(SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW) ; this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Type(COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID); this .m_list_names.Clear() ; }

Dado que en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", el símbolo puede encontrarse, pero no representarse (propiedad del símbolo SYMBOL_VISIBLE, algunos símbolos (normalmente, se trata de cursos cruzados, imprescindibles para calcular los requisitos de margen y el beneficio en la divisa del depósito) se seleccionan automáticamente, aunque en este caso pueden no representarse en Market Watch), para saber el número de símbolos solo visibles, deberemos calcular en el ciclo por los símbolos de la ventana solo aquellos símbolos que tienen establecida esta propiedad.

El método SymbolsTotalVisible() retorna el número de símbolos visibles en la ventana de "Observación de mercado":

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsTotalVisible( void ) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ),n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; n++; } return n; }

Método que retorna el índice del símbolo en la lista de la ventana de "Observación de mercado":

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolIndexInMW( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if ( SymbolName (i, true )==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Al trabajar con la lista de símbolos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado", tenemos que conocer el índice de cada uno de los símbolos en la lista de la ventana, para poder sincronizar la ubicación de los símbolos en la lista de símbolos de la colección con la ubicación de los símbolos en la ventana de observación de mercado. Por ejemplo, esto podría ser necesario para crear una ventana propia para la lista de símbolos, totalmente sincronizada con la ventana del terminal. El índice será una de las propiedades del símbolo, lo que permitirá clasificar la lista según esta propiedad. Además, el índice se transmitirá al constructor de clase del símbolo asbtracto.

Método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un símbolo visible en la ventana de "Observación de mercado":



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInMW( const string symbol_name ) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

Transmitimos al método el nombre del símbolo, después iteramos con el símbolo invisible en un ciclo por la lista completa de símbolosseleccionados en la ventana de observación de mercado, comparamos el nombre del siguiente símbolo con el transmitido al método, y si los nombres coinciden, retornamos true. Si el nombre no ha sido encontrado en la lista, retornamos false.

Método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un símbolo en la lista de plantilla de la ventana de "Observación de mercado":



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInControlList( const string symbol_name ) { int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

Transmitimos al método el nombre del símbolo buscado. Obtenemos el siguiente símbolo en el ciclo por la lista de plantilla de la ventana de observación de mercado, y si su nombre coincide con el transmitido al método, retornamos true, de lo contrario, false.



Método para crear una lista al trabajar con la ventana de "Observación de mercado" o con la lista completa de símbolos en el servidor:

bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag ) { bool res= true ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( flag ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total && i< SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i,flag); if (flag && !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name ,i ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; }

Transmitimos al método la bandera que establece el modo de búsqueda: true — trabajar con los símbolos seleccionados en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", false — trabajar con la lista completa de símbolos disponibles en el servidor. Obtenemos el número total de símbolos dependiendo de la bandera, o bien en la ventana de observación de mercado, o bien en el servidor, y luego, en un ciclo por una lista con un tamaño no superior al de la magnitud establecida por la constante SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL en el archivo Defines.mqh (1000 símbolos), obtenemos el nombre del siguiente símbolo de la lista, comprobamos su propiedad de visibilidad al trabajar con la ventana de observación de mercado, y si el símbolo es invisible, lo omitimos.

A continuación, obtenemos el estado del objeto de símbolo según su nombre y añadimos el símbolo a la lista de completa de símbolos de la colección con la ayuda del método CreateNewSymbol(), que ya analizamos en el artículo anterior. (Hay que destacar que el método ha cambiado un poco, debido a la adición de una nueva propiedad del símbolo: su índice en la lista de símbolos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado", ahora, al objeto de símbolo se la transmite también el índice).

Introducimos en la variable que retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método los resultados de la adición de cada símbolo en la lista completa de símbolos de la colección, y retornamos desde el método el valor final de esta variable al finalizar el ciclo completo del procesamiento de símbolos.

Vamos a analizar el método mejorado para la creación de un objeto de símbolo y su ubicación en la lista:



bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ) { if ( this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { return true ; } if ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_EXIST ) #else !Exist(name) #endif ) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " на сервере" , " symbol on the server" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; switch (symbol_status) { case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX : symbol= new CSymbolFX(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MAJOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMajor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MINOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMinor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_EXOTIC : symbol= new CSymbolFXExotic(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_RUB : symbol= new CSymbolFXRub(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_METAL : symbol= new CSymbolMetall(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDEX : symbol= new CSymbolIndex(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDICATIVE : symbol= new CSymbolIndicative(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CRYPTO : symbol= new CSymbolCrypto(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COMMODITY : symbol= new CSymbolCommodity(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_EXCHANGE : symbol= new CSymbolExchange(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FUTURES : symbol= new CSymbolFutures(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CFD : symbol= new CSymbolCFD(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_STOCKS : symbol= new CSymbolStocks(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_BONDS : symbol= new CSymbolBonds(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_OPTION : symbol= new CSymbolOption(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COLLATERAL : symbol= new CSymbolCollateral(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CUSTOM : symbol= new CSymbolCustom(name, index ); break ; default : symbol= new CSymbolCommon(name, index ); break ; } if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " ),name); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_symbols.Add(symbol)) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " в список" , " symbol to the list" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); delete symbol; return false ; } return true ; }

Como podemos ver por el listado, aquí transmitimos el índice al método de forma adicional, enviando también este índice a cada uno de los constructores de las clases de los objetos de símbolo, junto con el nombre del símbolo. Por consiguiente, será necesario mejorar cada una de las clases herederas de la clase de símbolo abstracto CSymbol.

Vamos a estudiar esta mejora usando como ejemplo la clase CSymbolFX:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Symbol.mqh" class CSymbolFX : public CSymbol { public : CSymbolFX ( const string name, const int index ) : CSymbol(SYMBOL_STATUS_FX,name, index ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); };

Aquí, además del nombre del símbolo, transmitimos al constructor de la clase su índice. Asimismo, transmitimos este índice al constructor de la clase padre CSymbol en la lista de inicialización.

Esto es todo lo que debemos cambiar en todas las clases herederas del símbolo abstracto. Ya hemos introducido en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo todos los cambios en las clases de los objetos de símbolo.



Método mejorado para esteblecer la lista de símbolos usados en la colección:

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

Aquí: copiamos directamente la matriz de símbolos usados transmitida desde el programa de control en nuestra propia matriz. Guardamos el modo de trabajo con los símbolos y establecemos la clasificación de la lista completa de símbolos en el modo de clasificación según el índice. Ahora, transmitimos al método de creación de un nuevo objeto de símbolo, además del nombre del símbolo, su índice.

Si usamos la lista completa de todos los símbolos en el servidor, llamaremos al método de construcción de la lista de símbolos de la colección con la bandera = false, lo que indica la construcción de la lista completa de símbolos en el servidor,

y al usar la lista de la ventana de "Observación de mercado", llamaremos al método de trabajo con la ventana de observación de mercado con la bandera = false, lo que no indicará que el método tenga prohibido trabajar con eventos, sino solo la necesidad de crear una lista y recordar sus datos.



Métodos de trabajo con los eventos de todos los símbolos de la colección:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) event .ID() ; if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd ( ( ushort ) event .ID() , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() )) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort )event_id , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() ); } } } }

Este método funciona el temporizador. Primero se inicializan los datos:

después se resetea la bandera de evento en la colección de símbolos,

se limpia la lista de eventos en la colección de símbolos y

se establece para la lista la bandera de lista clasificada.

A continuación, obtenemos el siguiente símbolo en un ciclo por todos los símbolos que se encuentran en la lista de símbolos de la colección, actualizamos todos sus datos y comprobamos la presencia de la bandera de evento establecida para el símbolo. Si el evento no existe, pasamos a la comprobación del siguiente símbolo en la colección.

Si en el símbolo se ha establecido la bandera de evento, establecemos la bandera de evento para toda la colección (la presencia de un evento en aunque sea uno de los símbolos conlleva la presencia de un evento para toda la colección). Obtenemos la lista de todos los eventos del símbolo actual, establecemos el código del último evento de la colección igual al código del evento del símbolo actual de la lista, y en el caso de que se dé un evento, se actualizará en el símbolo siguiente el valor guardado en la variable, que almacena el código del último evento de la colección; asimismo obtenemos en un ciclo por la lista de todos los eventos del símbolo actual el siguiente evento y

guardamos el identificador de evento como el último evento en la colección. Exactamente de la misma forma actualizará el evento del símbolo siguiente el último evento de la colección de símbolos.

A continuación, creamos un evento de colección con los parámetros establecidos para él a partir del evento del símbolo( el identificador del evento del símbolo, el parámetro long, el parámetro double y el parámetro string del evento), y guardamos el evento del símbolo en la lista de eventos de la colección de símbolos.

Si guardamos con éxito el evento en la lista de eventos de la colección, este evento se enviará al gráfico del programa con la ayuda de la función EventChartCustom(), con los mismos parámetros de evento para el posterior desarrollo del evento en el programa que realiza la llamada.



De esta forma, tras obtener la lista de eventos de cada uno de los símbolos que se encuentran en la lista de colección, iteramos por la lista de eventos de cada símbolo, e introducimos todos estos eventos en la lista de eventos de colección. Al finalizar el funcionamiento del ciclo, en la lista de eventos de la colección se encontrarán todos los eventos de todos los símbolos de la colección. Para cada uno de los eventos de cada símbolo de la colección se creará un evento de usuario, que será enviado al gráfico del programa de control.



Para reconocer los eventos en la ventana de observación de mercado, vamos a necesitar calcular la suma hash de todos los símbolos que se encuentran en esta. Cualquier cambio en la misma nos indicará que ha sucedido un evento. Lo primero que se nos ocurre es recurrir al cálculo simple del número de símbolos en la ventana, pero... La adición o eliminación de un símbolo aumentará o reducirá el tamaño de la lista, pero la clasificación de los símbolos con el ratón no cambiará el número de símbolos. Esto significa que el número de símbolos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" no es adecuado para calcular la suma hash.

Nosotros procederemos de la forma siguiente: cada símbolo que se guarda en la lista, su denominación, se puede representar como una cifra (código del símbolo) compuesta de la suma de valores uchar (letras) de los que consta la denominación del símbolo, añadiendo a este valor el índice del símbolo en la lista de la ventana de observación de mercado. Y la suma hash será la suma de todos los códigos de los símbolos.

La adición de un símbolo a la lista cambiará la suma hash (a la suma hash se le añade el nuevo código del símbolo añadido).

La eliminación de un símbolo de la lista cambiará la suma hash (a la suma hash se le resta el código del símbolo eliminado).

La clasificación de la lista de símbolos cambiará la suma hash (cambiarán los códigos de los símbolos clasificados, dado que sus índices cambian)



Implementación del método de trabajo con los eventos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado":

void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id= ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL : SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ); if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Para no explicar todas las ramificaciones del método, hemos destacado por bloques el código en el listado; cada uno de dichos bloques viene acompañado de comentarios detallados. Esperamos que todo resulte comprensible al lector. Cualquier pregunta podrá ser expuesta en los comentarios al artículo.

Al trabajar con la ventana de "Observación de mercado" para monitorear los eventos, no basta con operar solo con la suma hash. Y es que para saber lo que ha sucedido antes de un evento, deberemos tener una copia de la lista de símbolos en la ventana de observación de mercado (plantilla de la observación de mercado), y en función de esta copia, siempre podremos saber, por ejemplo, qué símbolo ha sido eliminado. No existe posibilidad de conocer el nombre del símbolo eliminado si no disponemos de una plantilla de la ventana de observación de mercado.



Método de creación de la plantilla de la ventana de "Observación de mercado":



void CSymbolsCollection::CopySymbolsNames( void ) { this .m_list_names.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_names.Add(symbol.Name()); } }

Aquí: limpiamos la lista de los nombres de los símbolos, obtenemos el símbolo siguiente en el ciclo por la lista de símbolos de la colección y lo añadimos a la lista de nombres de los símbolos.

Al finalizar el ciclo, tendremos una lista con los nombres de todos los símbolos que se encuentran en la lista de la colección de símbolos.



Método que retorna un objeto de símbolo según su nombre:

CSymbol *CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolByName( const string name ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList( SYMBOL_PROP_NAME , name , EQUAL ); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; CSymbol *symbol=list.At( 0 ); return (symbol!= NULL ? symbol : NULL ); }

Transmitimos el nombre del símbolo al método. A continuación, con la ayuda del método de obtención de la lista de objetos GetList(), creamos una nueva lista según la propiedad "Nombre del símbolo", en la que se deberá encontrar un único objeto de símbolo, con la condición de que su nombre coincida con el nombre transmitido al método.

Obtenemos de esta lista el objeto de símbolo y lo retornamos si la búsqueda finaliza con éxito, o bien retornamos NULL, si no existe un símbolo con este nombre en la lista de la colección de símbolos.

Método que retorna el índice de un símbolo en la lista de colección de símbolos:

int CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name ) { int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (symbol.Name()==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Aquí: transmitimos al método el nombre del símbolo buscado. A continuación, obtenemos en el ciclo por todos los símbolos que se encuentran en la lista de símbolos el siguiente objeto de símbolo de la lista. Si su nombre coincide con el buscado, retornamos el índice del ciclo. De lo contrario, retornamos -1.



Método que retorna la descripción de un evento en la ventana de "Observación de mercado":



string CSymbolsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return ( event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

Transmitimos el evento al método, y partiendo del evento que ha sido transmitido, retornamos su descripción de texto.

Método que retorna la descripción del modo de trabajo con los símbolos:

string CSymbolsCollection::ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) { return ( this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with current symbol" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" ) ); }

Aquí, comprobamos el valor de la variable m_mode_list y retornamos la descripción de texto del modo de trabajo de acuerdo con el valor de esta variable.

Con esto, hemos terminado de crear la clase de eventos de símbolo.

Antes de poner en marcha la clase de eventos de símbolo, debemos recordar que en la clase de eventos de cuenta podemos organizar el seguimiento de eventos de la misma forma, ya que ahora tiene el objeto básico CBaseObj; ambos están basados en CBaseObj, y esto significa que ambos pueden utilizar la funcionalidad preparada para buscar eventos. Todos los siguientes objetos que sean herederos de CBaseObj estarán equipados con las mismas propiedades que permiten monitorear los eventos de estos objetos.



Mejorando la clase de eventos de cuenta

Abrimos el archivo de clase de cuenta Account.mqh e introducimos los cambios necesarios.

Sustituimos la inclusión del archivo Object.mqh por la inclusión de BaseObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CBaseObj { private :

Y ahora, en lugar de la clase CObject, convertiremos a CBaseObj en la clase básica.



Dado que ahora tenemos la posibilidad de asignar una denominación a un objeto heredado de CBaseObj, aprovecharemos esta posibilidad y estableceremos una denominación para el objeto de cuenta.

Añadimos al final del constructor de la clase CAccount una línea que establece el nombre del objeto de cuenta:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; }

Como podemos ver, el nombre del objeto constará del texto "Cuenta comercial", el número de cuenta, el nombre del cliente y la denominación de la compañía que da servicio a la cuenta.

Por ejemplo, al conectarnos a una de las cuentas comerciales en MetaQuotes-Demo con el nombre del autor, el nombre del objeto de cuenta será el siguiente: "Account 8550475: Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)"



Incluimos en el método de muestra de la denominación breve de la cuenta comercial el valor de la variable names (antes se establecía de la misma forma que hemos establecido el nombre del objeto de cuenta):



void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names= this .m_name+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ " " + this .ServerTypeDescription(); :: Print (names,values); }

Estas son todas las mejoras de la clase CAccount.

Ahora vamos a mejorar la clase de la colección de cuenta. Abrimos el archivo AccountsCollection.mqh e introducimos los cambios necesarios.

Hacemos objeto básico de la clase de colección de cuentas la clase CBaseObj:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private :

Dado que ahora la clase se ha heredado del objeto básico, en el que ya se ha registrado la funcionalidad para monitorear los eventos del objeto, eliminamos de la clase de la colección de cuentas las variables y métodos que han resultado duplicados.

Eliminamos de la estructura de datos de la cuenta el campo de la suma hash:

struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; };

Eliminamos las variables de miembro privadas de la clase:

MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code;

Renombramos el método SetChangeCode() como SetEventCode(), para que los nombres de los métodos con el mismo tipo sean los mismos en clases diferentes.

Hacemos el método SetTypeEvent() virtual, dado que ya ha sido declarado en la clase CBaseObj, y debe implementarse en los herederos.

Eliminamos el método IsPresentEventFlag() de la clase, ya ha sido implementado en CBaseObj.

Asimismo, cribamos un poco los métodos duplicados en la sección pública de la clase.

Eliminamos los métodos GetEventCode(), GetListChanges() y SetChartID(), y hacemos el método ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE) de la forma siguiente:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true );

Y analizamos de inmediato su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) event .ID(); }

Transmitimos al método el índice del evento buscado (-1 para seleccionar el último) y la bandera de control de la salida del índice fuera del tamaño límite de la lista de eventos.

Obtenemos el objeto de evento con la ayuda del método del objeto básico CBaseObj GetEvent(), analizado por nosotros al inicio del artículo. Si no ha habido evento, retornamos "No hay evento", de lo contrario, retornamos el identificador del evento.



Eliminamos en la lista de inicialización en el constructor de la clase la inicialización de todos los parámetros excepto el establecimiento del símbolo y establecemos el nombre de la subcarpeta para guardar los archivos de los objetos de cuenta:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Hacemos el método de actualización de los datos de la cuenta Refresh() virtual, dado que se declara en la clase CBaseObj y se implementa en sus herederos.

En la implementación del método se han introducido ciertos cambios:



void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Vamos a analizar solo los cambios introducidos.

Primero, obtenemos los datos de cotización del símbolo (para determinar la hora en milisegundos), y si no hemos logrado obtenerlos, salimos del método.

Reseteamos la bandera de evento de la cuenta y el valor de la suma hash actual. En el primer inicio, guardamos la suma hash actual como pasada.

Cuando cambia la suma hash, limpiamos la lista de eventos de la cuenta y realizamos exactamente las mismas acciones para obtener los eventos de la lista de eventos de la cuenta, que ya realizamos al obtener la lista de eventos de los símbolos, y que analizamos anteriormente.



Ahora, para cualquier objeto heredado de CBaseObj, las acciones destinadas a obtener sus eventos serán idénticas. Por eso, será mejor que nos familiaricemos de nuevo con su obtención, que ya hemos analizado en este artículo, para que todo resulte comprensible en artículos posteriores y no tengamos que regresar al análisis de las acciones realizadas al obtener la lista de eventos de un objeto.



Sustituimos en el objeto de cuenta y la estructura de datos de la cuenta en el método de guardado de las propiedades de la cuenta la variable de clase CBaseObj de la suma hash y guardamos el nombre del objeto:



void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams(CAccount *account) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_name=account.GetName(); this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; }

Hemos mejorado y modificado de la misma forma el método SetTypeEvent() de la clase de colección de cuentas, debido a que ahora es posible determinar los eventos de cualquier objeto. El método es voluminoso, pero todas las acciones para determinar los tipos de evento de la cuenta son del mismo tipo, y ya han sido analizadas aquí al estudiar cómo se determinan los tipos de evento de los símbolos. Por eso, solo vamos a mostrar un ejemplo sobre, la definición del evento que permite el comercio en la cuenta comercial. Podrá encontrar el listado completo del método en los archivos adjuntos al artículo:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } }

Con esto, podemos considerar finalizados la modificación y mejora de la clase de colección de cuentas, por lo que vamos a activar la clase actualizada de evento de símbolo y la clase de cuenta.

Como recordaremos, el control parte desde la clase CEngine, por lo que todos los datos se envían a esta. La clase de evento de símbolo y la clase de cuenta no son una excepción.

Activando la clase de eventos de símbolo y la clase actualizada de la cuenta para el trabajo



Abrimos el archivo Engine.mqh e introducimos los cambios y correcciones necesarias.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la bandera de evento de símbolo y el valor del último evento en el símbolo:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_symbol_event ;

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método que retorna la descripción del último evento comercial:



CArrayObj *GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj *GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj *GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); string GetLastTradeEventDescription( void );

y los nuevos métodos necesarios para trabajar con los eventos de símbolo, además de cambiar el método que retorna la bandera de evento de cuenta:



CArrayObj *GetListAllUsedSymbols( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSymbolsEvents ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetListEvents(); } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastSymbolsEvent () { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolCurrent ( void ); string GetSymbolEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); string GetMWEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return this .m_symbols.EventDescription( event ); } string ModeSymbolsListDescription ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsListDescription(); } CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT LastSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent() ; } bool IsSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByName ( const string name) { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolByName(name); } int GetAccountEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.GetEventCode(); } int GetSymbolsEventsCode ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEventsCode(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetEventsTotal(); }

En la lista de inicialización del constructor de la clase, añadimos la inicialización del último evento en la colección de símbolos:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event(SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Introducimos la correcciones en el manejador del temporizador de la clase, en los bloques de procesamiento temporizador1 y temporizador2 de la colección de símbolos:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } else this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl() ; if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl() ; } } else this .SymbolEventsControl() ; } } }

Aquí, cuando finaliza el contador del temporizador1, debemos simplemente actualizar los datos de cotización de todos los símbolos de la colección, por eso, llamamos al método RefreshRates() de la colección de símbolos.

Cuando finaliza el contador del temporizador2, tenemos que actualizar por completo todos los símbolos de la colección de símbolos y monitorear los eventos sucedidos tanto de los símbolos de la colección, como de la lista de símbolos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado", por eso, llamamos a los métodos de la clase CEngine SymbolEventsControl(), y solo al trabajar en el simulador, MarketWatchEventsControl().



Implementación del método de trabajo con los eventos de la colección de símbolos:



void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.SymbolsEventsControl() ; this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent() ; if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent() ; } }

Aquí: llamamos al método de la colección de símbolos SymbolsEventsControl(), analizado en este artículo al estudiar la clase de eventos de la colección de símbolos. Cuando este método termina de funcionar, la bandera de evento se activará en la clase de la colección de símbolos, con la condición de que un evento haya sido registrado en cualquiera de los símbolos de la colección; luego registraremos el estado de esta bandera con la ayuda del método IsEvent() de la clase del objeto básico CBaseObj en la variable de bandera del evento de la colección de símbolos m_is_symbol_event, cuyo valor se puede monitorear en el programa que realiza la llamada. Si se ha registrado un evento en la colección de símbolos, registramos el último evento en la variable m_last_symbol_event, cuyo valor también se puede monitorear en el programa que realiza la llamada.

Implementación del método de trabajo con los eventos de la ventana de "Observación de mercado":

void CEngine::MarketWatchEventsControl( void ) { if ( this .IsTester()) return ; this .m_symbols.MarketWatchEventsControl() ; }

Aquí, si se trata del simulador, salimos, de lo contrario, llamamos al método MarketWatchEventsControl() de la clase de colección de símbolos para procesar los eventos de la ventana de observación de mercado, que analizamos antes al estudiar el seguimiento de los eventos de la clase de colección de símbolos.



Implementación del método que retorna la descripción del último evento comercial:

string CEngine::GetLastTradeEventDescription( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_events.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if ( event !=NULL) return event .TypeEventDescription() ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE +TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" ); }

Aquí, obtenemos la lista completa de eventos comerciales en la cuenta. Si hemos obtenido la lista, pero su valor es cero, retornamos un mensaje indicando que no hemos tenido eventos comerciales, de lo contrario, obtenemos de la lista el último evento y retornamos su descripción. En el caso contrario, retornamos un mensaje sobre el fallo al obtener el evento comercial.



Método que retorna la descripción del último evento en la colección de símbolos:

string CEngine::GetSymbolEventDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА не было никаких событий символов" , "There have been no events of symbols since the last launch of EA" ); CSymbol *symbol=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if (symbol!=NULL) return symbol.EventDescription( event ) ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE+TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание события символа" , "Failed to get symbol's event description" ); }

El método funciona de forma idéntica al método de retorno de la descripción del último evento comercial que acabamos de analizar.

Ya hemos terminado las mejoras de la clase CEngine, y lo tenemos todo listo para simular los eventos de símbolo, la clase de cuenta actualizada y los eventos de cuenta.

Hemos introducido en las clases analizadas algunos cambios que no se reflejan en el artículo, dado que se trata solo de cambios, por ejemplo, relacionados con las denominaciones de algunos métodos, para que los métodos del mismo tipo y de diferentes clases tengan los mismos nombres dentro de lo posible. Estas pequeñas mejoras no serán mencionadas en el código de la biblioteca, ya que esta se encuentra en constante modificación: el lector siempre podrá familiarizarse con los cambios en los archivos adjuntos a los artículos.



Simulando los eventos de símbolo y cuenta



Para poner a prueba la colección, vamos a tomar el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior, guardarlo con el nombre \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part16\TestDoEasyPart16.mq5 e introducir en el mismo los cambios necesarios.



Añadimos a la lista de variables globales la variable para guardar el modo de trabajo con las listas de símbolos:



CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

Dado que al elegir el modo de trabajo con los símbolos "Trabajo con la lista completa de símbolos en el servidor", el primer inicio puede resultar bastante prolongado (porque la colección de símbolos debe recopilar todos los datos sobre todos los símbolos disponibles), vamos a necesitar advertir de ello al usuario. No tiene sentido hacer esto en la propia biblioteca, puesto que esta solo debe procesar lo que le pide el usuario, por eso, implementaremos la advertencia en el manejador OnInit() del programa.

Lo haremos así: si en los ajustes del asesor se selecciona el modo de trabajo con la lista completa de símbolos disponibles en el servidor, el programa mostrará la ventana estándar de la función MessageBox() con la advertencia

proponiendo seleccionar "Sí" para cargar la lista completa de símbolos, o "No" para trabajar solo con el símbolo actual. El usuario solo tiene que elegir: pulsar "Sí" y esperar a que se cree la colección de todos los símbolos disponibles, o bien pulsar "No" y trabajar con el actual.



Implementamos la amplia comprobación, mostrando al usuario la pregunta en el manejador OnInit() del asesor:

used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols ; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } }

Aquí, asignamos a la variable global used_symbols_mode el valor del modo de trabajo con los símbolos seleccionado por el usuario en los ajustes del asesor.

Si se ha seleccionado el modo de trabajo con la lista completa, creamos el texto del mensaje de la ventana de advertencia y mostramos esta ventana en la pantalla. A continuación, comprobamos qué botón ha pulsado el usuario. Si se trata del botón "No", asignamos a la variable used_symbols_mode el valor del modo de trabajo con el símbolo actual.

En el resto de los casos (botón "Sí" o Esc), dejamos el modo de trabajo con la lista completa de símbolos disponibles.

Acto seguido, creamos una matriz con los símbolos usados (enviamos a la función de creación de la matriz la variable used_symbols_mode):

used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray ( (ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode ,used_symbols,array_used_symbols);

establecemos en la biblioteca el tipo de lista utilizado (modo de trabajo con los símbolos) y mostramos en el diario un mensaje sobre el modo usado de trabajo con los símbolos:



engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal());

Eliminamos el bloque de código de comprobación rápida de la colección de símbolos del manejador OnInit(), ya que no resulta necesario en este asesor de prueba:

CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); symbol.RefreshRates(); symbol.PrintShort(); if (InpModeUsedSymbols<SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) symbol. Print (); } }

Añadimos al manejador OnTick() una variable para guardar el último evento en la colección de símbolos y escribimos (o modificamos, para los eventos de cuenta) el bloque de procesamiento de los eventos de cuenta y de los eventos de la colección de símbolos:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { last_symbol_event=engine.LastSymbolsEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Aquí todo es simple: todos los cambios necesarios en cuanto al procesamiento de los eventos de cuenta y los eventos de la colección de símbolos han sido comentados en el listado.

Como podemos observar, ahora el procesamiento de eventos es absolutamente idéntico para cualquier objeto, ya sea de una cuenta, o de una colección de símbolos: todo se reduce a obtener la lista de eventos y enviar cada evento sucesivo de la lista al manejador OnDoEasyEvent() del asesor que procesa los eventos de la biblioteca. Esto es posible gracias a los cambios realizados en la herencia de los objetos de la biblioteca del objeto básico CBaseObj, en el que se ha implementado el procesamiento de los eventos de los objetos herederos.



Añadimos al manejador del asesor OnDoEasyEvent() el código de procesamiento de los eventos de la colección de símbolos:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } else if (idx>SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; if (idx<SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol!= NULL ) { string descr= ": " + symbol.EventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) ushort (idx)) ; Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam,descr); } } } }

Aquí solo hay dos opciones: el procesamiento de los eventos de la ventana "Observación de mercado" y el procesamiento de los eventos de los símbolos de la colección.



Para los eventos de la ventana de observación de mercado

creamos el mensaje necesario y lo mostramos en el diario,

y para los eventos de los símbolos

obtenemos de la lista el símbolo según el nombre del parámetro de línea de evento sparam, obtenemos del objeto de símbolo la descripción de línea de su evento, lo añadimos al texto creado y mostramos el texto en el diario.

No vamos a realizar ninguna acción adicional para las simulaciones.

Aquí se terminan los cambios para el asesor de prueba.

Podrá ver el listado completo del asesor en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Si iniciamos el asesor en una cuenta demo, pasado cierto tiempo, podremos ver en el diario varias entradas sobre los cambios en las propiedades de los símbolos. Por ejemplo, al iniciar el asesor en la víspera de la apertura de una sesión comercial el lunes, en el diario se comenzarán a mostrar de forma activa entradas sobre el cambio en el spread de diferentes símbolos.

Como ejemplo, para solo cuatro símbolos en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" se han mostrado durante la última hora multitud de mensajes sobre el cambio en el spread de los símbolos:

2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 24.167 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) Working with symbols from the "Market Watch" window. The number of symbols used: 4 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 25.762 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 27.316 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 351 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 31.259 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 32.676 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 33.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 35.218 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 46.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 47.680 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 48.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 50.222 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 53.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 55.305 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 56.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 58.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 01.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 02.683 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 03.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 05.226 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 16.260 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 17.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 18.789 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 20.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 30.832 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 32.686 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 33.819 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 35.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 38.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 39.926 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 41.821 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 43.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 45.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 47.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 48.836 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 50.234 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 50.865 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 52.598 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 51 ( 334 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.867 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.450 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 42 ( 50 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.868 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.430 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 96 ( 238 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.417 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.934 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 22 ( 260 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 01.431 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 255 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 112 ( 239 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.985 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 43 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 127 ( 128 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.460 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.102 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 207 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.959 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.696 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 39 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 01.006 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 02.697 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 42 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 02.037 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 03.686 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 32 ( 10 )

... hemos omitido muchas líneas ...



2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.578 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.478 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 10.482 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.681 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 11.623 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.477 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 12.111 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.884 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 27 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 13.626 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 15.275 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 19.628 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.381 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 20.126 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.882 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 28.659 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 30.292 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 33.690 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 35.298 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.298 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.137 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.826 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.643 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 54.906 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 56.632 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 55.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 57.536 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 56.907 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.636 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 57.434 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.832 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 59.949 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 56 : 01.538 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 )

Vamos a iniciar el asesor con dos símbolos en el simulador, así veremos qué entradas nos muestra.

En los ajustes del simulador, para el parámetro de entrada del asesor Mode of used symbols list, seleccionamos de la lista desplegable "Trabajar con la lista de símbolos establecida", y en el parámetro List of used symbols (comma - separator) introducimos los dos símbolos separados por una coma: EURUSD,GBPUSD e iniciamos el test visual del asesor:







En el diario se muestran entradas sobre los eventos de ambos símbolos, concretamente, sobre los cambios en los spreads de los símbolos usados. Cuando las propiedades de la cuenta cambian (aquí aumenta el beneficio actual), en el diario se muestran entradas sobre ello, cerrándose asimismo las posiciones rentables.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, implementaremos un cómodo acceso desde el programa al cambio de valores de las propiedades controladas y monitoreadas de los objetos, basado en la clase del objeto básico CBaseObj.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

