Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXIII): Clase comercial principal - control de parámetros permitidos

Continuamos desarrollando la clase comercial.

Ya hemos preparado métodos comerciales que trabajan con condiciones "puras". Antes de enviar una orden comercial al servidor, ya comprobamos la posibilidad de enviarla, es decir, la ausencia de limitaciones en el comercio tanto en el lado del servidor comercial como en el lado del terminal y el programa. Pero esto, por supuesto, no basta. También debemos comprobar la corrección de los valores enviados por los argumentos a los métodos de envío de solicitudes al servidor. Asi, por ejemplo, debemos comprobar si no se infringe la distancia de colocación de órdenes stop de los valores mínimos posibles establecidos para el símbolo, según la distancia mínima de colocación de órdenes stop en puntos — StopLevel.

Si la distancia en la orden comercial es inferior a la mínima, no tendrá sentido enviar dicha orden al servidor, ya que este la rechazará. Y para no sobrecargar el servidor con órdenes que sabemos de antemano incorrectas, debemos comprobar por nosotros mismos que el tamaño de las órdenes stop sea correcto, y también retornar el error antes de enviar la orden al servidor, en el caso de que se infrinja la distancia mínima.

Asimismo, vamos a comprobar la distancia mínima con la que queda prohibido cerrar una posición, eliminar una orden pendiente y modificar las órdenes stop de una posición y el precio de colocación de una orden pendiente: dicha distancia mínima está reglamentada por el valor del nivel de congelación en puntos establecido para el símbolo, FreezeLevel.



Las acciones que realizaremos por el momento en caso de que se infrinjan estos niveles, serán simplemente comunicar el error y retornar false desde el método comercial.

Hoy, además, implementaremos la notificación sonora de eventos comerciales y reproduciremos los sonidos de envío exitoso de una solicitud al servidor y los sonidos del error al comprobar los valores de la orden comercial o el error retornado por el servidor después de enviar la orden.



Ya en el siguiente artículo, comenzaremos a implementar el procesamiento de los valores erróneos en la orden comercial, así como de los errores retornados por el servidor.

En primer lugar, vamos a trabajar con el objeto comercial básico de forma que tengamos la posibilidad de reproducir los sonidos establecidos para cualquier evento comercial. Para que resulte más sencillo esteblecer los sonidos en el asesor de prueba (y no tener que asignar su propio sonido a cada evento y símbolo), estableceremos los mismos sonidos estándar de error y éxito para todas acciones comerciales de todos los símbolos.

Por ciero, podemos establecer cualquier sonido para cada evento comercial (también propio) para cada símbolo aparte. Es decir, Podemos implementar la notificación sonora de cualquier evento comercial en cada símbolo con nuestro propio sonido, lo que nos permite enseñar al programa a "hablar con voz propia" (registrada en el archivo necesario) sobre los eventos sucedidos.

Notificación sonora de eventos comerciales

En el artículo anterior, al introducir las mejoras en la clase comercial básica, creamos los métodos para reproducir los sonidos establecidos de diferentes eventos comerciales:

void PlaySoundOpen( const int action); void PlaySoundClose( const int action); void PlaySoundModifySL( const int action); void PlaySoundModifyTP( const int action); void PlaySoundModifyPrice( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorOpen( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorClose( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifySL( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( const int action);

Y estos métodos se ubicaban en la sección pública de la clase. Hoy, vamos a crear directamente solo dos métodos para reproducir el sonido de éxito y el sonido de error. En lo que se refiere al método para el que precisamente implementaremos la notificación sonora, estos datos los transmitiremos a los nuevos métodos. De esta forma, nos facilitaremos la escritura de la reproducción de sonidos para este u otro evento comercial.

Vamos a reubicar los métodos anteriormente indicados en la sección privada de la clase y modificar un poco la implementación de estos métodos:

void CTradeObj::PlaySoundOpen( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundClose( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundClose()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifySL( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyTP( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyPrice( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorOpen( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorClose( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifySL( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; default : break ; } }

Aquí, hemos añadido la comprobación del permiso de reproducción del sonido de un evento concreto, el sonido solo se reproducirá en el caso de que exista la bandera de reproducción de sonidos para este evento.

Declaramos en la sección pública de la clase dos métodos, uno para reproducir el sonido de éxito y otro para reproducir el sonido de error:

void PlaySoundSuccess ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ); void PlaySoundError ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false );

Los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CTradeObj::PlaySoundSuccess( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ) { if (! this .m_use_sound) return ; switch (( int )action) { case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .PlaySoundOpen(order); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this .PlaySoundClose(order); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if (sl) { this .PlaySoundModifySL(order); return ; } if (tp) { this .PlaySoundModifyTP(order); return ; } if (pr) { this .PlaySoundModifyPrice(order); return ; } break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundError( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action , const int order , bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ) { if (! this .m_use_sound) return ; switch (( int )action) { case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .PlaySoundErrorOpen( order ); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this .PlaySoundErrorClose( order ); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if (sl) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifySL( order ) ; return ; } if (tp) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( order ) ; return ; } if (pr) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( order ) ; return ; } break ; default : break ; } }

Transmitimos a los métodos el tipo de evento comercial, el tipo de orden y las banderas de modificación del StopLoss, el TakeProfit y los precios de colocación de la orden.

Si no se ha activado la bandera general de permiso de reproducción de sonidos para el objeto comercial, salimos del método: la reproducción de todos los sonidos queda prohibida.

A continuación, dependiendo del tipo de operación comercial, llamamos a los métodos de reproducción de los sonidos correspondientes para la orden correspondiente.

Si el evento comercial es la modificación, comprobamos de forma adicional las banderas que indican qué se modifica precisamente. (Si se modifican varios parámetros a la vez, entonces se reproducirá el sonido solo para el primero de ellos)



Asimismo, en la clase se ha modificado el orden de secuencia de los argumentos en los métodos comerciales: ahora, los comentarios se deben indicar justo tras el número mágico, y ya después, el tamaño de la desviación. Se ha hecho de esta forma porque los comentarios se pueden establecer para diferentes órdenes con mayor frecuencia que el tamaño del desliazamiento. Precisamente por eso, el comentario ha cambiado su sitio con la desviación:

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX );

Esto se ha hecho con todos los métodos comerciales: todos los archivos se adjuntan al final del archivo.



En el método de establecimiento de los sonidos estándar, establecemos para todos los eventos comerciales la bandera que permite la reproducción de sonidos:

void CTradeObj::SetSoundsStandart( void ) { this .SetUseSound( true ); this .m_datas.Buy.UseSoundClose( true );

Hemos introducido en la clase algunos cambios adicionales para simplificar el proceso de compatibilidad con MQL4; no los vamos a ver aquí, el lector siempre podrá consultar los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo por sí mismo.

Ya hemos finalizado la mejora de la clase del objeto comercial básico.

Al enviar solicitudes comerciales desde el programa, necesitamos establecer la distancia de colocación de órdenes pendientes y establecer el tamaño de las órdenes stop. Para indicar estas dimensiones, podemos transmitir en los parámetros de la orden comercial el precio concreto en el que debe ser colocado la orden u orden stop, o bien transmitir la distancia en puntos con respecto al precio para la orden pendiente, o la distancia en puntos respecto al precio de apertura de la posición/colocación de la orden pendiente en la que se deberán ubicar las órdenes stop.

Para transmitir estos valores a los métodos de apertura de posición/colocación de órdenes, los métodos de colocación de niveles y los métodos de modificación de órdenes stop, podemos crear métodos sobrecargados a los que se transmiten los parámetros en la representación de precios de tipo real, así como métodos a los que se transmiten los valores de tipo entero de la distancia en puntos.

Pero esta opción no resulta muy adecuada: en primer lugar, tendremos que crear un mínimo de dos métodos iguales (a uno se le transmiten los valores de tipo real, y al otro, los de tipo entero).

En segundo lugar, esta opción nos limita en cuanto a la combinación de los parámetros, ya que si transmitimos los valores de tipo real, estos deberán ser de tipo real para cada uno de los parámetros: para el precio de colocación de las órdenes, para el precio de ubicación del StopLoss y para el precio de ubicación del TakeProfit. Exactamente de la misma forma nos veremos limitados al transmitir a los métodos las distancias en puntos, pues todas las magnitudes deberán ser transmitidas en valores de tipo entero.

O bien tendremos que crear multitud de métodos en los que se registrarán todas las combinaciones posibles de precios y distancias, lo cual no resulta práctico en absoluto.

Por eso, vamos a decantarnos por otra opción: convertiremos todos los métodos comerciales en plantillas, y ya dentro de los métodos, determinaremos los tipos de variables en los que se transmirán los valores de colocación de las órdenes y los valores de las órdenes stop. De esta forma, podemos transmitir a los métodos los valores que necesitamos en cualquier combinación, por ejemplo, el precio de establecimiento de una orden y la distancia en puntos con respecto al precio de colocación para las órdenes stop, o al contrario. Esto nos ofrecerá una gran flexibilidadal al calcular los valores de colocación de las órdenes y órdenes stop.

Dentro de los métodos comerciales, todos los valores entrantes se transformarán en valores de precio, después de lo cual, los valores en precios se enviarán a la orden comercial.



La comprobación de las limitaciones para la realización de operaciones comerciales se efecturá en tres etapas:



Primero se comprobarán las limitaciones para el comercio



Después se comprobarán que los fondos sean suficientes para abrir las posiciones/colocar las órdenes



Por último, se comprobarán los valores de los parámetros según los niveles StopLevel y FreezeLevel



Los dos primeros puntos ya los hemos creado; hoy nos encargaremos de añadir la comprobación según los niveles StopLevel y FreezeLevel. Lo único que querríamos destacar es que las dos comprobaciones ya preparadas (la comprobación de las limitaciones para el comercio y la comprobación de los fondos suficientes), en nuestro caso, se inician por turno directamente desde los métodos comerciales, lo cual resulta normal, pero no práctico.

Por eso, hoy vamos a crear un método único para comprobar todas las limitaciones, que se iniciará desde los métodos comerciales, mientras que en su interior se ejecutarán por turno las tres comprobaciones y se creará una lista con las limitaciones y errores encontrados. En el caso de que estos existan, desde el método se mostrará en el diario la lista completa de errores y limitaciones, y también se retornará la bandera de fracaso en la realización de las tres comprobaciones, o bien se retornará la bandera de éxito en la misma.



Dado que prácticamente todos los métodos están preparados y solo precisan de alguna mejora, no nos detendremos en ellos con detalle, sino que nos limitaremos a realizar aclaraciones breves.



Control de valores incorrectos, automatización de la selección y uso de parámetros de entrada de los métodos comerciales

A los métodos comerciales de la clase CTrading se transmiten los valores de tipo real de los precios de colocación de las órdenes y órdenes stop. Vamos a añadir la posibilidad de transmitir además la distancia en puntos. Los tipos soportados de los parámetros que se podrán transmitir a las clases comerciales para indicar los precios o distancias son: double, long, ulong, int y uint. Los demás se percibirán como erróneos.

Vamos a añadir a la sección privada de la clase CTrading la bandera global de permiso de reproducción de sonidos de los eventos comerciales y la estructura de precios en la que se registrarán los valores de precio o distancia convertidos a valores de tipo real transmitidos a los métodos comerciales:

class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_enable; bool m_use_sound ; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; struct SDataPrices { double open; double limit; double sl; double tp; }; SDataPrices m_req_price ;

La bandera global de permiso de reproducción de sonidos actuará sobre todos los eventos comerciales, independientemente de qué sonidos hayan sido establecidos para ellos, y de si está permitido para cada uno de ellos reproducir el sonido establecido.

Para los métodos comerciales, necesitaremos obtener el objeto de orden según su ticket.

Añadimos la declaración del método a la sección privada de la clase:

COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket);

Dado que los métodos para comprobar las limitaciones para el comercio y la suficiencia de fondos para la apertura de posiciones/colocación de órdenes funcionarán dentro del método general de comprobación de errores, los trasladaremos desde la sección pública de la clase a la privada, añadiendo también el método de plantilla de precios de la solicitud comercial, los métodos que retornan las banderas de permiso según los niveles StopLevel y FreezeLevel, y el método de comprobación del permiso de realización de operaciones según la distancia de colocación de órdenes stop y la distancia del nivel de congelación:

template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool SetPrices ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckStopLossByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTradeConstraints ( const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ); bool CheckMoneyFree ( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); bool CheckLevels ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método de comprobación del permiso de comercio y de comprobación de errores de la solicitud comercial, así como los métodos de establecimiento y retorno de la bandera de permiso del uso de sonidos:



public : CTrading(); void OnInit (CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this .m_account=account; this .m_symbols=symbols; this .m_market=market; this .m_history=history; } CArrayInt *GetListErrors( void ) { return & this .m_list_errors; } bool CheckErrors ( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ); void SetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetComment( const string comment, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetUseSounds ( const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds ( void ) const { return this .m_use_sound; }

Vamos a implementar los métodos descritos anteriormente fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método que retorna el objeto de orden según el ticket:

COrder *CTrading::GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

Transmitimos al método el ticket buscado, guardado en las propiedades del objeto de orden. Obtenemos la lista completa con todas las órdenes y posiciones activas y filtramos la lista según el ticket. Si no existe un objeto de orden con este ticket, retornamos NULL, de lo contrario, retornamos el único objeto de orden de la lista.

Recordemos que los objetos de orden pueden ser tanto órdenes pendientes, como posiciones.

Este método retorna el objeto, independientemente de que sea una orden pendiente o una posición.



Método de plantilla que calcula y registra en la estructura m_req_price los precios de la solicitud comercial:

template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_req_price); if (action> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( 4003 )); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_req_price.open= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_req_price.open= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_req_price.open-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_req_price.open+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_req_price.limit : this .m_req_price.open ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

Independientemente de cómo hayan sido transmitidos los niveles de precio al metodo comercial, en precios o en distancia, este método registrará los precios calculados en la estructura m_req_price, que hemos declarado en la sección privada. Si hemos transmitido al método un valor double, el precio será normalizado hasta el Digits() del símbolo cuyo puntero al objeto es transmitido al método. Si se han transmitido valores de tipo entero, significa que se ha transmitido la distancia, por lo que el método calculará el precio normalizado según dicha distancia y lo registrará en la estructura.

Todas las acciones se comentan en el código del método.

Métodos que retornan si la distancia de un StopLoss, un TakeProfit o el nivel de colocación de una orden respecto al StopLevel es correcta:

bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); }

En los métodos, según el tipo de orden, se determina el precio a partir del cual debemos comprobar la distancia de colocación de la orden o de las órdenes stop, retornando true si la distancia superior al nivel mínimo de StopLevel. De lo contrario, retornamos false, lo que indicará que los valores del precio de colocación de la orden o de las órdenes stop no son correctos.

Métodos que retornan si la distancia de un StopLoss, un TakeProfit o el nivel de colocación de una orden respecto al FreezeLevel es correcta:

bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckPriceByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); }

Exactamente de la misma forma que al comprobar la distancia según el nivel StopLevel, aquí comprobamos la distancia desde el precio actual para el tipo de orden hasta el precio de colocación de la orden o las órdenes stop.

Si el nivel de congelación para el símbolo ha sido establecido en 0, esto indicará la ausencia de nivel de congelación. Por eso, primero comprobamos el valor cero de StopLevel, y luego retornamos true si se confirma la ausencia del nivel de congelación de las operaciones comerciales.

A diferencia del nivel de congelación FreezeLevel, si el nivel mínimo de colocación de stops StopLevel tiene un valor cero, no indica la ausencia del mismo, sino que este nivel es flotante, por lo que deberemos controlarlo según la situación. Realizaremos esto en los próximos artículos, al implementar el procesamiento de los errores retornados por el servidor comercial.

Método para comprobar los valores de los parámetros según los niveles StopLevel y FreezeLevel

bool CTrading::CheckLevels( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { bool res= true ; if (action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { if (! this .CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (sl> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { if (sl> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } else { if (price> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } } return res; }

Dependiendo del tipo de operación comercial realizada y del tipo de orden/posición, se comprueban los niveles de precio con respecto a los niveles StopLevel y FreezeLevel, y si los precios no son correctos, registramos el código del error en la lista de errores, añadiendo posteriormente false al resultado. Una vez finalizadas todas las comprobaciones, el resultado final se retorna al método que ha realizado la llamada.

Método general de comprobación de todas las limitaciones y errores:

bool CTrading::CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { bool res= true ; this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); res &= this .CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); if (action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &= this .CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); res &= this .CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); if (!res) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); #else for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); #endif } } return res; }

En el método, llamamos secuencialmente el método para comprobar las limitaciones en la realización de operaciones comerciales, el método para comprobar si los fondos son suficientes para abrir una posición o colocar una orden pendiente y el método para comprobar las distancias mínimas de las órdenes stop de acuerdo con los niveles StopLevel y FreezeLevel.

El resultado del funcionamiento de cada uno de los métodos se añade al valor retornado desde el método.

En el caso de hallarse limitaciones o errores, se mostrará en el diario una lista completa con los errores encontrados.

Finalmente, se retorna el resultado de todas las comprobaciones.



Método que establece la bandera de permiso de uso de sonidos para todos los objetos comerciales de todos los símbolos utilizados:

void CTrading::SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_use_sound=flag; CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) continue ; trade_obj.SetUseSound(flag); } }

En el método, establecemos directamente la bandera global de permiso de uso de sonidos por parte de la clase comercial, y a continuación, en un ciclo por todos los símbolos utilizados, establecemos banderas similares para cada objeto comercial de cada símbolo utilizado.



Dado que hemos decidido usar métodos comerciales de plantilla para poder transmitir en ellos los valores de los precios en forma de precio, o bien en forma de distancia,

redefinimos los métodos comerciales definidos anteriormente en la sección pública de la clase y establecemos los tipos de datos de plantilla para ciertos parámetros:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); };

Veamos la implementación del método de apertura de una posición Buy:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); if (! this . SetPrices (order, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .CheckErrors(volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,symbol_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_req_price.sl, this .m_req_price.tp)) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); return false ; } bool res= trade_obj . OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume, this .m_req_price.sl , this .m_req_price.tp ,magic,comment,deviation); if (res) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); } return res; }

Como valores de los parámetros de StopLoss y TakeProfit, podemos transmitir al método un valor double, o bien un valor long, ulong, int, uint. El método de establecimiento de precios registra en la estructura de precios m_req_price los precios correctamente calculados y normalizados; dichos precios calculados luego son transmitidos al método comercial del objeto comercial del símbolo. El resto de acciones se describe en los comentarios al código, y seguro que el lector las comprenderá sin especial complicación. En cualquier caso, podrá expresar cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Los demás métodos comerciales se han creado de forma análoga, por lo que no vamos a analizarlos aquí, para ahorrar espacio. El lector siempre podrá estudiar por sí mismo con mayor detalle los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la mejora de la clase CTrading.

Ya hemos analizado los cambios principales realizados en esta clase.

El resto de mejoras, pequeñas y poco significativas, no serán analizadas aquí, pues no son importantes a la hora de comprender la esencia del artículo. El lector podrá consultar dichas mejoras en los archivos adjuntos al final.

Hemos añadido a Datas.mqh la constante del código de error, que omitimos y no añadimos en el artículo anterior:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_CONNECTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, };

Y el texto correspondiente a este código:

{ "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" }, { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" }, { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" }, { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (отключена кнопка \"Авто-торговля\")" , "There is no permission to conduct trading operations in the terminal (the \"AutoTrading\" button is disabled)" }, { "Для советника нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (F7 --> Общие --> \"Разрешить автоматическую торговлю\")" , "EA does not have permission to conduct trading operations (F7 --> Common --> \"Allow Automatic Trading\")" }, { "Для текущего счёта запрещена торговля" , "Trading is prohibited for the current account" }, { "Для советников на текущем счёте запрещена торговля на стороне торгового сервера" , "From the side of the trading server, trading for EA on the current account is prohibited" }, { "Нет связи с торговым сервером" , "No connection to the trading server" }, { "Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:" , "The request was rejected before being sent to the server due to:" }, { "Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции" , "Not enough money to perform trading operation" }, { "Превышен максимальный совокупный объём ордеров и позиций в одном направлении" , "Exceeded the maximum total volume of orders and positions in one direction" }, { "Объём в запросе меньше минимально-допустимого" , "The volume in the request is less than the minimum allowable" }, { "Объём в запросе больше максимально-допустимого" , "The volume in the request is greater than the maximum allowable" }, { "Закрытие встречным запрещено" , "CloseBy orders is prohibited" }, { "Объём в запросе не кратен минимальной градации шага изменения лота" , "The volume in the request is not a multiple of the minimum gradation of the step for changing the lot" }, { "Символы встречных позиций не равны" , "Symbols of the two opposite positions are not equal" }, { "Размер StopLoss в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа" , "The StopLoss size in points is less than that allowed by the StopLevel parameter of the symbol" }, { "Размер TakeProfit в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа" , "The TakeProfit size in points is less than that allowed by the StopLevel parameter of the symbol" }, { "Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа" , "The distance to place an order in points is less than the symbol allowed by the StopLevel parameter" }, { "Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "The distance from the price to StopLoss is less than the symbol allowed by the FreezeLevel parameter" }, { "Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "The distance from the price to TakeProfit is less than the symbol allowed by the FreezeLevel parameter" }, { "Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "The distance from the price to the order triggering price is less than the symbol allowed by the FreezeLevel parameter" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported price parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе" , "Unsupported price parameter type in request" }, };

Los usuarios han informado en varias ocasiones sobre errores al obtener el último evento comercial. Lo que ocurre es que en el asesor de prueba de los artículos (que describe la obtención de los eventos comerciales), se ha organizado la obtención del hecho de un evento comercial ocurrido mediante la comparación del evento pasado con el valor del actual. Esto resultaba suficiente al simular el funcionamiento de la biblioteca en cuanto al seguimiento de eventos comerciales, dado que al escribir los artículos sobre los eventos comerciales, aún no se presuponía el uso de la versión incompleta de la biblioteca en nuestros programas. Pero resulta que la obtención del hecho de los eventos comerciales es algo requerido por los usuarios, y debemos saber cuál ha sido el último evento sucedido.

El método de obtención del evento comercial que hemos creado no siempre avisa sobre los eventos: si colocamos dos veces seguidas, por ejemplo, una orden pendiente, la segunda colocación no es monitoreada en el programa (en la biblioteca se monitorean todos los eventos), dado que el penúltimo y el último evento son iguales ("colocación de una orden pendiente"), pero las órdenes colocadas son distintas.

Por eso, vamos a corregir este comportamiento. Hoy simplemente vamos a crear una bandera que comunicará al programa que ha sucedido un cierto evento, y ya en el programa podremos ver de qué evento se trata. En el próximo artículo, terminaremos de implementar la obtención de eventos comerciales en el programa: crearemos una lista completa con todos los eventos sucedidos simultáneamente, y transmitiremos esta al programa. Así, en el programa podremos no solo conocer el hecho de un evento comercial sucedido, sino también ver todos los eventos comerciales ocurridos de forma simultánea, de la misma manera que sucede con los eventos de la cuenta y los eventos de la colección de símbolos.

Abrimos el archivo de la colección de eventos EventsCollection.mqh y escribimos las adiciones necesarias.



En el constructor de la clase reseteamos la bandera del último evento:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_trade_events.Clear(); this .m_list_trade_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_trade_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

Al inicio del método Refresh(), también reseteamos la bandera del último evento:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; if (is_market_event) {

En cada uno de los métodos de creación del evento comercial, en los bloques de adición del evento comercial a la lista, de envío del evento al gráfico del programa de control y de establecimiento del valor del último evento:



if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_trade_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); }

completamos el establecimiento de la bandera de evento comercial:



if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_trade_events.InsertSort( event ); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); this .m_is_event= true ; event .SendEvent(); }

Para que resulte más cómodo buscar en todos los sitios donde debemos establecer la bandera, podemos usar la búsqueda Ctrl+F. En el campo de búsqueda, introducimos "event.SendEvent();" sin comillas. Después, escribimos en cada lugar encontrado en el código el establecimiento de la bandera de evento de la forma mostrada en el listado anterior.



También cebemos escribir ciertos cambios en el archivo Engine.mqh.

En la sección pública de la clase CEngine, añadimos el método que retorna la bandera de evento comercial sucedido:



bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); } bool IsSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_events.IsEvent(); }

Asimismo, añadimos al bloque que contiene los métodos de trabajo con sonidos el método que establece la bandera de uso de sonidos:



void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSoundsStandart(symbol); } void SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_trading.SetUseSounds(flag); } void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSound(mode,action,sound,symbol); } bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description);

El método simplemente llama al método homónimo de la clase CTrading, que hemos analizado más arriba.

Al inicio del método de comprobación de eventos comerciales, reseteamos la bandera del evento comercial:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_events.SetEvent( false ); this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_last_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue()); this .m_last_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Los métodos de trabajo con la clase comercial también han sufrido cambios: ahora también tienen parámetros de plantilla:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket);

La implementación de los métodos comerciales también ha sido modificada de acuerdo con los datos de plantilla transmitidos a los métodos comerciales de la clase CTrading:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.ModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket,comment,deviation); } bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePositionPartially(ticket,volume,comment,deviation); } bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { return this .m_trading.ClosePositionBy(ticket,ticket_by); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limi t, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CEngine::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.ModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } bool CEngine::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.DeleteOrder(ticket); }

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizadas la mejora de las clases comerciales y la corrección de la obtención de eventos comerciales.



Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part23\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart23.mq5.

Antes de proceder, pondremos un poco de orden; todas las acciones de inicialización de la biblioteca las trasladaremos a la función aparte OnInitDoEasy():

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.SetControlBidInc( 100 *symbol. Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 100 *symbol. Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 40 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 40 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 40 ); } } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

Todo el contenido de esta función antes estaba escrito en el manejador OnInit() del asesor. Ahora, después de trasladar las acciones de inicialización de la biblioteca a una función aparte (donde se puede escribir todo lo necesario para el funcionamiento del asesor), el manejador OnInit() resulta más aseado y visual:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "The sound of a falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

De la misma forma, ahora hemos implementado el trabajo con todos los eventos de la biblioteca en la función OnDoEasyEvent():

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account== NULL ) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (DFUN,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); } }

Aquí, todo está dividido en bloques de acuerdo con el evento entratante. Por cierto, el trabajo con los eventos comerciales aquí se presenta mediante la muestra simple del nombre del último evento en el diario. Si resulta necesario procesar un evento concreto, aquí podemos saber de qué evento se trata y decidir cómo procesarlo: podemos hacerlo directamente aquí, o podemos definir la bandera para cada uno de los eventos comerciales, resetear/establecer las banderas de los eventos comerciales, y ya luego procesarlas en el lugar del programa que nos resulte más cómodo. Cada cual lo hace como cree conveniente.

Queremos destacar que la función OnDoEasyEvent() se llama desde el manejador del asesor OnChartEvent() al trabajar fuera del simulador.

al trabajar en el simulador, desde OnTick() se llama la función EventsHandling():



void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+engine.LastTradeEvent(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

En la función se analizan las listas de los eventos correspondientes y se rellenan los parámetros del evento que después se envía a la función OnDoEasyEvent(). De esta forma, nuestro trabajo con los eventos estará organizado en la función OnDoEasyEvent(), independientemente de donde se haya iniciado el asesor, en el simulador o fuera del mismo. Si se ha iniciado en el simulador, el trabajo con los eventos tendrá lugar desde OnTick(), si se ha iniciado fuera, el trabajo con los eventos se realizará desde OnChartEvent().

De esta manera, la función OnTick() ahora ha adoptado el aspecto siguiente:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Para comprobar el funcionamiento de los métodos que controlan que los valores en los parámetros de las órdenes comerciales sean correctos, tenemos que eliminar del asesor la corrección automática de los valores incorrectos.

En la función de procesamiento, eliminamos pulsando los botones PressButtonEvents() todo lo relacionado con la corrección de los valores de los parámetros de las órdenes comerciales:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending order SellLimit" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {

En esencia, debemos dejar solo la llamada de los métodos comerciales con los parámetros que han sido establecidos en los ajustes del asesor:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending order SellStopLimit" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {

De esta forma, trasladamos a la biblioteca la tarea de controlar que los parámetros sean correctos, mientras que al asesor solo le daremos las órdenes imprescindibles. Como es natural, en la biblioteca no está todo preparado, pero iremos añadiendo paulatinamente la funcionalidad necesaria para trabajar con comodidad.

El lector podrá ver el código completo del experto en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Compilamos el asesor y lo iniciamos en el simulador, estableciendo preliminarmente en los parámetros un valor Lots igual 10,

mientras que para los valores StopLoss in points y TakeProfit in points establecemos un valor igual a 1 punto:





De esta manera, intentaremos abrir una posición con un lote no permitido, para que no haya fondos suficientes para su apertura, y trataremos de infringir el requisito sobre la distancia mínima de establecimiento de órdenes stop reglamentada por el parámetro StopLevel del símbolo:





El asesor ha mostrado en el diario dos errores "no hay fondos suficientes para realizar la operación comercial", y "el valor de StopLoss infringe los requisitos del parámetro StopLevel del símbolo". Pero nosotros también hemos establecido para el TakeProfit un valor igual a un punto. ¿Por qué no hemos obtenido error? Porque aquí no hay error: el establecimiento de los niveles de TakeProfit y StopLoss dentro del nivel mínimo de SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL se realiza según las normas



los niveles de TakeProfit y StopLoss se deben comparar con el precio actual al que se puede realizar la operación en dirección contraria



La compra se realiza al precio Ask: los niveles de TakeProfit y StopLoss se deben comparar con el precio actual de venta Bid.

los niveles de TakeProfit y StopLoss se deben comparar con el precio actual de venta Bid. La venta se realiza al precio Bid: los niveles de TakeProfit y StopLoss se deben comparar con el precio actual de compra Ask.

La compra se realiza al precio Ask

La venta se realiza al precio Bid

TakeProfit >= Bid

StopLoss <= Bid TakeProfit <= Ask

StopLoss >= Ask

Dado que hemos pulsado el botón de apertura de una posición Buy, el precio de cierre para ella será Bid, y el precio de apertura, Ask. Los niveles de las órdenes stop los colocaremos a partir del precio de apertura, en este caso, Ask. Así, el TakeProfit ha caído en el nivel de Ask+1 punto, y el StopLoss, en el nivel Ask-1 punto. Aquí podemos comprender que el TakeProfit ha resultado por encima del Bid a partir del cual calculamos la distancia permitida, mientras que el StopLoss se encontraría dentro de los requisitos solo con un spread igual a cero. Y dado que el spread se encontraba en la zona de los diez puntos en el momento de la apertura, como es natural, hemos entrado en la limitación de los requisitos de distancia mínima para el StopLoss.

¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, comenzaremos a implementar el procesamiento de los errores al enviar órdenes comerciales incorrectas y el procesamiento de los errores retornados por el servidor.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

