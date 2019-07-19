Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte V): Clases y colección de eventos comerciales, envío de eventos al programa

Contenido

Reorganizando la estructura de la biblioteca

En anteriores artículos comenzamos a crear una gran biblioteca multiplataforma cuyo objetivo es simplificar la escritura de programas para las plataformas MetaTrader 5 y MetaTrader 4. En la cuarta parte, hemos puesto a prueba el seguimiento de eventos comerciales en la cuenta. En esta parte, vamos a crear las clases de los eventos comerciales y a colocarlas en la colección de eventos desde la que serán enviadas al objeto básico de la biblioteca Engine y al gráfico del programa de control.

Pero, en primer lugar, vamos a preparar el terreno para el desarrollo posterior de la estructura de la biblioteca.

Dado que existirán multitud de diferentes colecciones, y a cada colección le corresponderán sus propias colecciones de objetos, inherentes solo a ellas, nos parece adecuado guardar los objetos para cada colección en su propia subcarpeta.

Para ello, en el directorio raíz de la biblioteca DoEasy, en su subdirectorio Objects, vamos a crear dos carpetas: Orders y Events.

Colocamos en la carpeta Orders todas las clases de la carpeta Objects que hemos creado anteriormente. Asimismo, vamos a necesitar la carpeta Events para guardar las clases de objetos de evento que crearemos hoy.

Además, vamos a pasar el archivo Select.mqh de la carpeta Collections a la carpeta Services, ya que planeamos más adelante conectar a dicho archivo otra clase de servicio con los métodos de acceso rápido a cualquier propiedad de cualquier objeto de las colecciones disponibles y futuras, y esto significa que su lugar precisamente se encontrará en la carpeta de clases de servicio.



Puesto que, después de trasladar las clases de los objetos de órdenes al nuevo directorio y trasladar el archivo de la clase CSelect, también han cambiado sus direcciones relativas, necesarias para compilar sus archivos, vamos a iterar por la lista de las clases desplazadas y cambiar en ellas las direcciones de los archivos de inclusión:

En el archivo Order.mqh, cambiamos la ruta de conexión del archivo de las funciones de servicio de



#include "..\Services\DELib.mqh"

a

#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"

En el archivo HistoryCollection.mqh, cambiamos las rutas

#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryDeal.mqh"

a

#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh"

En el archivo MarketCollection.mqh, cambiamos las rutas

#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPosition.mqh"

a



#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh"

Ahora, todo debería compilarse sin errores.

Ya que planeamos crear muchas colecciones, sería deseable tener la posibilidad de diferenciar de alguna forma la pertenencia de una lista de colecciones creada sobre la base de CArrayObj, para poder identificar dicha lista. Y es que en cada colección existe un método que retorna el puntero a la lista completa de la colección. Si en algún lugar hay un método que reciba una lista determinada de una colección determinada, entonces, dentro de este método, deberemos poder identificar con exactitud la lista transmitida al método según su pertenencia a una colección u otra, para evitar transmitir al método una bandera adicional que indique el tipo de la lista pasada al método.

Por fortuna, la biblioteca estándar ya ofrece la herramienta necesaria para ello, el método virtual Type(), que retorna la ID del objeto.Bien, para CObject, se retorna el identificador 0, y para CArrayObj, el identificador 0x7778. Puesto que el método se ha hecho virtual, esto da la posibilidad a los herederos de la clase de tener un método propio que retorne su propio identificador.

Haremos de esta forma: ya sabemos que todas las listas de colecciones las hemos creado usando como base la clase CArrayObj, así que vamos a crear nuestras propia clase CListObj, que será heredera de la clase CArrayObj, y en su método virtual Type(), se retornará el identificador de esta lista. El propio identificador lo estableceremos mediante la constante en el constructor de la clase. De esta forma, continuaremos accediendo a nuestras colecciones como al objeto CArrayObj, pero ahora, cada lista tendrá su propio identificador concreto.

En primer lugar, registraremos los identificadores de las listas de colección que necesitamos en el archivo Defines.mqh. Y de paso, añadiremos la macro "descripción de la función con el número de línea del error", para mostrar los mensajes de depuración con la indicación de la línea desde la que se envía este mensaje, y así localizar el lugar problemático en el código al realizar la depuración:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 )

Ahora, en la carpeta Collections, creamos la clase CListObj en el archivo ListObj.mqh. La clase básica para ella, será la clase CArrayObj:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private : int m_type; public : void Type( const int type) { this .m_type=type; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( this .m_type); } CListObj() { this .m_type= 0x7778 ; } };

Todo lo que tenemos que hacer es declarar el miembro de clase que contiene el tipo de lista, añadir el método para determinar el tipo de lista y el método virtual de retorno del tipo de lista.

En el constructor de la clase, establecemos el tipo de lista, por defecto, es igual al tipo de lista de CArrajObj. A continuación, podremos reasignarlo desde el programa que realiza la llamada, con la ayuda del método Type().



Ahora necesitamos heredar todas las listas de las colecciones de esta clase, para poder así asignar una ID de búsqueda por separado a cada lista. Esa identificación nos permitirá rastrear una propiedad de la lista en cualquier método al que se pase la lista.

Abrimos el archivo HistoryCollection.mqh y añadimos la conexión de la clase CListObj y heredamos la clase CHistoryCollection de la clase CListObj.



#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh" class CHistoryCollection : public CListObj {

En el constructor de la clase, establecemos la lista de colección histórica de su tipo, que indicamos en el archivo Defines.mqh como COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID:

CHistoryCollection::CHistoryCollection( void ) : m_index_deal( 0 ),m_delta_deal( 0 ),m_index_order( 0 ),m_delta_order( 0 ),m_is_trade_event( false ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE #endif ); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); this .m_list_all_orders.Type ( COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ); }

Realizamos las mismas acciones con la clase CMarketCollection en el archivo MarketCollection.mqh:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj {

En el constructor de la clase, establecemos la lista de colección de mercado de su tipo, que indicamos en el archivo Defines.mqh como COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID:

CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type ( COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ); }

Ahora, las lista de colección disponen cada una de su identificador, que puede ayudarnos posteriormente a reconocer las listas según su tipo.





Dado que vamos a añadir nuevas colecciones para trabajar con los nuevos tipos de datos, y concretamente, hoy vamos añadir una colección de eventos en la cuenta, usaremos nuevas enumeraciones. Para evitar un conflicto de nombres, necesitamos cambiar los nombres de ciertas macros creadas anteriormente:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 };

Pero, dado que vamos a corregir ahora el archivo Defines.mqh, añadiremos directamente al mismo todas las enumeraciones necesarias para las clases de eventos y la colección de eventos de la cuenta:

enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, }; enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING = 0 , EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY = 1 , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL = 2 , EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED = 3 , EVENT_REASON_DONE = 4 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY = 5 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL = 6 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY = 7 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP = 8 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY = 9 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS = 10 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS = 11 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 12 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 13 , EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL = 14 , EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = 15 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = 16 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = 17 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = 18 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS = 19 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = 20 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = 21 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = 22 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = 23 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = 24 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = 25 , EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED = 26 , EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED = 27 , EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT = 28 , EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = 29 , EVENT_REASON_TAX = 30 }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL), EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 9 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP };

Aquí se enumeran todos los posibles estados de los objetos de evento (por analogía con los estados de las órdenes que analizamos en el primer artículo); los motivos de la aparición de los eventos para la búsqueda por propiedades, todo esto ya lo conocemos por los artículos anteriores y ha sido detalladamente descrito. Para precisar datos, siempre podemos regresar al principio y refrescar la información en la memoria.



Aparte del estado del evento, que nos ofrece información solo de carácter general sobre un evento, en el motivo del evento (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) ya se contiene toda la información aclaratoria sobre la procedencia de un evento concreto.

Por ejemplo, si el evento tiene el estado de posición de mercado (EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION), el motivo de la aparición de este evento se indica en el campo del objeto EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, y puede ser tanto la activación de una orden pendiente (EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING), como la apertura de una posición por una orden de mercado (EVENT_REASON_DONE). En este caso, además, se tienen en cuenta los siguientes matices: es decir, si ha sucedido la apertura parcial de la posición (no se ha ejecutado el volumen completo de una orden de mercado o pendiente), entonces los motivos del evento serán ya EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY o EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, etc.

De esta forma, en el objeto de evento se incluirá toda la información tanto sobre el propio evento, como sobre la orden cuya activación ha propiciado la aparición de dicho evento. Además, en los eventos históricos se dispondrá de información sobre dos órdenes: sobre la primera orden de la posición y sobre la orden que cierra la misma.

De esta manera, disponiendo de los datos sobre las órdenes, las transacciones y la propia posición en el objeto de evento, siempre podremos monitorear la cadena completa de eventos sucedidos en la posición durante su historia completa: desde la apertura hasta el cierre.

Las constantes de la enumeración ENUM_EVENT_REASON están ubicadas y enumeradas de tal forma que, al darse el estado de evento "transacción", el tipo de transacción entre en el valor de la enumeración ENUM_DEAL_TYPE, en el caso de que el tipo de transacción sea superior a DEAL_TYPE_SELL. De esta forma, entramos en los tipos de operaciones de balance, y en el motivo del evento entrará la descripción de la operación de balance al determinar el tipo de transacción en la clase preparada para la creación.

En la macrosustitución #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT se calcula el desplazamiento que añadiremos al tipo de transacción para indicar el tipo de operación de balance en la enumeración ENUM_EVENT_REASON.

Para que resulte cómodo mostrar las descripciones de las órdenes, posiciones y transacciones, en el archivo DELib.mqh, que se encuentra en la carpeta de la biblioteca Services, vamos a añadir funciones que retornan las descripciones de los tipos de órdenes, posiciones y transacciones, así como una función que retorna la denominación de la posición dependiendo del tipo de orden abierta:

string OrderTypeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else "Position" #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string PositionTypeDescription ( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { return ( type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип позиции" , "Unknown position type" ) ); } string DealTypeDescription ( const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { return ( type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на покупку" , "Buy deal" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на продажу" , "Sell deal" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional comissions" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Agency commission charged at the end of month" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy transaction" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell transaction" ) : type== DEAL_DIVIDEND ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : type== DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : type== DEAL_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип сделки" , "Unknown deal type" ) ); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionTypeByOrderType ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order) { if ( type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; else if ( type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Avanzando un poco. Al poner a prueba la clase de la colección de eventos, hemos detectado un problema bastante desagradable: al crear en el terminal listas de órdenes y transacciones con la ayuda de HistorySelect() y acceder posteriormente a los nuevos elementos de las listas, hemos notado que las órdenes no entran en la lista según el orden de aparición, sino según su hora de colocación. Expliquémoslo:

abrimos una posición,

después colocamos de inmediato una orden pendiente,

a continuación, cerramos parte de la posición esperamos la activación de la orden pendiente

En principio, y como era de esperar, el orden de secuencia de estos eventos en la historia debería haber sido así:

apertura de posición, colocación de la orden, cierre parcial, activación de la orden: todo ordenado por tiempo según el orden de ejecución de las operaciones. Pero ha resultado de otra forma, y el orden de la secuencia de estos eventos en la historia general de transacciones es el siguiente:

se abre una posición se coloca una orden la orden se activa se da un cierre parcial

Es decir, la historia de órdenes y la historia de transacciones en el terminal viven su propia vida, y no tienen ninugna correlación entre ellas, lo que también resulta lógico: dos listas, cada una con su historia. Nuestra clase de la colección de órdenes y transacciones está hecha de tal forma que al cambiar cualquiera de las listas, ya sea la de órdenes o la de transacciones, se calcula el último evento en la cuenta, para no escanear constantemente la historia, lo cual no es muy práctico. Pero considerando lo anterior, y al realizar operaciones comerciales, no monitoreamos la secuencia de acciones, simplemente colocamos una orden y esperamos su activación. Una vez abrimos una posición, trabajamos exclusivamente con ella. En ese caso, todos los eventos deben ubicarse en el orden necesario para permitir su rastreo. Sin embargo, esto no basta. Necesitamos trabajar en cualquier secuencia, y el programa debe ser capaz de localizar el evento correcto e indicarlo con precisión. Partiendo de lo anterior, hemos mejorado la clase de colección de eventos y órdenes históricos. Ahora, si aparece un evento, pero se encuentra fuera del orden secuencial de aparición según el tiempo, la clase encontrará el orden necesario, creará su objeto y lo colocará en la lista como el último, de forma que la clase de colección de eventos siempre pueda definir con precisión el último evento ocurrido. Para implementar la función, vamos a añadir tres nuevos métodos a la sección privada de la clase de colección de órdenes y transacciones históricos: bool IsPresentOrderInList( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type); ulong OrderSearch( const int start, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type); bool CreateNewOrder( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);

y su implementación fuera del cuerpo.

Método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un objeto de orden en la lista según su ticket y tipo:

bool CHistoryCollection::IsPresentOrderInList( const ulong order_ticket , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { CArrayObj* list= dynamic_cast <CListObj*>(& this .m_list_all_orders); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty (list, ORDER_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL ); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty (list, ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL ); return ( list.Total()> 0 ); }

CReamos el puntero a la lista con la ayuda de la conversión dinámica de tipos (enviamos a la clase CSelect la lista CArrayObj, mientras que las listas de colección tienen el tipo CListObj, son herederas de CArrayObj)

Dejamos en la lista solo las órdenes con el tipo transmitido al método con el parámetro de entrada.

Dejamos en la lista solo la orden con el ticket transmitido al método con el parámetro de entrada.

Si esa orden existe (la lista tiene un tamaño superior a cero, retornamos true)

Método que retorna el tipo y el ticket de una orden que no se ubique en el último lugar de la lista del terminal, pero no se encuentre en la lista de colección:

ulong CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch( const int start , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type ) { ulong order_ticket= 0 ; for ( int i= start- 1 ;i> =0 ;i--) { ulong ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if ( this .IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue ; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } return order_ticket ; }

Al método se transmite el índice de la última orden en la lista de órdenes del terminal. Dado que el índice hace referencia a una orden que ya existe en la colección, el ciclo de búsqueda se debe comenzar desde la anterior orden en la lista (start-1).

Dado que el orden necesario generalmente comienza desde el final de la lista (ya que el orden buscado se encontrará más cerca del final de la lista), buscaremos una orden con un ticket y un tipo que esté ausente en la colección con la ayuda del método IsPresentOrderInList (). Si la orden está presente en la colección, comprobamos la siguiente. En cuanto veamos una orden que no está presente en la colección, registramos su ticket y tipo y los retornamos al programa que ha realizado la llamada: el ticket con el resultado del método, y el tipo en la variable según el enlace.



Ya que ahora necesitamos crear objetos de orden en varios lugares dentro de la clase (cuando definimos una nueva orden y al encontrar una "extraviada"), vamos a hacer un método que cree un objeto de orden y lo coloque en la lista de colección:

bool CHistoryCollection::CreateNewOrder( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { COrder* order= NULL ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } #endif if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) return true ; else { delete order; return false ; } return false ; }

Aquí todo es simple y claro: el método recibe el ticket y el tipo de la orden y, dependiendo del tipo de la misma, se crea un nuevo objeto de orden. Si el objeto no se ha podido crear, se retorna false inmediatamente. Si el objeto se ha creado con éxito, se coloca en la colección y se retorna true. Si no ha sido posible colocarlo en la colección, se eliminará el objeto recién creado y se retornará false.

Cambiamos el método de la clase de colección Refresh(), puesto que debemos procesar el hecho de la "pérdida" de la orden necesaria:

void CHistoryCollection::Refresh( void ) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersHistoryTotal(),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { CHistoryOrder *order= new CHistoryOrder(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } else { CHistoryPending *order= new CHistoryPending(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) this .m_list_all_orders.Type() { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } } int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order!= 0 ? true : false ); #else if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 ,END_TIME)) return ; int total_orders=:: HistoryOrdersTotal (),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (order_ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (order_ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { if (! this .IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if (! this .CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost= WRONG_VALUE ; ulong ticket_lost= this .OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if (ticket_lost> 0 && ! this .CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } } else { if (! this .IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if (! this .CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost= WRONG_VALUE ; ulong ticket_lost= this .OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if (ticket_lost> 0 && ! this .CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } } } int delta_order=i- this .m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; int total_deals=:: HistoryDealsTotal (),j=m_index_deal; for (; j<total_deals; j++) { ulong deal_ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if (deal_ticket== 0 ) continue ; CHistoryDeal *deal= new CHistoryDeal(deal_ticket); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить сделку в список" , "Could not add deal to list" )); delete deal; } } int delta_deal=j- this .m_index_deal; this .m_index_deal=j; this .m_delta_deal=delta_deal; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order+ this .m_delta_deal); #endif }

En el método se ha cambiado el bloque de nuevas órdenes para MQL5. Todos los cambios realizados se describen con comentarios y se destacan en el texto de la lista.

Para buscar órdenes iguales, añadimos a la sección pública de la clase COrder la definición del método:

bool IsEqual(COrder* compared_order) const ;

y su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

bool COrder::IsEqual( COrder *compared_order ) const { int beg= 0 , end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

El método itera en el ciclo por todas las propiedades del objeto de orden actual y la orden comparada, transmitida con el puntero al método.

En cuanto se encuentra cualquiera de las propiedades de la orden actual que no sea igual a la misma propiedad de la orden comparada, se retorna false: las órdenes no son iguales.



Clases de eventos

La etapa preparatoria ha finalizado. Vamosa a proceder a la creación de las clases de los objetos de eventos.

Haremos lo mismo que al crear las clases de orden. Vamos a crear una clase de evento básica y cinco clases herederas descritas por sus estados:

evento de apertura de posición,



evento de cierre de posición,



evento de colocación de una orden pendiente



evento de eliminación de una orden pendiente



evento de una operación de balance

En la carpeta Events, creada por nosotros anteriormente en el directorio de la biblioteca Objects, creamos una nueva clase CEvent, heredada de la clase básica CObject. En la plantilla de clase nuevamente creada, registramos las inclusiones necesarias del archivo de las funciones de servicio, las clases de las colecciones de órdenes, así como los miembros privados y protegidos y los métodos de clase:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event) const ; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent ( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status , const int event_code , const ulong ticket ) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Al constructor se transmiten el estado del evento, el código del evento comercial y el ticket de la orden o transacción que ha provocado la aparición del evento.



Aquí todo es prácticamente igual que en el constructor protegido de la clase COrder que analizamos anteriormente en la primera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca.

La úncia diferencia es que en el constructor protegido de la clase se rellenan solo dos propiedades de evento: el estado del evento y el ticket de la orden o transacción que ha ocasionado la aparición del evento. el tipo de evento se detecta y guarda en el método de la clase SetTypeEvent(), partiendo del código de evento transmitido al constructor; el resto de propiedades de evento se detectan a partir del estado de las órdenes y transacciones que han participado en este evento, y son establecidas aparte por los métodos de clase correspondientes. Se ha hecho de esta forma para que los eventos sean detectados en la clase de colección de eventos. Allí se encontrará un método que establecerá todas las propiedades para el evento creado de nuevo.



El código de evento (m_event_code), así como su rellenado e interpretación fueron analizados por nosotros en la cuarta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca. Lo trasladamos desde la clase CEngine hacia aquí, ya que en la clase básica de la biblioteca era solo temporal, y solo para comprobar el concepto del trabajo con eventos. Ahora se calculará en la clase de colección de eventos y se transmitirá al constructor de esta clase al crear el objeto de evento.

El propio evento comercial (m_trade_event) se compondrá descodificando el código de evento en el método SetTypeEvent(); ya analizamos este método de desencriptado del código de evento en el cuarto artículo.

Necesitamos el identificador del gráfico del programa de control ( m_chart_id) para enviar al mismo los mensajes de usuario sobre los eventos.

Necesitamos el número de decimales tras la coma para la divisa de la cuenta ( m_digits_acc) para mostrar correctamente los mensajes sobre eventos en el diario de registro.



Los métodos de comparación de las propiedades del objeto de evento Compare() y IsEqual() son bastante sencillos y transparentes. Ya analizamos el método Compare() en la primera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, y es exactamente igual que en el objeto COrder; el método IsEqual(), a diferencia del primer método (que compara dos objetos solo de acuerdo con una de sus propiedades), compara estos dos objetos conforme a todos sus campos. Si todos los campos en los dos objetos son iguales (cada propiedad del objeto actual es igual a la propiedad correspondiente del objeto comparado), ambos objetos serán idénticos. El método comprueba en el ciclo todas las propiedades de los dos objetos, y en cuanto encuentra una desigualdad en las propiedades, retorna de inmediato false (no tiene sentido seguir comprobando); uno de las propiedades del objeto ya no es igual a la misma propiedad del objeto comparado.

int CEvent::Compare ( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual (CEvent *compared_event) const { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Vamos a analizar con más detalle el método SetTypeEvent()

Aquí, directamente en los comentarios del código, se registran todas las comprobaciones y acciones necesarias:



void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

Aquí todo es simple: transmitimos al método el código de evento, y después se comprueban las banderas del código de evento. Si existe en el código la bandera comprobada, se establece el evento comercial correspondiente. Dado que puede haber varias banderas en el código, se comprueban todas las banderas posibles para este evento, y se determina el tipo de evento partiendo de sus combinaciones. A continuación, el tipo de evento se registra en la variable de clase correspondiente y se introduce en la propiedad del objeto de evento (EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT).

Vamos a echar un vistazo a los demás métodos de clase:

string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position open time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int )::SymbolInfoInteger( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём" , "Initial volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём" , "Executed volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём" , "Remaining volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ; } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : "" ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .TypeEvent(); return ( event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypePositionDescription( void ) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен полностью" , "Request fully executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен частично" , "Request partially executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString(reason) ); } void CEvent::Print( const bool full_prop= false ) { ::Print( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

La lógica de todos estos métodos repite la de los métodos de representación de información sobre las órdenes, que ya hemos visto, por eso, no vamos a acentuar la atención sobre ellos, todo resulta bastante sencillo y visual.

Aquí tenemos el listado completo de la clase de evento:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); } int CEvent::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём" , "Initial volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём" , "Executed volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём" , "Remaining volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ; } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : "" ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event= this .TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypePositionDescription( void ) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен полностью" , "Request fully executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен частично" , "Request partially executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); } void CEvent:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

La clase del evento básico abstracto está preparada. Ahora necesitamos crear cinco clases herederas, que constituirán un evento que indica su tipo: colocación de una orden pendiente, eliminación de una orden pendiente, apertura de posición, cierre de posición y operación de balance.

Creamos una clase heredera que tenga el estado de evento "Colocar una orden pendiente".



En la carpeta de la biblioteca Events, creamos un nuevo archivo de clase CEventOrderPlased con el nombre EventOrderPlased.mqh con la clase básica CEvent y registramos en ella todas las inclusiones y métodos necesarios:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Transmitmos al constructor de clase el código de evento y el ticket de la orden o transacción que ha provocado el evento; en la lista de inicialización enviamos a la clase padre el estado de evento " Colocar una orden pendiente" (EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING), el código de evento y el ticket de la orden o transacción:

CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code , const ulong ticket = 0 ) : CEvent( EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING , event_code , ticket ) {}

Ya hemos analizado en la primera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca los métodos que retornan las banderas de soporte por parte del objeto de estas u otras propiedades SupportProperty(), aquí todo es exactamente igual:

bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; }

En el objeto de evento padre CEvent, existe el método Print(), que muestra información completa sobre todas las propiedades soportadas de este objeto de evento; además, existe el método virtual PrintShort(), que permite mostrar en dos líneas suficiente información sobre un evento en el diario del terminal.

La implementación del método PrintShort() en cada clase heredera del objeto de evento básico será individual, ya que los eventos también se ubican según su procedencia:

void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); }

Aquí:

Creamos el encabezado del mensaje, que constará de la descripción del tipo de evento y la hora del mismo

Si se ha establecido StopLoss para la orden, creamos una línea con su descripción, de lo contrario, la línea quedará vacía



Si se ha establecido TakeProfit para la orden, creamos una línea con su descripción, de lo contrario, la línea quedará vacía

Creamos una línea que indique el volumen de la orden

Si se ha establecido el número mágico para la orden, creamos una línea con su descripción, de lo contrario, la línea quedará vacía

Creamos una línea que indique el tipo de la orden y su ticket

Creamos una línea que indique el precio de colocación de la orden y el símbolo en el que se coloca la misma

Creamos una línea completa a partir de todas las descripciones hechas anteriormente

Mostramos la línea creada en el diario de registro

El método para enviar un evento de usuario al gráfico es muy sencillo: void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id , ( ushort ) this .m_trade_event , this .TicketOrderEvent() , this .PriceOpen() , this . Symbol () ); }

Primero se muestra un mensaje breve sobre el evento en el diario, después se envía el evento de usuario EventChartCustom() el gráfico indicado en el identificador del gráfico m_chart_id en la clase de evento básica CEvent.

Enviamos el evento m_trade_event al identificador de evento

al parámetro del tipo long, el ticket de la orden,

al parámetro del tipo double, el precio de colocación de la orden,

al parámetro del tipo string , el símbolo de la orden.

Querríamos destacar que más adelante se creará una clase para mostrar mensajes, donde se podrán indicar niveles de mensajes que permiten mostrar solo la información esencial en el diario. Ahora (en la etapa de construcción de la biblioteca), todos los mensajes se muestran por defecto.

Vamos a analizar los listados completos de las demás clases de evento.

Clase de evento "Eliminación de una orden pendiente":

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? false : true ); } void CEventOrderRemoved::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderRemoved::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

Clase de evento "Apertura de posición":

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true ); } bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string order=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosition() : "" ); string activated=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? TextByLanguage( " активацией ордера " , " by " )+ this .TypeOrderBasedDescription() : "" ); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypePositionDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionID(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+activated+order+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); } void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

Clase de evento "Cierre de posición":

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string opposite=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? " by " + this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionByID() : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypePositionDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionID()+opposite; string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceClose(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит: " , ", profit: " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+magic+profit; :: Print (txt); } void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceClose(), this . Symbol ()); }

Clase de evento "Operación de balance":

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? true : false ); } bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return false ; } void CEventBalanceOperation::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .StatusDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; :: Print (head+ this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); } void CEventBalanceOperation::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TypeEvent(), this .Profit(),:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); }

Como podemos ver por los listados, las clases se distinguen solo por el conjunto de propiedades soportadas, por el estado enviado al constructor de la clase padre y por los métodos PrintShort(), puesto que cada evento tiene sus particularidades que se deben reflejar en el diario de registro. Todo lo mencionado se comprende bien a partir de los listados de métodos, y podrá analizar estos por sí mismo, por eso, no vamos a focalizar la atención sobre ellos: vamos a pasar a la creación de la clase de colección de eventos.

Colección de eventos comerciales

En la cuarta parte de la biblioteca pusimos a prueba la definición de eventos en la cuenta y la muestra de estos en el diario de registro y el asesor. Pero solo pudimos monitorear el último evento sucedido; además, todo estaba organizado en la clase básica de la biblioteca CEngine.

La solución correcta consistiráen sacar todos a una clase aparte y procesar en la misma todos los eventos que sucedan.

Para estos objetivos hemos creado los objetos de evento. Ahora, debemos crear una clase que procese cualquier número de eventos sucedidos simultáneamente. Y es que puede darse la situación en que, por ejemplo, se eliminen o coloquen en un ciclo órdenes pendientes, o bien se cierren varias posiciones al mismo tiempo.

El principio que pusimos a prueba, en dichas situaciones, solo nos daba el último evento de varios realizados de una sola vez. Consideramos que esto es inexacto. Por eso, vamos a a crear una clase que guardará en la lista de colección de eventos todos los eventos que han sucedido de una sola vez. Asimismo, en el futuro será posible (con la ayuda de los métodos de estas clases) pasar por la historia de la cuenta y recrear todo lo que ha sucedido en ella desde el momento de su apertura.

En la carpeta DoEasy\Collections, creamos un nuevo archivo de la clase CEventsCollection con el nombre EventsCollection.mqh. Tenemos que hacer que CListObj sea la clase básica.

Rellenamos directamente la plantilla nuevamente creada con todas las inclusiones, miembros y métodos necesarios:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); }; CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Reseteamos el evento comercial en el constructor de la clase, en su lista de inicialización

en el cuerpo del constructor, limpiamos la lista de colección,

definimos su clasificación de acuerdo con la hora del evento,

indicamos el identificador de la lista de colección del evento,

establecemos la bandera de la cuenta con el tipo de cobertura y

definimos el identificador del gráfico del programa de control como el gráfico actual.



Vamos a analizar los métodos necesarios para trabajar con la clase.

En la sección privada de la clase se declaran los miembros de clase:

CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance;

La lista de eventos m_list_eventses una lista basada en CListObj. En esta añadiremos y guardaremos los eventos que suceden en la cuenta desde el momento de inicio del programa. Y desde esta recibiremos el número necesario de eventos múltiples sucedidos de una sola vez.

La bandera de cuenta con el tipo cobertura m_is_hedgenos será necesaria para guardar y obtener el tipo de cuenta. Del valor de la bandera (del tipo de cuenta) dependerá qué bloque procesará los eventos sucedidos en la cuenta

El identificador del gráfico del programa de controlm_chart_ides el identificador del gráfico al que se enviarán los eventos de usuario sobre lo que sucede en la cuenta. Este identificador se enviará a los objetos de evento, y ya desde ellos se enviarán los eventos al gráfico. Es posible establecer el identificador del programa de control mediante un método creado con este objetivo.

Evento comercial en la cuenta m_trade_event: en esta variable guardaremos el último evento sucedido en la cuenta.

El objeto de evento para la búsqueda según la propiedad m_event_instancees un objeto de muestra especial para el uso interno en el método, que retorna la lista de eventos con las fechas establecidas de inicio y finalización para el intervalo de búsqueda. Ya analizamos exactamente el mismo método en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, al discutir la organización de la búsqueda en las listas según diferentes criterios.



Aquí mismo, en la sección privada, se ubican los métodos necesarios para el funcionamiento de la clase:

void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event);

El método CreateNewEvent(), que crea un evento comercial dependiendo del estado de la orden, se usa en el método principal de la clase Refresh(). Lo veremos más tarde, cuando analicemos el método Refresh()



Los métodos de obtención de listas de distintos tipos de órdenes son bastante sencillos: el principio de funcionamiento de la selección según una propiedad establecida se discutió en la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca, por lo que aquí solo recordaremos brevemente que ciertos métodos constan de varias iteraciones de selección según las propiedades necesarias.

Método de obtención de la lista de órdenes pendientes de mercado:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. List is not a list of market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

Primero se comprueba el tipo de la lista transmitida al método, y si no es una lista de colección de mercado, se mostrará un mensaje sobre el error y se retornará una lista vacía.



A continuación, las órdenes con el estado "Orden pendiente de mercado" son elegidas de la lista transmitida al método y se retorna la lista obtenida.

Métodos de obtención de las listas de órdenes pendientes eliminadas, transacciones y órdenes de cierre, colocadas al cerrar una posición con la opuesta:



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPendings (CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListDeals (CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders (CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

Aquí todo es igual que en el retorno de la lista de órdenes pendientes activas:

Se compara el tipo de lista, y si la lista no es una lista de colección histórica, se muestra un mensaje y se retorna NULL.

A continuación, las órdenes con el estado "Orden pendiente eliminada", "Transacción" son elegidas de la lista transmitida al método, o se seleccionan órdenes según el tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY dependiendo del método, y se retorna la lista obtenida.

Método de obtención de la lista con todas las órdenes pertenecientes a una posición según su identificador:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL ); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders ,ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL ); return list_orders; }

En primer lugar, usando la lista pasada al método, seleccionamos en una lista aparte todos los objetos en los que hay un puntero al identificador de la posición transmitido al método por su parámetro,

A continuación, se eliminan todas las transacciones de la lista obtenida. La lista definitiva se retorna al programa que ha realizado la llamada. El resultado retornado por el método puede ser NULL, por eso, debemos comprobar en el programa que ha realizado la llamada qué nos ha retornado este método.

Método de obtención de la lista con todas las transacciones pertenecientes a una posición según su identificador:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL ); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

Primero se compara el tipo de lista, y si la lista no es una lista de colección histórica, se muestra un mensaje sobre ello y se retorna NULL.

A continuación, usando la lista pasada al método, seleccionamos en una lista aparte todos los objetos en los que hay un puntero al identificador de la posición transmitido al método por su parámetro,

Acto seguido, en la la lista obtenida, se dejan solo las transacciones. La lista definitiva se retorna al programa que ha realizado la llamada. El resultado retornado por el método puede ser NULL, por eso, debemos comprobar en el programa que ha realizado la llamada qué nos ha retornado este método.

Método de obtención de la lista con todas las transacciones de entrada en el mercado, pertenecientes a una posición según su identificador:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_IN ,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

En primer lugar, usando la lista pasada al método, seleccionamos en una lista aparte todas las transacciones en las que hay un puntero al identificador de la posición transmitido al método por su parámetro,

Acto seguido, en la la lista obtenida, se dejan solo las transacciones con el tipo DEAL_ENTRY_IN. La lista definitiva se retorna al programa que ha realizado la llamada. El resultado retornado por el método puede ser NULL, por eso, debemos comprobar en el programa que ha realizado la llamada qué nos ha retornado este método.

Método de obtención de la lista con todas las transacciones de salida del mercado, pertenecientes a una posición según su identificador:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

En primer lugar, usando la lista pasada al método, seleccionamos en una lista aparte todas las transacciones en las que hay un puntero al identificador de la posición transmitido al método por su parámetro,

Acto seguido, en la la lista obtenida, se dejan solo las transacciones con el tipo DEAL_ENTRY_OUT. La lista definitiva se retorna al programa que ha realizado la llamada. El resultado retornado por el método puede ser NULL, por eso, debemos comprobar en el programa que ha realizado la llamada qué nos ha retornado este método.

Método que retorna el volumen sumado de todas las transacciones de una posición de entrada en el mercado, según su identificador:

double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { double vol= 0.0 ; CArrayObj* list_in= this .GetListAllDealsInByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_in== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_in.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_in.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; vol+=deal.Volume(); } return vol; }

Primero obtenemos la lista con todas las transacciones de entrada en el mercado, a continuación, sumamos en el ciclo los volúmenes de todas las transacciones. Luego retornamos el volumen resultante al programa que ha realizado la llamada. Si la lista transmitida al método está vacía (o bien se transmitido una lista que no es de colección histórica), el método retornará cero.

Método que retorna el volumen sumado de todas las transacciones de una posición de salida del mercado, según su identificador:

double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { double vol= 0.0 ; CArrayObj* list_out= this .GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_out!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_out.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_out.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; vol+=deal.Volume(); } } CArrayObj* list_by= this .GetListCloseByOrders(list); if (list_by!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_by.Total();i++) { COrder* order=list_by.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (order.PositionID()==position_id || order.PositionByID()==position_id) { vol+=order.Volume(); } } } return vol; }

Aquí se tiene en cuenta el hecho siguiente: si parte de la posición cuyo identificador se ha transmitido al método ha participado en el cierre de otra posición (cierre con opuesta), o bien parte de esta posición se ha cerrado con una posición opuesta, en las transacciones de esta posición no se reflejará este hecho, se reflejará en la última orden de cierre de la posición, en el campo de su propiedad ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID. Por eso, este método tiene dos búsquedas de volúmenes cerrados: según la transacción y según las órdenes de cierre.

Primero obtenemos la lista con todas las transacciones de salida del mercado, a continuación, sumamos en el ciclo los volúmenes de todas las transacciones.

A continuación, obtenemos la lista de todas las órdenes de cierre existentes en la lista histórica, y comprobamos en el ciclo la pertenencia de la orden destacada a la posición cuyo identificador se ha tansmitido al método. Si la orden seleccionada ha participado en el cierre de la posición, su volumen se añadirá al volumen total.

Luego retornamos el volumen resultante al programa que ha realizado la llamada. Si la lista transmitida al método está vacía (o bien se transmitido una lista que no es de colección histórica), el método retornará cero.

Método que retorna la primera orden (de apertura) de una posición según su identificador:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

En primer lugar, obtenemos la lista de todas las órdenes de la posición. Clasificamos la lista obtenida según la hora de apertura y tomamos el primer elemento de la lista, él será la primera orden de la posición. Luego retornamos la orden obtenida al programa que ha realizado la llamada. Si las listas están vacías, el método retorna NULL.

Método que retorna la última orden de una posición según su identificador:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

En primer lugar, obtenemos la lista de todas las órdenes de la posición. Clasificamos la lista obtenida según la hora de apertura y tomamos el último elemento de la lista, él será la última orden de la posición. Luego retornamos la orden obtenida al programa que ha realizado la llamada. Si las listas están vacías, el método retorna NULL.

Método que retorna la última orden de cierre de una posición según su identificador (orden con el tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY):

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Dado que los cierres parciales son posibles cuando se cierran con una posición opuesta, y los volúmenes de las dos posiciones opuestas pueden ser desiguales, la orden de cierre podría no ser la única dentro de las órdenes de la posición. Por ello, el método busca tales las órdenes y retorna la última de ellas: se trata de la última orden que provoca el evento.



En primer lugar, obtenemos la lista de todas las órdenes de la posición. A continuación, usando la lista obtenida, obtenemos una lista que contiene solo las órdenes de cierre (con el tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY). Clasificamos la lista obtenida de esta forma según la hora de apertura y tomamos el último elemento de la lista, él será la última orden de cierre de la posición. Luego retornamos la orden obtenida al programa que ha realizado la llamada. Si las listas están vacías, el método retorna NULL.

Al cerrar con una orden opuesta, a veces sucede que la biblioteca ve dos eventos idénticos: esto es así porque se cierran dos posiciones, y solo una de ellas tiene entre sus componentes una orden de cierre; además tenemos dos transacciones. Por eso, para que no se dé la situación en la que se duplica un mismo evento en la colección, deberemos primero comprobar la presencia de ese mismo evento idéntico en la lista de colección de eventos, y si todavía no se encuentra allí, añadir el evento a la lista.



Método que retorna una orden según el ticket:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj *list, const ulong order_ticket ) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Primero creamos una lista solo de órdenes, después filtramos la lista según el ticket transmitido por el parámetro del método. Como resultado, retornaremos, o bien NULL (si no hay una orden con ese ticket), o bien el número del ticket.



Para comprobar la presencia de un evento en la lista, se usa un método que retona la presencia de un evento en la lista:

bool CEventsCollection::IsPresentEventInList( CEvent *compared_event ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CEvent* event = this .m_list_events.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; if ( event .IsEqual( compared_event )) return true ; } return false ; }

El puntero al objeto de evento comparado se transmite al método. Si la lista de colecciones está vacía, se retorna de inmediato false, no existe tal elemento en la lista. A continuación, en el ciclo por la lista de la colección de eventos, se toma el siguiente evento de la lista y se compara con el evento transmitido al método con la ayuda del método IsEqual() del evento abstracto CEvent. Si el método retorna true, significa que existe este objeto de evento en la lista de colección de eventos, así que retornamos true. Si el ciclo ha finalizado o hemos llegado a la última línea del método, significa que el evento no está en la lista, y retornamos false.

Declaramos los métodos en la sección pública de la clase:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime ( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } CEventsCollection( void );

En la tercera parte de la descripción de la biblioteca analizamos los métodos de obtención de la lista completa, de las listas según un intervalo de fechas, y según las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string seleccionadas; aquí vamos a limitarnos a mostrar el listado de estos métodos para el análisis propio.

Método de obtención de una lista de eventos en el intervalo de fechas establecido:



CArrayObj *CEventsCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_events.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,end); int index_end= this .m_list_events.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_events.At(i)); return list; }

El método principal que se llamará desde el objeto básico de la biblioteca al darse cualquiera de los eventos será el método Refresh().

En este momento, se ha implementado el funcionamiento de este método en las cuentas de cobertura para MQL5.



El método recibe los punteros a las listas de colecciones de órdenes históricas y de mercado, y también de transacciones y posiciones, así como los datos sobre el número de órdenes recién aparecidas o eliminadas, las posiciones abiertas o cerradas y las nuevas transacciones.

Dependiendo de la lista en la que hayan sucedido los cambios, se toma en el ciclo en el número de nuevas órdenes/posiciones/transacciones el número necesario de órdenes o transacciones, y se llama para cada una de ellas el método de creación de eventos CreateNewEvent() y la inclusión del evento en la lista de colección.

De esta forma, para cualquiera de los eventos sucedidos se llamará el método de creación de un nuevo evento, y este se ubicará en la lista de colección, mientras que el programa que realiza la llamada será notificado sobre todos los eventos mediante el envío de mensajes de usuario al gráfico del programa que ha realizado la llamada.

Asimismo, en la clase, la variable de miembro de clase m_trade_event es rellenada con el valor del último evento sucedido. Además existe el método público GetLastTradeEvent(), que retorna el valor del último evento comercial, y también el método que resetea el último evento comercial (por analogía con GetLastError() y ResetLastError()).

Como adición, existen métodos que retornan la lista de colección de los eventos, tanto completa, como según el intervalo temporal y los criterios establecidos. De esta forma, el programa que realiza la llamada siempre sabrá que ha sucedido un evento en la cuenta, ya sea solo uno o varios en un paquete; en este caso, además, será posible solicitar la lista de todos estos eventos en el número que necesitemos, además de procesarlos de acuerdo con la lógica implementada en el programa.

Vamos a ver el listado de los métodos Refresh() y CreateNewEvent().

Método de actualización de la lista de colección de eventos:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_is_hedge) { if (is_market_event) { if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } else { } }

Para no que no tengamos que detenernos en la descripción de un método tan sencillo, veremos que directamente en su listado se describen todas las condiciones y acciones necesarias, donde se encuentran estas condiciones. Todo parece bastante claro. Una observación: por el momento, solo se ha implementado el procesamiento de eventos en la cuenta de cobertura.



Vamos a analizar el método de creación de un nuevo evento:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { int trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderPlased(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderRemoved(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { if ((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event = new CEventBalanceOperation(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else { if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); ulong order_ticket=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order_first= this .GetOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if (order_first!=NULL) { if ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order_first.Volume()-volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 ) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_in-volume_out); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_close= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); double volume_opp_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(volume_opp_current> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } else { if (volume_opp_current> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl)); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { Print(DFUN, "Position reversal" ); order.Print(); } } } }

El método ha resultado bastante voluminoso. Por ello, todas las descripciones de las comprobaciones necesarias en él, así como las acciones correspondientes a las mismas, se han escrito directamente en el listado.

La esencia del funcionamiento de este método se resume en lo siguiente: se comprueba el estado de la orden transmitida al método, y dependiendo de la orden que sea (orden pendiente colocada, orden pendiente eliminada, o bien transacción), se comprueban todos los componentes necesarios del evento sucedido; luego se crea un nuevo evento y se rellena con datos que se correspondan con el tipo de orden y evento; a continuación, el evento se coloca en la colección de eventos, y finalmente, se envía un mensaje sobre este evento al gráfico del programa de control y se rellena la variable que guarda el tipo del último evento sucedido.

La clase de colección de eventos está lista. Ahora, necesitamos incluirla en el objeto básico de la biblioteca.



Después de crear la clase de colección de eventos, ya no necesitamos algunas cosas que hicimos en la cuarta parte, para monitorear eventos en la clase del objeto básico CEngine. Por ello, merece la pena revisar el objeto básico.

Vamos a eliminar del listado la variable de miembro privada de clase m_trade_event_code, que guarda el código del estado del evento comercial. Eliminamos los siguientes métodos privados:

el método de desencriptado del código de un evento, SetTradeEvent(),

el método que retorna la presencia de una bandera en un evento comercial, IsTradeEventFlag(),

los métodos de trabajo con las colecciones de cobertura y compensación, WorkWithHedgeCollections() y WorkWithNettoCollections()

y los métodos que retornan el código del evento comercial, TradeEventCode()

Añadimos al cuerpo de la clase la inclusión del archivo de la clase de la colección de eventos comerciales, declaramos el objeto de colección de eventos, añadimos a la sección privada de la clase el método para trabajar con eventos TradeEventsControl(); luego, en la sección pública cambiamos el nombre del método GetListHistoryDeals() a GetListDeals(), las transacciones siempre se ubican en la colección histórica, por lo que indicar explícitamente la colección en el nombre del método parece redundante. Cambiamos la implementación del método de reseteo del último evento comercial: como ahora recibimos el último evento desde la clase de colección de eventos, y dentro de esta clase existe el método de reseteo del último evento, solo necesitamos llamar en esta clase, en el método ResetLastTradeEvent(), el método homónimo desde la clase de colección de eventos.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

En el constructor de la clase CEngine, añadimos el procesamiento del resultado de la creación de un temporizador de milisegundos, y si no ha sido creado, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello en el diario. A continuación, vamos a crear la clase de procesamiento de ciertos errores, a establecer las banderas que verá el programa que funciona usando como base la biblioetca, y también a procesar las situaciones erróneas.



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); }

Solo tenemos que llamar al método TradeEventsControl() en el temporizador de la clase después de que finalice la pausa del temporizador de las colecciones de órdenes, transacciones y posiciones.



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } }

Vamos a mejorar el método que retorna una orden según el ticket, ya que en la lista de la colección histórica pueden encontrarse tanto órdenes pendientes como órdenes de mercado activadas y órdenes de cierre al cerrar una posición con otra opuesta. Por eso, debemos tener en cuenta todos los tipos de órdenes.

Para ello, primero buscaremos la orden según el ticket en la lista de órdenes de mercado y de cierre, y si la lista ha resultado vacía, buscaremos una orden pendiente eliminada con el mismo ticket. Si la orden tampoco se encuentra en esta lista, se retornará NULL. En caso contrario, se retornará el elemento de la lista en el que se ha encontrado la orden. Si tampoco logramos obtener la orden de la lista, se retornará NULL.



COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; } COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Vamos a implementar el método para trabajar con los eventos de la cuenta, TradeEventsControl():

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

El método ha resultado mucho más breve que su predecesor WorkWithHedgeCollections(), de la cuarta parte de la descripción de la biblioteca.

El método es sencillo y no requiere de aclaraciones, tanto más que el código incluye comentarios: podrá comprender con facilidad su sencilla lógica.

Vamos a mostrar el listado completo de la clase CEngine actualizada:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); } CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); } void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } void CEngine::CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong step, const ulong pause) { if ( this .CounterIndex(id)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Already created counter with id " ),( string )id); return ; } m_list_counters.Sort(); CTimerCounter* counter= new CTimerCounter(id); if (counter== NULL ) :: Print (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать счётчик таймера " , "Failed to create timer counter " ),( string )id); counter.SetParams(step,pause); if ( this .m_list_counters.Search(counter)== WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_list_counters.Add(counter); else { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Counter with ID " )+( string )id; string t2=TextByLanguage( ", шагом " , ", step " )+( string )step; string t3=TextByLanguage( " и паузой " , " and pause " )+( string )pause; :: Print (t1+t2+t3+TextByLanguage( " уже существует" , " already exists" )); delete counter; } } int CEngine::CounterIndex( const int id) const { int total= this .m_list_counters.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(i); if (counter== NULL ) continue ; if (counter.Type()==id) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } bool CEngine::IsFirstStart( void ) { if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_first_start= false ; return true ; } return false ; } void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListDeals( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); return list; } COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastDeal( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC #endif); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; } COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Poniendo a prueba la definición, el procesamiento y la obtención de eventos

Ya está todo listo para trabajar con los eventos, así que podemos preparar el asesor para simular la definición de eventos, su procesamiento y su envío al programa de control.

En el directorio donde se ubica el terminal\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy, creamos la carpeta Part05 y copiamos en la misma el asesor de la parte anterior TestDoEasyPart04.mq5 con un nuevo nombre: TestDoEasyPart05.mq5

En su procesador de eventos OnChartEvent(), introducimos los cambios para obtener los eventos de usuario:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } }

Aquí: si el identificador del evento es superior o igual al identificador del evento de usuario, obtenemos el código de evento transmitido desde la biblioteca por los herederos de la clase CEvent. Dado que, al enviar un evento de usuario con la función EventChartCustom() indicada en el parámetro de la función custom_event_id (en él registramos nuestro evento) se añade al valor de nuestro evento el valor de la constante CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM (su valor es igual a 1000) de la enumeración ENUM_CHART_EVENT, para obtener de vuelta el valor de nuestro evento, deberemos simplemente restar del identificador del evento (id) el valor de CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM. Después, solo tendremos que mostrar los datos sobre el evento en el diario del terminal.

Se imprimirán: el identificador como está, la descripción del evento como denominación del valor de la enumeración ENUM_TRADE_EVENT, el valor lparam, donde se guarda el ticket de la orden o posición, el valor dparam, donde se guarda el precio al que sucedió el evento, y el valor sparam, el símbolo de la orden o posición que ha participado en el evento, o bien la denominación de la divisa de la cuenta, si el evento es una operación de balance.

Por ejemplo, así:

2019.04 . 06 03 : 19 : 54.442 OnChartEvent : id= 1001 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD

Asimismo, es necesario corregir en el asesor el lote calculado para el cierre parcial, pues en las versiones anteriores de los asesores de prueba había un error: al calcular el lote, se tomaba el valor del volumen no ejecutado de la posición (VolumeCurrent()), dicho valor es siempre cero en el simulador al abrir una posición, dado que el simulador no modela aperturas parciales. Por consiguiente, se tomaba el valor mínimo de lote para el cierre, ya que la función de cálculo de lote siempre corregía el cero por el valor mínimo permitido para el lote.

Vamos a localizar en el código las líneas donde tiene lugar el cálculo para el cierre parcial, luego, sustituimos VolumeCurrent() por Volume():

trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ));

trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ));

Solo hay dos sitios en el código: el cierre de la mitad de una posición Buy y el cierre de la mitad de una posición Sell.

Asimsimo, vamos a añadir a los parámetros de entrada del asesor el desplazamiento de los botones en los ejes X e Y, para que la ubicación del conjunto de botones en el gráfico del simulador visual resulte más cómoda (hemos tenido que desplazar los botones más a la derecha, para ver en el visualizador los tickets de las órdenes y posiciones que podrían quedar ocultas por los botones):

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ;

Vamos a cambiar ligeramente el código de la función de creación de botones:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset +shift_x ,cy=offset +shift_y +(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

y la llamada de esta función en el manejador OnInit() del asesor:

if (!CreateButtons( InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY )) return INIT_FAILED ;

Aquí tenemos el código completo del asesor de prueba:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 17 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Ahora, ya podemos compilar el asesor e iniciarlo en el simulador. Al pulsar los botones, en el diario del simulador se mostrarán breves mensajes de dos líneas sobre los eventos sucedidos en la cuenta.





Las entradas del manejador de eventos del asesor no se mostrarán en el diario, estas funcionan fuera del simulador. Si clicamos en los botones del asesor en una cuenta demo, en el diario del terminal se mostrarán tres líneas: dos líneas del método de muestra de mensajes breves de la clase CEvent y una línea del manejador OnChartEvent() del asesor.

Ejemplo de muestra de información en el diario del asesor al colocar y eliminar una orden pendiente:

- Pending order placed: 2019.04 . 05 23 : 19 : 55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit # 375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent : id= 1001 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD - Pending order removed: 2019.04 . 05 23 : 19 : 55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit # 375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent : id= 1002 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD

¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, comenzaremos a añadir la funcionalidad necesaria para trabajar con las cuentas de compensación de MetaTrader 5.

Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos de los asesores de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

