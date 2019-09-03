Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XIII): Eventos del objeto "cuenta"

Contenido

Concepto de los eventos de cuenta

Anteriormente, para monitorear los eventos de las órdenes y posiciones (Parte IV — Parte XI), creamos una clase aparte, que se ocupa precisamente de monitorear los eventos de las órdenes y posiciones, así como de enviar los datos sobre sus cambios al objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine.



Para monitorear los eventos de la cuenta, vamos a elegir otro camino: dado que tenemos la posibilidad de monitorear los eventos solo de una única cuenta comercial (aquella a la que se encuentra ahora conectada el terminal), creemos que tener una clase aparte para monitorear eventos de una sola cuenta comercial sería excesivo, así que vamos a crear los métodos para trabajar directamente en la clase de colección de cuentas.

Para comprobar si ha tenido lugar algún un cambio en las propiedades de la cuenta comercial, vamos a comparar el estado actual de las propiedades de la cuenta comercial con su anterior estado, y si encontramos un cambio, enviaremos el evento al gráfico del programa de control.

Ya hemos creado cierta parte de la funcionalidad para monitorear la cuenta en el artículo anterior, al crear la colección de objetos de cuenta. En este artículo, vamos a terminar con la funcionalidad preparada, para lograr su plena operatividad.



Métodos de trabajo con los eventos de cuenta

Vamos a comenzar con la creación de las enumeraciones y las macrosustituciones necesarias en el archivo Defines.mqh. Ya que hemos obtenido respusta de los desarrolladores sobre las dimensiones reales en bytes reservadas para las propiedades de tipo string de la cuenta, las estableceremos con rigor en el código de la clase CAccount y, por consiguiente, ya no existirá necesidad de usar una macrosustitución que establezca el tamaño de las matrices uchar para guardar las propiedades de tipo string del objeto de cuenta. Eliminamos la macrosustitución del listado de Defines.mqh

#define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

Asimismo, hemos decidido añadir todas las enumeraciones y macrosustituciones necesarias para trabajar con los objetos de cuenta al final del archivo, después de los datos para trabajar con los eventos comerciales. El motivo de ello es que vamos a enviar al programa los códigos de evento no solo de las cuentas, sino también de los eventos comerciales que ya hemos implementado y que son enviados al programa. Por consiguiente, los valores de los códigos de evento de la cuenta comenzarán por el valor numérico del último código del evento comercial +1. Si, por lo que sea, aumenta el número de eventos comerciales, para no tener que reescribir los valores numéricos de los códigos de evento de la cuenta, vamos a declarar una macrosustitución en la que se registrará el número total calculado de todos los eventos comerciales. Y exactamente de la misma forma vamos a establecer una macrosustitución con el valor del número total de eventos de la cuenta, por si vamos a implementar algún evento más (por ejemplo, los eventos de símbolo); en ese caso, los códigos numéricos de estos nuevos eventos comenzarán ya a partir del número total de eventos de la cuenta +1.

Al final de la lista de posibles eventos comerciales en la cuenta, añadimos una macrosustitución en la que se indicará el valor correspondiente al valor numérico del último evento comercial +1:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, }; #define TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT+ 1 )

Precisamente a partir de este código comenzarán los códigos de eventos de la cuenta.



Hemos escrito los datos para trabajar con la cuenta (las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string de la cuenta, así como los posibles criterios de clasificación de las cuentas) en el artículo anterior, pero los ubicamos antes de los datos para trabajar con los eventos de la cuenta. Ahora, vamos a trasladarlos al final, escribiendo los datos adicionales para trabajar con los eventos de la cuenta: la lista de banderas de eventos de la cuenta y la lista de posibles eventos de la cuenta:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, }; #define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC+ 1 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER_TYPE = 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 };

Dado que es posible que cambien de golpe varias propiedades de la cuenta, para no perder ni uno de los cambios en sus propiedades, vamos a trabajar, como siempre, con un conjunto de banderas de evento que se registrarán en la variable de código de evento, y a continuación, comprobaremos ya la presencia de una bandera concreta dentro de esta variable; luego, basándonos en las banderas disponibles en el código de evento, determinaremos qué ha sucedido en las propiedades de la cuenta. Guardaremos todos los eventos encontrados en una matriz, a la cual tendremos acceso en la clase CEngine y, por consiguiente, en el programa.

Como se podía ver, en la lista de propiedades de tipo entero de la cuenta se había añadido una propiedad más: el tipo de servidor comercial. Por consiguiente, se cambió el número total de propiedades de tipo entero de 9 a 10.

En esta propiedad de la cuenta guardaremos la pertenencia de una cuenta comercial a MetaTrader 5 o MetaTrader 4. El motivo de la adición de esta propiedad ha sido que en la lista con todas las cuentas a las que se ha conectado alguna vez un programa basado en la biblioteca, entran todas las cuentas comerciales, tanto para MetaTrader 5, como para MetaTrader 4, si iniciamos un programa basado en la biblioteca en ambos terminales. Así, para que podamos distinguir los tipos de servidores comerciales, hemos introducido esta propiedad, que estará presente en la descripción de la cuenta mostrada en el diario con el método PrintShort() de la clase CAccount. Asimismo, existirá la posibilidad de filtrar los objetos de cuenta según su pertenencia a las plataformas.



Vamos a pasar al archivo Acount.mqh, donde añadiremos la nueva propiedad en la sección privada de la estructura de datos de la cuenta y registraremos el tamaño exacto de las matrices para guardar las propiedades de tipo string de la cuenta:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; int server_type; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[ 128 ]; uchar server[ 64 ]; uchar currency[ 32 ]; uchar company[ 128 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase otro método de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto de cuenta que retorna el tipo de servidor comercial:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); }

En los métodos de descripción de las propiedades de la cuenta, añadimos otro método que retorna la descripción del tipo de servidor comercial:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string ServerTypeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void );

En el constructor de la clase, rellenamos la propiedad que guarda el tipo de servidor comercial:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

Aquí, solo tenemos que leer la denominación del terminal, y si se trata de MetaTrader 5, registramos el valor 5, de lo contrario, registramos 4.

Añadimos al método de creación de la estructura del objeto ObjectToStruct() el rellenado de una nueva propiedad:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

y añadimos al método de creación del objeto de la estructura StructToObject() la obtención de una propiedad de la estructura:

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = this .m_struct_obj.server_type; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

Ahora, en el método de muestra de la descripción breve de las propiedades de la cuenta, añadimos la muestra del tipo de servidor comercial:

void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription() + " " + this .ServerTypeDescription() + ")" ; :: Print (names,values); }

Añadimos la descripción de una nueva propiedad al método que retorna la descripción de las propiedades de tipo entero de la cuenta:

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); }

Implementamos el método que retorna la denominación del tipo de servidor comercial:

string CAccount::ServerTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .ServerType()== 5 ? "MetaTrader5" : "MetaTrader4" ); }

Ya hemos terminado las mejoras en la clase CAccount.

Ahora, vamos a introducir los cambios necesarios en la clase de colección de cuentas, dado que hemos decidido implementar el seguimiento de eventos desde la clase CAccountCollection. Registraremos todos los cambios ocurridos simultáneamente en una matriz int. Para ello, usaremos la clase preparada de la matriz dinámica de variables del tipo int o uint de la biblioteca estándar CArrayInt.

Para usarla, incluiremos el archivo de la clase en el archivo de la biblioteca AccountsCollection.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj {

Desviándonos un tanto del tema, vamos a decidir qué es lo que queremos obtener. Queremos conocer los momentos en los que han cambiado ciertas propiedades de la cuenta comercial. Alguna propiedad puede ser activada o desactivada, por ejemplo, permitir/prohibir el comercio en general en la cuenta, o solo permitir/prohibir el comercio con asesores. Debemos estar obligatoriamente al tanto del cambio de esta propiedad. Lo mismo sucede con el nivel de aparición de MarginCall o StopOut, su cambio puede influir en el éxito a la hora de soportar una reducción significativa, etcétera. Asimismo, necesitamos monitorear el crecimiento y la reducción de los fondos y el saldo para tomar esta u otra decisión en el asesor. Si, por ejemplo, existe un cierto número de posiciones abiertas, y nosotros queremos cerrar alguna de ellas al superar una magnitud de fondos positiva o negativa, necesitaremos primero establecer un cierto umbral cuya superación generará un evento, y ya después tomar una decisión, dependiendo de la cual, se tratará de un aumento o una disminución por encima de la magnitud establecida. Esta lógica es aplicable al beneficio actual en la cuenta, la cuantía del saldo, el margen libre o la carga sobre el depósito. De esta forma, para algunas propiedades deberemos tener nuestros propios valores umbral de aumento y disminución, así como el valor actual de la propiedad, mientras que para otros, deberemos tener solo un valor que puede o bien estar activado/desactivado, o bien modificarse/no modificarse.

Añadimos a la sección privada de la clase todas las variables de miembro de clase necesarias para guardar los valores de aumento/disminución monitoreados y sus valores actuales, eliminamos el método SavePrevValues(), innecesario ahora, y añadimos los métodos de inicialización de datos monitoreados en la cuenta e inicialización de datos controlados en la cuenta, el método que comprueba los cambios en la cuenta y retorna el código de cambio, el método que establece el tipo de evento y rellena la lista de eventos, y finalmente, el método que retorna la presencia de una bandera en el evento de la cuenta:



void SavePrevValues( void )

class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); int SetChangeCode( void ); void SetTypeEvent( void ); bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_code)==change_code; } void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public :

El método SavePrevValues() ha resultado tener poco uso, dado que al determinar el cambio de las propiedades de la cuenta, necesitamos registrar de inmediato en la estructura que almacena los datos sobre el estado anterior el nuevo valor de la propiedad, y en este caso, además, debemos dejar el resto de propiedades como estaban en la anterior comprobación, hasta el momento de su cambio real. Y el método SavePrevValues() ha guardado de golpe todas las propiedades de la cuenta como pasadas, interfiriendo en el seguimiento de una magnitud concreta, establecida por defecto para cada una de las propiedades monitoreadas, que se podían establecer aparte: cada una con su método de establecimiento del tamaño de la magnitud monitoreada.

Escribimos el método de inicialización de datos monitoreados fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CAccountsCollection::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_changes.Clear(); this .m_list_changes.Sort(); this .m_changed_leverage_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= false ; this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= false ; this .m_changed_balance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_balance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_balance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_credit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_credit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_credit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_profit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_profit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_profit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_equity_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_equity_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_equity_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_free_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_assets_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_assets_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_assets_dec= false ; this .m_changed_liabilities_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= false ; this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= false ; }

Método de inicialización de datos controlados:

void CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_balance_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_balance_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_profit_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_profit_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_equity_inc= 15 ; this .m_control_equity_dec= 15 ; this .m_control_margin_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_inc= 10000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec= 1000 ; }

En este método, simplemente inicializamos las variables con los valores por defecto. Cuando las propiedades superan los valores registrados en estas variables, se genera el evento de cuenta correspondiente. Estas propiedades se pueden establecer igualmente con la llamada de los métodos correspondientes para el establecimiento de las propiedades controladas de la cuenta.



Método que comprueba si han cambiado las propiedades de la cuenta, y que además rellena el código de evento con las banderas correspondientes al cambio:



int CAccountsCollection::SetChangeCode( void ) { this .m_change_code=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed != this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert!= this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED; return this .m_change_code; }

En el método, primero reseteamos el código de evento, y después comparamos los valores de los parámetros controlados de la cuenta en la estructura de datos actuales y la estructura de datos pasados. Si los datos no son iguales, añadimos al código del evento la bandera correspondiente.

Método que establece el tipo de evento y añade el evento a la lista de cambios de la cuenta:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if ( ! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed ) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert) { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= false ; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= true ; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE)) { this .m_changed_leverage_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage; if ( this .m_changed_leverage_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders; if ( this .m_changed_limit_orders_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT)) { this .m_changed_credit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit; if ( this .m_changed_credit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_credit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_credit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.credit= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE)) { this .m_changed_balance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance; if ( this .m_changed_balance_value> this .m_control_balance_inc) { this .m_is_change_balance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } else if ( this .m_changed_balance_value<- this .m_control_balance_dec) { this .m_is_change_balance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT)) { this .m_changed_profit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit; if ( this .m_changed_profit_value> this .m_control_profit_inc) { this .m_is_change_profit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } else if ( this .m_changed_profit_value<- this .m_control_profit_dec) { this .m_is_change_profit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY)) { this .m_changed_equity_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity; if ( this .m_changed_equity_value> this .m_control_equity_inc) { this .m_is_change_equity_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } else if ( this .m_changed_equity_value<- this .m_control_equity_dec) { this .m_is_change_equity_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN)) { this .m_changed_margin_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin; if ( this .m_changed_margin_value> this .m_control_margin_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_value<- this .m_control_margin_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE)) { this .m_changed_margin_free_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free; if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value> this .m_control_margin_free_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value<- this .m_control_margin_free_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL)) { this .m_changed_margin_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level; if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value> this .m_control_margin_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value<- this .m_control_margin_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL)) { this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial; if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value> this .m_control_margin_initial_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value<- this .m_control_margin_initial_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)) { this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance; if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value> this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value<- this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS)) { this .m_changed_assets_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets; if ( this .m_changed_assets_value> this .m_control_assets_inc) { this .m_is_change_assets_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } else if ( this .m_changed_assets_value<- this .m_control_assets_dec) { this .m_is_change_assets_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES)) { this .m_changed_liabilities_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities; if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value> this .m_control_liabilities_inc) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } else if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value<- this .m_control_liabilities_dec) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED)) { this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked; if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value> this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } else if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value<- this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } } }

En el método hay dos tipos de lógica de definición de eventos:

el seguimiento simple del permiso/prohibición o cambio/permanencia de una propiedad,

el seguimiento de un cambio superior a la magnitud establecida, ya sea un aumento del valor, o una disminución del mismo.

Como el método es bastante voluminoso, analizaremos su funcionamiento usando como ejemplo dos los tipos de definición de los eventos de la cuenta:

Primero, reseteamos todas las banderas y los datos sobre los cambios y establecemos como cero el tipo de evento .

a continuación, para el primer tipo de lógica (usando como ejemplo el permiso del comercio en la cuenta de trading):

comprobamos la presencia de la bandera de cambio del permiso de comercio en la cuenta en el código del evento

si en este momento el comercio no está permitido, significa que se acaba de desactivar el permiso

establecemos la bandera de prohibición del comercio en la cuenta



establecemos el evento "el comercio en la cuenta está prohibido"



guardamos en la estructura de datos pasados el estado actual de esta propiedad de la cuenta, para realizar comprobaciones posteriores

de lo contrario, si en este momento el comercio está permitido

establecemos la bandera de permiso del comercio en la cuenta



establecemos el evento "el comercio en la cuenta está permitido"



guardamos en la estructura de datos pasados el estado actual de esta propiedad de la cuenta, para realizar comprobaciones posteriores

si este evento aún no existe en la lista de cambios

añadimos el evento a la lista

Para el segundo tipo de lógica (usando como ejemplo el cambio de la suma de comisiones bloquedas):

comprobamos la presencia de la bandera de cambio de la suma de comisiones bloquedas

calculamos la magnitud del cambio de la suma de comisiones bloqueadas

si la magnitud del cambio es superior a la magnitud controlada de aumento

establecemos la bandera de aumento de la suma de comisiones bloqueadas



establecemos el evento "la suma de comisiones bloqueadas ha aumentado en más del valor establecido"



si este evento aún no existe en la lista de cambios y el evento se ha añadido a la lista con éxito



guardamos en la estructura de datos pasados el estado actual de esta propiedad de la cuenta, para realizar comprobaciones posteriores

de lo contrario, si la magnitud de cambio es superior a la magnitud controlada de disminución

establecemos la bandera de aumento de la suma de comisiones bloqueadas



establecemos el evento "la suma de comisiones bloqueadas ha disminuido en más del valor establecido"



si este evento aún no existe en la lista de cambios y el evento se ha añadido a la lista con éxito



guardamos en la estructura de datos pasados el estado actual de esta propiedad de la cuenta, para realizar comprobaciones posteriores

En la sección pública de a clase, añadimos los métodos que retornan el código de evento de la cuenta, la lista de eventos de la cuenta, el evento de cuenta según su índice en la lista; así como los métodos que establecen y retornan el símbolo, el método que retorna el identificador del gráfico del programa de control y el método que retorna la descripción del evento de cuenta. Además, añadimos los métodos de obtención y establecimiento de los parámetros de los cambios monitoreados:



public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_change_code; } CArrayInt *GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changes; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

Vamos a implementar fuera del cuerpo de la clase el método que retorna un evento de la cuenta según su número en la lista.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; int index=( shift< 0 || shift>total- 1 ? total- 1 : total-shift- 1 ); int event = this .m_list_changes.At(index); return ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT( event !=NULL ? event : ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT); }

Los eventos en la lista de cambios de las propiedades de la cuenta se ubican según su orden de aparición: el primero de todos se encuentra en el índice 0, y el último, en el índice (tamaño_de_la_lista-1). No necesitamos que el usuario pueda obtener el evento buscado como en las series temporales: en el índice cero debe encontrarse el último evento de todos. Para ello, en el método se ha implementado el cálculo del índice: index = (tamaño_de_la_lista - número_del_evento_buscado-1). Con estos cálculos, si transmitimos 0, se retornará el último elemento de la lista; si retornamos 1, el penúltimo; si transmitimos una cifra que supere el tamaño de la lista, se retornará el último evento.



Bien, transmitimos al método el índice del evento buscado.

Primero, comprobamos el número de eventos en la lista, y si no los hay, retornamos la ausencia de evento.

A continuación, comprobamos el índice del evento buscado, y si el valor transmitido es inferior a cero o excede el tamaño de la matriz, el índice se referirá al último evento en la lista, de lo contrario, calcularemos el índice del evento en la lista de acuerdo con la siguiente regla: si al método se ha transmitido 0, significará que queremos transmitir el último evento (como en la serie temporal), si es 1, el penúltimo, etcétera. O bien, si es necesario obtener el último evento, podemos transmitir el valor -1 como parámetro de entrada del índice.

A continuación, obtenemos el valor de la lista según el índice calculado y lo retornamos.

Si no hemos logrado obtener el evento, se retornará NULL, y esto significará que, antes de usar el resultado del funcionamiento del método, deberemos comprobar si es válido.



Implementamos el método que retorna la descripción del evento de cuenta:

string CAccountsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список изменений пуст" , "Error. List of changes is empty" )); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось получить данные аккаунта" , "Error. Failed to get account data" )); const int dg=(account.MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY ? ( int )account.CurrencyDigits() : 2 ); const string curency= " " +account.Currency(); const string mode_lev=(account.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : " " +curency); return ( event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет события" , "No event" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте разрешена" , "Trading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте запрещена" , "Trading on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте разрешена" , "Autotrading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте запрещена" , "Autotrade on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо увеличено на " , "Leverage increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо уменьшено на " , "Leverage decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров увеличено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров уменьшено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта увеличен на " , "Account balance increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта уменьшен на " , "Account balance decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства увеличены на " , "Equity increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства уменьшены на " , "Equity decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта увеличена на " , "Account current profit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта уменьшена на " , "Account current profit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит увеличен на " , "Credit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит уменьшен на " , "Credit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства увеличены на " , "Margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства уменьшены на " , "Margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства увеличены на " , "Free margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства уменьшены на " , "Free margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств увеличен на " , "Margin level increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств уменьшен на " , "Margin level decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Margin Call на " , "Increased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Margin Call на " , "Decreased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Stop Out на " , "Increased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Stop Out на " , "Decreased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов увеличен на " , "Assets increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов уменьшен на " , "Assets decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств увеличен на " , "Liabilities increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств уменьшен на " , "Liabilities decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий увеличен на " , "Blocked commissions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий уменьшен на " , "Blocked commissions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : :: EnumToString (event) ); }

Aquí: transmitimos al método el evento de cuenta cuya descripción debemos obtener. Comprobamos el tamaño de la lista de los objetos de cuenta, y si está vacío, retornamos la descripción del archivo. Dado que podemos monitorear solo los eventos de la cuenta actual, obtenemos el objeto de cuenta actual de la lista de cuentas según el índice del objeto de cuenta actual. Si no hemos logrado obtener el objeto, retornamos igualmente la descripción del error.

A continuación, obtenemos las propiedades de la cuenta necesarias para mostrar correctamente la descripción del evento, comprobamos el evento y retornamos su descripción.



Inicializamos en la lista de inicialización del constructor las variables del símbolo y del indentificador del gráfico del programa de control con los valores por defecto, el símbolo actual y el gráfico actual; limpiamos la estructura del tick, que necesitaremos para determinar la hora del evento, e inicializamos los parámetros variables y controlables de la cuenta:



CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ), m_is_account_event( false ), m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Y, finalmente, añadimos al método de actualización de la cuenta el seguimiento de los cambios de sus propiedades:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_account_event= false ; if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; return ; } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_change_code= this .SetChangeCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event= this .GetEvent(i); if (event== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) continue ; string sparam=TimeMSCtoString( this .m_tick.time_msc)+ ": " + this .EventDescription(event); Print (sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event, this . m_tick.time_msc,( double ) i,sparam); } } this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum= this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum; } }

reseteamos la bandera de evento de la cuenta

añadimos la línea que estaba registrada en el método eliminado

: el guardado de la estructura de los datos actuales en la estructura de los datos pasados en el primer inicio

comprobamos y establecemos el código de evento

el tipo de evento sucedido

En primer lugar,. Dado que hemos eliminado el método SavePrevValues(), en lugar de él,. Al cambiar la suma hash,

En el método de establecimiento del tipo de evento, introducimos en la lista de cambios todos los eventos que han sucedido simultáneamente en las propiedades de la cuenta comercial. Por eso, en primer lugar, comprobamos el tamaño de la lista de cambios, y si no está vacío, establecemos la bandera del cambio ocurrido, y acto seguido, obtenemos el evento en el ciclo por los datos de la lista, estableciendo posteriormente su descripción de tipo string, que consta de la hora en milisegundos y la descripción del evento. Después, de forma temporal y solo para la comprobación (más tarde sustituiremos esto, y todos los mensajes de sistema de la biblioteca para la muestra en el diario se darán solo al permitir el logueo), imprimimos en el diario la descripción del evento, y finalmente, enviamos el evento al programa de control con la ayuda de EventChartCustom().

En los parámetros de la función EventChartCustom(), transmitimos:

transmitimos el evento a event_id ,



, a lparam , la hora del evento en segundos



, la hora del evento en segundos a dparam , el índice del evento en la lista de cambios de la cuenta sucedidos de forma simulatánea



, el índice del evento en la lista de cambios de la cuenta sucedidos de forma simulatánea a sparam, la descripción de tipo string del evento

Al final del todo del método, debemos guardar necesariamente la suma hash actual como pasada, para la comprobación posterior.

Con esto, ya hemos terminado las mejoras en la clase CAccountsCollection. Ahora, vamos a pasar a la clase CEngine . Aquí todo se controla y comienza con ella, por lo que le añadiremos todo lo necesario para trabajar con los eventos de la clase. Añadimos en la sección privada de la clase las variables para guardar la bandera del evento de cambio de las propiedades de la cuenta y para guardar el último evento ocurrido en la cuenta. En la sección pública, añadimos los métodos que retornan la lista de eventos de la cuenta ocurridos simultáneamente, y el último evento de la cuenta:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Añadimos la inicialización del último evento de la cuenta en el constructor de la clase, en su lista de inicialización:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { Terminamos de implementar el método AccountEventsControl(), que antes solo se encargaba de llamar al método Refresh() de la clase de colección de cuentas: void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsAccountEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEvent(); } } Aquí todo es muy sencillo: primero actualizamos los datos de la cuenta, y si hay algún cambio en las propiedades de la cuenta, simplemente registramos el último evento en la variable. El resto de datos sobre el evento los extraeremos en el programa de control, que funciona usando la biblioteca como base.



Poniendo a prueba los eventos de cuenta

Para simular los eventos de la cuenta, en principio, podemos usar el asesor del artículo anterior, dado que la propia biblioteca encuentra todos los cambios de las propiedades de la cuenta, enviando posteriormenete un mensaje sobre ello a los eventos del gráfico e imprimiendo en el diario la descripción del evento de la cuenta ocurrido.

Vamos a probar a salir un tanto del sandbox de la biblioteca y procesar ciertos eventos de la cuenta en el programa, por ejemplo, el aumento del tamaño de los propios fondos.

En efecto, por el momento, la biblioteca es un "programa en sí", y el acceso a sus capacidades desde el exterior está fuertemente restringido. Pero esto será así solo hasta que nos ocupemos de la recopilación y el procesamiento de los datos necesarios: la biblioteca imprime en el diario distintos eventos solo para las comprobaciones de prueba destinadas a verificar el correcto funcionamiento de las clases creadas y los datos recopilados, así como de los eventos monitoreados por ella. A continuación, vamos a organizar un acceso cómodo y sencillo a cualquier dato disponible de la biblioteca, lo cual facilitará la posibilidad de obtener dicha información desde el programa.

Para poder obtener los datos sobre los cambios de las propiedades de la cuenta ahora, introduciremos algunas correcciones en la clase CEngine: vamos a necesitar obtener acceso al objeto de la cuenta actual y a los eventos de la cuenta actual.

Para ello, añadimos los métodos necesarios a la sección pública de la clase CEngine, en el archivo Engine.mqh:



public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index) { return this .m_accounts.GetEvent(index); } CAccount* GetAccountCurrent( void ); string GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event );

Aquí, hemos añadido el método de obtención de un evento de la cuenta según su índice en la lista de cambios, el método de obtención del objeto de cuenta actual y el método de obtención de la descripción del evento de cuenta.

El método de obtención de un evento de la cuenta según su índice simplemente retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método GetEvent() de la clase de colección de cuentas (ya lo hemos analizado con anterioridad).



Añadimos al final del listado la implementación del método de obtención del objeto de cuenta actual:

CAccount* CEngine::GetAccountCurrent( void ) { int index= this .m_accounts.IndexCurrentAccount(); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CArrayObj* list= this .m_accounts.GetList(); return (list!= NULL ? (list.At(index)!= NULL ? list.At( index ) : NULL ) : NULL ); }

Primero, obtenemos el índice de la cuenta actual desde la clase de colección de cuentas. Si no hemos obtenido el índice, retornamos NULL. A continuación, obtenemos la lista completa de cuentas y retornamos la cuenta actual necesaria según su índice en la lista de cuentas. Si se da un error al obtener la lista o cuenta, retornamos NULL.

E implementamos el método que retorna la descripción del evento de cuenta:

string CEngine::GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { return this .m_accounts.EventDescription( event ); }

El método retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método de la clase de colección de cuentas que retorna la descripción del evento de cuenta.

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12\TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5 y guardarlo con el nombre TestDoEasyPart13.mq5 en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part13.



Eliminamos de inmediato el parámetro de entrada

input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

y eliminamos del procesador OnInit() la comprobación rápida de la colección de cuentas:

CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } }

Información a tener en cuenta:

dado que hemos cambiado la estructura del objeto de cuenta (hemos cambiado las dimensiones de las matrices uchar para guardar las propiedades de tipo string de la cuenta y hemos añadido otra propiedad de tipo entero más), los archivos de los objetos de cuenta guardados anteriormente ahora no se cargarán correctamente. Si se encuentran en la carpeta general de los terminales en el directorio \Files\DoEasy\Accounts\, deberemos eliminarlos antes de iniciar esta asesor de prueba: los crearemos de nuevo al alternar entre una cuenta comercial y otra, con un tamaño nuevo para la estructura de objetos.

El procesador OnInit() ahora tiene el aspecto siguiente:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Para procesar todos los eventos que llegan de la biblioteca al programa, y para no desordenar OnChartEvent() estándar, vamos a crear un manejador aparte: OnDoEasyEvent(), y ya en él, analizaremos todos los eventos entrantes. Y nos encontramos con otra ventaja más: el código será ahora más legible, y lo que es no menos importante, podremos procesar los eventos en el simulador, cosa que precisamente necesitamos en estos momentos. Bien, íbamos a procesar el evento de la cuenta "aumento de los fondos propios por encima del valor de crecimiento establecido", y para ello, resulta mucho más rápido y sencillo hacer las comprobaciones en el simulador.



Vayamos por orden.

Añadimos al manejador OnTick() la funcionalidad necesaria para procesar los eventos de la cuenta:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (last_trade_event)); } if (engine.LastAccountEvent()!=last_account_event) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayInt* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; string sparam=engine.GetAccountEventDescription(event); long lparam= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 ; double dparam=( double )i; OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } Comment ( "

Last account event: " , EnumToString (last_account_event)); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Aquí: hemos introducido una nueva variable que guarda el tipo del último evento de la cuenta. Comprobamos su estado actual respecto al tipo del último evento retornado por la clase CAccountsCollection. Si el estado ha cambiado, significa que ha habido un evento de cuenta. A continuación, solo para el simulador, obtenemos el siguiente evento en el ciclo por la lista de eventos de la cuenta ocurridos simultáneamente, y lo enviamos al manejador de eventos de la biblioteca. En los comentarios del listado, se han escrito todas las acciones sobre la obtención de eventos y su envío al manejador. La única diferencia del funcionamiento del simulador reside en que aquí no podemos obtener acceso a los datos sobre la hora del evento en milisegundos. Por eso, simplemente enviamos la hora actual * 1000.

Ahora, completamos el manejador de eventos OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

Aquí, hemos añadido la llamada del manejador de eventos de la biblioteca, en el caso de que el identificador del evento indique un evento que ha llegado desde la biblioteca.

Y, finalmente, escribimos el manejador de eventos de la biblioteca:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits= 0 ; if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { Print (DFUN,sparam); CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } }

Dado que al enviar un evento al gráfico del programa de control, se añade al código de evento un valor de CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM igual a 1000, para obtener el código verdadero, necesitaremos restar del código de evento recibido el valor de CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM. Si el evento, su valor numérico, se encuentra en el límite que va de TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE a ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE-1, esto significará que ha llegado un evento de cambio de las propiedades de la cuenta. Dado que, según nuestra idea, queremos cerrar la posición más rentable cuando la cuantía de los fondos en superior a la establecida en los ajustes (y hemos establecido por defecto un valor de crecimiento de 15), comprobamos el evento "aumento del tamaño de los fondos por encima de la magnitud establecida", y después, imprimimos en el diario la descripción del evento y cerramos la posición más rentable: todo está escrito en los comentarios al código.

Si ahora iniciamos sin más el asesor en el gráfico, pasado cierto tiempo, podremos obtener en el diario una entrada sobre la prohibición del comercio en la cuenta de trading, y después, sobre el permiso del mismo:

2019.06 . 10 10 : 56 : 33.877 2019.06 . 10 06 : 55 : 29.279 : Trading on the account is prohibited now 2019.06 . 10 11 : 08 : 56.549 2019.06 . 10 07 : 08 : 51.900 : Trading on the account is allowed now

En MetaQuotes-Demo, esta desactivación/activación del permiso de comercio se puede observar varias veces al día, lo que nos da la posibilidad de comprobar el funcionamiento de la biblioteca en cuanto a la definición de estos eventos en la cuenta demo.

Ahora, iniciamos el asesor en el simulador y abrimos muchas posiciones, para captar rápidamente el evento de aumento de fondos y el procesamiento que hemos escrito para este evento, es decir, el cierre de la posición más rentable:





Podemos ver que cuando los fondos aumentan por encima de la magnitud establecida, la posición más rentable se cierra automáticamene. Y en el diario, se muestra un mensaje sobre el evento de cuenta que estamos monitoreando.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, comenzaremos a implmentar el trabajo con símbolos. Planeamos implementar los objetos de símbolo, la colección de objetos de símbolo y los eventos de símbolo.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. El lector podrá descargar y poner a prueba todo por sí mismo.

Si tiene cualquier duda, observación o sugerencia, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

