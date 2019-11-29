Biblioteca para el desarrollo rápido y sencillo de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XIX): Clase de mensajes de la biblioteca

Contenido

A primera vista, los mensajes de texto de cualquier programa tienen un carácter informativo, y parecen un componente insignificante de aquellos. Así que podemos no prestar atención a su organización: si hay, muy bien, si no, pues no importa. Sin embargo, eso no es del todo así. Cualquier mensaje de un programa constituye una parte integrante de la comunicación entre el usuario y el programa. Ya se trate de un programa sencillo o de un proyecto serio, los mensajes, en ocasiones, son el único eslabón que conecta al usuario y al programa.

En nuestra biblioteca, en este momento disponemos de la organización y la muestra más simple de mensajes: directamente en el texto de las clases de la biblioteca, en el lugar donde se debe mostrar el mensaje en el diario "Expertos", se indica el código de muestra de mensajes en dos idiomas (dependiendo del idioma del terminal, se muestra el mensaje en ruso o en inglés). Esto es más que suficiente para las necesidades actuales. Pero esta organización del trabajo con el texto se hace demasiado incómoda cuando debemos traducir del ruso a otro idioma distinto del ingés: un usuario que decida pasar los mensajes en ruso a otro idioma, o que haya decidido añadir al programa un idioma más, aparte de los dos existentes, deberá encontrar una serie de archivos desperdigados por diferentes ficheros y lugares y sustituir todos los mensajes en ruso por los necesarios. Y esto es muy incómodo.

Además, semejante organización oculta otro probelama: al crear multitud de objetos similares que incluyan textos, todos los objetos creados contendrán mensajes de texto absolutamente idénticos, lo que al final influirá en el tamaño del programa compilado. Y es que dichos textos que se repiten de un ojeto a otro se pueden escribir en un único ejemplar, recurriendo ya después a estos según su ubicación.



Ahora, en este estadio de desarrollo de la biblioteca, tenemos un número suficiente de mensajes de texto distintos, y merece la pena que pensemos en organizar un método para guardarlos, mostrarlos y adaptarlos a otros idiomas desde el ruso. Asimismo, también deberíamos pensar en un modo de añadir nuevos idiomas a la biblioteca y alternar rápidamente entre ellos.

Concepto de guardado y muestra de mensajes

A nuestro parecer, un método cómodo de guardado y uso de mensajes de texto sería la creación de una matriz multidimensional para dichos mensajes, cuya primera dimensión guardaría el índice que indica un mensaje concreto, mientras que la segunda guardaría los propios mensajes en diferentes idiomas. En el índice cero de la segunda dimensión, guardaremos los mensajes en el idioma del país del usuario (para esta edición de la biblioteca, en ruso); en el primer índice de la segunda dimensión, guardaremos los mensajes en el idioma internacional, en inglés, mientras que en el resto de los índices que siguen, guardaremos cualquier idioma añadido a la biblioteca por el usuario, según sus necesidades.

De esta forma, todos los mensajes de la biblioteca estarán reunidos en una matriz, quedando los índices de los mensajes necesarios en una enumeración. La segunda matriz (pues resulta que hay varias más) la hemos creado para guardar los mensajes sobre los errores retornados directamente por el terminal: los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial y los códigos de error de tiempo de ejecución del programa. Para estas matrices, el índice del mensjae necesario será el código retornado por la función GetLastError().

La clase para el trabajo con mensajes que crearemos hoy, sabrá

mostrar el mensaje necesario en el idioma seleccionado según el índice de un mensaje predeterminado (todos los mensajes de la biblioteca),



Mostrar un mensaje en el idioma seleccionado según el código de retorno del servidor comercial o el código de error de la función GetLastError(),



mostrar el mensaje transmitido a ella "como es",

enviar mensajes al e-mail,

enviar notificaciones Push a un dispositivo móvil,

enviar el archivo indicado a una dirección FTP,

reproducir la melodía indicada,



añadir cómodamente mensajes en idiomas adicionales a cada uno de los mensajes predeterminados ya existentes: solo hay que añadir lo necesario a la base, a saber, una matriz bidimensional de mensajes, la traducción necesaria del mensaje al idioma requerido,

alternar con facilidad entre los idiomas del programa: basta con indicar el índice necesario de la segunda dimensión de la matriz según el cual se ubican los mensajes del idioma requerido.



Base de datos con los textos de los mensajes

Dado que hemos decidido guardar todos los mensajes predeterminados en matrices y tener listas de enumeración con índices que hagan referencia a la ubicación del mensaje necesario en la matriz, vamos a crear para ellos en el archivo de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Datas.mqh la enumeración necesaria (el índice del primer mensaje será igual al índice desde el que comienza la lista de errores de usuario, esto permitirá que los índices de los mensajes de la biblioteca no se crucen con el código de algún mensaje estándar del terminal):

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_DATAS, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE, MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_CURR_PRICES, MSG_LIB_SYS_EVENT_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_ALREADY_CREATED_COUNTER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_COUNTER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TEMP_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_MARKET_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_HISTORY_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ORDER_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_DEAL_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_CTRL_ORDER_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_CTRL_POSITION_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_MODIFIED_ORD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_EMPTY_STRING, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PREPARING_SYMBOLS_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_BUYLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_BUYSTOP, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_BUYSTOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_SELL, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_SELLLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_SELLSTOP, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_SELLSTOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_ALREADY_CLOSED, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS_BY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION_BY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS_BY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_ORDER_ALREADY_DELETED, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_ORDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_DELETE_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_SELECT_CLOSED_POS_TO_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_SELECT_DELETED_ORD_TO_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OPENED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PLACED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSED_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSED_VOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AT_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ON_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRIGGERED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TURNED_TO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ADDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ERROR_COUNTER_WITN_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND_PAUSE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_MAIL_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_PUSH_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_FTP_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ARRAY_DATA_INTEGER_NULL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NEED_SET_INTEGER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TODO_USE_INTEGER_METHOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WITH_NUMBER_INTEGER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ARRAY_DATA_DOUBLE_NULL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NEED_SET_DOUBLE_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TODO_USE_DOUBLE_METHOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WITH_NUMBER_DOUBLE_VALUE, MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT, MSG_ORD_BUY, MSG_ORD_SELL, MSG_ORD_TO_BUY, MSG_ORD_TO_SELL, MSG_DEAL_TO_BUY, MSG_DEAL_TO_SELL, MSG_ORD_HISTORY, MSG_ORD_DEAL, MSG_ORD_POSITION, MSG_ORD_PENDING_ACTIVE, MSG_ORD_PENDING, MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE, MSG_POS_UNKNOWN_TYPE, MSG_POS_UNKNOWN_DEAL, MSG_ORD_SL_ACTIVATED, MSG_ORD_TP_ACTIVATED, MSG_ORD_PLACED_FROM_MQL4, MSG_ORD_STATE_CANCELLED, MSG_ORD_STATE_CANCELLED_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_STATE_STARTED, MSG_ORD_STATE_PLACED, MSG_ORD_STATE_PARTIAL, MSG_ORD_STATE_FILLED, MSG_ORD_STATE_REJECTED, MSG_ORD_STATE_EXPIRED, MSG_ORD_STATE_REQUEST_ADD, MSG_ORD_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY, MSG_ORD_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL, MSG_ORD_STATE_UNKNOWN, MSG_ORD_REASON_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_REASON_MOBILE, MSG_ORD_REASON_WEB, MSG_ORD_REASON_EXPERT, MSG_ORD_REASON_SO, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_MOBILE, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_WEB, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_EXPERT, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_STOPOUT, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_ROLLOVER, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_VMARGIN, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_SPLIT, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_MOBILE, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_WEB, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_EXPERT, MSG_ORD_MAGIC, MSG_ORD_TICKET, MSG_ORD_TICKET_FROM, MSG_ORD_TICKET_TO, MSG_ORD_TIME_EXP, MSG_ORD_TYPE, MSG_ORD_TYPE_BY_DIRECTION, MSG_ORD_REASON, MSG_ORD_POSITION_ID, MSG_ORD_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, MSG_ORD_DEAL_ENTRY, MSG_ORD_DEAL_IN, MSG_ORD_DEAL_OUT, MSG_ORD_DEAL_INOUT, MSG_ORD_DEAL_OUT_BY, MSG_ORD_POSITION_BY_ID, MSG_ORD_TIME_OPEN, MSG_ORD_TIME_CLOSE, MSG_ORD_TIME_UPDATE, MSG_ORD_STATE, MSG_ORD_STATUS, MSG_ORD_DISTANCE_PT, MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT, MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID, MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN, MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE, MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, MSG_ORD_COMMISSION, MSG_ORD_SWAP, MSG_ORD_VOLUME, MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT, MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL, MSG_ORD_COMMENT, MSG_ORD_COMMENT_EXT, MSG_ORD_EXT_ID, MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY, MSG_EVN_TYPE, MSG_EVN_TIME, MSG_EVN_STATUS, MSG_EVN_REASON, MSG_EVN_TYPE_DEAL, MSG_EVN_TICKET_DEAL, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORDER, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, MSG_EVN_POSITION_ID, MSG_EVN_POSITION_BY_ID, MSG_EVN_MAGIC_BY_ID, MSG_EVN_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT, MSG_EVN_PRICE_EVENT, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, MSG_EVN_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_PRICE_SL_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_PRICE_TP_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, MSG_EVN_PRICE_EVENT_BID, MSG_EVN_SYMBOL_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, MSG_EVN_STATUS_UNKNOWN, MSG_EVN_NO_EVENT, MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT_WITHDRAWAL, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_BONUS, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, MSG_EVN_BUY_CANCELLED, MSG_EVN_SELL_CANCELLED, MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT, MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, MSG_EVN_TAX, MSG_EVN_BALANCE_REFILL, MSG_EVN_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING, MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_SL, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_TP, MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_TP, MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD, MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, MSG_EVN_REASON_MODIFY, MSG_EVN_REASON_CANCEL, MSG_EVN_REASON_EXPIRED, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE, MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX, MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT, MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD, MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDLOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKLOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTLOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, MSG_SYM_PROP_POINT, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_MIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_LONG, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_AW, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK, MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA, MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_MAJOR, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_MINOR, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_EXOTIC, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_RUB, MSG_SYM_STATUS_METAL, MSG_SYM_STATUS_INDEX, MSG_SYM_STATUS_INDICATIVE, MSG_SYM_STATUS_CRYPTO, MSG_SYM_STATUS_COMMODITY, MSG_SYM_STATUS_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FUTURES, MSG_SYM_STATUS_CFD, MSG_SYM_STATUS__STOCKS, MSG_SYM_STATUS_BONDS, MSG_SYM_STATUS_OPTION, MSG_SYM_STATUS_COLLATERAL, MSG_SYM_STATUS_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_STATUS_COMMON, MSG_SYM_CHART_MODE_BID, MSG_SYM_CHART_MODE_LAST, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_FOREX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_FUTURES, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_CFD, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL, MSG_SYM_MODE_UNKNOWN, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_FULL, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_POINTS, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID, MSG_SYM_ORDERS_GTC, MSG_SYM_ORDERS_DAILY, MSG_SYM_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS, MSG_SYM_OPTION_MODE_EUROPEAN, MSG_SYM_OPTION_MODE_AMERICAN, MSG_SYM_OPTION_MODE_UNKNOWN, MSG_SYM_OPTION_RIGHT_CALL, MSG_SYM_OPTION_RIGHT_PUT, MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_STOPLIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_STOPLIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_STOPLOSS_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_STOPLOSS_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_TAKEPROFIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_TAKEPROFIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_CLOSEBY_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_CLOSEBY_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_RETURN_YES, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_FOK_YES, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_FOK_NO, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_IOK_YES, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_IOK_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_GTC_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_GTC_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_DAY_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_DAY_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_DAY_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_DAY_NO, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_ACC_PROP_LOGIN, MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_MODE, MSG_ACC_PROP_LEVERAGE, MSG_ACC_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, MSG_ACC_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, MSG_ACC_PROP_SERVER_TYPE, MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_ACC_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_ACC_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_ACC_PROP_EQUITY, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, MSG_ACC_PROP_ASSETS, MSG_ACC_PROP_LIABILITIES, MSG_ACC_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED, MSG_ACC_PROP_NAME, MSG_ACC_PROP_SERVER, MSG_ACC_PROP_CURRENCY, MSG_ACC_PROP_COMPANY, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_DEMO, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_REAL, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_UNKNOWN, MSG_ACC_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT, MSG_ACC_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE, MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, };

Como vemos, solo hemos añadido a la enumeración todos los mensajes ya disponibles de la biblioteca, divididos simplemente en grupos según las palabras a partir de las cuales se crean los textos, y los mensajes de las diferentes clases de la biblioteca. A continuación, a medida que se crean las otras clases de la biblioteca, simplemente añadiremos a la lista de enumeración las nuevas constantes que describen los mensajes de la biblioteca. Indicaremos el mensaje necesario para la muestra en el diario según el nombre de la constante que corresponda al mensaje cuyo texto debemos obtener de la matriz.



Ahora, tenemos que crear una matriz bidimensional de tal forma que cada mensaje de la enumeración anteriormente descrita se corresponda con la ubicación del texto correspondiente en la matriz (primera dimensión), mientras que en la segunda dimensión ubicaremos los propios mensajes; en el índice cero deberá encontrarse un mensaje en el idioma del país del usuario (en ruso, en nuestro caso), y en el primer índice, un mensaje en inglés.

Vamos a escribir una matriz con todos los mensajes de la biblioteca y a añadir para mayor comodidad el número de idiomas usados a una macrosustitución que indique el número de idiomas:

#define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Начало списка параметров" , "Beginning of the event parameter list" }, { "Конец списка параметров" , "End of the parameter list" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается" , "Property not supported" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for market order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for historical market order" }, { "Значение не задано" , "Value not set" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Not set" }, { "Ошибка " , "Error " }, { "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on server" }, { "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " }, { "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " }, { "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " }, { "Не удалось получить данные " , "Failed to get data of " }, { "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию" , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта" , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data" }, { "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " }, { "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " }, { "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события " , "Failed to get current prices by event symbol " }, { "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list" }, { "Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Already created a counter with id " }, { "Не удалось создать счётчик таймера " , "Failed to create timer counter " }, { "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" }, { "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of market collection" }, { "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of history collection" }, { "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" }, { "Не удалось добавить сделку в список" , "Could not add deal to list" }, { "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " }, { "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " }, { "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" }, { "Ещё не было тиков" , "No ticks yet" }, { "Не удалось создать структуру объекта" , "Could not create object structure" }, { "Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл" , "Could not write uchar array to file" }, { "Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла" , "Could not load uchar array from file" }, { "Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива" , "Could not create object structure from uchar array" }, { "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " }, { "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" }, { "Ошибка. Строка предопределённых символов пустая, будет использоваться " , "Error. String of predefined symbols is empty, symbol will be used: " }, { "Не удалось подготовить массив используемых символов. Ошибка " , "Failed to create array of used characters. Error " }, { "Неправильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " }, { "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open Buy position. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place BuyLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place BuyStop order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStopLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place BuyStopLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка " , "Failed to open Sell position. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place SellLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place SellStop order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер SellStopLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place SellStopLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " }, { "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" }, { "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " }, { "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " }, { "Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select opposite position. Error " }, { "Встречная позиция уже закрыта" , "Opposite position already closed" }, { "Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: " , "Error. Opposite position is not a position: " }, { "Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка " , "Could not close position by opposite position. Error " }, { "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " }, { "Ордер уже удалён" , "Order already deleted" }, { "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " }, { "Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not delete order. Error " }, { "Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: " , "Error. Closed position selected for modification: " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify position. Error " }, { "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to order modify. Error " }, { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Return code out of range of error codes" }, { "Да" , "Yes" }, { "Нет" , "No" }, { "и" , "and" }, { "в" , "in" }, { "к" , "to" }, { "Открыт" , "Opened" }, { "Установлен" , "Placed" }, { "Удалён" , "Deleted" }, { "Закрыт" , "Closed" }, { "встречным" , "by opposite" }, { "Закрыт объём" , "Closed volume" }, { "по цене" , "at price" }, { "на цену" , "on price" }, { "Сработал" , "Triggered" }, { "изменён на" , "turned to" }, { "Добавлено" , "Added" }, { " на сервере" , " symbol on server" }, { " в список" , " symbol to list" }, { "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" }, { "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " }, { " увеличено на " , " increased by " }, { " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " }, { " стало больше " , " became more than " }, { " стало меньше " , " became less than " }, { " равно " , " equal to " }, { "Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Counter with ID " }, { " шагом " , ", step " }, { " и паузой " , " and pause " }, { " уже существует" , " already exists" }, { "Неизвестное событие базового объекта " , "Unknown event of base object " }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на отправку e-mail" , "Terminal does not have permission to send e-mails" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на отправку Push-уведомлений" , "Terminal does not have permission to send push notifications" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на отправку файлов на FTP-адрес" , "Terminal does not have permission to send files to FTP address" }, { "Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled integer properties data array has zero size" }, { "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties" }, { "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method" }, { "со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter" }, { "Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled double properties data array has zero size" }, { "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties" }, { "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method" }, { "со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter" }, { "Цена Bid" , "Bid price" }, { "Цена Ask" , "Ask price" }, { "Цена Last" , "Last price" }, { "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" }, { "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" }, { "Прибыль" , "Profit" }, { "Символ" , "Symbol" }, { "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" }, { "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" }, { "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" }, { "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" }, { "Счёт" , "Account" }, { "Buy" , "Buy" }, { "Sell" , "Sell" }, { "Ордер на покупку" , "Buy order" }, { "Ордер на продажу" , "Sell order" }, { "Сделка на покупку" , "Buy deal" }, { "Сделка на продажу" , "Sell deal" }, { "Исторический ордер" , "History order" }, { "Сделка" , "Deal" }, { "Позиция" , "Active position" }, { "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" }, { "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" }, { "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" }, { "Неизвестный тип позиции" , "Unknown position type" }, { "Неизвестный тип сделки" , "Unknown deal type" }, { "Срабатывание StopLoss" , "Due to StopLoss" }, { "Срабатывание TakeProfit" , "Due to TakeProfit" }, { "Выставлен из mql4-программы" , "Placed from mql4 program" }, { "Ордер отменён" , "Order cancelled" }, { "Ордер снят клиентом" , "Order withdrawn by client" }, { "Ордер проверен на корректность, но еще не принят брокером" , "Order verified but not yet accepted by broker" }, { "Ордер принят" , "Order accepted" }, { "Ордер выполнен частично" , "Order filled partially" }, { "Ордер выполнен полностью" , "Order filled in full" }, { "Ордер отклонен" , "Order rejected" }, { "Ордер снят по истечении срока его действия" , "Order withdrawn upon expiration" }, { "Ордер в состоянии регистрации (выставление в торговую систему)" , "Order in the state of registration (placing in trading system)" }, { "Ордер в состоянии модификации" , "Order in the state of modification" }, { "Ордер в состоянии удаления" , "Order in deletion state" }, { "Неизвестное состояние" , "Unknown state" }, { "Ордер выставлен из десктопного терминала" , "Order set from desktop terminal" }, { "Ордер выставлен из мобильного приложения" , "Order set from mobile app" }, { "Ордер выставлен из веб-платформы" , "Order set from web platform" }, { "Ордер выставлен советником или скриптом" , "Order set from EA or script" }, { "Ордер выставлен в результате наступления Stop Out" , "Due to Stop Out" }, { "Сделка проведена из десктопного терминала" , "Deal carried out from desktop terminal" }, { "Сделка проведена из мобильного приложения" , "Deal carried out from mobile app" }, { "Сделка проведена из веб-платформы" , "Deal carried out from web platform" }, { "Сделка проведена из советника или скрипта" , "Deal carried out from EA or script" }, { "Сделка проведена в результате наступления Stop Out" , "Due to Stop Out" }, { "Сделка проведена по причине переноса позиции" , "Due to position rollover" }, { "Сделка проведена по причине начисления/списания вариационной маржи" , "Due to variation margin" }, { "Сделка проведена по причине сплита (понижения цены) инструмента" , "Due to split" }, { "Позиция открыта из десктопного терминала" , "Position open from desktop terminal" }, { "Позиция открыта из мобильного приложения" , "Position open from mobile app" }, { "Позиция открыта из веб-платформы" , "Position open from web platform" }, { "Позиция открыта из советника или скрипта" , "Position opened from EA or script" }, { "Магический номер" , "Magic number" }, { "Тикет" , "Ticket" }, { "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" }, { "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" }, { "Дата экспирации" , "Date of expiration" }, { "Тип" , "Type" }, { "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" }, { "Причина" , "Reason" }, { "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position identifier" }, { "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" }, { "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" }, { "Вход в рынок" , "Entry to market" }, { "Выход из рынка" , "Out from market" }, { "Разворот" , "Reversal" }, { "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closing by opposite position" }, { "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position identifier" }, { "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Opening time in milliseconds" }, { "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Closing time in milliseconds" }, { "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Position change time in milliseconds" }, { "Состояние" , "Statе" }, { "Статус" , "Status" }, { "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" }, { "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" }, { "Идентификатор группы" , "Group's identifier" }, { "Цена открытия" , "Price open" }, { "Цена закрытия" , "Price close" }, { "Цена постановки Limit ордера при активации StopLimit ордера" , "Price of placing Limit order when StopLimit order activated" }, { "Комиссия" , "Comission" }, { "Своп" , "Swap" }, { "Объём" , "Volume" }, { "Невыполненный объём" , "Unfulfilled volume" }, { "Прибыль+комиссия+своп" , "Profit+Comission+Swap" }, { "Комментарий" , "Comment" }, { "Пользовательский комментарий" , "Custom comment" }, { "Идентификатор на бирже" , "Exchange identifier" }, { "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" }, { "Тип события" , "Event's type" }, { "Время события" , "Time of event" }, { "Статус события" , "Status of event" }, { "Причина события" , "Reason of event" }, { "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" }, { "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" }, { "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" }, { "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" }, { "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" }, { "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" }, { "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" }, { "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" }, { "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" }, { "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" }, { "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" }, { "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" }, { "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" }, { "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" }, { "Цена на момент события" , "Price at the time of event" }, { "Начальный объём ордера" , "Order initial volume" }, { "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Order executed volume" }, { "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Order remaining volume" }, { "Текущий объём позиции" , "Position current volume" }, { "Цена открытия до модификации" , "Price open before modification" }, { "Цена StopLoss до модификации" , "Price StopLoss before modification" }, { "Цена TakeProfit до модификации" , "Price TakeProfit before modification" }, { "Цена Ask в момент события" , "Price Ask at the time of event" }, { "Цена Bid в момент события" , "Price Bid at the time of event" }, { "Символ встречной позиции" , "Symbol of opposite position" }, { "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" }, { "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" }, { "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" }, { "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" }, { "Неизвестный статус" , "Unknown status" }, { "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" }, { "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" }, { "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" }, { "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" }, { "Изъятие кредитных средств" , "Withdrawal of credit" }, { "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" }, { "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" }, { "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" }, { "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" }, { "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" }, { "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" }, { "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" }, { "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" }, { "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" }, { "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" }, { "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" }, { "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" }, { "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" }, { "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" }, { "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" }, { "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from balance" }, { "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" }, { "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" }, { "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" }, { "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" }, { "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" }, { "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" }, { "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" }, { "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" }, { "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" }, { "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" }, { "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" }, { "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by triggered pending order" }, { "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial request execution" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" }, { "Модифицирована цена установки ордера" , "Modified order price" }, { "Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера" , "Modified order price and StopLoss" }, { "Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order price and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order StopLoss and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицирован StopLoss ордера" , "Modified order's StopLoss" }, { "Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order's TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции" , "Modified position's StopLoss and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицирован StopLoss позиции" , "Modified position's StopLoss" }, { "Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции" , "Modified position's TakeProfit" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to position by request partial completion" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by a partially triggered pending order" }, { "Сработал StopLimit-ордер" , "StopLimit order triggered" }, { "Модификация" , "Modified" }, { "Отмена" , "Canceled" }, { "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" }, { "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" }, { "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" }, { "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" }, { "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" }, { "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" }, { "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" }, { "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" }, { "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" }, { "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" }, { "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" }, { "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in \"Market Watch window\"" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" }, { "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" }, { "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" }, { "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" }, { "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" }, { "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" }, { "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" }, { "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" }, { "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" }, { "Время последней котировки" , "Time of last quote" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in value of the lot" }, { "Размер спреда в пунктах" , "Spread value in points" }, { "Плавающий спред" , "Floating spread" }, { "Максимальное количество показываемых заявок в стакане" , "Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market" }, { "Способ вычисления стоимости контракта" , "Contract price calculation mode" }, { "Тип исполнения ордеров" , "Order execution type" }, { "Дата начала торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade beginning" }, { "Дата окончания торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade end" }, { "Минимальный отступ от цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров" , "Minimal indention from close price to place Stop orders" }, { "Дистанция заморозки торговых операций" , "Distance to freeze trade operations in points" }, { "Режим заключения сделок" , "Deal execution mode" }, { "Модель расчета свопа" , "Swap calculation model" }, { "День недели для начисления тройного свопа" , "Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover" }, { "Расчет хеджированной маржи по наибольшей стороне" , "Calculating hedging margin using larger leg" }, { "Флаги разрешенных режимов истечения ордера" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" }, { "Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" }, { "Флаги разрешённых типов ордеров" , "Flags of allowed order types" }, { "Срок действия StopLoss и TakeProfit ордеров" , "Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders" }, { "Тип опциона" , "Option type" }, { "Право опциона" , "Option right" }, { "Цвет фона символа в Market Watch" , "Background color of symbol in Market Watch" }, { "Максимальный Bid за день" , "Maximal Bid of the day" }, { "Минимальный Bid за день" , "Minimal Bid of the day" }, { "Максимальный Ask за день" , "Maximal Ask of the day" }, { "Минимальный Ask за день" , "Minimal Ask of the day" }, { "Максимальный Last за день" , "Maximal Last of the day" }, { "Минимальный Last за день" , "Minimal Last of the day" }, { "Реальный объём за день" , "Real volume of last deal" }, { "Максимальный реальный объём за день" , "Maximal real volume of the day" }, { "Минимальный реальный объём за день" , "Minimal real volume of the day" }, { "Цена исполнения опциона" , "Strike price" }, { "Значение одного пункта" , "Symbol point value" }, { "Рассчитанная стоимость тика для позиции" , "Calculated tick price for position" }, { "Рассчитанная стоимость тика для прибыльной позиции" , "Calculated tick price for profitable position" }, { "Рассчитанная стоимость тика для убыточной позиции" , "Calculated tick price for losing position" }, { "Минимальное изменение цены" , "Minimal price change" }, { "Размер торгового контракта" , "Trade contract size" }, { "Накопленный купонный доход" , "Accumulated coupon interest" }, { "Начальная стоимость облигации, установленная эмитентом" , "Initial bond value set by issuer" }, { "Коэффициент ликвидности" , "Liquidity rate" }, { "Минимальный объем для заключения сделки" , "Minimal volume for deal" }, { "Максимальный объем для заключения сделки" , "Maximal volume for deal" }, { "Минимальный шаг изменения объема для заключения сделки" , "Minimal volume change step for deal execution" }, { "Максимально допустимый общий объем позиции и отложенных ордеров в одном направлении" , "Maximum allowed aggregate volume of open position and pending orders in one direction" }, { "Значение свопа на покупку" , "Long swap value" }, { "Значение свопа на продажу" , "Short swap value" }, { "Начальная (инициирующая) маржа" , "Initial margin" }, { "Поддерживающая маржа по инструменту" , "Maintenance margin" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по длинным позициям" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for long positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по коротким позициям" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for short positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по длинным позициям" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for long positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по коротким позициям" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for short positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по BuyStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for BuyStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по BuyLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for BuyLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по BuyStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for BuyStopLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по SellStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for SellStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по SellLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for SellLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по SellStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for SellStopLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по BuyStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for BuyStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по BuyLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for BuyLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по BuyStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for BuyStopLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по SellStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for SellStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по SellLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for SellLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по SellStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for SellStopLimit orders" }, { "Cуммарный объём сделок в текущую сессию" , "Summary volume of the current session deals" }, { "Cуммарный оборот в текущую сессию" , "Summary turnover of the current session" }, { "Cуммарный объём открытых позиций" , "Summary open interest" }, { "Общий объём ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Current volume of Buy orders" }, { "Общий объём ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Current volume of Sell orders" }, { "Цена открытия сессии" , "Open price of the current session" }, { "Цена закрытия сессии" , "Close price of the current session" }, { "Средневзвешенная цена сессии" , "Average weighted price of the current session" }, { "Цена поставки на текущую сессию" , "Settlement price of the current session" }, { "Минимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Minimal price of the current session" }, { "Максимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Maximal price of the current session" }, { "Размер контракта или маржи для одного лота перекрытых позиций" , "Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions" }, { "Имя символа" , "Symbol name" }, { "Имя базового актива для производного инструмента" , "Underlying asset of derivative" }, { "Базовая валюта инструмента" , "Basic currency of symbol" }, { "Валюта прибыли" , "Profit currency" }, { "Валюта залоговых средств" , "Margin currency" }, { "Источник текущей котировки" , "Feeder of the current quote" }, { "Описание символа" , "Symbol description" }, { "Формула для построения цены пользовательского символа" , "Formula used for custom symbol pricing" }, { "Имя торгового символа в системе международных идентификационных кодов" , "Symbol name in ISIN system" }, { "Адрес интернет страницы с информацией по символу" , "Address of web page containing symbol information" }, { "Путь в дереве символов" , "Path in symbol tree" }, { "Форекс символ" , "Forex symbol" }, { "Форекс символ-мажор" , "Forex major symbol" }, { "Форекс символ-минор" , "Forex minor symbol" }, { "Форекс символ-экзотик" , "Forex Exotic Symbol" }, { "Форекс символ/рубль" , "Forex symbol RUB" }, { "Металл" , "Metal" }, { "Индекс" , "Index" }, { "Индикатив" , "Indicative" }, { "Криптовалютный символ" , "Crypto symbol" }, { "Товарный символ" , "Commodity symbol" }, { "Биржевой символ" , "Exchange symbol" }, { "Фьючерс" , "Furures" }, { "Контракт на разницу" , "Contract For Difference" }, { "Ценная бумага" , "Stocks" }, { "Облигация" , "Bonds" }, { "Опцион" , "Option" }, { "Неторгуемый актив" , "Collateral" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Символ общей группы" , "Common group symbol" }, { "Бары строятся по ценам Bid" , "Bars based on Bid prices" }, { "Бары строятся по ценам Last" , "Bars based on Last prices" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи для Форекс" , "Forex mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи для Форекс без учета плеча" , "Forex No Leverage mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для фьючерсов" , "Futures mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для CFD" , "CFD mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для CFD на индексы" , "CFD index mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для CFD при торговле с плечом" , "CFD Leverage mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для торговли ценными бумагами на бирже" , "Exchange mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для торговли фьючерсными контрактами на бирже" , "Futures mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для торговли фьючерсными контрактами на FORTS" , "FORTS Futures mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи по торговым облигациям на бирже" , "Exchange Bonds mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи при торговле ценными бумагами на MOEX" , "Exchange MOEX Stocks mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи по торговым облигациям на MOEX" , "Exchange MOEX Bonds mode" }, { "Используется в качестве неторгуемого актива на счете" , "Collateral mode" }, { "Неизвестный режим" , "Unknown mode" }, { "Торговля по символу запрещена" , "Trade is disabled for symbol" }, { "Разрешены только покупки" , "Allowed only long positions" }, { "Разрешены только продажи" , "Allowed only short positions" }, { "Разрешены только операции закрытия позиций" , "Allowed only position close operations" }, { "Нет ограничений на торговые операции" , "No trade restrictions" }, { "Торговля по запросу" , "Execution by request" }, { "Торговля по потоковым ценам" , "Instant execution" }, { "Исполнение ордеров по рынку" , "Market execution" }, { "Биржевое исполнение" , "Exchange execution" }, { "Нет свопов" , "Swaps disabled (no swaps)" }, { "Свопы начисляются в пунктах" , "Swaps charged in points" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в базовой валюте символа" , "Swaps charged in money in symbol base currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в маржинальной валюте символа" , "Swaps charged in money in symbol margin currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в валюте депозита клиента" , "Swaps charged in money in client deposit currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в годовых процентах от цены инструмента на момент расчета свопа" , "Swaps charged as specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap" }, { "Свопы начисляются в годовых процентах от цены открытия позиции по символу" , "Swaps charged as specified annual interest from open price of position" }, { "Свопы начисляются переоткрытием позиции по цене закрытия" , "Swaps charged by reopening positions by close price" }, { "Свопы начисляются переоткрытием позиции по текущей цене Bid" , "Swaps charged by reopening positions by the current Bid price" }, { "Отложенные ордеры и уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit действительны неограниченно по времени до явной отмены" , "Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation" }, { "При смене торгового дня отложенные ордеры и все уровни StopLoss и TakeProfit удаляются" , "At the end of the day, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, as well as pending orders, deleted" }, { "При смене торгового дня удаляются только отложенные ордеры, уровни StopLoss и TakeProfit сохраняются" , "At the end of the day, only pending orders deleted, while Stop Loss and Take Profit levels preserved" }, { "Европейский тип опциона – может быть погашен только в указанную дату" , "European option may only be exercised on specified date" }, { "Американский тип опциона – может быть погашен в любой день до истечения срока опциона" , "American option may be exercised on any trading day or before expiry" }, { "Неизвестный тип опциона" , "Unknown option type" }, { "Опцион, дающий право купить актив по фиксированной цене" , "Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price" }, { "Опцион, дающий право продать актив по фиксированной цене" , "Put option gives you right to sell asset at specified price" }, { "Рыночный ордер (Да)" , "Market order (Yes)" }, { "Рыночный ордер (Нет)" , "Market order (No)" }, { "Лимит ордер (Да)" , "Limit order (Yes)" }, { "Лимит ордер (Нет)" , "Limit order (No)" }, { "Стоп ордер (Да)" , "Stop order (Yes)" }, { "Стоп ордер (Нет)" , "Stop order (No)" }, { "Стоп-лимит ордер (Да)" , "StopLimit order (Yes)" }, { "Стоп-лимит ордер (Нет)" , "StopLimit order (No)" }, { "StopLoss (Да)" , "StopLoss (Yes)" }, { "StopLoss (Нет)" , "StopLoss (No)" }, { "TakeProfit (Да)" , "TakeProfit (Yes)" }, { "TakeProfit (Нет)" , "TakeProfit (No)" }, { "Закрытие встречным (Да)" , "CloseBy order (Yes)" }, { "Закрытие встречным (Нет)" , "CloseBy order (No)" }, { "Вернуть (Да)" , "Return (Yes)" }, { "Всё/Ничего (Да)" , "Fill or Kill (Yes)" }, { "Всё/Ничего (Нет)" , "Fill or Kill (No)" }, { "Всё/Частично (Да)" , "Immediate or Cancel order (Yes)" }, { "Всё/Частично (Нет)" , "Immediate or Cancel order (No)" }, { "Неограниченно (Да)" , "Unlimited (Yes)" }, { "Неограниченно (Нет)" , "Unlimited (No)" }, { "До конца дня (Да)" , "Valid till the end of the day (Yes)" }, { "До конца дня (Нет)" , "Valid till the end of the day (No)" }, { "Срок указывается в ордере (Да)" , "Time specified in order (Yes)" }, { "Срок указывается в ордере (Нет)" , "Time specified in order (No)" }, { "День указывается в ордере (Да)" , "Date specified in order (Yes)" }, { "День указывается в ордере (Нет)" , "Date specified in order (No)" }, { "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Номер счёта" , "Account number" }, { "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" }, { "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" }, { "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" }, { "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting minimal allowed margin" }, { "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" }, { "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for Expert Advisor" }, { "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" }, { "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" }, { "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" }, { "Предоставленный кредит" , "Account credit" }, { "Текущая прибыль на счете" , "Current profit on account" }, { "Собственные средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете" , "Account margin used in deposit currency" }, { "Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции" , "Free margin on account" }, { "Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах" , "Account margin level in %" }, { "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call" , "Margin call level" }, { "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out" , "Margin stop out level" }, { "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам" , "Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders" }, { "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям" , "Min equity reserved on account to cover the min amount of all open positions" }, { "Текущий размер активов на счёте" , "Current assets of account" }, { "Текущий размер обязательств на счёте" , "Current liabilities on account" }, { "Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту" , "Current blocked commission amount on account" }, { "Имя клиента" , "Client name" }, { "Имя торгового сервера" , "Trade server name" }, { "Валюта депозита" , "Account currency" }, { "Имя компании, обслуживающей счет" , "Name of company that serves the account" }, { "Демонстрационный счёт" , "Demo account" }, { "Конкурсный счёт" , "Contest account" }, { "Реальный счёт" , "Real account" }, { "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" }, { "Уровень задается в процентах" , "Account StopOut mode in %" }, { "Уровень задается в деньгах" , "Account StopOut mode in money" }, { "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"" , "Netting mode" }, { "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"" , "Hedging mode" }, { "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange market mode" }, { "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, };

Si miramos la enumeración de los mensajes de la biblioteca y la matriz de estos mensajes, podemos ver que cada mensaje se corresponde exactamente con la declaración de su constante en la enumeración.

Importante: todos los mensajes ubicados en las matrices deberán corresponderse exactamente con sus constantes ubicadas en la enumeración, o bien corresponderse exactamente con el código del mensaje sobre el error retornado desde la función GetLastError().

Para añadir una traducción del texto a otro idioma, basta con añadir a cada mensaje (después del mensaje en inglés) la traducción necesaria al idioma requerido. Pero, si queremos sustituir uno de los dos idiomas predeterminados por otro, bastará con corregir los mensajes que ya tenemos, por ejemplo, podemos traducir los mensajes en ruso a otro idioma que no sea el inglés (el inglés, según reglas consolidadas, debe encontrarse en el programa para la comunicación internacional).



Por ejemplo (para el segmento de código destacado más arriba), para añadir la traducción del texto "Tipo de cuenta desconocido" al alemán, tenemos que añadir la traducción de este mensaje al alemán después del mensaje en inglés:



{ "Tipo de cuenta desconocido" , "Unknown account type" , "Unbekannter Kontotyp" },

Naturalmente, si añadimos otro idioma más a los mensajes, deberemos añadirlo a absolutamente todos los mensajes disponibles en todas las matrices de los textos de los mensajes , de lo contrario, esto provocaría resultados imprevisibles al intentar mostrar los mensajes.

Ahora, vamos a escribir la matriz de mensajes de los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial:

string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Реквота" , "Requote" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Запрос отклонен" , "Request rejected" }, { "Запрос отменен трейдером" , "Request canceled by trader" }, { "Ордер размещен" , "Order placed" }, { "Заявка выполнена" , "Request completed" }, { "Заявка выполнена частично" , "Only part of the request was completed" }, { "Ошибка обработки запроса" , "Request processing error" }, { "Запрос отменен по истечению времени" , "Request canceled by timeout" }, { "Неправильный запрос" , "Invalid request" }, { "Неправильный объем в запросе" , "Invalid volume in request" }, { "Неправильная цена в запросе" , "Invalid price in request" }, { "Неправильные стопы в запросе" , "Invalid stops in request" }, { "Торговля запрещена" , "Trading disabled" }, { "Рынок закрыт" , "Market closed" }, { "Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса" , "Not enough money to complete request" }, { "Цены изменились" , "Prices changed" }, { "Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса" , "No quotes to process request" }, { "Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе" , "Invalid order expiration date in request" }, { "Состояние ордера изменилось" , "Order state changed" }, { "Слишком частые запросы" , "Too frequent requests" }, { "В запросе нет изменений" , "No changes in request" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером" , "Autotrading disabled by server" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом" , "Autotrading disabled by client terminal" }, { "Запрос заблокирован для обработки" , "Request locked for processing" }, { "Ордер или позиция заморожены" , "Order or position frozen" }, { "Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку" , "Invalid order filling type" }, { "Нет соединения с торговым сервером" , "No connection with trade server" }, { "Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов" , "Operation allowed only for live accounts" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров" , "Number of pending orders reached limit" }, { "Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа" , "Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit" }, { "Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера" , "Incorrect or prohibited order type" }, { "Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта" , "Position with specified identifier already closed" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции" , "Close volume exceeds the current position volume" }, { "Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие" , "Close order already exists for specified position" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций" , "Number of positions reached limit" }, { "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен" , "Pending order activation request rejected, order canceled" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"" , "Request rejected, because \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule set for symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"" , "Request rejected, because \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule set for symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"" , "Request rejected, because \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule set for symbol " }, };

Todos los códigos retornados por el servidor comercial comienzan por el código 10004. Algunos códigos han sido omitidos y no tienen descripción. Por ejemplo, los códigos 10005 y 10037. Pero estos códigos deben encontrarse necesariamente en la matriz, ya que todos los códigos se ubican en la matriz en riguroso orden ascendente. Por eso, hemos añadido a los códigos no utilizados el mensaje "Código desconocido de retorno del servidor comercial".

Y esto es importante: los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial empiezan por el valor 10004, mientras que en la matriz se ubican a partir del índice 0. Por eso, al acceder a la matriz, restaremos del código obtenido el valor del primer código de retorno del servidor comercial. Entonces, seguro que tendremos el índice del código necesario, cuya descripción se ubica en la matriz.

Por ejemplo, para el código 10004, obtendremos el índice 0 (10004 - 10004 = 0), para el código 10007, obtendremos el índice 3 (10007 - 10004 = 3)



Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución:

string messages_runtime[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Операция выполнена успешно" , "Operation successful" }, { "Неожиданная внутренняя ошибка" , "Unexpected internal error" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при внутреннем вызове функции клиентского терминала" , "Wrong parameter in inner call of client terminal function" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при вызове системной функции" , "Wrong parameter when calling system function" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для выполнения системной функции" , "Not enough memory to perform system function" }, { "Структура содержит объекты строк и/или динамических массивов и/или структуры с такими объектами и/или классы" , "Structure contains objects of strings and/or dynamic arrays and/or structure of such objects and/or classes" }, { "Массив неподходящего типа, неподходящего размера или испорченный объект динамического массива" , "Array of wrong type, wrong size, or damaged object of dynamic array" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для перераспределения массива либо попытка изменения размера статического массива" , "Not enough memory for relocation of array, or attempt to change size of static array" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для перераспределения строки" , "Not enough memory for relocation of string" }, { "Неинициализированная строка" , "Not initialized string" }, { "Неправильное значение даты и/или времени" , "Invalid date and/or time" }, { "Общее число элементов в массиве не может превышать 2147483647" , "Total amount of elements in array cannot exceed 2147483647" }, { "Ошибочный указатель" , "Wrong pointer" }, { "Ошибочный тип указателя" , "Wrong type of pointer" }, { "Системная функция не разрешена для вызова" , "Function not allowed for call" }, { "Совпадение имени динамического и статического ресурсов" , "Names of dynamic and static resource match" }, { "Ресурс с таким именем в EX5 не найден" , "Resource with this name not found in EX5" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип ресурса или размер более 16 MB" , "Unsupported resource type or its size exceeds 16 Mb" }, { "Имя ресурса превышает 63 символа" , "Resource name exceeds 63 characters" }, { "При вычислении математической функции произошло переполнение " , "Overflow occurred when calculating math function " }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Gráficos):

string messages_runtime_charts[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибочный идентификатор графика" , "Wrong chart ID" }, { "График не отвечает" , "Chart does not respond" }, { "График не найден" , "Chart not found" }, { "У графика нет эксперта, который мог бы обработать событие" , "No Expert Advisor in chart that could handle event" }, { "Ошибка открытия графика" , "Chart opening error" }, { "Ошибка при изменении для графика символа и периода" , "Failed to change chart symbol and period" }, { "Ошибочное значение параметра для функции по работе с графиком" , "Error value of parameter for function of working with charts" }, { "Ошибка при создании таймера" , "Failed to create timer" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства графика" , "Wrong chart property ID" }, { "Ошибка при создании скриншота" , "Error creating screenshots" }, { "Ошибка навигации по графику" , "Error navigating through chart" }, { "Ошибка при применении шаблона" , "Error applying template" }, { "Подокно, содержащее указанный индикатор, не найдено" , "Subwindow containing indicator not found" }, { "Ошибка при добавлении индикатора на график" , "Error adding indicator to chart" }, { "Ошибка при удалении индикатора с графика" , "Error deleting indicator from chart" }, { "Индикатор не найден на указанном графике" , "Indicator not found on specified chart" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Objetos gráficos):

string messages_runtime_graph_obj[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибка при работе с графическим объектом" , "Error working with graphical object" }, { "Графический объект не найден" , "Graphical object not found" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства графического объекта" , "Wrong ID of graphical object property" }, { "Невозможно получить дату, соответствующую значению" , "Unable to get date corresponding to value" }, { "Невозможно получить значение, соответствующее дате" , "Unable to get value corresponding to date" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores MarketInfo):



string messages_runtime_market[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Символ не выбран в MarketWatch" , "Symbol not selected in MarketWatch" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства символа" , "Wrong identifier of symbol property" }, { "Время последнего тика неизвестно (тиков не было)" , "Time of the last tick not known (no ticks)" }, { "Ошибка добавления или удаления символа в MarketWatch" , "Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Acceso a la historia):



string messages_runtime_history[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Запрашиваемая история не найдена" , "Requested history not found" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства истории" , "Wrong ID of history property" }, { "Превышен таймаут при запросе истории" , "Exceeded history request timeout" }, { "Количество запрашиваемых баров ограничено настройками терминала" , "Number of requested bars limited by terminal settings" }, { "Множество ошибок при загрузке истории" , "Multiple errors when loading history" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Принимающий массив слишком мал чтобы вместить все запрошенные данные" , "Receiving array too small to store all requested data" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Global Variables):



string messages_runtime_global[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Глобальная переменная клиентского терминала не найдена" , "Global variable of client terminal not found" }, { "Глобальная переменная клиентского терминала с таким именем уже существует" , "Global variable of client terminal with the same name already exists" }, { "Не было модификаций глобальных переменных" , "Global variables were not modified" }, { "Не удалось открыть и прочитать файл со значениями глобальных переменных" , "Cannot read file with global variable values" }, { "Не удалось записать файл со значениями глобальных переменных" , "Cannot write file with global variable values" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Не удалось отправить письмо" , "Email sending failed" }, { "Не удалось воспроизвести звук" , "Sound playing failed" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства программы" , "Wrong identifier of program property" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства терминала" , "Wrong identifier of terminal property" }, { "Не удалось отправить файл по ftp" , "File sending via ftp failed" }, { "Не удалось отправить уведомление" , "Failed to send notification" }, { "Неверный параметр для отправки уведомления – в функцию SendNotification() передали пустую строку или NULL" , "Invalid parameter for sending notification – empty string or NULL passed to SendNotification() function" }, { "Неверные настройки уведомлений в терминале (не указан ID или не выставлено разрешение)" , "Wrong settings of notifications in terminal (ID not specified or permission not set)" }, { "Слишком частая отправка уведомлений" , "Too frequent sending of notifications" }, { "Не указан FTP сервер" , "FTP server not specified" }, { "Не указан FTP логин" , "FTP login not specified" }, { "Не найден файл в директории MQL5\\Files для отправки на FTP сервер" , "File not found in MQL5\\Files directory to send on FTP server" }, { "Ошибка при подключении к FTP серверу" , "FTP connection failed" }, { "На FTP сервере не найдена директория для выгрузки файла " , "FTP path not found on server" }, { "Подключение к FTP серверу закрыто" , "FTP connection closed" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Búferes y Propiedades de los indicadores de usuario):



string messages_runtime_custom_indicator[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Недостаточно памяти для распределения индикаторных буферов" , "Not enough memory for distribution of indicator buffers" }, { "Ошибочный индекс своего индикаторного буфера" , "Wrong indicator buffer index" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства пользовательского индикатора" , "Wrong ID of custom indicator property" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Account):



string messages_runtime_account[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства счета" , "Wrong account property ID" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства торговли" , "Wrong trade property ID" }, { "Торговля для эксперта запрещена" , "Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited" }, { "Позиция не найдена" , "Position not found" }, { "Ордер не найден" , "Order not found" }, { "Сделка не найдена" , "Deal not found" }, { "Не удалось отправить торговый запрос" , "Trade request sending failed" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Не удалось вычислить значение прибыли или маржи" , "Failed to calculate profit or margin" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Indicadores):



string messages_runtime_indicator[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Индикатор не может быть создан" , "Indicator cannot be created" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для добавления индикатора" , "Not enough memory to add the indicator" }, { "Индикатор не может быть применен к другому индикатору" , "The indicator cannot be applied to another indicator" }, { "Ошибка при добавлении индикатора" , "Error applying an indicator to chart" }, { "Запрошенные данные не найдены" , "Requested data not found" }, { "Ошибочный хэндл индикатора" , "Wrong indicator handle" }, { "Неправильное количество параметров при создании индикатора" , "Wrong number of parameters when creating an indicator" }, { "Отсутствуют параметры при создании индикатора" , "No parameters when creating an indicator" }, { "Первым параметром в массиве должно быть имя пользовательского индикатора" , "The first parameter in the array must be the name of the custom indicator" }, { "Неправильный тип параметра в массиве при создании индикатора" , "Invalid parameter type in the array when creating an indicator" }, { "Ошибочный индекс запрашиваемого индикаторного буфера" , "Wrong index of the requested indicator buffer" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Profundidad de mercado):



string messages_runtime_books[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Стакан цен не может быть добавлен" , "Depth Of Market can not be added" }, { "Стакан цен не может быть удален" , "Depth Of Market can not be removed" }, { "Данные стакана цен не могут быть получены" , "The data from Depth Of Market can not be obtained" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на получение новых данных стакана цен" , "Error in subscribing to receive new data from Depth Of Market" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Operaciones con archivos):



string messages_runtime_files[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Не может быть открыто одновременно более 64 файлов" , "More than 64 files cannot be opened at the same time" }, { "Недопустимое имя файла" , "Invalid file name" }, { "Слишком длинное имя файла" , "Too long file name" }, { "Ошибка открытия файла" , "File opening error" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для кеша чтения" , "Not enough memory for cache to read" }, { "Ошибка удаления файла" , "File deleting error" }, { "Файл с таким хэндлом уже был закрыт, либо не открывался вообще" , "A file with this handle was closed, or was not opening at all" }, { "Ошибочный хэндл файла" , "Wrong file handle" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт для записи" , "The file must be opened for writing" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт для чтения" , "The file must be opened for reading" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как бинарный" , "The file must be opened as a binary one" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как текстовый" , "The file must be opened as a text" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как текстовый или CSV" , "The file must be opened as a text or CSV" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как CSV" , "The file must be opened as CSV" }, { "Ошибка чтения файла" , "File reading error" }, { "Должен быть указан размер строки, так как файл открыт как бинарный" , "String size must be specified, because the file is opened as binary" }, { "Для строковых массивов должен быть текстовый файл, для остальных – бинарный" , "A text file must be for string arrays, for other arrays - binary" }, { "Это не файл, а директория" , "This is not a file, this is a directory" }, { "Файл не существует" , "File does not exist" }, { "Файл не может быть переписан" , "File can not be rewritten" }, { "Ошибочное имя директории" , "Wrong directory name" }, { "Директория не существует" , "Directory does not exist" }, { "Это файл, а не директория" , "This is a file, not a directory" }, { "Директория не может быть удалена" , "The directory cannot be removed" }, { "Не удалось очистить директорию (возможно, один или несколько файлов заблокированы)" , "Failed to clear the directory (probably one or more files are blocked)" }, { "Не удалось записать ресурс в файл" , "Failed to write a resource to a file" }, { "Не удалось прочитать следующую порцию данных из CSV-файла, так как достигнут конец файла" , "Unable to read the next piece of data from a CSV file, since the end of file is reached" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Conversión de líneas):



string messages_runtime_string[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В строке нет даты" , "No date in the string" }, { "В строке ошибочная дата" , "Wrong date in the string" }, { "В строке ошибочное время" , "Wrong time in the string" }, { "Ошибка преобразования строки в дату" , "Error converting string to date" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для строки" , "Not enough memory for the string" }, { "Длина строки меньше, чем ожидалось" , "The string length is less than expected" }, { "Слишком большое число, больше, чем ULONG_MAX" , "Too large number, more than ULONG_MAX" }, { "Ошибочная форматная строка" , "Invalid format string" }, { "Форматных спецификаторов больше, чем параметров" , "Amount of format specifiers more than the parameters" }, { "Параметров больше, чем форматных спецификаторов" , "Amount of parameters more than the format specifiers" }, { "Испорченный параметр типа string" , "Damaged parameter of string type" }, { "Позиция за пределами строки" , "Position outside the string" }, { "К концу строки добавлен 0, бесполезная операция" , "0 added to the string end, a useless operation" }, { "Неизвестный тип данных при конвертации в строку" , "Unknown data type when converting to a string" }, { "Испорченный объект строки" , "Damaged string object" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Trabajo con matrices):



string messages_runtime_array[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Копирование несовместимых массивов" , "Copying incompatible arrays" }, { "Приемный массив объявлен как AS_SERIES, и он недостаточного размера" , "The receiving array is declared as AS_SERIES, and it is of insufficient size" }, { "Слишком маленький массив, стартовая позиция за пределами массива" , "Too small array, the starting position is outside the array" }, { "Массив нулевой длины" , "An array of zero length" }, { "Должен быть числовой массив" , "Must be a numeric array" }, { "Должен быть одномерный массив" , "Must be a one-dimensional array" }, { "Таймсерия не может быть использована" , "Timeseries cannot be used" }, { "Должен быть массив типа double" , "Must be an array of type double" }, { "Должен быть массив типа float" , "Must be an array of type float" }, { "Должен быть массив типа long" , "Must be an array of type long" }, { "Должен быть массив типа int" , "Must be an array of type int" }, { "Должен быть массив типа short" , "Must be an array of type short" }, { "Должен быть массив типа char" , "Must be an array of type char" }, { "Должен быть массив типа string" , "String array only" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Trabajo con OpenCL):



string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются" , "OpenCL functions are not supported on this computer" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL" , "Internal error occurred when running OpenCL" }, { "Неправильный хэндл OpenCL" , "Invalid OpenCL handle" }, { "Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL" , "Error creating the OpenCL context" }, { "Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL" , "Failed to create a run queue in OpenCL" }, { "Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL" , "Error occurred when compiling an OpenCL program" }, { "Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)" , "Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)" }, { "Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL" , "Error creating an OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)" , "Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL" , "OpenCL program runtime error" }, { "Неверный размер буфера OpenCL" , "Invalid size of the OpenCL buffer" }, { "Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL" , "Invalid offset in the OpenCL buffer" }, { "Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL" , "Failed to create an OpenCL buffer" }, { "Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов" , "Too many OpenCL objects" }, { "Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства" , "OpenCL device selection error" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Trabajo con WebRequest()):



string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Trabajo con la red (sockets)):



string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета" , "Invalid socket handle passed to function" }, { "Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)" , "Too many open sockets (max 128)" }, { "Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом" , "Failed to connect to remote host" }, { "Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета" , "Failed to send/receive data from socket" }, { "Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)" , "Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)" }, { "Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение" , "No data on certificate protecting the connection" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Símbolos de usuario):



string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Должен быть указан пользовательский символ" , "A custom symbol must be specified" }, { "Некорректное имя пользовательского символа" , "The name of the custom symbol is invalid" }, { "Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа" , "The name of the custom symbol is too long" }, { "Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа" , "The path of the custom symbol is too long" }, { "Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует" , "A custom symbol with the same name already exists" }, { "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа" , "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol" }, { "Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка" , "You are trying to delete a custom symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа" , "An invalid custom symbol property" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "A wrong parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol" }, { "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol" }, { "Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков" , "Ticks in the array are not arranged in the order of time" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución (apartado de errores Calendario económico):



string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений" , "Array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values" }, { "Превышен лимит запроса по времени" , "Request time limit exceeded" }, { "Страна не найдена" , "Country is not found" }, };

Como podemos ver, debido a que los códigos de error de diferentes subapartados comienzan por un número bastante distinto a los códigos de error del anterior apartado, para no rellenar una matriz con multitud de celdas vacías, hemos creado varias matrices, cada una según su apartado de errores.

Para MQL4, escribiremos matrices aparte, dado que prácticamente todos los códigos de retorno se distinguen de los códigos en MQL5. No vamos a nombrar aquí las matrices según la pertenencia de los códigos que contienen o la pertenencia a este u otro apartado, sino que simplemente indicaremos en la denominación de la matriz el intervalo de códigos guardados en la matriz.

Matriz de mensajes de los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial MQL4:



#ifdef __MQL4__ string messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Нет ошибки" , "No error returned" }, { "Нет ошибки, но результат неизвестен" , "No error returned, but the result is unknown" }, { "Общая ошибка" , "Common error" }, { "Неправильные параметры" , "Invalid trade parameters" }, { "Торговый сервер занят" , "Trade server is busy" }, { "Старая версия клиентского терминала" , "Old version of the client terminal" }, { "Нет связи с торговым сервером" , "No connection with trade server" }, { "Недостаточно прав" , "Not enough rights" }, { "Слишком частые запросы" , "Too frequent requests" }, { "Недопустимая операция, нарушающая функционирование сервера" , "Malfunctional trade operation" }, { "Счет заблокирован" , "Account disabled" }, { "Неправильный номер счета" , "Invalid account" }, { "Истек срок ожидания совершения сделки" , "Trade timeout" }, { "Неправильная цена" , "Invalid price" }, { "Неправильные стопы" , "Invalid stops" }, { "Неправильный объем" , "Invalid trade volume" }, { "Рынок закрыт" , "Market is closed" }, { "Торговля запрещена" , "Trade is disabled" }, { "Недостаточно денег для совершения операции" , "Not enough money" }, { "Цена изменилась" , "Price changed" }, { "Нет цен" , "Off quotes" }, { "Брокер занят" , "Broker is busy" }, { "Новые цены" , "Requote" }, { "Ордер заблокирован и уже обрабатывается" , "Order is locked" }, { "Разрешена только покупка" , "Buy orders only allowed" }, { "Слишком много запросов" , "Too many requests" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Модификация запрещена, так как ордер слишком близок к рынку" , "Modification denied because order is too close to market" }, { "Подсистема торговли занята" , "Trade context is busy" }, { "Использование даты истечения ордера запрещено брокером" , "Expirations are denied by broker" }, { "Количество открытых и отложенных ордеров достигло предела, установленного брокером" , "The amount of open and pending orders has reached the limit set by the broker" }, { "Попытка открыть противоположный ордер в случае, если хеджирование запрещено" , "An attempt to open an order opposite to the existing one when hedging is disabled" }, { "Попытка закрыть позицию по инструменту в противоречии с правилом FIFO" , "An attempt to close an order contravening the FIFO rule" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 4000 — 4030):



string messages_runtime_4000_4030[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Нет ошибки" , "No error returned" }, { "Неправильный указатель функции" , "Wrong function pointer" }, { "Индекс массива - вне диапазона" , "Array index is out of range" }, { "Нет памяти для стека функций" , "No memory for function call stack" }, { "Переполнение стека после рекурсивного вызова" , "Recursive stack overflow" }, { "На стеке нет памяти для передачи параметров" , "Not enough stack for parameter" }, { "Нет памяти для строкового параметра" , "No memory for parameter string" }, { "Нет памяти для временной строки" , "No memory for temp string" }, { "Неинициализированная строка" , "Not initialized string" }, { "Неинициализированная строка в массиве" , "Not initialized string in array" }, { "Нет памяти для строкового массива" , "No memory for array string" }, { "Слишком длинная строка" , "Too long string" }, { "Остаток от деления на ноль" , "Remainder from zero divide" }, { "Деление на ноль" , "Zero divide" }, { "Неизвестная команда" , "Unknown command" }, { "Неправильный переход" , "Wrong jump (never generated error)" }, { "Неинициализированный массив" , "Not initialized array" }, { "Вызовы DLL не разрешены" , "DLL calls are not allowed" }, { "Невозможно загрузить библиотеку" , "Cannot load library" }, { "Невозможно вызвать функцию" , "Cannot call function" }, { "Вызовы внешних библиотечных функций не разрешены" , "Expert function calls are not allowed" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для строки, возвращаемой из функции" , "Not enough memory for temp string returned from function" }, { "Система занята" , "System is busy (never generated error)" }, { "Критическая ошибка вызова DLL-функции" , "DLL-function call critical error" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка" , "Internal error" }, { "Нет памяти" , "Out of memory" }, { "Неверный указатель" , "Invalid pointer" }, { "Слишком много параметров форматирования строки" , "Too many formatters in the format function" }, { "Число параметров превышает число параметров форматирования строки" , "Parameters count exceeds formatters count" }, { "Неверный массив" , "Invalid array" }, { "График не отвечает" , "No reply from chart" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 4050 — 4075):



string messages_runtime_4050_4075[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неправильное количество параметров функции" , "Invalid function parameters count" }, { "Недопустимое значение параметра функции" , "Invalid function parameter value" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка строковой функции" , "String function internal error" }, { "Ошибка массива" , "Some array error" }, { "Неправильное использование массива-таймсерии" , "Incorrect series array using" }, { "Ошибка пользовательского индикатора" , "Custom indicator error" }, { "Массивы несовместимы" , "Arrays are incompatible" }, { "Ошибка обработки глобальных переменных" , "Global variables processing error" }, { "Глобальная переменная не обнаружена" , "Global variable not found" }, { "Функция не разрешена в тестовом режиме" , "Function is not allowed in testing mode" }, { "Функция не разрешена" , "Function is not allowed for call" }, { "Ошибка отправки почты" , "Send mail error" }, { "Ожидается параметр типа string" , "String parameter expected" }, { "Ожидается параметр типа integer" , "Integer parameter expected" }, { "Ожидается параметр типа double" , "Double parameter expected" }, { "В качестве параметра ожидается массив" , "Array as parameter expected" }, { "Запрошенные исторические данные в состоянии обновления" , "Requested history data is in updating state" }, { "Ошибка при выполнении торговой операции" , "Internal trade error" }, { "Ресурс не найден" , "Resource not found" }, { "Ресурс не поддерживается" , "Resource not supported" }, { "Дубликат ресурса" , "Duplicate resource" }, { "Ошибка инициализации пользовательского индикатора" , "Custom indicator cannot initialize" }, { "Ошибка загрузки пользовательского индикатора" , "Cannot load custom indicator" }, { "Нет исторических данных" , "No history data" }, { "Не хватает памяти для исторических данных" , "No memory for history data" }, { "Не хватает памяти для расчёта индикатора" , "Not enough memory for indicator calculation" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 4099 — 4112):



string messages_runtime_4099_4112[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Конец файла" , "End of file" }, { "Ошибка при работе с файлом" , "Some file error" }, { "Неправильное имя файла" , "Wrong file name" }, { "Слишком много открытых файлов" , "Too many opened files" }, { "Невозможно открыть файл" , "Cannot open file" }, { "Несовместимый режим доступа к файлу" , "Incompatible access to a file" }, { "Ни один ордер не выбран" , "No order selected" }, { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Неправильный параметр цены для торговой функции" , "Invalid price" }, { "Неверный номер тикета" , "Invalid ticket" }, { "Торговля не разрешена. Необходимо включить опцию \"Разрешить советнику торговать\" в свойствах эксперта" , "Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox \"Allow live trading\" in the Expert Advisor properties" }, { "Ордера на покупку не разрешены. Необходимо проверить свойства эксперта" , "Longs are not allowed. Check the Expert Advisor properties" }, { "Ордера на продажу не разрешены. Необходимо проверить свойства эксперта" , "Shorts are not allowed. Check the Expert Advisor properties" }, { "Автоматическая торговля с помощью экспертов/скриптов запрещена на стороне сервера" , "Automated trading by Expert Advisors/Scripts disabled by trade server" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 4200 — 4220):



string messages_runtime_4200_4220[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Объект уже существует" , "Object already exists" }, { "Запрошено неизвестное свойство объекта" , "Unknown object property" }, { "Объект не существует" , "Object does not exist" }, { "Неизвестный тип объекта" , "Unknown object type" }, { "Нет имени объекта" , "No object name" }, { "Ошибка координат объекта" , "Object coordinates error" }, { "Не найдено указанное подокно" , "No specified subwindow" }, { "Ошибка при работе с объектом" , "Graphical object error" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестное свойство графика" , "Unknown chart property" }, { "График не найден" , "Chart not found" }, { "Не найдено подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow not found" }, { "Индикатор не найден" , "Chart indicator not found" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Ошибка выбора инструмента" , "Symbol select error" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 4250 — 4266):



string messages_runtime_4250_4266[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибка отправки push-уведомления" , "Notification error" }, { "Ошибка параметров push-уведомления" , "Notification parameter error" }, { "Уведомления запрещены" , "Notifications disabled" }, { "Слишком частые запросы отсылки push-уведомлений" , "Notification send too frequent" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Не указан FTP сервер" , "FTP server is not specified" }, { "Не указан FTP логин" , "FTP login is not specified" }, { "Ошибка при подключении к FTP серверу" , "FTP connection failed" }, { "Подключение к FTP серверу закрыто" , "FTP connection closed" }, { "На FTP сервере не найдена директория для выгрузки файла " , "FTP path not found on server" }, { "Не найден файл в директории MQL4\\Files для отправки на FTP сервер" , "File not found in the MQL4\\Files directory to send on FTP server" }, { "Ошибка при передаче файла на FTP сервер" , "Common error during FTP data transmission" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 5001 — 5029):



string messages_runtime_5001_5029[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Слишком много открытых файлов" , "Too many opened files" }, { "Неверное имя файла" , "Wrong file name" }, { "Слишком длинное имя файла" , "Too long file name" }, { "Ошибка открытия файла" , "Cannot open file" }, { "Ошибка размещения буфера текстового файла" , "Text file buffer allocation error" }, { "Ошибка удаления файла" , "Cannot delete file" }, { "Неверный хендл файла (файл закрыт или не был открыт)" , "Invalid file handle (file closed or was not opened)" }, { "Неверный хендл файла (индекс хендла отсутствует в таблице)" , "Wrong file handle (handle index is out of handle table)" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_WRITE" , "File must be opened with FILE_WRITE flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_READ" , "File must be opened with FILE_READ flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_BIN" , "File must be opened with FILE_BIN flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_TXT" , "File must be opened with FILE_TXT flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_TXT или FILE_CSV" , "File must be opened with FILE_TXT or FILE_CSV flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_CSV" , "File must be opened with FILE_CSV flag" }, { "Ошибка чтения файла" , "File read error" }, { "Ошибка записи файла" , "File write error" }, { "Размер строки должен быть указан для двоичных файлов" , "String size must be specified for binary file" }, { "Неверный тип файла (для строковых массивов-TXT, для всех других-BIN)" , "Incompatible file (for string arrays-TXT, for others-BIN)" }, { "Файл является директорией" , "File is directory not file" }, { "Файл не существует" , "File does not exist" }, { "Файл не может быть перезаписан" , "File cannot be rewritten" }, { "Неверное имя директории" , "Wrong directory name" }, { "Директория не существует" , "Directory does not exist" }, { "Указанный файл не является директорией" , "Specified file is not directory" }, { "Ошибка удаления директории" , "Cannot delete directory" }, { "Ошибка очистки директории" , "Cannot clean directory" }, { "Ошибка изменения размера массива" , "Array resize error" }, { "Ошибка изменения размера строки" , "String resize error" }, { "Структура содержит строки или динамические массивы" , "Structure contains strings or dynamic arrays" }, };

Matriz con los mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución en MQL4 (códigos en el intervalo 5200 — 5203):



string messages_runtime_5200_5203[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, }; #endif

Debemos incluir este archivo en la biblioteca. Dado que el archivo con la macrosustitución y las enumeraciones Defines.mqh ya ha sido incluido en la biblioteca y se puede ver en cualquier lugar de la misma,

vamos a incluir el nuevo archivo Datas.mqh en el archivo Defines.mqh, entonces estaremos seguros de que este es visible en cualquier sitio de la biblioteca:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #include "Datas.mqh" #ifdef __MQL4__ #include "ToMQL4.mqh" #endif

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la preparación de los mensajes de texto. Como es natural, al añadir nuevas clases a la biblioteca y mostrar (si es necesario) mensajes sobre ellas, todos los nuevos mensajes cuyos textos no existan aún en el recuadro de mensajes que hemos creado, los añadiremos a este recuadro de datos.

Ahora, debemos crear una clase para mostrar los mensajes de los datos que hemos preparado.

La clase debe ser única para toda la biblioteca. Para ello, nos vendrá bien una clase con variables y métodos estáticos; el acceso a la misma se puede lograr desde cualquier punto de la biblioteca, y no tendremos que crear para cada clase de la biblioteca nuestros propios ejemplares de la clase de mensajes. Dado que la clase pertenece a los métodos programáticos auxiliares, en nuestro caso, se ubicará en la carpeta de la biblioteca destinada a las clases de servicio, es decir, en la carpeta de la biblioteca Services.

Clase para la muestra de mensajes

Vamos a crear un nuevo archivo de clase CMessage con el nombre \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ Message.mqh,

incluyendo de inmediato en el mismo el archivo Defines.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" class CMessage { private : public : };

Ahora, la clase encargada de mostrar los mensajes verá las matrices con los datos de todos los mensjaes de la biblioteca y los códigos estándar que nosotros hemos preparado anteriormente.



Vamos a añadir a la sección privada a la clase las variables-miembros de clase estáticas y el método estático para obtener los datos de las matrices (del recuadro de datos de los mensajes) según el identificador del mensaje:

class CMessage { private : static int m_global_error ; static uchar m_lang_num ; static string m_subject ; static string m_text ; static bool m_log ; static bool m_push ; static bool m_mail ; static void GetTextByID ( const int msg_id); public :

La variable m_global_error ha sido diseñada para guardar el código de error al trabajar con los métodos de clase.

En la variable m_lang_numanotaremos el número del idioma necesario para el mensaje (0 — ruso, en este caso, 1 — inglés, 2, 3, ..., N — cualquier otro idioma añadido por el usuario en caso necesario).

La variable m_subject sirve para establecer el encabezado del correo del mensaje enviado a la dirección de e-mail por la función SendMail().

En la variable m_text recibiremos el mensaje de las matrices según el identificador indicado y el número del idioma establecido en la variable m_lang_num.

La variable m_logguarda la bandera global de permiso/prohibición de la muestra de mensajes en el diario.

La variable m_pushguarda la bandera global de permiso/prohibición del envío de notificaciones Push a un dispositivo móvil.

La variable m_mailguarda la bandera global de permiso/prohibición del envío de mensajes al correo.

El método de obtención de mensajes de la matriz según el identificador del mensaje registra en la variable m_text el mensaje necesario al que indica su identificador (ya sea de la enumeración de los mensajes de la biblioteca, o el código de error retornado por la función GetLastError()).

Vamos a añadir los métodos necesarios a la sección pública de la clase:

class CMessage { private : static int m_global_error; static uchar m_lang_num; static string m_subject; static string m_text; static bool m_log; static bool m_push; static bool m_mail; static void GetTextByID( const int msg_id); public : static bool Out( const string text, const bool push= false , const bool mail= false , const string subject= NULL ); static bool OutByID( const int msg_id, const bool code= true ); static bool PlaySound ( const string file_name); static string Text( const int msg_id); static string Retcode( const int msg_id) { return "(" +( string )msg_id+ ")" ; } static void SetLangNum( const uchar num= 0 ) { CMessage::m_lang_num=num; } static void SetSubject( const string subj) { CMessage::m_subject=subj; } static void SetLog( const bool flag) { CMessage::m_log=flag; } static void SetPush( const bool flag) { CMessage::m_push=flag; } static void SetMail( const bool flag) { CMessage::m_mail=flag; } static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; } };

Para cada método existe una descripción de su pertenencia al listado de la clase, por eso, no vamos a detenernos aquí en ellos, los veremos un poco más tarde.

Partiendo de que "El miembro estático de la clase se debe inicializar de forma explícita con el valor necesario, y para ello debe ser declarado e inicializado a nivel global", escribimos en el código, fuera del cuerpo de la clase, la incialización de todas sus variables estáticas:

uchar CMessage::m_lang_num =(:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )==COUNTRY_LANG ? 0 : 1 ); int CMessage::m_global_error = ERR_SUCCESS ; string CMessage::m_subject =:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); string CMessage::m_text = NULL ; bool CMessage::m_log = true ; bool CMessage::m_push = true ; bool CMessage::m_mail = false ;

Aquí, inicializamos todas las variables y sus valores por defecto:

El número del idioma de los mensajes de texto se establece dependiendo del idioma establecido en el terminal. Si el idioma del terminal retornado con la ayuda de TerminalInfoString( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE) coincide con el idioma del país del usuario (ruso, en este caso), el índice del idioma de los mensajes será igual a cero, de lo contrario, el idioma de los mensajes será el inglés, que se corresponde con el índice 1.

Para el código de error, establecemos el valor "No hay error".

El encabezado del correo para el envío por email será por defecto el nombre del programa retornado con la ayuda de MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME).

El texto del mensaje no existe por defecto, la muestra en el diario está permitida, el envío de notificaciones Push está permitido, y el envío al email también está permitido.



Vamos a echar un vistazo a la implementación de los métodos.



Método para mostrar un mensaje de texto en el diario, enviar notificaciones Push y enviar mensajes al e-mail:



bool CMessage::Out( const string text , const bool push= false , const bool mail= false , const string subject= NULL ) { bool res= true ; if (CMessage::m_log) :: Print (text); if (push) res &=CMessage::Push(text); if (mail) res &=CMessage::ToMail(text,subject); return res; }

Al método se transmiten el texto del mensaje y las banderas que establecen la necesidad de enviar notificaciones Push y mensajes por e-mail, así como el encabezado del correo para los mensajes por email.

Primero, comprobamos la bandera global que permite la muestra de mensajes en el diario, y si no está activada, imprimimos un mensaje.

A continuación, comprobamos las banderas correspondientes transmitidas al método por los parámetros, para enviar notificaciones Push y enviar mensajes al email. Si las banderas están activadas, llamamos a los métodos correspondientes para enviar mensajes. En la variable local res se registra el resultado del funcionamiento de los métodos llamados para el envío del mensaje. Primero, se le asigna el valor true. Si aunque sea uno solo de los métodos retorna false, en la variable se registrará este valor. Desde el método se retorna el valor total de la variable res.



Método para mostrar un mensaje en el diario según el identificador, enviar notificaciones Push y enviar mensajes al e-mail:

bool CMessage::OutByID( const int msg_id , const bool code= true ) { bool res= true ; if (CMessage::m_log) CMessage::ToLog(msg_id,code) ; else CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id) ; if (CMessage::m_push) res &= CMessage::Push (CMessage::m_text); if (CMessage::m_mail) res &= CMessage::ToMail (CMessage::m_text,CMessage::m_subject); return res ; }

Al método se le transmiten el identificador del mensaje (el índice con su ubicación en la matriz de mensajes o el código de error) y la bandera de muestra después del mensaje del código de error.

Si la bandera de muestra en el diario está activada, se llama al método de muestra del mensaje en el diario según el identificador.

Si la bandera de muestra en el diario no ha sido activada, obtenemos el mensaje de texto según el identificador y tratamos de enviar el mensaje de texto al dispositivo móvil y al email, dependiendo de si han sido activadas las banderas para estas acciones.

Exactamente de la misma forma que en el método anterior, los resultados de la llamada de los métodos de envío de mensajes al dispositivo móvil y al email se registran en la variable local res, cuyo valor se retorna finalmente desde el método.



Método que muestra un mensaje en el diario según el identificador del mensaje:

void CMessage::ToLog( const int msg_id , const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID( msg_id ); :: Print (m_text,( !code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id) )); }

Al método se le transmiten el identificador del mensaje (el índice con su ubicación en la matriz de mensajes o el código de error) y la bandera de muestra después del mensaje del código de error.

A continuación, según el identificador del mensaje, obtenemos los mensajes de las matrices el texto en el idioma establecido e imprimimos el texto obtenido en el diario.

Si la bandera de muestra del código no ha sido establecida o el identificador del mensaje se corresponde con el inicio del intervalo de mensajes de la biblioteca, no será necesario imprimir el código de error. En el caso contrario, al texto del mensaje se le añade el texto del código de error.



Métodos para enviar mensajes al email, notificaciones Push al dispositivo móvil y archivos al servidor FTP:

bool CMessage::ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ) { if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED )) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_MAIL_ENABLED, false ); CMessage::m_global_error= ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED ; return false ; } if (!:: SendMail (subject== NULL ? CMessage::m_subject : subject,message)) { CMessage::m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); string txt=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR)+CMessage::Text(CMessage::m_global_error); string code=CMessage::Retcode(CMessage::m_global_error); :: Print (txt+ " " +code); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMessage::Push( const string message) { if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_PUSH_ENABLED, false ); CMessage::m_global_error= ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED ; return false ; } if (!:: SendNotification (message)) { CMessage::m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); string txt=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR)+CMessage::Text(CMessage::m_global_error); string code=CMessage::Retcode(CMessage::m_global_error); :: Print (txt+ " " +code); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMessage::ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ) { if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED )) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_FTP_ENABLED, false ); CMessage::m_global_error= ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED ; return false ; } if (!:: SendFTP (filename,ftp_path)) { CMessage::m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); string txt=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR)+CMessage::Text(CMessage::m_global_error); string code=CMessage::Retcode(CMessage::m_global_error); :: Print (txt+ " " +code); return false ; } return true ; }

Según su lógica, los tres métodos son idénticos y sencillos. Todas la lógica ha sido comentada en el listado de métodos, por lo que el lector podrá estudiarla por sí mismo.

Método para reproducir un archivo de audio:



bool CMessage:: PlaySound ( const string file_name) { bool res=:: PlaySound (file_name); CMessage::m_global_error=(res ? ERR_SUCCESS : :: GetLastError ()); return res; }

En la variable res, registramos el resultado del funcionamiento de la función PlaySound(). Si la función ha operado correctamente, registramos el código de ausencia de errores en la variable m_global_error. En el caso contrario, registramos en ella el código del último error.

Como resultado, retornamos el valor de la variable res donde se guarda el resultado del funcionamiento de la función PlaySound().

Método que retorna el texto de un mensaje según su identificador:



string CMessage::Text( const int msg_id ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id) ; return m_text; }

Transmitimos al método el identificador del mensaje. A continuación, con la ayuda del método GetTextByID(), se extrae el mensaje necesario de la matriz de textos correspondiente y el texto del mensaje se retorna al programa que ha realizado la llamada.



Método que extrae el texto de un mensaje según el identificador del mensaje de la matriz de textos correspondiente:

void CMessage::GetTextByID( const int msg_id) { CMessage::m_text= ( msg_id== 0 ? messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num] : #ifdef __MQL5__ msg_id> 4000 && msg_id< 4020 ? messages_runtime[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4100 && msg_id< 4117 ? messages_runtime_charts[msg_id- 4101 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4200 && msg_id< 4206 ? messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id- 4201 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4300 && msg_id< 4306 ? messages_runtime_market[msg_id- 4301 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4400 && msg_id< 4408 ? messages_runtime_history[msg_id- 4401 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4500 && msg_id< 4525 ? messages_runtime_global[msg_id- 4501 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4600 && msg_id< 4604 ? messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id- 4601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4700 && msg_id< 4759 ? messages_runtime_account[msg_id- 4701 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4800 && msg_id< 4813 ? messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id- 4801 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4900 && msg_id< 4905 ? messages_runtime_books[msg_id- 4901 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5028 ? messages_runtime_files[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5029 && msg_id< 5045 ? messages_runtime_string[msg_id- 5030 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5049 && msg_id< 5064 ? messages_runtime_array[msg_id- 5050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5099 && msg_id< 5115 ? messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id- 5100 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5269 && msg_id< 5276 ? messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id- 5270 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5299 && msg_id< 5311 ? messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id- 5300 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5399 && msg_id< 5403 ? messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id- 5400 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 10003 && msg_id< 10045 ? messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id- 10004 ][m_lang_num] : #else msg_id> 0 && msg_id< 10 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 63 && msg_id< 66 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 54 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 127 && msg_id< 151 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 116 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4000 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[ 26 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4031 ? messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4049 && msg_id< 4076 ? messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id- 4050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4098 && msg_id< 4113 ? messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id- 4099 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4199 && msg_id< 4221 ? messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id- 4200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4249 && msg_id< 4267 ? messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id- 4250 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5030 ? messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : #endif msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? messages_library[msg_id- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] : messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] ); }

Aquí todo es muy sencillo: dependiendo del valor numérico del identificador transmitido al método, seleccionamos la matriz en la que se ubican los textos en este intervalo de valores, y para obtener el índice del texto en la matriz, deberemos restar del valor del identificador el valor inicial del primer identificador, cuya descripción se guarda en el índice cero de la primera dimensión de la matriz. De la segunda dimensión de la matriz, en la celda a la que indica el valor anotado en la variable m_lang_num, extraemos la descripción textual del identificador y la registramos en la variable m_text.

Ya está todo. Ahora, en la variable m_text se guarda la descripción textual del mensaje cuyo identificador ha sido transmitido al método.



Con esto, podemos dar por finalizado el desarrollo de la clase de mensajes.

Como es natural, posteriormente iremos completando la clase con una nueva funcionalidad o corrigiendo la existente según sea necesario. Pero, en esta etapa, todo lo que hemos hecho es más que suficiente para guardar todos los mensajes de texto en la base de datos de los mensajes en un archivo aparte, y obtener acceso al mensaje necesario según un único valor, el identificador del mensaje, que en esencia es un puntero al índice de la celda de la matriz donde se guarda el mensaje deseado.

Lo único que debemos hacer de manera adicional es tener en cuenta el desplazamiento del valor real del identificador con respecto a su ubicación en la matriz, lo cual se realiza en el método que acabamos de analizar.

Solo queda un pequeño detalle: encontrar en todos los archivos de la biblioteca todas las entradas de las líneas "TextByLanguage(" y sustituirlas por "CMessage::Text(", añadiendo a continuación el identificador del mensaje.

Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca



Para realizar la búsqueda en todos los archivos, resulta cómodo usar la ventana "Buscar en los archivos" (Shift+Ctrl+F):





En el campo de edición de la línea buscada ("Encontrar"), introducimos "TextByLanguage(", en el campo de la carpeta para la búsqueda ("En la carpeta"), seleccionamos la ruta hasta el catálogo de la biblioteca (en nuestro caso, E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy), colocamos necesariamente la bandera "Buscar en las subcarpetas" y pulsamos "Encontrar".

COmo resultado, al finalizar la búsqueda, en la pestaña del editor "Buscar" se nos mostrarán las rutas a los archivos en los que se ha encontrado la línea buscada.

Solo tenemos que abrir cada uno de los archivos (podemos hacerlo clicando dos veces sobre la línea de la ruta al archivo en la pestaña con los resultados) y usar, o bien simplemente la búsqueda ( Ctrl+F) de esta misma línea, pero ya en cada archivo por separado, o bien la búsqueda con sustitución (Ctrl+H) y sustituir cada entrada encontrada de la línea "TextByLanguage(" por "CMessage::Text(".

En cualquier caso, después de realizar la sustitución, deberemos introducir, en lugar del texto que se encuentra en los parámetros TextByLanguage("Sustituir_este_texto","Replace_this_text") la constante del identificador del mensaje. Encontrar la constante es muy sencillo, tenemos que destacar el texto ruso, pulsar Ctrl+F (se abrirá la ventana de búsqueda), entrar en la pestaña con el archivo Datas.mqh y pulsar en la ventana de búsqueda "Encontrar más". Dado que tenemos comentarios para cada constante, se encontrará el comentario relacionado con la constante buscada. Copiamos la constante y la introducimos en CMessage::Text( CONSTANTE_ENCONTRADA).



Por ejemplo, en el archivo BaseObj.mqh, hemos encontrado la línea:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN, TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= UshortToByte(ushort_value,index)); }

Después de la sustitución, tendrá el aspecto siguiente:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN, CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX) ); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= UshortToByte(ushort_value,index)); }

Ya hemos ejecutado todos los cambios necesarios en todos los archivos de la biblioteca donde se ha encontrado la línea buscada, por lo que no tiene sentido describirlos todos; además, este proceso ocuparía demasiado espacio con la descripción de acciones muy similares. El lector encontrará toda la información en los archivos adjuntos, que podrá descargar y analizar por sí mismo.

Al intentar compilar los archivos actualizados de la biblioteca de MQL4, nos encontramos con varios errores de constantes desconocidas. Vamos a corregir estos malentendidos.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh y le añadimos las definiciones de los códigos de error desconocidos de MQL5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) #define ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED (ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR) #define ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED (ERR_NOTIFICATION_ERROR) #define ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED (ERR_FTP_ERROR)

Ahora, todo también debería compilarse para MQL4.



Texto de muestra de los mensajes

Durante mucho tiempo, no se nos ocurría nada para hacer de la simulación un proceso más visual. Tras mucho pensar, llegamos a la conclusión, de que, realidad, todo estaba ya hecho. En el diario ya se muestran mensajes. Y esto significa que, para comprobar si estos se muestran correctamente en la nueva variante modificada de guardado y muestra de datos, basta con iniciar el asesor del artículo anterior: \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part18\TestDoEasyPart18.mq5.

Lo guardamos en una nueva carpeta y con un nombre nuevo: \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part19\TestDoEasyPart19.mq5.

Aun así, se han realizado algunos pequeños cambios, pero todos están relacionados con el tamaño de los cambios monitoreados y la construcción visual de los textos mostrados, por eso no vamos a detallarlos aquí.



Compilamos e iniciamos el asesor en el simulador en el modo visual. En el asesor se ha establecido el seguimiento del tamaño del spread, la magnitud del beneficio y los fondos. Por eso, vamos a fijarnos en los mensajes sobre el cambio del spread y el cruzamiento del mismo con un volumen de 2 puntos. Y, cuando los fondos aumenten, las posiciones abiertas se cerrarán. Sobre todo esto, y también sobre la apertura/cierre de posiciones en el diario, deberán mostrarse las entradas correspondientes, con las que ya estamos familiarizados por las simulaciones de artículos anteriores. Aquí, lo que nos interesa no son los propios mensajes, sino que estos se muestren correctamente, dado que ahora se guardan y se muestran de otra forma totalmente distinta: todos los mensajes se guardan en un mismo lugar y se muestran al indicar su ubicación en la base de datos de mensajes.

Bien, echemos un vistazo:







Podemos ver que todas las entradas sobre todos los eventos se muestran correctamente, y esto significa que todo funciona como habíamos pensado.

Ahora, disponemos de una clase de mensajes con una base común con todos los textos de la biblioteca, así como una descripción para todos los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial y los errores de tiempo de ejecución. Y el acceso a todos los mensajes se realiza según un código de error o un identificador de mensaje específicos.

¿Qué es lo próximo?

Solo algunos detalles más y pasaremos a las clases comerciales...

En el próximo artículo, analizaremos la posibilidad de guardar datos en código fuente y crear archivos de sonidos e imágenes a partir de dichos datos.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

