ADX Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4/MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Average Directional Index (ADX) Multicurrency Scanner is a powerful tool designed for traders to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously using ADX strategies. It effectively identifies trending markets, helping traders make informed decisions. This scanner simplifies the process of monitoring market strength and direction, saving time and enhancing trading accuracy.

Who Should Use It: This product is ideal for retail forex traders who seek to capitalize on market trends across various currency pairs, regardless of their experience level.

Main Benefit: Unlock the potential of your trading strategy by effortlessly scanning multiple currency pairs for trend strength and direction, allowing for timely and profitable trades.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Adx Settings

This section controls the settings specific to the Average Directional Index calculations and entry strategies.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Adx Timeframe ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT Determines the timeframe for ADX calculations, impacting the sensitivity and responsiveness of trend signals. PERIOD_H1 - Use for hourly analysis to capture short-term trends. Adx Period int 8 Sets the number of periods for ADX calculation, affecting the smoothness and lag of the trend strength indicator. 14 - A common choice for balancing sensitivity and reliability in trend detection. Adx Price Type ENUM PRICE_CLOSE Defines which price type to use for ADX calculations, affecting the accuracy of trend strength readings. PRICE_OPEN - Use if you prefer to base calculations on opening prices for a different perspective. Adx Level double 20 Sets the threshold level for ADX, determining when to consider a market as trending or ranging. 25 - A higher level indicating a stronger trend, useful for more aggressive trading strategies. Entry Singal Strategy ENUM ENTRY_STRATEGY3 Defines the strategy for generating entry signals based on ADX and directional indicators, guiding trade decisions. ENTRY_STRATEGY1 - Use when you want to enter trades based on ADX crossing above the specified level.

Entry Signal Strategy — Options Explained

This setting allows traders to select their preferred method for generating entry signals based on ADX indicators. Each strategy has its unique conditions for entering trades.

ENTRY_STRATEGY1: Buy when the ADX crosses above the specified level, indicating a potential uptrend, and sell when it crosses below, suggesting a downtrend.

ENTRY_STRATEGY2: Buy when the ADX crosses below the specified level, signaling a potential trend reversal, and sell when it crosses above, indicating a strengthening trend.

ENTRY_STRATEGY3: Buy when the Positive Directional Indicator (PDI) crosses above the Negative Directional Indicator (MDI), signaling a bullish trend, and sell when the opposite occurs, indicating a bearish trend.

ENTRY_STRATEGY4: Buy when the ADX is greater than the specified level, confirming a strong trend, and sell when it is less than, indicating a weak trend.

ENTRY_STRATEGY5: Buy when the PDI is greater than the MDI, confirming bullish momentum, and sell when the MDI exceeds the PDI, indicating bearish momentum.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

This scanner evaluates multiple currency pairs by calculating the Average Directional Index (ADX) and its directional indicators. It identifies market trends and strength, allowing traders to make informed decisions based on market conditions.

The technical basis relies on the ADX formula, which uses moving averages to determine the strength of a trend. By analyzing multiple pairs simultaneously, traders can spot potential trading opportunities across various timeframes.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the ADX crosses above a certain threshold, indicating a strong upward trend, while the Plus Directional Indicator (DI) is above the Minus DI. This suggests a favorable buying condition.

A SELL signal occurs when the ADX exceeds a specified level, and the Minus DI is above the Plus DI, indicating a strong downward trend. This suggests a potential selling opportunity.

The scanner can utilize ALL or ANY confluence logic based on user settings, allowing for more flexible trading strategies.

The dashboard displays symbols in rows and timeframes in columns, with arrow colors indicating the trend direction. The signal age is shown in parentheses to help traders gauge the timeliness of the signals.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Setup Currency Pairs Configure the pairs list to include the currencies you want to monitor.

Step 2: Adjust Timeframe Settings Enable the timeframes you wish to analyze for signals.

Step 3: Customize Dashboard Colors Set colors for different currency symbols to enhance visibility.

Step 4: Scan for Signals Run the scanner to identify potential buy and sell signals based on the ADX.

Step 5: Monitor Alerts Keep an eye on alerts generated by the scanner for timely trading decisions.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the ADX Multicurrency Scanner effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description Pairs List Customize the list of currency pairs to focus on those you trade most frequently. Timeframe Settings Select specific timeframes for signal generation based on your trading style. Dashboard Customization Adjust colors and layout for better visibility and quick reference. Signal Alerts Enable alerts to receive notifications for potential trading opportunities.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation Limited Timeframes Not all timeframes may be available for scanning depending on the settings. Market Conditions The scanner may not perform optimally in choppy or sideways markets. Data Delays Signal generation may be affected by delays in data feed.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default PANEL_HEIGHT_PCT Default settings ensure optimal panel visibility and usability. PANEL_WIDTH_PCT Maintaining default width prevents layout issues on different screens. SCAN_LAST_N_CANDLE Default value ensures the scanner analyzes a sufficient number of candles for accurate signals.

Dashboard Usage Tips

Color Coding: Use color coding to quickly identify trends and signals. Regular Monitoring: Check the dashboard frequently for timely trading opportunities. Adjust Settings: Customize settings based on your trading strategy and preferences. Signal Age Awareness: Pay attention to signal age to avoid trading on outdated signals. Utilize Alerts: Set up alerts to stay informed of new signals without constant monitoring.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Scanner: Download and install the ADX Multicurrency Scanner on your trading platform. Open the Settings: Access the settings menu to configure your preferences. Set Currency Pairs: Input the currency pairs you wish to monitor. Choose Timeframes: Enable the timeframes that suit your trading strategy. Customize Dashboard: Adjust colors and layout for better visibility. Run the Scanner: Start the scanner to begin monitoring for signals. Check for Alerts: Stay updated with alerts for potential trading opportunities.

You may also be interested in these related products:

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