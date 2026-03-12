Supertrend Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The SuperTrend Strategy EA utilizes the SuperTrend indicator to automate trading decisions, executing buy and sell orders based on trend changes. This EA helps traders capitalize on market movements by providing clear entry and exit signals, reducing the emotional burden of trading.

Who Should Use It: This EA is ideal for retail forex traders looking for a systematic approach to trading, especially those who prefer trend-following strategies.

Main Benefit: Automate your trading with precision and efficiency, allowing you to focus on strategy rather than execution.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Supertrend Settings

This section controls the parameters related to the SuperTrend indicator and its trading strategies.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Time frame ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT Defines the chart time frame for the SuperTrend calculation, allowing traders to adapt to different trading styles. M15 — Use this for short-term trading strategies. Period int 10 Sets the period for the SuperTrend calculation, influencing the sensitivity of the indicator to price changes. 14 — Adjust this for a more responsive indicator. Multiplier double 3.0 Determines the multiplier for the Average True Range (ATR), affecting the distance of the SuperTrend line from the price. 2.5 — Use this for tighter stop-loss placements. Select source price ENUM ST_PRICE_HL2 Defines the price source for the SuperTrend calculation, impacting its performance based on market conditions. Close Price — Choose this for standard trading practices. Enable Trailing of Supertrend bool false Activates trailing stop functionality based on the SuperTrend indicator, allowing for dynamic risk management. true — Use this to secure profits as the market moves in your favor. Trailing Stop Buffer Pips[0:disable] double 10 Sets the buffer in pips for the trailing stop, determining how closely the stop follows the price. 5 — Ideal for tighter trailing strategies. Entry Strategy ENUM ENTRY_STRATEGY1 See options explained below. ENTRY_STRATEGY2 — Use this for pullback strategies. Exit Strategy ENUM EXIT_STRATEGY0 See options explained below. EXIT_STRATEGY1 — Choose this for trend reversal exits.

Entry Strategy — Options Explained

This setting allows you to choose how the EA will initiate trades based on the SuperTrend indicator's signals.

ENTRY_STRATEGY1: This strategy triggers a buy when the SuperTrend turns green and a sell when it turns red, aligning with the overall trend. It is suitable for traders looking for straightforward trend-following signals.

ENTRY_STRATEGY2: This approach buys when the price bounces off the SuperTrend's green line and sells when it pulls back on the red line, ideal for those who prefer to enter on retracements.

ENTRY_STRATEGY3: This strategy focuses on buying when the SuperTrend is green and selling when it is red, providing a simple and effective method for trend-based trading.

Exit Strategy — Options Explained

This setting determines how the EA will close trades based on the SuperTrend indicator's signals.

EXIT_STRATEGY1: This strategy closes a buy position when the SuperTrend turns red and a sell position when it turns green, ensuring that trades are exited in line with trend reversals.

EXIT_STRATEGY2: This approach closes a buy position when the price pulls back on the red line and a sell position when it bounces off the green line, allowing for more tactical exits based on market behavior.

EXIT_STRATEGY0: Disables the exit strategy, allowing the trader to manage exits manually or through other means.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The SuperTrend Strategy EA utilizes the SuperTrend indicator to determine market trends and potential reversal points. It calculates the trend direction based on price movements and volatility, allowing traders to identify optimal entry and exit points.

This EA monitors price action and volatility to adapt its trading strategy in real-time. By analyzing market conditions, it aims to capitalize on trending moves while minimizing risk through strategic stop-loss and take-profit placements.

Entry Strategies Explained

SuperTrend Entry

BUY Signal: A buy signal is generated when the price crosses above the SuperTrend line, indicating a potential upward trend.

SELL Signal: A sell signal occurs when the price crosses below the SuperTrend line, suggesting a potential downward trend.

Best For: This strategy works best in trending markets where price movements are clear and sustained.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Setup the EA Load the SuperTrend Strategy EA onto your trading platform and configure the settings as per your trading strategy.

Step 2: Define Lot Size Set the lot size according to your risk management preferences to control the amount of capital used per trade.

Step 3: Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit Adjust the stop loss and take profit levels based on your risk-reward ratio to protect your capital.

Step 4: Choose Trade Mode Select the desired trade mode (e.g., every tick or period wise) to determine how frequently the EA checks for trading conditions.

Step 5: Enable Magic Number If trading manually, disable the magic number to avoid conflicts with other trades.

Step 6: Monitor Trades Keep an eye on the trades executed by the EA to ensure they align with your trading strategy and market conditions.

Step 7: Adjust Settings as Needed Based on performance, revisit the settings to optimize the EA for better results.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

This section outlines the risk management features designed to protect your trading capital.

Feature Description Stop Loss Defines the maximum loss per trade, protecting against significant downturns in the market. Take Profit Sets a target profit level, ensuring that profits are secured before market reversals. Risk-Reward Ratio Allows traders to define their desired risk-reward ratio, optimizing trade management. Hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit Enables traders to hide stop loss and take profit levels from the broker, reducing the chance of price hunting.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the EA: Obtain the SuperTrend Strategy EA from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the EA: Place the EA file in the 'Experts' folder of your MetaTrader platform. Attach to Chart: Open a chart for your chosen asset and attach the EA. Configure Settings: Adjust the input parameters to match your trading strategy and risk tolerance. Enable Auto Trading: Ensure that auto trading is enabled in your MetaTrader platform. Monitor Performance: Observe the EA's trades and performance to ensure it aligns with your expectations. Make Adjustments: Fine-tune the settings based on market conditions and performance results.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Backtest and Set Files

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