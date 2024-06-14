DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR MT5

The DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR is based on WPR indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

The WPR recommends Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought.

The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend.

The indicator uses analog trading technology,

Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closing signal.

It is very convenient for you to use which evaluation mode to trade.

When you choose the maximum profit model evaluation model,

It is recommended that you use the tracking stop loss function.

This can track the trend profit to the maximum extent.

When you select the opposite signal to turn off the evaluation mode,

It is recommended that you wait patiently for the opposite signal to appear and then close it.

This can always wait for the trend to really end and make a profit.

If you need trend indicators as guidance, please use DYJ PowerSignalSource to filter out false signals of oscillation indicators

If you need to automatically follow the index to open and close the warehouse, please download the utility software DYJ Follow Me or Better DYJ Game Device with GAME Strategy

Note



After downloading the software to your computer, please change the file name to a shorter one, such as DYJ WPR. Otherwise, sometimes the MT5 system restricts the length of internal combination names to no more than 63, which may cause the software to not run properly!

It is prohibited to use multiple TIMEFRMES to operate the same signal source and FollowMe software.

In addition, the version of MT5 requires Version: 5.00 build 4380 7 Jun 2024

Input parameters



[General]

InpUseLanguage = English/Chinese

InpWPRPeriod=14

InpViewMinBars = 10080

[EstimateSystem]

InpSimulatedVolume = 1

InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false

InpIsDisplayChartText = true

InpIsDisplayProfitsLine = true

MaxProfitsTextHigh = 40

MaxProfitsTextLow = 20

UpLineClr = DeepSkyBlue // Arrow Up Color

DnLineClr = PaleVioletRed // Arrow Down Color

alertsMessage = true

alertsSound = true

alertsEmail = false

alertsPush = false

InpIsMultipleLinesTextForAlertsMessage = true

InpStartDate = "19700101" // InpStartDate:If it is 19700101, it represents the minimum date.

InpEndDate = "19700101" // InpEndDate:If it is 19700101, it represents an infinite date.

InpWindowsXSize = 1030

InpWindowsYSize = 450



