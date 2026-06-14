Shtenco SMC Market Structure

SMC Market Structure PRO — Order Blocks, FVG, Liquidity & Confluence Zones

Stop guessing. Start reading the market the way the big players see it.

SMC Market Structure PRO automatically detects smart money zones of interest on your chart — Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and time-based imbalances — and highlights Confluence Zones where all three types of structure overlap. That is exactly where price reacts most often.

This is a complete market structure analysis tool based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT) methodology. It works on any symbol and any timeframe, processes history automatically on launch and updates on every new bar — without repainting zones that have already formed. Instead of a dozen scattered indicators, you get a single map of institutional intent right on your chart.

KEY FEATURES

Automatic Order Blocks (bullish and bearish) The indicator does not just draw a large candle. It verifies real SMC conditions: candle body of at least 60% of the range, liquidity grab and subsequent price displacement. Only confirmed blocks appear on the chart.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG / imbalances) Precise detection of three-candle price gaps with a minimum-size filter. Bullish and bearish FVGs are color-separated — you instantly see the unfilled imbalance zones.

Time Gap Zones Analysis of the time price spent in each price zone. Zones that price moved through quickly are colored by strength (strong / medium / weak) — these are hidden levels that ordinary SMC indicators do not show.

Confluence Zones When an Order Block, an FVG and a Time Gap overlap at the same price level, the indicator highlights that zone separately. These are the highest-probability reaction areas — your priority zones to watch.

Trend Strength A dedicated on-chart panel calculates the balance of bullish and bearish structures in real time and displays trend strength as a percentage. You can see which side holds the advantage.

Mitigation Tracking and Alerts Zones are automatically marked as tested and removed once they are mitigated. Built-in alerts notify you when price tests an Order Block, an FVG or a Time Gap — you never miss the moment.

FULL CUSTOMIZATION

— Enable/disable each zone type independently (OB, FVG, Time Gaps) — Minimum block and FVG sizes in points — filters out market noise — History depth, search range, lookback period — Zone fill, background mode, extension to the current time — Full color customization to match your chart theme — On-chart statistics panel

WHO IT IS FOR

— Traders using Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Order Flow — Those who trade with multi-factor confirmation (confluence) — Scalpers and intraday traders — for precise entry zones — Swing traders — for identifying key institutional levels — Anyone tired of subjective manual chart markup

MARKETS AND TIMEFRAMES Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks, commodities. Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN.

SMC Market Structure PRO is an analytical tool, not a ready-made trading signal. It automates market structure markup and supports your decisions, but it does not guarantee profit. All trading involves risk. It is recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live one.


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Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
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Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
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Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
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Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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