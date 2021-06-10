The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher than the price chart, then the trend is "bearish".

Test the indicator in the "EVERY TICK" mode!

Indicator main line parameters:

ATR Period - ATR calculation period.

MA Period - period for calculating the average price.

MA Type - the method for calculating the average price.

ATR ratio - the ratio by which the ATR value is multiplied.

Indicator signal line parameters:

Use signal line - enable or disable the signal line.

Signal MA period - signal moving average period.

Signal MA type - a method for calculating the signal moving average.

Signal MA Price - the price used to calculate the signal moving average.



