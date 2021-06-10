ATR Line

The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher than the price chart, then the trend is "bearish".

Test the indicator in the "EVERY TICK" mode!

Indicator main line parameters:

ATR Period - ATR calculation period.

MA Period - period for calculating the average price.

MA Type - the method for calculating the average price.

ATR ratio - the ratio by which the ATR value is multiplied.

Indicator signal line parameters:

Use signal line - enable or disable the signal line.

Signal MA period - signal moving average period.

Signal MA type - a method for calculating the signal moving average.

Signal MA Price - the price used to calculate the signal moving average.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Lions share AtrLine is a trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy is based on the ATR Line indicator, which is constructed using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator and a Moving Average (MA) . The EA determines the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, which helps to eliminate false entries. Thanks to flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a trailing stop, Lions share
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Советник "Lions share ATR line" работает на любых валютных парах. Сигналы на покупку и продажу вычисляются индикатором "ATR Line" . Все вычисления производятся только по предыдущим барам графика инструмента. Торговые операции происходят в момент открытия нового бара графика. Оптимизацию советника можно проводить в режиме - "По ценам открытия", это не влияет на результат и ускоряет оптимизацию. Вы быстро сможете оптимизировать параметры советника под любые валютные пары. Советник открывает только
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The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Lions share ATR Line MT5
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Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
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